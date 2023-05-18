No one in the royal family contacted the Sussexes after the paparazzi chase

I can’t even imagine how many media outlets contacted Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, after news of the Sussexes’ paparazzi chase came out mid-day. BP and Kensington Palace have full communications teams, and for the past 24 hours, those teams were being paid to say “no comment” to everyone. My point is that King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely knew what the Sussexes had been through. Not only did the Windsors refuse to publicly condemn the dangerous paparazzi chase, they also refuse to speak to Harry and Meghan. No one in this mafia family even checked in with the Sussexes. It’s giving “we wish they were dead.”
The British royal family has not checked in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their “near-fatal” paparazzi chase in New York City, Page Six can confirm.
A source tells us neither King Charles III and Queen Camilla, nor Prince William and Kate Middleton have contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night.
Spokespeople for the senior royals did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
I have no idea who Page Six’s source is, but Omid Scobie has gone on record on ABC News that his sources say the same thing: that no one in the royal mafia family contacted Harry and Meghan. Given the seeming level of coordination among “paparazzi” and given the fact that American paps tend not to behave so egregiously, all roads point to this being an entirely British operation between the Windsors and the British media. It’s heartbreaking.
You know which narratives end here? “Kate the peacemaker,” “William the diplomat,” “Charles the loving father.” None of them can show a bare-bones concern. They have the PR instincts of broccoli.
We’re not a racist family. They can shut that down too.
Why would you comment about hit men that YOU sent.
When is your book coming out, Missy?
What are you really hiding William? You want your brother dead so that he cannot testify. What are you hiding? Even if it’s a secret child or you’re gay so what? What is it William? You need help.
I know others disagree but I’ve never been of the opinion that William is really even hiding something devastating. I think he just doesn’t want how much he colludes and works with the press to be out there. People say all the time that no one pays attention to the tabloids, but it’s clearly BS. A vast majority of people in that country do clearly listen to the tabloids and morning shows, and believe the BBC downplaying things. He has absolutely nothing else going for him other than being the stable family man. If people find out and the media can’t manipulate the fact that his entire persona is BS what else does he have? He doesn’t want to work he doesn’t even want to work in the fake way that royalty does, he can’t lose the protection of the media.
I circle back to he needs help. We know from young he did not want H to have all the fun – he just can’t stand H having anything good. His deep seated insecurities are disturbing. Most people have some form of insecurity but to the point of wanting your sibling to die so that you can feel secure and good that you have no rival? That’s not sane.
The reason I think there is something big that he’s hiding is bc there have been so many hints around it in the press for a few years now.
But it is true that the “big thing” could just be as simple as…..William is a terrible husband and a terrible person and everyone in the press knows it and they’re covering up for him bc people already think that about Charles.
The secret super injunction is hiding something big and it usually relates to personal issues, as it did with other celebrities including Beckham. In one case it dealt with encounters with a sex worker.
So William is hiding something which the press know about and have hinted about for ages.
That said if he had any humanity he would understand more than anyone else what Harry is experiencing since he was in the car with his brother when Diana was being chased.
It is possible that Harry would keep quiet if his brother contacts him but I won’t hold out much hope for that.
Exactly @alexandria
These people have such evil, dark secrets and they are worried. They should be. I hope Harry knows this was attempted murder. History is repeating itself.
Yes evil dark secrets that Harry knows and are afraid what will come out in trial in June. Murder is not off the table for this royal mafia cult.
The so called RF has murdered family members for centuries…and what? We think it stops now???Charles Murdered Diana and the royals will sell out and kill their own family for any reason. Periodt.
Just thought of this – what if Williams secret involve the Middleton clan. I mean how often have we talked about their sus finances. What have they done and what have they done specifically with regard to William. I know William doesn’t give a crap about Kate but it would reflect poorly on him and his children if it came out confirmed that drug money is what helped that bunch and maybe even William. ???
We also know they proxy everything they accuse they are guilty of. I’m looking at you on that one Kate the frmr yacht worker
Well, there is, at least, that he is a violent person. Maybe someone was injured more seriously or fatally by him and covered up.
Exactly @equality! That’s just a guess, of course, but I can well imagine that William has abused a woman before. Maybe even sexually. We all know that he has rather unusual preferences… And we also know that it runs in his family
That Lady Colin Campbell keeps saying that Harry has been beating up sex workers for years and he’s about to be arrested. That one made me go 🤔 because it’s always projection with them.
