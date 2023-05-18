Buckingham Palace had no comment on the Sussexes’ NYC pap-chase

My mother was a big Princess Diana fan. Mom was devastated when Diana died in 1997. Back then, Diana’s hatred of the paparazzi was well-known, but that summer, it did feel like something different was happening. Diana had been divorced for a year, she was coming out of her shell, she was planning a future beyond the Windsors. She saw herself getting remarried, perhaps even moving out of the UK. Everything about Diana that summer radiated a fresh start, a new era, Diana publicly telegraphing that she was done with the soggy royal life. After Diana’s death in Paris, many blamed the paparazzi who chased her and many blamed the Windsors, especially when they showed absolutely zero remorse or care in the days afterwards.
The story I believed at the time was that Charles would never do that to the mother of his children, that even though Charles was and is demonstrably a terrible man, he would not do that, he would not order that. Nearly 26 years after Diana’s death, I don’t believe that any longer. Charles had everything to gain from eliminating Diana, most significantly, Diana’s death effectively cleared the path for him to marry Camilla and force everyone to call her “queen.” Now that Charles got everything he wanted – Camilla, Queen Camilla and Harry at his coronation – Charles has no use for Diana’s younger son. No remorse, no care.
In the hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their statement about the dangerous and chaotic scene in New York on Tuesday night, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace had zero comment. Not even a “we’re glad they’re safe.” Nary a palace source saying “of course the king is relieved that his darling boy is unharmed.” People Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, every media outlet went to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for comment, only to be told that the palaces were not commenting.
These photos are from May 17, around the same time that the Sussexes were making their statement that they survived what amounted to a coordinated assault, if not a coordinated attempt on their lives. Charles and Camilla were out in London, looking… conspiratorial. Y’all know they made an effort to ensure they would be photographed in and around their car too.
I’m not sure what they could say at this point. They’re the ones that originally pulled their security.
Thank you Steph! Exactly!
True, if they offer their sympathies, then they should in all conscience offer them security. But we know they have no conscience so that will never happen.
These entitled abusers will never accept responsibility or have any accountability of consequence. They are at best complicit and tacit in their silence and at worst guilty of orchestrating and perpetuating racial and gendered harm. We are watching an attempted murder time and time again when we witness this kind of abuse on poc. Sooner or later depriving someone of their rights to safety, dignity and equity will lower and end their life.
Harry served proudly in the military and right now I’m wishing that all of these men and women would, just as a United front, send Chuck a message that while they still serve their monarchy and country, they won’t tolerate this cruelty against Harry, one of their former comrades. If everyone over one day at the same time did something symbolic that would be noticed. Just as a respectful reminder to Chuck that what he’s condoning by remaining silent is tacit approval of abuse.
Karma knows Chuck, Linda, Katey and Bill’s addresses. Hope she comes knocking at their doors soonest🙏🙌
Harry may love his father but Charles is incapable of loving his son. If anything bad had happened to Harry and Meghan the Royal Family not have shed a tear.
Right? May no one ever have a father like Charles or a brother like W. Despicable
Charlotte and Louis have a father like William, and a grandfather like Chuck.
I agtee with you Amy Bee. Crocodile tears only. William is worse than Charles because Diana was his mother. I pray nothing happens to Harry Meghan, and Doria, and Archie and Lily. I believe the windsors and the British media were behind it. Windsors and British media are scum!
Yes – about William – if I’m William, and I lost my mother in the same traumatic way as Harry (since they’re brothers) – I would be horrified by this. I would be incandescent, dare I day.
The silence from KP speaks volumes.
I firmly believe the British media was behind this stunt. American paps are bad but they aren’t this bad.
Also, this was clearly a coordinated attack. Coincidence that it happened during a time when Harry is at war (in court) with the BM? I don’t think so.
My tinfoil tiara says this was a warning to Harry: We took out your mother, we can take you/Meghan out, too.
Remember the theory of a CBer who said that William’s “paranoid” statement could have been part of his payout.
It’s worse than that — they are the very ones formenting the hatred. It would not surprise me if this was a purposeful campaign to put H&M in harm’s way to either punish them or drive them back. I can believe that they want them harmed. They booze with the very ones releasing nasty, vile, violent fantasies of harm.
@josephine This!! This whole ordeal started because William and Kate were too insecure, jealous and attention whores. Harry and Meghan’s lives (and their children’s) lives are in danger because of these f*ckwits.
@Josephine: So true, the Royal Family leaking of their location in Canada and taking away their security was done to force them back to the UK. The Royal Family’s constant attacks in the press on Harry and Meghan has encouraged a dangerous situation for them.
I think they want to punish them (I would say bring them back to the UK but I think they must know that ship has long sailed) but what I just dont get is…..why?
I mean I know “why” lol but creating these dangerous situations could actually result in one of them (or both) dying.
Everything else aside, Diana’s death was the biggest crisis the monarchy faced in decades. It was the lowest point of the Queen’s popularity. And even to this day, the idea that Diana was killed by the royal family is an idea that persists (and I feel like a lot more people believe that today than believed it on Monday.)
