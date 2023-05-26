Shahs of Sunset’s GG on Ozempic: I would be a liar if I said it was from working out

Advertisements from Ozempic and similar injectable weight loss drugs have moved from my email to Instagram ads and it’s driving me crazy! I keep hiding/reporting them and they keep coming back. Anyway, a couple of months ago Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset copped to using the generic version of Ozempic to lose a mere 11 pounds. Last week, GG was at the Vanderpump Dogs Gala and she talked to ET about why she was honest about using the weight loss drug: she doesn’t see a reason to hide it, especially from people who are curious.
Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is opening up about taking Ozempic.
Last week, ET’s Brice Sander spoke to the Shahs of Sunset alum at the 2023 Vanderpump Dogs Gala at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills, California, where she opened up about losing weight on the anti-obesity and antidiabetic medication.
“I don’t see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there’s so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did,” said Gharachedaghi.
“Obviously, I didn’t look like this two months ago. So all of a sudden to lose almost 30 pounds, I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say,” she added.
Although Gharachedaghi is taking Ozempic, she still has her appetite, “I’m actually a little hungry. Look I’m gonna go smoke a little pot and I’m gonna eat definitely.”
In March, Gharachedaghi admitted to losing more than 10 pounds on Ozempic and showed fans how to inject themselves.
The Shahs of Sunset alum posted a video to Instagram describing her experience with semaglutide, the generic version of the trendy weight-loss drug, because she refused to lie about it.
“I am on the weight-loss shots, honey, OK,” she said. “I’m just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake.”
So GG mentioned losing almost 30 pounds, which is more than the planned 11 pounds. And that’s crazy since she started at 137 pounds and she’s over 5’7″. So she used the weight loss drugs to go from slim, to slimmer, to super slim considering her height. She doesn’t look alarming, but that just seems so unnecessary. I guess I appreciate her honesty about how she lost the weight though. It is infuriating when celebs refuse to admit to anything other than “exercise and clean eating” or claiming they “love burgers and have good genes.” So I am glad GG is honest. I don’t think celebs should hide their methods because doing so pretends that their looks are easily attainable for the average person when, in fact, they are not. I don’t think injecting yourself with a medically unnecessary medication is healthy, but I also think it’s unhealthy and sets up unrealistic expectations for girls and women when celebrities lie about their methods. I definitely prefer GG’s honesty about what she’s doing to people like the Kardashians and their constant lies.
photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty and via Instagram
Honestly I prefer this is as well to coyly saying “oh I’ve increased my movement” or “I’ve cut pizza down to once per week” like it’s her choice and it’s not the right choice for me so I appreciate her being upfront about it
I appreciate her honesty, but why is a doctor giving this drug to someone who isn’t even a smidge overweight? Looking better in a bikini is not a solid reason to tale a powerful drug
I was wondering the same thing. 137 is within my weight range for 5’4 so she can’t have been overweight at 5’7. Why are doctors prescribing things like this. I asked my doctor about this (he is my Endo and deals with this drug) and he said that the problem is that a lot of people are getting bootleg copies of this drug which is how it is available for crash diets. Which?’!? So you are taking an allegedly bootleg copy of a drug you don’t need…. Meanwhile there are still issues with people who need this drug getting it.
I respect her for being honest instead of tossing out the usual glib gaslighting
I mean good on her for being honest but I’m 5ft 3 and weigh 133lbs. Why does a woman who is 5ft 7in tall need to barely weigh over 100lbs. This is madness.
I am 100 lbs overweight and I can’t get Ozempic because my H1C is below the threshold every time I’m tested. I find it hard to believe that they actually qualify for Ozempic. And when your H1C is back to normal, do you go off? And how do you maintain a weight loss that was achieved via a pill that you can no longer take?
It’s not that they qualify for Ozempic — they don’t. She said she was taking compounded semaglutide. You can get it from med-spas or weight-loss clinics and pay out-of-pocket.
I’m taking compounded semaglutide from my NP’s office. I pay out of pocket each week for an in-office shot. I was about 70lbs overweight when I started in late February, and I’ve lost 35 lbs since then.
I’ve always had a problem with binge-eating. But 3 deaths in my immediate family (and 3 deaths in my husband’s immediate family) in succession from 2021-2022 sent me on a downward spiral. This medication been a blessing to me, someone who is legitimately overweight but wouldn’t qualify for a Wegovy (weight loss) or Ozempic (diabetes) prescription.
If it’s preventing overweight/obese people from developing T2 Diabetes, it has my full support.
I am 100 lbs overweight and I can’t get Ozempic because my H1C is below the threshold every time I’m tested. I find it hard to believe that they actually qualify for Ozempic. And when your H1C is back to normal, do you go off? And how do you maintain a weight loss that was achieved via a pill that you can no longer take?
As a pharmacist I can tell you those are the people who scream that the government makes them take “risky” vaccines to prevent epidemics but off label, unnecessary medication messing with your metabolism- yes please!
This is classic drug abuse and there are tools for health authorities to implement to limit such situations, I wonder why there is nothing so far.