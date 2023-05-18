Princess Kate stepped out in London, looking like she just heard a funny joke

The Windsors love to attach themselves to the Sussexes’ timeline no matter what. Remember when the Duchess of Sussex said that Kensington Palace aides took her driver’s license and her movements were controlled and the next day, Kate was sent out to do a stunt for the paparazzi? Kate was suddenly photographed behind the wheel of a car, as if by magic. Well, yesterday, around the same time as the Sussexes were releasing their statement about the horrific paparazzi chase, King Charles and Queen Camilla did their first joint event since coronation weekend. They made sure to be photographed in and around their car. For real.
Well, I knew it was coming and here we are – magically, the Princess of Wales had an event today in London. She made sure to be photographed walking around freely, no paparazzi swarm, all safe and hysterical-smiling and laughing, as if she just heard the funniest joke about how Harry and Meghan were involved in a huge security issue.
Kate’s event was a visit to the Anna Freud Centre in London. She wore a green Suzannah London. I feel like this is a repeat, although maybe I’m confusing it with one of the other green dresses she has, all of them with this exact same design. Her earrings are from Accessorize and they retail for £11. Guess Camilla really isn’t letting Kate wear Royal Collection stuff, huh? At least Kate had time to get a fresh blowout.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit at The Anna Freud Centre, London, England, UK on Thursday 18 May, 2023.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit at The Anna Freud Centre, London, England, UK on Thursday 18 May, 2023.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit at The Anna Freud Centre, London, England, UK on Thursday 18 May, 2023.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit at The Anna Freud Centre, London, England, UK on Thursday 18 May, 2023.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit at The Anna Freud Centre, London, England, UK on Thursday 18 May, 2023.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrives for a visit at The Anna Freud Centre, London, England, UK on Thursday 18 May, 2023.
Of course, she and C&C aren’t swarmed. They put out all kinds of pictures even of their children constantly and they are boring. The media knows where they are staying so no need to follow them. It meets the media’s needs right now to embiggen them for the most part and not harass them.
@equality: Richard Eden tweeted that he was amazed that William and Kate are able to live quiet lives despite their royal roles. What he left out is that William and Kate have a deal with press which ensures that they are left alone.
And a phalanx of security paid for by the taxpayers
Her outfits are about 130 years too late. Steamship appropriate.
Richard Eden is so dumb.
Wasn’t part of the reason they moved to Windsor for more privacy, since KP was such a fishbowl?
And besides
1) they’re boring. No one really cares to follow them because they’re boring.
2) they have a deal with the press (after incidents like paps hiding in car trunks to get pictures of George, which William went ballistic over.)
3) they travel in motorcades to official events with police escorts clearing the streets as we all know.
4) they are surrounded by RPOs at all times.
Let’s be real. Ain’t no one on bikes jumping onto sidewalks or going in the opposite direction of traffic to get photos of Will and Kate.
I hope she remembered to do her Tik Tok 🤣🤣🤣
Right, so the response to H&M’s scary experience with the paparazzi is fed to the RR and essentially the royal family members are saying that they aren’t swarmed. Instead of empathizing with them or putting out a statement of horror or whatever. Not normal. Nor is the smiley face that Kate is sporting.
There are maybe two clips of footage of paps following Kate on a sidewalk in the dating years and they pretend she was swarmed like Diana. She never was. If you notice they reuse the same clips everytime they try to pretend it’s the same harassment as what Meghan and Harry got in the UK.
Even when they were seen on bikes with the kids it was one guy with an iPhone and William went crazy.
Reassuring. I’m not the only one seeing the horror movie stretch. On a side note, have you guys noticed that on photograph 3 from the top, Kate is flexing her left leg low enough and lifting her right foot high enough, as if she was walking up a step.
Problem: There’s no step.
Conclusion: She is fake as fuck, living an imaginary wonderland of theatrics.
She paired the wrong Meghan dupe shoes with this outfit. Shining example of how you can do everything to imitate someone else and still resemble a tacky troll. Style can’t be duplicated.