Yes, her death has meant the royals can take control of the narrative surrounding her, and it paved the way for Charles and Camilla to marry etc. But at the same time, it cemented her forever as this young, beautiful woman, just starting to really spread her wings and live her life after a decade and a half of trauma in the royal family. William calling her “paranoid” can only do so much to damage that. People will forever remember Diana as this young glamorous woman who was adored by millions.
The royals really want that repeated with H&M? they want H&Ms ghosts haunting the royals at every major event the way Diana’s ghost haunts Charles?
I think this was intentionally setup to humble Meghan on her big night. They don’t necessarily want the Sussexes back, but they want them to be so scared of living independently that they beg to come back to the royal fold so that the firm can have the sick pleasure of refusing them. If they’re harmed in the process, so be it. It’s as disgusting as it is obvious and I hope Harry burns it all down.
@Becks1: Exactly! How are they so incapable of learning a lesson? It really drives me to think there’s only one reason you’d be so self-destructive and blind: if you believe you’re facing an existential threat. They believe 100% that H&M have the ingredients that could destroy the monarchy (NOT that they are trying to; Harry is a royalist, after all).
The media’s playing judge, jury, and executioner.
@Sunday- I agree. And because the Firm operates with a belief that reconciliation is a weak position, they’re determined to browbeat Harry and Meghan back to England and submission with superiority and abuse and trying to poison their freedom and independence. It is galling.
Don’t forget Doria was in the car too. If the plan as I suspect it had been carried out, those poor children would have lost their entire family and been grabbed by the Windsors for god knows what purpose.
It’s macabre but realistic to assume they have rock solid legal directives that neither of their families will ever get their hands on their children should anything happen to all of them.
Hm. I think BP and KP are just upset they were upstaged. They’re probably of one mind believing the Sussexes set this up to steal their thunder. They probably started those rumors.
Anyone else remember when Samantha Markle claimed she was being stalked by paparazzi and was chased inside a tunnel and almost crashed? The obsession with the way Diana died makes scammers (Samantha, paparazzi, and the palaces) do insane things.
What a disgusting and trash couple. More than ever those two scum need to be taken down. And I hope it’s loud and embarrassing. Archie and Lili are not losing their parents for this trash duo.
I worry about Harry having to go back to testify. But I have a feeling that he and Meaghan have a plan if something happens. And I would bet it would destroy the monarchy. Remember Harry said that they left a lot of things out of Spare. I’m sure there is that. Plus a lot of other things Harry has set away with lawyers. I figure he has discussed this with Charles. But William still thinks he is untouchable. And he might be the one who set up this little chase.
@Robert Phillips- I don’t doubt Harry and Meghan are legally organized. I am scared for Harry’s next trip to England. And scared on behalf of the kids too.
I don’t think this is William setting up.
This is play for play from Charles’ 1990s playbook. From setting Harry up to be viewed as mentally unstable via… right up to the chase.
There was a massive coverup in the aftermath of Diana’s death. The inquest was largely a farce. Powerful people wanted a swift, no-fault resolution to the case.
And now it’s happening all over again. Who’s driving it more, Charles or Camilla, is unclear. But things definitely ramped up after Camilla was mentioned in court, as soon as Charles was done using Harry for the Chubbly. I think Charles would attack Harry for Camilla’s sake. He would attack anyone for her sake, and has (Kanga, Diana, to name but two).
It’s a really state of affairs that Charles shows no empathy for his son, this is a new level of harassment, and he is keeping his lips sealed. What if it was William would he do the same ?
I think he’d be happy if it happened to William. I think he’s a bit of a psychopath. So I don’t think he ever loved Harry, but until Meghan, I think he had some fondness for him. I don’t think he ever had that for William.
Steph I agree. I think Charles is a sociopath 100% and would only care about the death of 1 of his children if it inconvenienced him.
Anyone who believes that Charles wasn’t behind Diana’s death need only answer one question: ” Why did he have those boys walk behind their mothers coffin?” Because he was afraid what people would do, think or say. He is a narcisstic coward! He knew what had been done. So did Philip and Elizabeth. I said to my husband on that August night that they had killed her and Charles and Camilla were behind it. And don’t think QE didn’t know about it too. She was happy Diana was dead. Remember how long it took them to come down from Balmoral?
She paid off Paul Burrell and successfully shut down the investigation into Diana’s death. Oh sure, Henri Paul was drunk. Then why were there two different samples of blood, from different people?
Secrets are coming out by the boatload and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving family.
I hope this all comes back and bites them in the ass.
I just want to add two more things. Just remember that the BORE never does anything that the WHORE has planted in his mind. All this activity is probably germinated in her manipulative little mind and then she feeds it to him. They are equally guilty in every situation.
And I think she has a lot more power over William than we know. He is so easily manipulated. Also remember that William is a Hapsburg/Windsor and Harry is a pure Spencer and the Spencers are made of steel and intellect and have been around more than 500 years. Its not even a fair fight. Poor William.
Also thank you to whomever developed the Bore/Whore line It might have been Mary Pestet.
