Princess Kate stepped out in London, looking like she just heard a funny joke

The Windsors love to attach themselves to the Sussexes’ timeline no matter what. Remember when the Duchess of Sussex said that Kensington Palace aides took her driver’s license and her movements were controlled and the next day, Kate was sent out to do a stunt for the paparazzi? Kate was suddenly photographed behind the wheel of a car, as if by magic. Well, yesterday, around the same time as the Sussexes were releasing their statement about the horrific paparazzi chase, King Charles and Queen Camilla did their first joint event since coronation weekend. They made sure to be photographed in and around their car. For real.

Well, I knew it was coming and here we are – magically, the Princess of Wales had an event today in London. She made sure to be photographed walking around freely, no paparazzi swarm, all safe and hysterical-smiling and laughing, as if she just heard the funniest joke about how Harry and Meghan were involved in a huge security issue.

Kate’s event was a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London. She wore a green Suzannah London. I feel like this is a repeat, although maybe I’m confusing it with one of the other green dresses she has, all of them with this exact same design. Her earrings are from Accessorize and they retail for £11. Guess Camilla really isn’t letting Kate wear Royal Collection stuff, huh? At least Kate had time to get a fresh blowout.