I was about to say. I’ve seen those shoes before😂
Meghan wouldn’t be caught dead in that hideous dress.
Those are great shoes, though!
Agree. The dress is awful. I am so tired of these poofy sleeve dresses and shirts. I am ready for something new.
In fairness I saw online last week that she had two appearances this week. One on Tuesday and one today.
Two whole events?!!? She needs a vacation, STAT!
And you know without a doubt that those two visits were pre-planned when they announced Meghan was going to be in New York on Tuesday. She has another event I believe in a week or two, I’d bet my entire paycheck were going to get news very soon about some engagement that Kate will be doing book ending her event.
She will. It’s half term soon.
@dee(2) I mentioned this a while back as well. Their PR is incredibly predictable. KP have always scheduled events whenever Harry and Meghan have had an important date. The kids birthdays, anniversary or any appearance. Then whatever meghan is seen wearing or doing, Kate copies it a free weeks/months later.
I actually said last time that I’d make a list to show just how stupid it really ( I mentioned it to @l84tea in April) is but I didn’t want to look stupid but if anyone would like to see it, I could post it?
Please do!
Hi Layla. I would love to see it.
2019
May 2019 – the slew of appearances suddenly scheduled around Prince Archie’s birth
May 19th 2019 – k garden photo op w. fam
Jun 2019 – W/K Pak tour announced on M/H baseball engagement (on. A. Saturday 👀)
Aug 2019 – the stupid flybe stunt from W 🙄
Dec 2019 – B&w Xmas card of Archie, extra b&w card released from W/k two days later
Yeah – look, I may be about to bring all sorts of wrath down on my head but when this event was planned it might well have been in response to H&M attending awards but, unless they have an accurate crystal ball (and history suggests they have anything but) it could not have been planned as a response to the pap chase in NY.
As for the expression, Kate usually gurns for the cameras and is always much happier on solo visits than with Peggy. We’ve discussed that here loads of times. I think Kate is more likely to be over compensating for the fact that Meghan looked incredible Tuesday night, chase or no chase.
Also – on the C&C visit – the RF pretty much always arrive in a car and they are always photographed getting out of it when they arrive – to the extent that we had the ridiculous Car Door Gate nonsense with Meghan herself. Do I think that the BM showed lots of ‘with car’ photos to make a point? Maybe. But that’s not on the Royal Family.
There’s SO MUCH to criticise the RF on – we don’t need to reach for stuff. Just the lack of comment or of reaching out to the Sussexes after their ordeal is damning enough.
Oh I know this event was planned before the pap chase (although I’m sure it was 100% planned knowing Meghan had a big event this week.)
And yes she always looks overly happy when she’s not with William – but this would have been an appropriate event to tone it down a bit. She’s visiting a mental health center to discuss anxiety 24 hours after her BIL, who is very open about his PTSD and anxiety (something which the BRF has mocked him for routinely) issued a statement about a pap chase not that dissimilar from the one that killed his mother.
Kate and her team could not be bothered to issue a statement expressing sympathy but she’s going to attend this event looking like she’s had the best week EVER. The optics are stunningly bad.
Garbage.
@Becks1 – I agree – total garbage. No doubt about that. And you’re right – she should have toned it down but she simply doesn’t care and/or is gleeful that the Sussexes had something horrible happen – TOTAL garbage. But what she did here and C&C being photographed with their car is not proof they they had any hand in the chase, which is where some comments seem to be heading. It’s proof that they’re uncaring, horrible arseh*les yes, active, attempted murderers no. People have been all over here in the last few days stating that their lack of comment means they definitely murdered Diana as well…
On the other hand, do I think that our suspicions that blacked out SUVs and covered plates suggests something planned and more sinister than normal paps and that the intimidation is linked to Harry’s court case for example? Absobloodylutely.
Yes @Hench, the more sinister issue is the obvious harassment of the Sussexes by shadowy operatives in blacked-out vehicles. Clearly, this happened intentionally, with the paps used as witless or contributing cover. And the aggressive chase surely was intended to threaten and to rattle Harry in connection with his court cases against the British tabloids.