Omfg literally learned nothing from the Queen?! Her delayed response was probably the biggest hit to her popularity/ respect in her lifetime. This is the worst possible PR move. And shows how deeeeeep they are in the pockets of this nasty operation (Daily Mail group).
All four of them are probably grimacing about how the Sussexes safely got away. (William is probably banging his fists on the wall in incandescent rage. If it isn’t about the ordeal then probably about how much worldwide attention they got
They all benefit eliminating Meghan and Harry.
Bastards. The whole lot of them
Conspiracy theories on Twitter are flourishing that the BRF ordered a hit on the Sussexes that failed. They are tying Harry’s court came to it.
I can see this scare coming from William more than Charles. Harry is spilling Burger King’s secrets big time. Now that the coronation is over, it’s game on for Burger King to send his goons out for revenge. William actually goes to lengths for his revenge: hiring a jet, sending JKnauf into the legal arena, beating up his brother. Picking up the phone and ordering a dangerous pursuit is the exact kind of brotherly love we can expect from William. No wonder BP doesn’t know how to couch their reaction.
@Aquarius, I believe this was a BP AND KP joint enterprise. Look as far as I’m concerned (as were a lot of police officers I served with) Diana was murdered. Nothing about her death made sense. They tried to say Henri Paul was drunk and high on drugs. Yeah right. Explain how then that the cctv from the bar he was sat in, showed him stand up -(his COFFEE CUP was clearly visible) walk across the foyer, bend down tie up his shoe lace and carry on without even a stumble. Plus Trevor Reece Jones was sat in the front of the car with him and couldn’t smell alcohol on him? Then we have to ask why they didn’t take her to the closest hospital and WHY so many from the UK staff was in Paris that night!! It stank then and stinks now. Charlie has a lot of questions to answer
@maryPester your input is chilling.
a friend who doesn’t follow the royals just sent me a message saying a first responder on the Diana crash scene said he was sure she was going to survive and doesn’t understand what happened between when he treated her her arrival at the hospital.
It sure as hell makes sense to me. They are probably scared shitless of what Harry will say in court and are desperate to shut him up. As for Meghan, they would take her out like swatting a fly. Doria would just be collateral damage.
Dogshit father is a dogshit father.
It’s pathetic they couldn’t even release a statement saying they were glad the Duke and duchess were safe and that paparazzi chasing them is unacceptable. Like bare minimum behavior here.
Of course, as always, this tracks with their absolutely horrific PR behavior. They could pay for the best advice money can buy and instead, they do this. Every fucking time. They can’t even get out of their own way – it doesn’t matter how they actually feel (clear they either don’t care, are glad it happened or helped coordinate it) – and the entire world sees this and it makes them look HORRIBLE. Yet they are so married to their pettiness and bullshit they can’t even do the thing that makes them look less dogshit. It’s wild.
I wouldn’t call it horrific PR – at least it depends on what kind of message they want to send. If Buckingham and Kensington Palace keep their mouths shut it is sending a message to H&M haters and everyone who is on the fence with this situation: if Harry’s father and brother won’t speak up about it, it probably never happened BECAUSE if Harry (and Meghan and her mother) were ever in real danger, C&W would put all their anger aside and be there for him and his family. They know what they are doing. There are plenty of people who doubt this has happened and they use NYC mayor’s words of “high speed chase” and the taxi driver’s words against H&M. By staying quiet C&W confirm these doubts and people eat it up.
You’re right @greenmomster, the no comment is the exact pr message they want to send. It’s saying this isn’t serious and the Sussexes are not to be believed. Which goes along with whole strategy of discrediting them.
That’s exactly why Harry documented the whole chase on his phone.
I no longer believe Diana’s death was an accident either.
I also believe Charles sent those British paps to New York to at, BARE MINIMUM, to intimidate Harry into backing off of his lawsuits.
“Now that Charles got everything he wanted – Camilla, Queen Camilla and Harry at his coronation – Charles has no use for Diana’s younger son. No remorse, no care.”
I hate to agree with you on this but I think you’re right. He has no use for Harry anymore and considers him disposable by now. This is why Harry need to release those 400 extra pages from his book as a Part 2.
I try never to give conspiracy theories the benefit of the doubt — the truth is often simple and boring — but all of this!
The BRF should’ve learned from Diana. If anything happens to this beautiful family, we all know where to point the finger. And just like then, the BRF and the BM will be pointing it at each other.
This incident also succeeded in stopping the online and news chatter regarding Omid’s testimony and Jason Knauf’s behavior.
Yes, this incident pretty much confirms it. Also let’s remember Diana’s bodyguard who died in a car accident. Diana was convinced he was “bumped off” she even had people investigate it. Diana said Charles was planning a car accident, and she literally died in a car accident. It’s not paranoia when it comes true.
Diana went on record and confirmed they were capable of staging an accident. Poor harry, Meghan and doria.
Yes to all of this. Charles has shown us who he really is and I think he is just as bad as the dibbling/child/parent murdering ancestors he is so proud to be descended from
The BRF is pathetic. If anything happened to the Sussexes or Doria they would not care. Sorrows, sorrows, prayers would be.more sincere. Brace yourself for the garbage Markles to be rolled out.
