“Sydney Sweeney wore Schiaparelli at the ‘Reality’ premiere” links

Her dress is ill fitting and though her makeup is nice her serving face is never on point.
Yes! I am so confused by that expression. She looks a bit off-kilter, I was actually wondering about bell’s palsy.
I’m still mystified by the push to make Sweeney the next great young thing. She shows promise and acting competence, but, so far, I just don’t see that wow factor that pulls me in — the kind of acting and screen presence that make me look up an actor’s filmography to see more of their leading and/or supporting roles.
I’m so glad reality winner is being acknowledged. She was a true whistle-blower. She should get a pardon in the future. Chelsea manning just leaked documents that outed innocent people. Chelsea got a book deal, and a lot of great stuff.
That dress is ridiculous. She’s trying to be taken seriously and lean into her bombshell image at the same time. One thing at a time. A hip suit would have been so much better.
Also V and Jennie dating. I’m obsessed.
Completely agree. She has an amazing body and that dress does nothing for her and is kinda boring.
That dress is really bad.
Completely agree re this season of Ted Lasso.
My name is always mispronounced, too – and I’m a white girl with a fairly easy Anglo name to boot. It’s more they forget the -a on the end (think Julie vs Julia), but it’s a whole damn syllable and it’s not my name!!! I’ve always determined that the people who continually call me by the wrong name are either idiots or they don’t care, so I only correct them once or twice, but it makes me very mindful of learning the correct pronunciation of anyone else’s name.
I’ve always been really bad at names. After finally getting insurance good enough to have quality mental health care, I had a neuro-psych evaluation done. Turns out I have a far smaller than average working memory, and that my auditory working memory is even worse.
Turning things that fairly large portions of the population find neurologically difficult into an issue of “respect” and “caring” is worsening the lives of neurodiverse people these days. What used to be just me being bad at names is now seen as actively hostile.
And don’t even get me started on how we basically define the symptoms of ADHD as bad moral character.
I get it. I’m neuro-spicy, too. But I genuinely believe that the vast majority of people I know (and interact with on the regular) who can’t be bothered to learn my name correctly are either stupid or indifferent.
Same, but I’m -e instead of an -a. 9/10 times I’m called Christina.
My name is similar. It does have different pronunciations depending on where you’re from but I’ve always been clear about mine.
Funny not funny it’s only ever men that consistently mispronounce it. I just finished a job with an american man who got it wrong for the entire nearly 2 years we worked together. He heard me say it correctly goodness knows how many times, he never once said it right. After my job before that where I had to (finally) correct my male boss about two weeks in I think I just gave up.
God, I hate that dress. And there’s something about her expression that always rubs me the wrong way. Don’t know exactly what it is.
She has rbf (resting b’tch face). She always looks dead in the eyes and unhappy. Except when she was with Glen. Positively glowing.
Her PR with Glen Powell really paid off as she’s now the new Hollywood IT girl(as I suspected esp after we keep hearing Madeleine Cline being the It girl during awards season) . And Sydney’s new movie is getting great reviews.
Although, I do admire that she did graduate top of her class in high school.
Schiaparelli gave her the scrap dress
I’m completely over anyone who pretends to overlook Meghan’s body, because they are so polite, because she looks so glowing and happy in this dress, even though they would never, ever put her in it (paraphrase of the RCFA link).
JFC, should everyone who doesn’t look like a stick just stay at home, all of the time? I can promise, on the best day of my life, I have never looked as stunning as Meghan did at the Ms. Foundation awards (or probably how she looks first thing in the morning, she’s Meghan), and that’s also okay. I like myself.
Meghan looks hot as hell in that dress, full stop. Stop acting like there is anything wrong with her body.
It’s extra gross that they then posted what must be the stick model, the designer used for promotional whatever. It’s revolting.