Neither the rota, the monarchy, nor all the haters would care if the Sussexes or innocent bystanders had been harmed. In fact, that’s what these enemies of the Sussexes appear to gleefully want to happen. Above all, the Sussexes are being used as scapegoats to detract from media focus on the serious faults and foibles of Chuck, Camz, and WanK!
Kate is ‘gurning’ because harm nearly came to Harry and Meghan
She hates them and I hate to say it but her and Peg would be only too happy for them to follow in the footsteps of Diana.
The coldness that William and Charles have showed Harry is insane. In what world does a father behave like this and the way the media collude and excuse Charles weak behaviour is just astonishing.
In any case his whole life has been one huge over-shadow.
Overshadowed by his sister Anne from 0-20’s
Overshadowed by his wife in his 30’s
Overshadowed by his wife’s memory in his 40’s to date
Overshadowed by his charismatic ‘spare’ son and daughter in law for the last 6 years.
^^ This will be Chucks legacy. The footnote of those around him.
@TheHench oh I agree completely with that – the pictures by the car are fairly routine royal engagement pictures. It’s how I feel when people say Kate never wore X brand before Meghan when, in fact, she did. There is enough evidence of her copying without having to make something up, you know?
Here, there is enough that makes the royals look bad without including car pictures.
They did have these scheduled and at the end of the day they’re the “working” Royal family trying to rebrand themselves so we’ll see a lot more. What’s classless and heartless is that they never released a statement about what happened to Harry & Meghan.
Haha! It’s so funny! My brother and SIL were traumatized in a pap chase on Tuesday night. So funny!!!!! have you heard about the stalker at their property!!! HILARIOUS!!!!!! I’m only upset they weren’t injured, but that will teach Meghan to go out in public looking better than me!!!!!
Garbage person. GARBAGE.
Garbage is right. No pretense of care. They’re strait up glowing over this.
@Jais, yep, looks like she even wore a new wiglet to celebrate! But, she should wear green more often, after all it’s the right colour for the evil btch, it screams jealousy!!! Let’s see what they have planned for Megan’s next award. More cars? More paps? Or just another cobbled together vanity show. And one day the press might print the truth, that keen isn’t swarmed with people because she’s so bloody predicable and boring
To be fair she exposed herself as a garbage person the moment she failed to publicly correct the false crying story which she knew lead her sister in law to be suicidal.
And of course the theme is anxiety and she trots up looking like nothing happened.
oh she’s been a garbage person for ages now. I just feel like its been a while since I’ve called her that on here and I feel like she’s overdue, lol. GARBAGE.
I’m stealing this comment and definitely posting this elsewhere it’s soooooooo spot on.
I might have to disagree a bit with the analogy, because it is insulting to garbage.
i agree @Becks1 she’s an absolute trash can 🗑️ and always has been. No one is tripping over themselves or giving chase to photograph that guffawing hyena of a Walmart face. I could go down to the Hobby Lobby (if I shopped there) and see a boatload of the exact same Karens. 🙄
You’d think she’d have the emotional intelligence to feign sensitivity and concern right now but she’s so happy her BIL and SIL were terrorized she can’t even contain her giddiness.
🗑️🗑️🗑️🗑️🗑️
I would disagree with people who think Kate is showing happiness or glee in the aftermath of what the Sussexes are facing, because I don’t believe Kate feels happiness or joy — rather, she is grinning because she *has* to. Her face sags a lot when at rest (skin damage from smoking and tanning?) so the manic grin is to create an instant “face lift.” But I will say, she should stay away from the color green. With her manic grin and whatever she’s done to her face over the years, she looks like the grinch, but especially when she wears green.
1. For those who don’t know: Anna Freud was a German / Austrian
2. Kate looks like a grandma
Unfortunately there is nothing more to say about her. Except, of course, that she’s trashy and evil…
Why does her being German/Austrian matter?