I sincerely hope this puts to bed anymore BS articles about Charles missing his ” darling boy “, or wanting to see his grandkids. I have long supported Harry doing whatever he felt necessary for his interactions with that part of his family, but I hope the last 24 hours if there was any clarity to be gained it was. His father and his brother do not care about him.
We both know those articles will continue. Considering the gaslighting that’s going on right now these people will not change.
They will continue to blame H&M while pushing “poor grandfather” narrative.
I wonder if Charles even bothered to phone Harry
Well that would have required one footman to fetch the telephone,
Another footman to find the contact details,
Another to take Charles finger and press the numbers on the phone,
Another to place the phone to Charles ear,
Then Camilla would have to insert her hand where the sun doesn’t shine to operate Charles mouth and these are financially tough times, the monarchy is “slimmed down” you see and cannot afford to be so wasteful as to phone the kings son.
This made me chuckle…
Thanks..
I doubt it and I hope this is the final message Harry needed. It is extremely painful, but his blood relatives do not love him. He has created a beautiful family with a beautiful, intelligent and caring wife. He has friends who love him more than his family does. I hope Harry is able to let his blood relatives go and live his life to the fullest.
William must have done something so bad. He wants his brother dead so that he does not testify. Dont forget the most leaks came from KP.
And Charles. They must be caught up in something so big it would destroy the monarchy altogether. And I don’t think it’s even affairs, I’m thinking seriously illegal sh*t.
Thank you for writing this, Kaiser!!
I also firmly believe that Diana’s death was no accident. She even wrote a letter about it!!
Nor do I believe that the paparazzi planned this horrific pursuit of H&M themselves. That was far too coordinated and it was funded with a lot of money!! I also believe that not only Charles but also William are behind it. Harry is almost more of a threat to William than to Charles.
These people are monsters. These people and this terrible event make my blood run cold.
Seriously, this makes me believe that Diana’s belief that the firm was trying to take her out was 100% accurate. This is what they’re trying to do to H&M – it couldn’t be more obvious.
At the time of her death, I didn’t believe it was murder. But, yeah, in retrospect …
I don’t think Dianas death was an accident, but I also don’t belive Charles ordered her to be killed. He is weak and I don’t think he has the balls to order a killing. More a “can anyone rid me of this troublesome priest” situation and the grey men acting accordingly (Thats no excuse, in a strange way an outright killing and taking responsibility seems less evil than a backhanded pretended inocence).
And I don’t think C-Rex has the strenght to order a killing of H&M, Bulliam on the other hand seems to be capable. Or the BM beliving they act in the intresst of the RF and C-Rex does nothing to stop them.
Charles’ silence is chilling. I’m convinced he had Diana killed. He is a monster.
I don’t know why I continue to hold out a shred of hope that, when given [yet another] opportunity, Charles will do the right thing…I should stop being surprised when, yet again, he doesn’t. But it’s still so deeply disappointing.
Yep, Why not conduct oneself as a decent individual??
If Harry had maintained his VIPP status, it would have been the city’s responsibility to get them home safely and there is no way the paps could have acted as jackasses.
The sad thing it would have cost him nothing.
This is why I always get so frustrated when ppl on this site try to make excuses for them. They DO NOT CARE. They never did. Not once in the past 6yrs have they released a statement in defense of H&M. If you’re still surprised by their silence then you have not been paying attention.
What’s surprising is they don’t stop to consider the optics. I’m not surprised they don’t care, but I am surprised they won’t pretend to.
The fact they can’t even pretend it’s truly shocking. What kind of soft power/diplomacy do they have if they can’t even muster up half ass pretending? Anyone they see at charities has to know that they’re faking it.
Absolutely appalling. And they are being trashed on their own social media for it, as they should be.
A simple statement saying “The king is glad his son is safe” would have been too much for him?!? What trash.
He is sickening and to think he is King but at best doesn’t care about his own son and at worst was involved in making sure his youngest son’s life was successfully endangered is so repulsive.
I just cannot.
They cannot share what they truly think, so no comment is their way to be classy.
From now on, if I were Harry, when going out of Montecito to this high profiles events people know they are attentind, I would organize at least two cars I would split them into two. Because if the worst happened, the three members of the family that actually care for Lilibet and Archie could have died.
I am very sure Tyler Perry would raise hell to get them to safety but can you only imagine? This family already has an evil stemother, what would they do to their chidlren?
No comment from the people who obsessively copy everything the Sussexes say & do IS a comment. “Silence is Complicity” and by not publicly commenting the message they are sending is for the “paps” to do a better job next time.
It’s no different then when they don’t turn off comments on social media posts & don’t reign in the media. They WANT the attacks to happen & be visible.
The royals can’t even get the cover up right. They are so busted.
Harry comes from a bloodline who has shown for HUNDREDS OF YEARS that they have NO PROBLEM decimating family members for power & to keep s–t quiet…so that is the framework I view EVERYTHING the bootleg British Royal Family does…and I mean…EVERYTHING ☹️
What’s very clear is that they still consider this acceptable treatment for anyone who doesn’t fall into place. This so-called Modern Royal Family is still behaving with a medieval mindset. They are so lucky QEII lived as long as she did. They hid quite a bit of terrible behavior behind her granny facade.