LCC whacko doth protest too much. Projection indeed. The thing is, if projection is indeed happening, Harry and William were seldom at the same place at the same time, so he would likely have alibis. And there’s no way in hell he’s taking that one for the team after all they have put him through.
I read on here that they found a woman’s body on one of the royal grounds. One that William had been staying at. Sorry don’t know more about it. Its been a long time it happened.
@Robert Phillips — one body that was found near Windsor was a millionaire whose husband murdered her while they were going through a contentions divorce, and the other body found near Kensington was never identified but showed signs of drug use and living rough so I don’t think we can pin this on Willnot.
I think the explanation is much simpler. William is a narcissist and Harry was his scapegoat. Not only did Harry finally leave, he had the audacity to glow up beyond belief. William hates Harry. William wants Harry to suffer. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if William wants Harry dead.
Rule #1 in the narcissist handbook: Never say no to a narcissist. Harry not only said no he also said I’m gone. In William’s mind, Harry must be punished.
At the very least, this was a British media effort. The fact that THE KING OF ENGLAND couldn’t be bothered to check on the well-being of his own son says everything anyone needs to know about his abilities as a leader and human being. He is an utter failure on both fronts. I’m guessing this was a warning to the Sussexes that “they” can get to them here too.
It’s a very, “Good morning, I see the assassins have failed,” vibe to me.
That’s a joke quote, but probably too close to home.
I suspect that he is terribly afraid, would rather have Harry experienced the awful behaviour of his heir and constipated wife. It does not help that Harry, by standing up for his himself has become the person he admired.
There is no longer the awe of a child/brother that could be easily placated; with the means to survive independently from the royal family.
Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili were part of the late monarch’s family, not the present iteration of the new era.
The new monarch and his heir has chosen the corrupt english media; lacking in credibility over their son and brother.
One is due to fear, the other out of hate.
That is a catastrophe.
If Harry & Meghan die, Will and Kate would be so joyful. And Camilla would literally dance. It’s hard to fathom the cold wretchedness and heartlessness of the Windsors.
I disagree @Beverley. Kate is gutted. She had a copy of the gold dress made in black in preparation for her photo-op. Opps sorry I meant the funeral. 😉
💯 she did. If she can’t find in her heart to reach out to Meghan now, that’s awful.
Well evil and negativity do rebound on the perpetrators . They should be very afraid . The universe has a way of paying back. I don’t like illwishing anyone, but have seen it happen time and again . They are damaging themselves and calling down bad karma .
That family didn’t care about their safety and wellbeing while they were all in the same country. Them not caring now is the least surprising part of this story. Harry has said he still wants a relationship with his father this should really tell him his father truly doesn’t care about him.
Yep, they hate the Sussexes and they’re probably waiting for their talking points from their tabloid handlers.
They’re all just disgusting trash that instead of being better would rather blame the Sussex’s gif shining a light on their lack in EVERY. AREA. That pitiful bald angry cheater and that stupid woman and her wiglets and her hysterical smile better watch themselves too. With that king and that disgust woman he married wanting power and adoration they not out of their line of sight.
Barely 2 weeks after Prince Harry came over for the Chubbly. Why would he ever bother with them again. They may be royal, but they’re pure trash.
And he fought for his country. For his Queen. If H revokes his British citizenship and even the Dukedom, I would not be surprised.
I almost hope he does. They don’t deserve him.
They are such a trash family. SUCH TRASH. such garbage people all around.
And they all look so silly in their OTT regalia or whatever you call it. They look like children at a dress-funny party.
I can’t believe expecting any sort of empathetic response about something so horrifically triggering from this garbage family, was asking for too much. The bar is in hell, and the BRF brought shovels.
How can they say anything when they play a role in these UK paps hounding the Sussexes? The call was coming from inside the house this time, as well as in Diana’s death.
Has anyone ever done a deep dive on people who were connected to the RF (mainly employed higher up in some capacity) at the time of Diana’s death who either ‘mysteriously’ died in the years after her death or who were dismissed mysteriously and disappeared into obscurity. No way a plan to take out Diana wasn’t known by someone close to the RF.
I used to think saying the RF had a hand in her death was bonkers but now I believe it. She was a huge problem/threat to them. As are Harry and Meghan.
Agree, Heather. Call is coming from inside the palace.
This is so scary. I have nearly no words. Feel like all I can do is pray. We’re more concerned for the Sussexes welfare than the RF.
Let us pray for the Sussexes welfare and well being…
The rest we surrender to the Lord….
Okay. I was giving them the benefit of the doubt that somebody (anybody!) called to check on them. Silly me! I am usually the hardest on this trash family, but even I couldn’t believe they want Harry dead. Meghan, yes, but not Harry. This is deeply disturbing even from the royals.
