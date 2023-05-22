Natalie Portman wore a recreation of Dior’s 1949 ‘Junon’ dress in Cannes

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore went to Cannes to premiere their new Todd Haynes film, May December. It’s apparently good? I love Todd Haynes anyway, so I’ll see it. For the big premiere, Portman wore this spectacular and iconic gown from Christian Dior. As in, the original “Junon” gown was actually designed by Christian Dior. The real dress from 1949 is in Dior’s archives, so they made Portman a beautiful replica with very few edits. It’s gorgeous, and it’s perfect on her, honestly. She also wore a snazzy Dior mini at the photocall.
Jennifer Lawrence is also stuck with Dior, and I guess she still has a contract with them? In any case, she wore this red Dior which… is kind of boring and I wish she could get out of this Dior rut. Obviously, Dior is perfectly capable of doing amazing looks for some people, just not J-Law.
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton, with her husband Michael Fassbender. She’s an LV ambassador and, much like J-Law’s Dior contract, I don’t think LV gives Alicia their best pieces. This is a snooze.
Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen. Some people love Posen’s designs, but I find them overwrought and overworked. This might have looked better in a different color?
Marion Cotillard in Chanel. LOL, this look went viral over the weekend because the people in charge of Chanel really put Marion out there in the South of France in Daisy Dukes and a cardi. Tragique!!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Todd Haynes, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the "May December" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Natalie Portman photographed during the photocall for May December as part of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on 21 May 2023.
I like all of these except for whatever poor Marion got pit into.
Those shoes look like figure skates with a heel
Yes, figure skates or roller skates.
It’s a gorgeous re-creation and her red mini looked fabulous on her. What’s going on with Marion Cotillard? She looks kind of dirty and janky. Looks like she partied all night. A mess.
I know that the celebrities who work Dior can’t control their business dealings but their continued work with that ugly mantoad Johnny Depp is abhorrent. I’m disgusted with them and their support of him.
I love both of Natalie’s looks. That first dress is especially gorgeous; she looks like a lovely flower.
It’s the perfect dress, in the perfect place, on the perfect person. I loved it.
Agree with both of Natalie’s looks — she looked fantastic. I also liked Alicia Vikander’s dress and look; I suspect this is a dress where you can appreciate a lot more detail when it’s in motion.
Chanel made Marion Cotillard look like Emily in Paris’s more terrible looks. Why?!?
I kind of think this is one of JLaw’s better Dior looks. They’re usually pretty boring, but this is cute. All these other outfits are either just ok or not good. Gigi’s dress would probably look good in a different color.
I think the hair does her a disservice. JLaw may have been trying to recreate her breakthrough Calvin Klein red dress moment, but the simplicity of that dress versus this one with the chest pleats and shawl means the loose hair no longer works/looks messy.
That Dior dress is gorgeous! Very Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly movie star vibes. The other dresses are okay except for Gigi’s. And just “no” to that shorts outfit although I guess cardigans with shorts are now a “thing”.
Gigi looks great, but I’m so tired of beige! It looks like wet clay.
I was gonna say a good shoe could have saved Marion’s outfit. Because? Those white boots are not it. However a great skirt could have salvaged the whole outfit.Maybe her outfit got lost in transit🤦♀️. On another note. Can we get some jewelry ids? And also an id on those silver sandals of that passerby in GiGis photo.
I like the rest of the looks.
That collar. Just no.
Fashion seems to be tired lately and reworked to the point of missing new ideas or beauty. The blandness is a repetitive theme.
This is bringing back memories of the big Dior expo they did a few years back that I was lucky enough to see in Paris and when it came to London (I thought Paris was better, they changed the staging/flow and I think some of what was on show). I was absolutely blown away.
Natalie Portman never looks entirely comfortable in mini-skirts. She doesn’t look bad, but she always has a slightly awkward look.
Maybe they all look awkward though. I wonder if they actually like their clothes.
I was gonna say a good shoe could have saved Marion’s outfit. Because? Those white boots are not it. However a great skirt could have salvaged the whole outfit.Maybe her outfit got lost in transit🤦♀️On another note. Can we get some jewelry ids? And also an id on those silver sandals of that passerby in GiGis photo?
I do like the rest of the looks.
Dior saves its best for Natalie and Charlize
Everytime I see Gigi I have to look up her age. She’s only 28 and looks at least 2 decades older with this hair and styling.
The Junon (and Venus) dress is one of Dior most famous dresses for a reason. It is absolutely stunning. There have been inspired by duplicates that couldn’t recreate this magic. I love this dress.
JLaw hasn’t looked this good in Dior in awhile. I like this dress.
Gigi dress would be nice in a different color.
SMDH at Marion’s outfit. It’s awful.
Auntie Kris it’s me, Todd Haynes!
Jlaw is stunning
I would not have recognized Jennifer Lawrence without the ID. She looks like a completely different person in my opinion.