Well exactly. This point is 100% the truth Lala. The ancestors Chucky is so proud to be descended from murdered their own families. It’s practically a tradition in this messed up family.
Unless he quietly called to check on them and make sure all three are alright, this really should be Harry’s breaking point with his father. I, for one, would be questioning just what Charles knew about Diana’s death and when he knew it.
I remember all of it. Especially celebrities who jumped on the anti paparazzi bandwagon. George Clooney got in front of the camera A LOT criticizing the paps in Diana’s death and advocating for laws. Where is he now? Oh, hanging out at BP last week if memory serves. I guess his wife wants a title and he’s not looking for free publicity so he has no time for H&M or paps behaving dangerously. I am pretty mad about this.
Anyone sucking up to the British royals after this is on my 💩 list.
What stands out for me is the timing and manner that whole thing happened. They were out and about before, they had to deal with Paparrazzi before, but not like this. This looks organized, on purpose, carefully orchestrated to evoke to the maximum the recollections of Princess Diana’s death. It was done at a time where a lot of focus was on Piers Morgan’s alleged telephone hacking issues and facts being presented that members of the royal family were briefing against Prince Harry. It is also just weeks away from Harry giving evidence in his trial. So, for me this swarming attack had too scopes – take the spotlight away from BP and Piers and destabilise Harry in view of his upcoming personal appearance in court.
This just sort of dawned on me.
The USA has a shit ton of problems. THOSE ASIDE – we host world leaders
safely without incident in NYC constantly.
If the Sussexes – private citizens – can’t be guaranteed safety when traveling from an award ceremony to their residence WHILE ACCOMPANIED BY A POLICE MOTORCADE –
This is a HUGE hit to the USA and our ability to host foreign dignitaries. This is a PROBLEM. A huge, far reaching international black eye for the USA.
I hope those in power flipping get that. And do what needs to be done to handle business.
I want Biden to put his sunglasses on and authorize a no stone unturned so lead unfollowed no trail back to the original source full time task force to dig into this. Wake up Jack Ryan and Jason Bourne.
This was an assault on the ability of the United States to conduct its business and keep high profile individuals safe. And I think that THIS needs to be the talking point. Because otherwise it’s going to get mired down in Sussex hate but we need Americans
pissed off and the best way to do that is to act like it was an assault on our standing with the world.
Merica and all that.
CRAP! I was editing my comment for readability and ran out of space.
Bottom line.
These individuals were highly trained
These aren’t random paps who got behind the wheel. They were highly trained, expensively outfitted – I’m assuming they had an ability to listen in on NYC comms – and expensively paid. And known for their complete discretion.
These were mercenaries. Hired most likely by the man in charge of the news outlets Harry is sueing – no doubt with the implicit understanding and blessing of his sperm donor.
Absolutely.
Charles doesn’t care at all and Camilla likely thinks it’s hilarious. She’s watching all those BM reporters blame the victims, call them exaggerating liars and cackling. They both know with that kind of state-sponsored support and propaganda they can literally get away with murder. So why not?
I don’t know if the british press did it or the b royal family. However, I firmly believe Camila was smiling because she knew the press would report her reaction. Did her tabloid friends tell her what they was planning. She seems to know something. I don’t think I’m being harsh. She either just found out or already knew.
In the old days Charles would’ve been forced to send her to the guillotine for beforehand knowledge.
They will release statements in defense of Kate’s wiglets, but not in defense of Harry’s life.
EXACTLY THIS.
I have no idea what the level of involvement KC and Camilla may or may not have had in this incident. This family is nothing more than a long line of gangsters, though.
The Crown literally fought an entire war to be able to continue to deal drugs (the Opium Wars) under their all-time heroine, Queen Victoria. The made money for years off of the worst type of human trafficking (the slave trade) and they looted India for jewels, in addition to causing all kinds of suffering with the Salt Tax, preventing people from accessing India’s own salt (necessary for human survival in India’s climate). The list could go on and on.
They have a family history and value system that is no more and no less then cheap thuggery, and they’re super mad that Harry broke their family code of omerta. No idea if they did send people after H + M in this instance, but surely they come from a long line of people who think it’s nbd to set a pack of dogs on people who don’t want to follow their abusive whims. Of course they were silent, they’re disgusting.
Beautifully said, Suzy. 👏👏👏
All of this. They are disgusting.
Suzy perfectly said!!!!!
Bingo.
Thank you Kaiser for not gaslighting on this, and speaking truth to what this has made so obvious. This is the exact same way Diana was murdered.
I didn’t believe she was murdered until Charles pulled security again from a loved one who left the royal fold and threatened his reign. That was a weird move and many people in my circle who never followed the Sussex story started saying “Diana was murdered because look at what they’re doing to Harry and Meghan.” So this is out there, and all of the gaslighting in the world won’t stop it.
Then this. No more doubt. People need to call this out loudly and without fear, in order to try to stop whatever sinister plot is going on. Also, Camilla looks like she knows exactly what was happening across the pond and is happier than I’ve seen her since she got Diana out of the way. She is toxic and diabolical and Charles is implicated. A King who plotted to have his ex wife and youngest son murdered.