They wouldn’t contact them if anyone was on their deathbed. The Sussexes are dead to the rest of the BRF.
I wish it were so, at least then the Sussexes can celebrate their well earned successes in peace….
Operation failed spectacularly. Cover up isn’t going so well either. Royals just availing themselves of the right to remain silent.
A clear insight…
Your comments have been on point today ☝️
This is simply shameful and tells you all you need to know about these people.
I think “Charles the loving father” narrative was the only one that was still lingering but this incident and his non-reaction to it has finally ended it.
Not surprised. How many times have we read that William hates Harry? I guess its time we started believing him. And Charles is evil and selfish and Camilla is a ghoul. Kate clearly hates Meghan. None of these people are worth a damn.
It’s giving ”wish they were dead”
Kaiser is 💯 correct. 🎯
Despicable lowlife slugs. They couldn’t make it more obvious that they wanted the Sussexes dead than if they put out a full page headline. l hope Harry’s sitting down with his publisher getting ready to release those 400 pages. Turn it loose, Harry.
Whatever happened last night was all on the UK tabloids as its clear that the Fail and Express were involved as they were the only ones to publish the photos. While the RF are being their usual cold selves am not convinced they put a ‘hit’ out so to speak.
The UK tabloids are desperate to make Harry’s lawsuits go away – it’s more than them losing money as there is pressure being put on the gov to start legislating/regulating the press better. The 2nd part of the Leveson enquiry was about making recommendations on what can be done to stop this behaviour from the press and legally hold them accountable but it was dropped – the press clearly put pressure on the gov to drop it. The assurances that the press gave that this would not happen again was clearly BS, Harry and the others involved have evidence to prove that they are still at it.
Yes @DU, this is where I’m at. To me this was a clear intimidation tactic by the media as retaliation for the court case not a murder attempt by the RF because they haven’t reached out to offer sympathy or made any comment in support.
Yup. This was a clear warning from the BM, tacitly agreed to by the BRF, for Harry to step back from the court cases. I think this was a gross misstep and as more details are revealed, all indications will lead back to the palaces and tabloids.
Which makes the fact that the BM is essentially in bed with the RF all the more horrific. They do not mind the BM’s actions.
This.
The lawsuits will expose the malfeasance of their news gathering.
Without the appearance of integrity they have no moral authority to opine on any one’s reputation nor character. That could open the political process and infuse capable of continuing the democratic experiment.
Should Harry win all the lawsuits, the amoral media may not reform according to Sir Harry Evans, so this may have every thing to do with future earnings, and explain their obsession with the US market.
People in the UK, are not buying their newspapers as they once were. The express has moved a circulation of 2M for the duration of Harry’s hacking to 275,000 present day.
What do you say if you are the King and you didn’t order the chase, but you know your sicko son did it as a payback to Harry for revealing his secrets? It’s going to take more than a few hours to nail down your false narrative.
They are probably more upset about the Sussex drama stealing attention from the new Queen, who finally hobbled out from her hole yesterday to meet the peasants.
Trashy, soulless, so lacking fundamental consideration for others demonstrated again and again
Why would they reach out? That would be hypocritical of them. They have shown time and time again they don’t care. Kate only cares about herself…and possibly her kids. Charlie only cares about Camilla. William I think deep down still cares about Harry. I think part of him still cares about him, but being emotionally stunted and a rage monster he doesn’t know what to do. He needs serious mental help. And years of it. And he won’t get it. Nope, they won’t call and they shouldn’t reach out. I hope if they do, Harry and Meghan slam down the phone on them. Must have been a truly terrifying situation for them, as well as the pedestrian that was almost hit as well the police
In the last pages of Spare Harry described Willy who swore “on Mummy’s life” he want Harry be happy. Harry didn’t believe his brother.
I think Willy definitedly wants Harry dead. If not really dead then miserable.
Sadly, all Harry’s real family was with him in that car.
Same response when the duchess miscarried.
I don’t think any of us will ever understand the coldness of this family.
True dat.
Yesterday I learned about the papparazzi chase from a Vogue Instagram mention, rushed to Celebitchy but comments weren’t being taken. I trawled online but saw a bewildering array of conflicting info. A number of cars with blacked out windows, a driver who essentially said it was no big thing, no arrests, NYC mayor’s mention of Diana, something about pictures taken. It looks like the evil royal rats and royal family did an immediate disinformation campaign to stir up confusion. And I haven’t read anything on CB this morning, so I need to cool down, put down the phone before I read anything.