@mrsbanjo
Most people who have made a difference in england are immigrants. England likes to pretend with its nationalistic thinking that they are the best, although without the colonialism, the slavery, the stolen goods and all the immigrants from Europe and the invaded countries it wouldn’t be what it is today. It would be much less
@Layla
That makes sense. TBH THE reason she ended up in London in the first place was because she was Jewish and wasn’t considered properly German/Austrian by the Nazis and had to leave. It’s weird of Lia to point out the German/Austrianness without any context whatsoever.
The shoes are cute, but the dress is dookie. She brings nothing to clothing.
Beyond that, these are terrible optics, per usual. I wonder if the palace doesn’t want to discuss near-fatal car crashes since Sophie’s motorcade was involved in one the other day. Can’t show support for one royal and not the other, right? Who am I kidding.
The shoes are only nice because she copied Meghans shoes once again. She’s paying “tribute”.
Erasure
I actually said out loud “Those are MEGHAN’S shoes!” Kkkate has no shame, no identity, no personality of her own. Horrible person.
Dress is Dookie Ha Ha!!!!
Kate looks like Camilla: cat that got the canary.
Smirking nastiness.
She looks drugged. They really believe they can harass H&M back to be their punching bags. Kkkate probably thinks that she’ll lord over Meg. Like they aren’t coming back and now you’ve shown yourselves to probably be involved. Now Harry is going to go harder with his lawsuit. Kkkate is garbage and her dress looks like Oscar the grouch.
Lmfao omg. For whatever reason these pics are showing up really long for me so Kate looks super stretched out and scary. 😂😂😂
Mee Too!! Thought it was my phone lol
Same here! Those first two pictures looked like a fun house mirror. I didn’t know what had happened, lol.
Same, it’s pretty hilarious. I tried to refresh but they are still stretched.
Ditto. Kate looks like a stick, literally. She is wearing the same shoes as Meghan has, but the dress is all Kate- elegant coordinated with fusssy.
That dress is hideous! And, it’s new but she has a same white one that she wore at Wimbledon (last year, I think). I didn’t like that either…
She really has some muscular Popeye forearms. Especially given how thin the rest of her is.
It is truly alarming to see how thin she is. This is not athletic-lean. This is scary thin, borderline anorexic. Not healthy in any way.
Fresh blowout and her hair still looks a mess. She’s gross.
It just makes her look extra lollipop-head.
The giant hair is dated and embarrassing at this point. The rictus grin is also as disturbing as ever. Hope we get a repeat of after Lili’s birth and someone asks her if they’ve called M&H.
Actually, I think it’s a new wiglet, not a fresh blowout.
I’d say she’s had a fresh full head of extensions. That’s why the fool is grinning inanely, she thinks she cuts a fine figure.
Her hair reminds me of Charlie’s Angel Jaclyn Smith circa 1977. Ridiculous and fake looking.
The big blow out hair hides how stringy her neck is and how bony her collarbones are. She’s much too thin.
Nothing but a c u next tuesday. That’s all I have for her.
She has this dress in white and the green dress resembles her Dolce and Gabbana dress. It would seem stayed at this event for about 35 to 45 minutes and I learned nothing about the engagement. Apparently KP is now refusing to give details about her clothes to the press but they’re still not giving the press anything about her visits either. I guess we have to wait for the fan cam to come out later.
Her appearances are about to get worst. At least in the past she had to interact a little. Now she will just smile into her fancam camera.
I would refuse to let her visit. I remember someone said royal visits can cost money. Kate isn’t worth it.
Kkkhate may be maniacally grinning about the nightmare car chase, yet some part of her is outraged and hopelessly depressed that the Sussexes still breathe.
Their calculated display of exhilaration tells us all we need to know as regard to the origin of -let’s not be afraid to name it gor what it is- the attempted murder by car crash on the Duke and of Sussex.
The Oprah interview + the Netflix documentaries + the Spare autobiography: when aggrandizing myths are challenged, lies exposed, and verifiable indictments made, power -meaning the Monarchy, the Media, or the Minister- always revert to threats, violence, coercion, and even murder to terrorize the abuse victims or silence them for good. Order were given and executed to convey a warning or produce a tragic end result.