I used to want Horseface meeting that big glue factory in hell after sausage fingers but I no longer want that bc I think she’s setup well for that scenario. No longer, I do want Sausage Fingers to sting of something and I think taking away his trusty steed would be the inch of karma needed to make a little bit of their 50yrs of terror bearable.
The Windsors and whatever their family name before that were always cold and horrible to each other so this is on brand.
I hope (against hope) that the British government takes this seriously.
It is clear that Harry and his family, by virtue of a fact that is out of his control — being born into the royal family, son of the current king — requires protection. He needs life-long high-level extensive security. And if the current King is too much of a dogshit and manipulated by his nasty sidepiece, then it is up to the British government. Because the British government WILL be blamed if there is a Diana 2.0 situation with Harry and Meghan, and that is where this is heading.
The only control Parliament has is the Sovereign Grant. It is obscenely rich, and a good portion of that can go to provide protection to Harry and his family. Parliament can make that happen.
Charles and and that putrid and nasty woman he married need to be shamed for their treatment of Harry and Meghan. It won’t happen in the British press, but the global press can do it.
They could never trust security paid for by anyone in England. Unless the Grant settles on them like 10 million a
Year to use for security as they see fit without oversight – that might work.
Because otherwise their would be murderers are paying for their security and have eyes and ears within their home.
I’m of the mind that the BRF did it on purpose on a night that Doria would be with them and they’d all be away from the kids so that the BRF can try to get custody of Archie and Lili and brainwash them.
The brf are not going to kidnap American citizens. I have no doubt that H&M have wills that spells out who will have guardianship of the children if they both died. Those guardians are in the US I have no doubt.
Yanked his security when he needed it the most , check
Took away his uk based house he paid for that was on safe grounds, Check
Tell the world in your speech you basically don’t want them back in the uk. Check
Tell Harry his wife was not wanted in your mothers house when she died, check
Let your wife and her friends write filthy dehumanizing articles about your younger son wife and you don’t condemn it , check
Let your older son bully and abuse your younger son and turn a blind eye, check
Tell your younger son you have no money to pay for his wife , check
Not even hugging your son when his mom died, check
Scheduling your hat party on the birthday of your youngest son child birthday, check
I am sure I am forgetting a lot but my point is , of course chucky don’t care. He has never cared . Dog shit father to the end .
Agree 100%. Check check and double check!!!!
They are nothing more than a royal mafia cult.
At this point, I really think Harry should go ahead and release those other 400 pages and tell *everything*, even the things that H said would mean the end of his relationship w/ KC3 & Pegs forever. Nuke that bridge H!
Even if it were the height of hypocrisy, wouldn’t leaking that he had phoned his son give Charles good press as a concerned father? Charles is despicable. In fact, a despicable Four- not a single one that you can at least respect in the royal family. What kind of monarchy is that? I think in this day and age, one would like to at least feel some respect for a head of state, head of the Church, CIC, and unifier of peoples. Charles in all his regalia looks like a tired old clown.
Someone else I follow said none of this behavior by the royals should be a surprise because royals have always behaved like this to family. It’s medieval. If this was 500 years ago, Harry would have had a riding accident or been poisoned by now.
Question: IF it is proven the BRF was behind this and IF these attacks continue, that would mean a foreign power is trying to harass and potentially assassinate American citizens (Doria and Meghan) and an international power couple on American soil.
What would that do to the US’ relationship with England if the reigning and/or future British monarch is trying to intimidate and kill people living in America?
Would the federal government get involved? If so, how far up the chain?
Putting on my tinfoil hat- I don’t think we’d ever know.
There are several ways this could become an international incident. All this speculation about the BRF family “taking” Archie and Lili…? If it happened, the US government will not tolerate American citizens being taken by a foreign power.
This is already an international incident.
Nyc hosts foreign dignitaries and world leaders constantly. They host immense gatherings of these people.
And now the message is that three private citizens – one with strong ties to the British monarchy – can’t get safely from their engagement to their hotel even WITH A POLICE ESCORT. They were tailed, attempted to be boxed in, aggressively followed for two hours. Two. Hours.
Yes we know that the players were well funded, well trained and well equipped. Not regular paps by any means. Hired for this specific agenda.
This is a black eye to the USA and Biden needs to step up and crack down.
Moxylady, I also believe it’s a massive stain on the US’s reputation, as well as NYC’s and the NYPD’s reputations as well. I just wonder if they’re going to respond accordingly.
Of course not. Fn losers.
Why do I feel like we’re living in the 1500s? We have royals killing wives to pave the way for new marriages, or attacking rival courts.
Charles and William can pretend to have modernized the monarchy, but they wholeheartedly believe they’re God’s gifts to the world and behave in the same deranged way as every king who came before them.
It really is deranged and they’ve brainwashed entirely too many of their “subjects” into thinking this is acceptable. Harry just wanted to be treated with some fairness and look what he’s gotten for it.