It’s been all over CB with hundreds of comments. Maybe refresh your browser? We are here, outraged with you!
It really is Cain and Abel with them, isn’t it. Except that Abel fought back and escaped. And Abel knows the truth and can reveal it if needed to protect his own family.
My guess is that whatever Harry knows, Meghan knows too. That’s another reason why the royals all hate her. An outsider knows their secrets. I would also guess that Meghan knows a hell of a lot more about the skeletons in the royal closets than Kate does. I’d bet on that, and I’m not a gambler. Another reason for William to hate her, because Harry has broken the bro-code.
The ghost writer of Spare knows as well–the 400 extra pages attest to that. I’m even guessing that one of the reasons the royals are trying so hard to discredit everything Meghan says is that if/when she does say out loud what she knows, no one will believe a known liar.
That’s a really messy strategy, because you end up at best with a pyhrric victory that destroys the royal family. the smarter thing would have been to bring her inside the family, accept her, make her feel a part of things. Then Harry would likely have had no reason to tell her the family dirt.
Oh but if Harry died, Charles 💯 would fly over on his private plane to get the body and plan out the funeral for his darling boy.
I no longer believe he would do that. I don’t think Harry will be allowed to have a royal or even semi royal funeral and I’m no longer sure they would even allow him to be buried over there. If it happens when William is in charge of this scam of an enterprise trust Harry will be buried in the US
Isn’t the location of the funeral Meghan’s choice only?
@Lady D. If Meghan had survived then as his widow she would be the one making decisions as to where Harry is buried. However, let’s pretend the objective was to kill all three of them (H, M, D) (I don’t think murder was the objective but go with me on this). If that had happened, Charles would absolutely bring Harry’s body back to England to be buried. He would also see to it that Meghan wasn’t allowed to be buried with Harry.
Also, there would be people from all sides of the family trying to get custody of A and L. Who has the most money and the biggest team of lawyers? Charles. He (or WandK) would most likely end up with ownership…er…custody of A and L.
Anyhoo, like I’ve said on other posts, I think this attack was a warning from the BM to Harry to back down on the court cases and to accept the invisible contract. I don’t think the intent was murder, however, it was incredibly lucky that no one (even a pedestrian) was seriously injured/killed due to the recklessness.
“ It’s giving “we wish they were dead.””
Yes, this is the exact vibe that the royals are giving in response to the Sussexes’ being chased. The removal of security while they were in Canada also speaks volumes.
I don’t believe that the BRF issues that they want to protect are only about William because Chuck is doing either doing nothing at points or actively working against Harry at other times. Chuck and William we were always told never got along. Now, they are colluding and I don’t think it’s only “to ensure the monarchy is saved” they are colluding against Harry because they both have secrets. Chuck must have secrets beyond wanting to be a tampon and accepting briefcases full of cash. Maybe there is more cash he took or maybe he is actively working with other nefarious people. Maybe he needs to keep his involvement with having Diana killed quiet. William could be hiding any number of things including receiving cash.
I do think they are racist and have racist and cultural differences with Meghan but the way the attacks on her ramped up when she has done nothing I’m now of the belief that they are ALSO using her as a weapon to get to Harry and Harry is their main target. Harry knows too much and has shown he is not going to play their games and HE is a danger to their survival (in their mind).
William and Chuck aren’t just terrible people I think they are evil. Sorry not sorry.
Chuck’s motive could simply be protecting and promoting Camilla at all costs. Like you, I do also believe that they know H&M pose an existential threat to the monarchy.
Harry and Meghan are trying so hard to put the royal family and tabloids behind them and they just won’t leave them alone. I’d say this is mostly driven by the tabloids because they want the income and now they’re in legal jeopardy. Harry wanted to back away but now it looks like all out war. It would be helpful if some of the tabloid staff can be prevented from entering the country. Hmmm has the new agency weighed in on the situation I wonder??
They ARE A TRASH FAMILY I can just see that bsd William screaming “how could they fail to get them? We sent enough cars”,. And Charlie sat on his throne, stroking a white cat (no not Camilla) saying “damn, foiled again”. They want Harry GONE PERMANENTLY. they are running scared at what might come out in court and what Harry will say in his second book. HARRY PUBLISH IT, AND PUBLISH IT NOW BURN THE LOT OF THEM DOWN
This is neither here nor there, but has anyone noticed the changing number of croissants in Scobie’s kitchen? I love that they’re actually being eaten. I kind of thought they were home fill or props!