If you don’t think the 3 M s are capable of joining forces to work as a single retaliatory entity, think again. If you don’t think Harry meant exactly this when he used the phrase INSTITUTIONAL GASLIGHTING, you might want to take a minute to ponder over a very simple fact: the Manhattan Police or NYPD could have pulled the paps’ vehicles over and told them they’re under arrest for endangering people’s lives. But they didn’t. That’s all I have.
100%.
@sugarhere. You said it so much better than I. I just got speaking to my friend and I said the exact same thing about the NYPD. I think NYPD was paid off.
What!! New York let that slide. I won’t believe this. I know their gang squad will follow perps hoping for more convictions. So, I won’t say they let them go yet. Cause new York loves to write tickets. The only way they let those cars slide is if the feds took over.
I mean everyone gets pulled over in New York.
I don’t feel like she (or her in laws) are doing this as a slap in Meghan and Harry’s face but I do love reading articles that insinuate it! Stay on ‘em and don’t give ‘em an INCH Kaiser.
Hear me, good madam, if you believe Catherine Middleton’s manic smile full of oversized teeth is pristine, innocent, and without any ulterior motive, why encourage the writer to stick to the antithetical explanation?
It is galling to read Kate-bootlicking new commentators flounder in their inner contradictions and inconsistencies, when Doria Ragland almost lost her life, Prince Harry almost lost his life almost, and Duchess Meghan almost lost her life.
Kate appearing triumphant like she’s the victor of whatever the day after 3 people + the car driver were fighting to stay alive innthe midst of a created road chaos, is for sure a sign of empathy. To me, this demeanor screams guilty as charged.
I don’t believe that the event was intended as a “slap in the face”. Maybe the posing and wicked smile. I do believe that the four of them aim to try and outshine Meg and H. Maybe I’m just sad at what’s obvious: it seems like the four of them want Meg and H to disappear and never be talked about again.
Why is it that you don’t “feel” they are doing this as a slap on the face? Would you refuse to comment and then be seen in public grinning like you’ve won the lottery if family members had been in a near catastrophic chase that you just found out about?
I don’t understand.
The outing was already planned I believe. The by the car posing and grinch style smiles may be their way of basking in the glow of her in law’s fear. To answer your question @withtheamericann: no, I would be supporting my family member and doing everything I could to help them BUT i actually love my family and want to see them prosper.
I agree. Kate has her schedule and H&M have theirs. As for the inappropriate grinning – that’s Kate’s style, no matter where she is or what’s happening. She was grinning right after the Queen’s funeral, for heaven’s sake. So yeah, in her heart she might be hating and gloating and devoured by jealousy, but that’s par for the course with her, and I can’t say that this particular instance was specifically planned.
Big massive grins are Kate’s thing. Nothing different necessarily but knowing what her family members went through the night before, a choice could have been made to tone it down. Obv, she doesn’t have to and she want to appear present , I guess, for the organization. But since the organization is about mental health, again a different choice could have been made. Either way, it reads as uncaring. But honestly the whole family has been telegraphing a lack of caring for a while now. So they’re on brand. Like Kaiser said, pr-wise, it’s giving oh darn are they not dead yet.
Yes, she’s all “see, my life isn’t loud and messy, like what’s happening in horrible America.” But, whatever. I don’t know how much more proof we need before we accept that the RF are petty, cold-hearted and disgusting people.
Yep, all I see from the appearances today are puppets doing their masters bidding. This is the daily mail group saying “get out there and give us something to put on our Royal news page because we certainly won’t report on our horrific actions last night like everyone else is and it’s starting to look weird”.
@SAS that’s a very interesting picture you paint there…I can see it happening as it’s obvious the tabloids could make them dance like puppets on a string if so desired.
Love that dress.
This event will get little coverage because the focus is still on the car chase. So she can preen as usual but few will notice.