Charles, Camilla, Murdoch, Morgan- they have been in cahoots for a long time. I can believe the paps would do anything to stop Harry’s court case, but his family’s indifference, or worse, is so awful. Harry and Meghan deserve better from the Windsors, but Harry is Charles’ son! Even if he is allowed security in England, I trust none of them and hope Harry can testify over Zoom. This needs to be the last straw with his family and I hope the financial penalties for the paps make the Dominion suit judgement look like chump change.
Paps can’t drive like this.
The vast amount of people – even ex military – can’t drive like this.
They were organized and well outfitted and well funded. Not to mention highly trained in following and menacing high value targets while
their drivers and local law enforcement attempt to evade and blockade their movements.
They evaded blockades, they ran through red lights – if they had been in an accident they would have gotten caught – they drove up on sidewalks, they almost dusted a NYPD officer.
They stayed on a car with a driver highly trained in evasive tactics and target protection. With a police motorcade and live updates from police about the movements of the cars chasing them.
There ain’t no way a regular person – let alone a pap who just wants the money shot and just had 30 money shots – would be this organized or well funded.
I once got caught up in traffic in NYC the Tuesday night before thanksgiving. I couldn’t follow my GPS let alone another car. I drove around Manhattan for two hours trying to get out as roads were closing for the parade plus honestly what was probably just a regular NYC rush hour commute.
Driving in NYC ain’t no easy thing. I’ve done it dozens of times. Chasing someone in NYC … I can’t fathom how the fuck that would work unless you knew if you were caught or if you killed someone you would be bailed out and be able to simply disappear.
I know lots of paps are scum. Im not saying that they haven’t resorted to tactics like this before but the whole
– ignore the police motorcade and hunt these people down like prey for reasons we don’t know – that’s not them
They would have weighed the monetary gain with the actual shit that was going to rain down on them and bailed.
Plus not being that organized. That’s mercenaries, a foreign government acting through operators on American
soil or a newspaper tycoon hiring some black water folks to terrorize them.
Agree about the driving tactics Moxylady. That’s not a pap. But we do know that there WERE paps at the police station, so I wonder if the tabloids hired drivers for the paparazzi? So they hired these skilled drivers to track H&M while the paps took pictures?
IDK. But for it to have been so bad that H&M’s security team could not evade them AND whats more, did not know what to do next besides go to a police station – these weren’t just paps.
Someone said on another thread that someone on H&M’s security is a former secret service agent. I saw yesterday that one is a former NYPD officer and then worked for the state department (that might be same one, but secret service is treasury not state, but people get that confused all the time). So at the very least they have one very highly trained person on their team, and my guess is their entire team has similar resumes and backgrounds (hence why their team is so $$$).
So for people of that level to not know what to do next, and to not be able to shake those following them…..these people were not “just paps.”
All of this @moxylady. Papa can’t keep six SUVs in formation while coordinating with motorcycles. This was a attempt on their lives trying to shut down Harry’s court cases exposing the media and his family. This happened with the knowledge and likely the help of the newly crowned King. The US must investigate as it is clear the UK will not.
What really infuriates me is that unaliving by paparazzi (real or or faked paparazzi) is using their very popularity against them. They want for very thing they hate H&M for to unalive them.
Of course the palace had no comment they only know how to leak comments with royal sources . Because at the end The day they are responsible for this frenzy they have been leaking and Lying about Meghan and Harry for years they helped the press harass them they have stroked the flames of hate towards Meghan and Harry . While pretending to be above all it I think the people who chased Meghan and Harry and doria that night were the British tabloids it’s no coincidence that the daily mail and the express had exclusive pictures of the Sussex’s and doria in the taxi . The moment the Sussex’s release a statement detailing what happen all suddenly the pictures were quickly deleted. Meghan didn’t show up to the coronation they didn’t get exclusive pictures of her . So they decided to crash Meghan big event and created a huge drama hoping to get exclusive pictures.
I would say individuals hired by the British tabloids.
I don’t think that the majority of people are truly taking into account the amount of coordination for 6 blacked out SUV’s to not only stick together but formulate and implement plans on the fly as their target engages in every evasive tactic they can while being escorted by the police.
That’s some Jason Bourne ass shit.
I agree, this was too sophisticated and sinister an enterprise for it to be merely paps out for more pictures and buzzing the police like pesky flies.
@Moxylady you are right. These six vehicles had to have communication between them, and what’s even scarier, have been staged around the perimeter of the venue ready to go as soon as Meghan and Harry and Doria left the dinner and got in the car. So how did these vehicles with blacked out license plates and windows get so close to the Sussexes’ car while it was parked at the curb waiting for them? They must have had someone stake out the vehicle the Sussexes arrived in and gotten the license plate number ahead of time. It really required coordination, planning and intent. Of course Harry, aka Mr. Justice Man, will get to the bottom of it, but why should he have to live like that?
Trash, they are all just trash people.
Chucky isn’t saying anything until he knows why his son and DIL weren’t Dianaed
This looks so much like what went down with Diana’s ‘accident’
“Harry is not a working ROYAL, how could we possibly release a statement about his personal safety.”
To be fair, what were they gonna say? “Damn, now we have to try again!”
