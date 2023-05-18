DM: There’s a ‘new Fab Four’ and it’s just the same old charisma-free royals

Such a weird moment for this story, but perhaps the Daily Mail and the Windsors originally intended this to be a moment of PR following the “operation” carried out in New York. Even the headline seemed grim and macabre: “The ‘Fab Four’ is dead… Long Live ‘The Fab Four!’ How William and Kate, Edward and Sophie are the surprise new power team within the British Royal Family.” They just had to put “dead” in the headline, huh? As for the new Fab Four… the bottom of the barrel, it’s being scraped. How many times will the Windsors have to rebrand their dull, stale royals? How many times will the British media obliquely admit that Kate and William don’t have enough star power on their own?

There was a time when the so-called ‘Fab Four’ were said to be the future of a re-energised monarchy. Between them, William and Kate, Harry and new partner Meghan Markle, brought a touch of youth and glamour to a ‘Firm’ that might have seemed a little weary. That was until the spectacular falling out between the brothers culminating in Harry’s departure to America with his family and his excoriating memoir, Spare. Yet today there is another royal ‘Fab Four’ supporting the Crown. It might seem rather low key than its media-friendly predecessor but has already proven to be invaluable in keeping the Royal Family afloat in stormy waters. The alliance of William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Edward and Sophie, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, has been largely under the radar. But to see them together on the front row at the Coronation was to realise what an influential foursome they have become. And just two days later, the same quartet took the lead at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party, which praised volunteers up and down the country.

It just goes on and on like that, and I suspect it’s coming from Sophie and Edward, two people who are so lacking in charisma that they feel the need to attach themselves to the Jazz Hands twins. If this is what the British people want, then so be it. It feels like the monarchy’s death rattle, honestly. And just FYI: if harm comes to Meghan and Harry, no one will f–king buy this hamfisted Fab Four nonsense anymore. QEII’s reign barely survived Diana’s death and QEII was much more respected than any of these people.