And if we can take any comfort it’s that. Knowing that no one was reporting on what Charles and Camilla did yesterday, and no one will report on this really. They’re so starved for attention, I’m thrilled that no one cares. I’m even more thrilled that it’s apparent to them that no one cares.
Kate wishing someone would chase her but no one ever has.
Savage! 😂
I’m starting to get that feeling with the copycatting. I don’t even know if it’s malicious anymore. I’m beginning to think it’s just a desperate clingy woman trying to get attention and assert herself.
Kate makes a complete fool out of herself. A real villain would pivot. Kate keeps doing the same thing for a little bit of press. That’s all she needs to keep trying. Grinning at nothing and cosplaying everyone.
That wig or wiglet is comically over-sized, she’s gone into country music hair and then some. I swear this could double as a wig commercial.
The Fail’s headline for this: “It’s Easy Being Green” and I can’t help but think there’s a message there.
That she is a puppet married to a pig? 😉
That they don’t know that the phrase is ‘it’s NOT easy being green’?
Yup. The Fail is having its cake and eating it too. They’ll happily continue to bully Meghan, but now they’ve started to prod at Kate (noting the Aquazzura shoes, the Eurovision copycat look, and now this) *just* enough to hide behind plausible deniability.
@Rapunzel — I took it as green with envy. In Khate’s twisted mind she’s probably jealous that Harry and Meghan are getting so much press stateside, even though it’s for a despicable, dangerous and criminal act of harassment.
This! First, she’s jealous of Meghan’s triumph sexy, gorgeous and confident in gold with her adoring husband by her side, and then, jealous that no one is fascinated enough In her to chase her through the streets of Manhattan, no matter the danger involved. Yes, she is that shallow. pathetic and idiotic.
Wails is out all the time in one unremarkable outfit after another, laughing at something no one else appears to hear, so they are flooded with pics. Difference between oversaturation and someone who doesn’t need manufactured adoration on a daily basis.
The shoes!!! The same two toned ones Meghan wore at the school event with that white blazer and black pants 😲 where the kids were genuinely surprised and happy to see her.
@Mooney: Interestingly, what you’re saying suggests Karen’s sartorial stalking of Meghan has some insane ritualistic, vampiric and cannibalistic overtones.
In ancient voodoo cultures, you kill the enemy, eat their heart, and wear their belongings. What Karen’s doing wearing the same Meghan shoes a few days apart, gives me creepy witchcraft vibes, especially given the recent circumstances.
Great comment, @Sugarhere. Kate really does want to consume, erase, eradicate Meghan.
Whoa, that would explain how creepy it feels.
It would also explain why she only seems natural and interesting when she’s doing sporty outings. Because it’s the appropriate context for being so competitive.
She also wore these exact shoes to Grenfell tower event after Meghan wore them. She is completely mental. Knowing all the work Meghan did for Grenfell, she shows up in her shoes. What is seriously wrong with her? Maybe she is a creepy witch seriously. I just don’t understand it. Why would you want to blatantly copy someone you treated horribly and then turn around and copy absolutely everything about them.
Mooney. That school event always sticks in my memory. It was so great and the teenagers adored her.
Here the press are using Kate to prove they aren’t as “aggressive” as they are in America to continue to gaslight the Sussexes as being too paranoid.
The history is repeating itself… didn’t they accuse diana of being paranoid?it’s obviously a pattern
I truly disdain these people. I hate I have any emotion emanating due to them at all but here I am, they are terrible people.
I have nothing but contempt for Kate, William, Charles, Camilla et al.
Total contempt.
Jeanette. I totally understand. It’s really hard. I can’t stand them. I comment loads, usually, but I’m trying to just read now and keep it short. They bring out the worst in me. Before Meghan, Kate was quiet background noise for years; I wasn’t even aware of the dolittle stuff etc. I watched half her wedding. I remember a commenter said Kate would bring some middle class realness to a stuffy institution. Obviously not. And then Meghan came along. I was so excited because she’s American and it felt modern. That’s when I took notice of the BRF, after their beautiful wedding day. K&W destroyed that hope and since then she, in particular, has really got to me. Like I say, I’m trying to scale it back. She doesn’t deserve my emotion. I’m planning to be more of a reader. Fewer written words about her. Also, a question asker. See below.
