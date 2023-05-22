Natalie Portman wore a recreation of Dior’s 1949 ‘Junon’ dress in Cannes

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore went to Cannes to premiere their new Todd Haynes film, May December. It’s apparently good? I love Todd Haynes anyway, so I’ll see it. For the big premiere, Portman wore this spectacular and iconic gown from Christian Dior. As in, the original “Junon” gown was actually designed by Christian Dior. The real dress from 1949 is in Dior’s archives, so they made Portman a beautiful replica with very few edits. It’s gorgeous, and it’s perfect on her, honestly. She also wore a snazzy Dior mini at the photocall.

Jennifer Lawrence is also stuck with Dior, and I guess she still has a contract with them? In any case, she wore this red Dior which… is kind of boring and I wish she could get out of this Dior rut. Obviously, Dior is perfectly capable of doing amazing looks for some people, just not J-Law.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton, with her husband Michael Fassbender. She’s an LV ambassador and, much like J-Law’s Dior contract, I don’t think LV gives Alicia their best pieces. This is a snooze.

Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen. Some people love Posen’s designs, but I find them overwrought and overworked. This might have looked better in a different color?

Marion Cotillard in Chanel. LOL, this look went viral over the weekend because the people in charge of Chanel really put Marion out there in the South of France in Daisy Dukes and a cardi. Tragique!!