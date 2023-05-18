“Sydney Sweeney wore Schiaparelli at the ‘Reality’ premiere” links

Sydney Sweeney promoted Reality (the movie about Reality Winner) this week. Her dress is Schiaparelli & she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring? [LaineyGossip]

Chris D’Elia is a gross predator and abuser. [Dlisted]

Photos from the Mexico City Fast X premiere. [GFY]

Pom Klementieff wore Versace in Cannes. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Are we into Melissa McCarthy as Ursuala in The Little Mermaid? [OMG Blog]

Tom Hanks’ book is apparently boring? [Pajiba]

I hate what Ted Lasso has done to Keeley, full-stop. [Jezebel]

Hailey Bieber looked great in this silver-grey dress. [JustJared]

People always mispronounce my name and I usually just issue one correction. If they can’t get it right after that, it’s on them. [Buzzfeed]

Hillsong’s scandals are being exposed. [Towleroad]

More photos of the Duchess of Sussex at the Ms. Foundation event. [RCFA]

Note by CB: We are looking for a writer to submit 1-2 stories a night (will always be the same number) from Sunday to Thursday nights on topics we send you. (We send the leads around noon that day and the stories are due by 5am EST the next day.) If you are interested please submit a post in Google Docs to cbcomments@gmail.com covering this interview with the title ‘Lizzo: people assume fat people are trying to be thin’ using our format of 1-2 paragraphs introduction – quoted text – 1-2 paragraphs conclusion. Less is more and we pay per post, not per word. If we use it, you will be paid. (Please email me for the rate if you’d like to know before working on it.) In your email please also let us know your interests, favorite celebrities and favorite and current TV shows and movies. I may not be able to respond to everyone and really appreciate the interest. Thank you!