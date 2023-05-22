‘Succession’ starts to land the plane: are we ready for the end? (spoilers)

SPOILERS for last night’s Succession, “Church & State”
It’s beyond weird to watch the final seasons of Ted Lasso and Succession concurrently. While the two shows have next to no similarities, both shows are generally considered to be two of the best shows of the past decade, with sharp writing and great performances. Only Ted Lasso’s final season has been awash in crappy storylines and uneven plots and characterization. Meanwhile, Succession is coming for all of the Emmys this year.
Last night’s episode, “Church & State,” was the penultimate episode of the series. The final season of Succession has been a compacted timeline (within the story) of less than a month – Logan Roy died on a plane about a week before the presidential election, and Logan’s death was episode 3. On episode 9, they finally held his funeral, the day after the presidential election. While the whole season has been full of tour-de-force performances, the three central “Roy kids” (Shiv, Roman and Kendall) have had the most to do and they’re all worthy of Emmys. I have literally no idea how Emmy voters are going to choose between Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong for Best Actor, honestly.
Anyway, I didn’t want to do a full review, I just wanted to give people a chance to talk about how f–king brutal and amazing this episode was and how great it is that Jesse Armstrong knows how to land the plane. Ewan Roy – played brilliantly by James Cromwell – deserves everything too, and I loved the part with Marcia, Caroline and the two mistresses in the front row. Roman breaking down by the coffin, Shiv’s stupid eulogy… good stuff. Am I the only one blown away by the subtlety of Alex Skarsgard’s performance? Like, Alex is giving one of the best performances of his career, and you can tell he’s just delighted to be part of this show.
I have no idea what’s going to happen in the finale, but I’m rooting for “everyone gangs up against the Roys, the Swede gets Waystar Royco, and the kids end up completely estranged.” While I’m blown away by Kieran’s performance as Roman, let’s get one thing straight: Roman is not a good guy. He’s just not. None of them are. They are all terrible people and they all deserve what’s coming to them.
Stewy was there and they cut him out and I’m furious about it.
But yeah succession is giving a master class in how to execute a final season.
I love Stewie ❤️
Another masterpiece episode. I’ll definitely miss this series. I’d like to see the smug Swede go down in flames along with Shiv. He never intended to reward her with a thing. He’d have probably picked Greg as US CEO ffs. Uncle’s speech was surprising, everyone including us watching holding their breath. Tom is over Shiv but she wants him still. Gerri should get Waystar although in real life the corp should collapse into a smoldering heap. I could go on and on but I need to watch it again.
I actually like the last season of Ted Lasso the Amsterdam episode was fantastic.
I keep reading about how the last season of Ted Lasso is bad and I keep wondering if everyone is watching the same show as me. I absolutely love the last season, Amsterdam episode was perfection, Jamie’s growth, Keely, Roy, Trent/Colin storyline, this is one of my favorite seasons, the writing is just beautiful!
I am worried the show will end on a sad note, with Ted’s mental health coming into play ( his dad….), not sure why but it is a strong feeling I have and I hope I am wrong.
I think he’s actually done a lot of work and seems much more engaged with his feelings-like when he told Michelle he was not happy about finding out from their son that she was dating their marriage counselor. (Ick.) I think they’re leading up to him going back to the US, to his kid-and I think they’re going to have him reunite with Michelle. They were alluding to her relationship with Dr. Jake waning, and she seemed to “get” Ted’s jokes when they were dropping off Henry, and appreciate how much more connected to his feelings he’s gotten.
I’m with you. I also feel like they’re bringing the characters around to where they need to be.
I gave up on Ted Lasso after Last season. I will miss deeply miss Succession.
I just caught up on this season of Succession, it is so good! Time has move very slowly episode to episode, but it’s so gripping I can’t look away.
Yes they are all bad people but I can’t help root for my number one boy Kendall. None of the kids are ready to take over after Logan, whom I blame for their failures. He & their mother did a lot of emotional damage to those kids. Connor got the jackpot by not being raised by Logan.
I will miss some others not so much ( cousin Greg looking at you)!
Jess quitting was surprising but satisfying, I love her and she deserves better. Kendall get a gripe she deserves to be free from the Roy chaos.
The show does such an amazing job of illustrating how they came to be the horrible way they are: from Logan’s traumas as a child finally stated by his brother, to what absolute shit parents both he and Lady Caroline were (and continue to be in her case)-just such great writing. And omg the acting.
I want a spinoff series where Jess and Ebba start their own damn company.
I can’t cope with the fact that next week is the end. I love these characters so much, even though they are not nice humans and they would not be people I could be close to in real life. And for a show filled with business mumbo jumbo that I don’t get, there is a magic here that is very very special.
That said, last night’s episode was the biggest miss of a portrayal of a Catholic funeral I ever saw in my life. They should’ve staged all those scheming conversations at the funeral home during the wake/visitation. That would have been more true to life.