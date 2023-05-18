No one in the royal family contacted the Sussexes after the paparazzi chase

I can’t even imagine how many media outlets contacted Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, after news of the Sussexes’ paparazzi chase came out mid-day. BP and Kensington Palace have full communications teams, and for the past 24 hours, those teams were being paid to say “no comment” to everyone. My point is that King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely knew what the Sussexes had been through. Not only did the Windsors refuse to publicly condemn the dangerous paparazzi chase, they also refuse to speak to Harry and Meghan. No one in this mafia family even checked in with the Sussexes. It’s giving “we wish they were dead.”

The British royal family has not checked in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their “near-fatal” paparazzi chase in New York City, Page Six can confirm. A source tells us neither King Charles III and Queen Camilla, nor Prince William and Kate Middleton have contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night. Spokespeople for the senior royals did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

[From Page Six]

I have no idea who Page Six’s source is, but Omid Scobie has gone on record on ABC News that his sources say the same thing: that no one in the royal mafia family contacted Harry and Meghan. Given the seeming level of coordination among “paparazzi” and given the fact that American paps tend not to behave so egregiously, all roads point to this being an entirely British operation between the Windsors and the British media. It’s heartbreaking.

You know which narratives end here? “Kate the peacemaker,” “William the diplomat,” “Charles the loving father.” None of them can show a bare-bones concern. They have the PR instincts of broccoli.

.@scobie tells @KaynaWhitworth he was "really shocked" to hear from sources "that neither Harry nor Meghan had heard from any members of the royal family" regarding what their spox called a "near catastrophic car chase." https://t.co/hTp2Rt3B6X pic.twitter.com/0qJGXhfsyQ — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 17, 2023