LOL! You and I clearly watch the same things in the background of videocalls!
transportation needs to fall out of the sky
I just feel like something’s been really off since the coronation. They really seemed deflated and a bit angry when Meghan didn’t go and Harry left so quickly, even though it was exactly what they wanted. Then there was this anger about Meghan receiving this award, and now this has happened. Someone made a good point and starting to agree they don’t want to hear anything from the Royals regarding the Sussexes. What exactly are they going to say? They have caused this couple so much harm and want to discredit them so don’t need their BS platitudes. I hope the Sussexes continue to overshadow them.
William and Kate are what mental health experts should use as an example of what not to be if you are supposed to help others. F them all . I find these people despicable
Dear Harry , I am extremely sorry for what you, Meghan, Queen Doria and your beautiful children are going through.
I know this isn’t on your mind at the moment but I hope after sometime has passed and you have had time to process all that has happened to you. You will do me and the rest of the world a favor and DROP THOSE 400 PAGES. You can called it BULLSEYE
“They have the PR instincts of broccoli.” Come on now, that is unfair to broccoli, which at least had the good sense to be a vegetable, just like the lettuce that outlasted an elected official.
No doubt in my mind the palaces were behind this NYC pap swarm.
Omid said he was shocked that no one in the royal family reached out to H&M — I found their coldness and indifference to be the least shocking aspect of this incredibly shocking story.
They are ice-cold, barely human and certainly not humane.
JMO, don’t come at me.
IRL, lots of families are so broken that siblings do not speak to each other for years/decades.
William has made up his mind that Harry has betrayed him, no forgiveness.
W is angry, bitter, trapped in his role as FK. OTOH, I think W does want to be King, and he does envy Harry being free from all of it too. W is damned either way.
I honestly think that the next time Will sees Harry will be at Charles’ funeral.
Charles is a weak man. He certainly could put an end to all this family drama, if he had the guts too.
King Charles, if he was not so damn weak, he could throw his weight around “KING, dammit” Call Harry. Then issue a public statement, QE called Harry a “Dearly loved member of our family.” #1. Issue a statement declaring H&M under “our” protection, and stop playing games with the paps and media. #2. Pay for the royal protection for Harry & family himself, we all know he has the $$.
#3. Can Charles really be SO stupid? If anything happens to H or his family, Charles will never be able to control the conspiracy theories that he or W are behind it! How can he not understand that Harry/family must be protected? Both W & H + families are targets for every looney on the planet.
Will would automatically be king once Charles died. I wonder if he would ban PH from the funeral.
Not surprising for the Windsors at all, but sad nonetheless. One of the most tragic parts of Harry’s memoir for me was the way that William went from a seeming ally for his brother to directly betraying him to the media and striking his own deals with them, same as Charles did.
After the death of their mother and the things they both witnessed, Harry wrote that they had both promised that they would never brief against each other because they had seen the damage it could do. And just a few years later, William was feeding his younger brother and later Meghan to the wolves.
Hell, I was shaken by imagining the worst case scenario of that car chase. I can’t fathom the trauma Harry and his brother would have had from being reminded of their mother’s death. How can someone not want to at least check in with their only sibling??? Even just from a PR standpoint, and the royals are always looking for good pr, they could at least have pretended concern.
I was very upset about the pap chase and felt history was in danger of repeating itself and so relieved that they survived. My gut feeling as a mother was that Charles would call them immediately to check for himself that they were alright. I know that sounds naive given what we all know about his indifference to their welfare up until now, however thought this news would have jolted him into realising he could have lost them forever! Man how cold C and W must be to not give a rat’s ass about either of them even after a narrow escape to not even call?! I feel so sorry for Harry to have a father who doesn’t give a rat’s ass about him. The photographs of Harry proudly accompanying his wife and MIL made me so happy because they are his real family!
Complicity thy name is the King of England.
Well, KFC keeps writing the story. There are too many people who believe this was an assassination attempt. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t. I don’t know. I do believe it was an organized event. I do believe that there were more than photographers involved, because of the driving that happened. Experience drivers were needed, and that’s what they were. These were not your run of the mill drivers.
Now, KFC and Fails are going to be seen as wanting the Sussexes dead. KFC and Fails have helped that narrative by not contacting Harry to find out if everyone is alright. I think this was the bm, but I can’t rule out that it was in association with the brf. That’s the narrative that the brf is helping to write.
It really hurts both KFC and the Escort to have Princess Di’s death brought front and center. Neither the bm nor the brf understand how loved she was in the US. This hurts them, not Harry & Meghan.