Hope that evil b*tch transportation falls out of the sky.
BRF pictures don’t sell. The Waleses are over saturated
It’s not the flex they think it is. What was the even about, what were they promoting and what was the reason ? Oh yea NO ONE CARES. While H&M still dominate the headlines because actual things happened at a real even that Meg was getting an award for her work. The RR are going to be stacking those miles going across the pond to keep that money flowing. They must be fuming that they can’t publish any of the chase pics because they would be confirming the story. It must blow their damn minds that what they did is considered criminal and negligent
*surprised pikachu face*
Wear the dress Katie, lol bless your heart.
“They must be fuming that they can’t publish any of the chase pics because they would be confirming the story.” I love this for them!
She’ starting to look as frail as Karen Carpenter before she died.
Pleats, belt and buttons!
I’m trying to be “if you can’t say anything nice, say nothing at all” from hereon with Kate. So…green is a lovely colour.
Admirable restraint!
It’s through gritted teeth, artfossil!
Reminds me of the old aristocratic aunt (Maggie Smith) in Gosford Park, commenting on an unfortunate dress: “difficult colour, green …”
I was on the DM – I know, why oh why! – looking at posts under this article. Someone had written “so, nothing on the massive bust up between Kate, Camilla and Charles”. Does anyone know anything about this? I can imagine tension because she’s strangely everywhere at the moment and he isn’t, almost like the invisible man with an invisible crown, but is there more?
@sparrow I saw a few articles this morning on Google news about them apparently feuding because Kate refused to curtsey to Camilla at the coronation. I couldn’t be bothered to even click on any of the articles to read it but that could be the bust up that they were talking about
ETA- one also had William not doing the bow at the concert as evidence in the headline they were at ‘war”.
Will definitely didn’t bow to her at the concert. He turned his back to her then never mentioned her in his speech.
Thanks, Dee(2) and Lizzie. Is that what started it? A no show curtsey/bow. Good grief; they are a ****ed up lot! I remember Kate being insanely rude to Beatrice & Eugenie outside church very early years, and she always hated having to curtsey to them (when she was on her own).
If the British tabloids employed real journalists, those journalists would be outside Kate’s scheduled event asking her questions about the horrific experience the Sussexes just endured.
But they’re not real journalists.
Eh, ghouls are gonna ghoul no matter what, so her typical hyena antics don’t surprise me. The joy of her BIL and SIL’s ordeal won’t last long, and she’ll soon be back to fighting with C&C and William. Let’s see how smiley she is when the former ramps up the briefing against her.
never seen any office girls wear her old granny clothes and the same dolly parton hair for years gosh
Sartorially, it’s not bad! The cut of this dress with the higher waistline is flattering on her longer torso, and it’s a nice colour. And it’s a return to buttons! Maybe that’s what the excited smile is about.
Between the head tilting and the sheer volume of hair, it is starting to look like she can’t hold her head up.
It’s a good look on her but I’m starting to wonder if she ever gets a crick in her neck from all the gratuitous head tilting and grinning.
I don’t have time to read the comments, so I apologize if someone else has already said this.
Of course, Wails can go around freely without being pursued like the Sussexes. Does ANYONE ever follow her?
Chuckles the clown
Kate is wearing another pair of Meghan’s shoes.
Maybe the funny joke was what happened to Harry and Meghan. But then maybe a frown because who would she copy from if something happened to Meghan?
Scrolled down to the end of the thread, saw your comment and just laughed. Thanks! It was worth the journey.
Any bets that the Wails have a serious papparzi incident soon??!!
Long line of replies so I’m sure it’s been said but this highlights 2 things, neither of which are particularly flattering to the BRF: 1. Not that many people care if Kate has event 2. This is what it looks like when you sell your soul to the paps