Of course they have no comment. It’s at least 50/50 that one or more of the palaces had a hand in coordinating the pap attack.
It is so freaking stupid — and immoral, and disgusting — to have put Harry and his true family through something so reminiscent of Diana’s death. Her death was mentioned by everyone covering this.
The similar set-up was meant to terrify them. And Charles’ silence just confirms it. He’s just scum.
Like I said on the other post about this, I simply can’t fathom how a parent can repress the urge to contact a child in these circumstances. I’ve started making supper, and nearly dropped a box of eggs because my mind is churning over what happened to H&M. I’m at a loss to understand this level of detachment.
Interestingly, Sir Edward Young (recently given the title of “Lord”) has resigned from his position as KC3’s Private Secretary (a role taken over by David Rocksavage). Last July, Harry’s barrister Shaheed Fatima KC, told the High Court that Sir Edward should not have been involved in a decision to deny the Duke and Duchess of Sussex permanent police protection when they were in the UK because there were “significant tensions” between her client and him. Young (The Bee) has always made his dislike of Harry and Meghan apparent, and Harry mentioned his problematic behaviour in Spare. He was the one who quashed the Sandringham summit to discuss 5 options and instead, went ahead and gave the Sussexes only one option — leave.
I’m sure he’s keeping his role on the board of RAVEC though. Things that make you go hmmm….
I want to know why rocksavage took on the role? He has inbred banker money that has been accumulating interest for hundreds of years. Why work for Charles.
I believe that rocksavage and wife want to be celebrities in their own right. Anyway, this whole thing is weird. Is sir young the fall guy or did he lead the charge. It’s hard to say.
Oh I definitely think Lord Young has his dirty paw-prints all over this. He won’t be the fall guy, he’s too high up in RAVEC and is untouchable. As for Rocksavage, even though he’s filthy rich with banking money, his family’s work with the BRF goes way back. He’s a descendant of Sir Robert Walpole, the first Prime Minister of Great Britain. He inherited his Marquess of Cholmondeley title when his father died, and inherited a half share of the office of Lord Great Chamberlain, taking over his father’s role for the duration of QE II’s reign. It’s a VERY prestigious position.
David Rocksavage is not Charles’ new private secretary. His family has a traditional role within the monarchy. His connection is historical.
He’s not the private secretary, but he was named to a different role for Charles, I think its the equivalent of a Chief Lord in Waiting or something like that, IDK.
I originally read he was given the role of private secretary and lord-in-waiting, but the article wasn’t factual. Sir Clive Alderton is King Charles’s private secretary.
Kim.p, a comment that could mean that if H&M weren’t around, KFC believes that his family interaction would no longer play out in public. Pick a lane.
I’m thinking KC’s reign might distinguish itself by being really short. They’re tolling in bad PR. They can’t possibly think this is a good look can they?
Cold as ice. Not even a, “Thank God they are all safe.” Just nothing. But then, maybe he/they knew about it beforehand and agreed on this response? Just sayin’.
This family is clearly psychotic. Charles is no more than a jealous whining asshole. How could he not make a simple statement of concern about his son at the very least…it is such pure proof that Harry did absolutely the right thing In breaking away. Anyone who does not see it is seriously delusional. I would be afraid to venture out if I was Meaghan or Harry…with god reason. The paps really ought to be charged.
Earlier I submitted a comment to I forget which thread. I haven’t had time to read anything today. What I read yesterday elsewhere was spotty and contradictory. My take whatever occurred was a warning for the Sussexes. Ratfucking from the ratfuckers. Why would the BRF even comment when they are shielded and have others to do their bidding. Years ago an aunt told me Diana was murdered which shocked me because she didn’t seem like one who was interested in the BRF let alone one to delve into a seeming conspiracy theory. But my auntie does have a beloved Welsh daughter-in-law and has visited Wales. I am sickened by it all, the monarchy is a crime family.
If former FBI/CIA security members confirmed that the US public was also in danger during the Paps erratic driving on US soil, I hope US Homeland security investigate their a$$es
Do the BRF actually believe that no one notices how cold, callous and out of touch with reality that they truly are. As Abraham Lincon said “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.”
Following up with my post above. Reading Twitter last night , a lot of people esp here in the US are not pointing the fingers on the paps. That there’s no way Paps can do this sophisticated operative esp in NYC . They’ve never done this with any of our megastar celebs here. Maybe they can brainwash people in the UK but not here. If they still think we’re part of their colonies where they can think they can do whatever they want, we’re not . Even CNN gave facts yesterday of the timeline and interviewed a highly trained senior security analyst, at the same time the British media skipped a lot of important details.
Here’s where imo they made a very Big mistake . Maybe they can get away with it in France but definitely not here in US soil. With all the problems we have in the US, I have to give it to Americans who keep voicing out and calling out crappy people, legislators and initiatives. And we won’t stop until we get the Truth. (My hope Even though it’s a very big challenge, is that we’ll hopefully get gun control solved one day too).
This bears repeating – “Harry was born a royal. He’s entitled to be protected for something he never signed up for against a royal family who has done Zero to stand up for him too. Not even a statement.”