King Charles hopes his grandkids won’t make the same romantic mistakes he made

Over the weekend, a royal-propaganda documentary came out called The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren. Keep in mind, King Charles has only met Lilibet Diana one time, around her first birthday, and he refused to acknowledge Lili and Archie’s titles when he became king. These people are just desperate to glom onto anything involving the Sussexes, and by “these people,” I mean the Windsors. Interestingly enough, most of the attention was given to the Wales children and their personalities, and there was some creepy commentary about how Charlotte bosses around George or something. There was also commentary about how Charles hopes his grandchildren don’t make “the same mistakes” he did in their romantic lives.

King Charles wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to ‘grow up as normal as possible’ so they avoid making the ‘same mistakes he made’, a royal expert has claimed.

Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews, appeared on the new documentary The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, which aired on Channel. The expert claimed the newly-crowned monarch wants nothing more than for George, nine, Charlotte, eight and Louis, five, to have the confidence to go after what they want.

Professor Kaul said: ‘I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart. What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life.’

Scottish broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika suggested that helping the younger royals find their own path within the Institution will also ensure the future of the Monarchy. She said: ‘Charles, as a good grandfather, will have to explain to the other two that they’re not just spares, they’re not just surplus to requirement.’

Ailsa Anderson, who worked as a press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth reflected on Princess Charlotte’s special role as the third-in-line to the throne. She said: ‘It appears to me that Princess Charlotte has no qualms at all about being in the spotlight on public events.’

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward added: ‘Charlotte has got an absolute terrific personality. She’s brave, she’s quite forceful, she certainly lords it up over her older brother.’

Simon Vigar, royal correspondent for 5News, added: ‘I remember George being quite bossy but I think the dynamic’s changed. Recently during public events, we’ve seen Charlotte taking charge and ordering George around.’

[From The Daily Mail]

While I don’t doubt that most people within the institution hope that there’s not a repeat of Charles and Diana’s marriage, I wonder if Charles ever comes close to acknowledging the Freudian nightmare that is his second marriage? Like, sure, his first marriage was a trainwreck and that’s all on Charles, he screwed around, he lied, he emotionally abused Diana. But he cheated on Diana with a woman who resembles his childhood nanny, a woman who babies him and soothes him and manipulates him like a puppetmaster. AND Charles likes for Camilla to get all dressed up in his grandmother’s jewelry. It’s a complete horror show. Like, I hope all of these royal kids get to marry for love, for sure. But I also hope they’re not screwed up by all of the generational trauma and that George doesn’t end up married to someone who looks and acts like Nanny Maria.

As for all the stuff about Charlotte… the royal commentators cannot wait until the Wales kids are in the news constantly. It’s going to be so bad for those kids, and their parents are going to throw them to the wolves to protect their own secrets.

56 Responses to “King Charles hopes his grandkids won’t make the same romantic mistakes he made”

  1. Lady D says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:21 am

    King Charles and romantic in the same sentence. Gross.

    Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:24 am

    These children should not be discussed in this manner. It’s disgusting. They should not be public consumption, with people pinning their hopes and dreams on them like they’re the second coming of anything. This is nuts.

    Reply
    • Jae says:
      May 25, 2023 at 1:31 am

      I totally agree. The Royal Rota is already using the children for distraction tactics. Just how involved is Charlie with the Wales Children🤔 He only used George during the ConAnation because he is in line for the throne. I’m sure William is not asking Charles for parenting ques. God forbid the children begin to garner more popularity than the Kang and Sidepiece.

      Reply
  3. KP says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:24 am

    The fact that they are already providing commentary on the grandchildren like this is really disturbing….
    Thank goodness they have minimal footage or exposure of the Sussex kids to pigeonhole them into certain roles though I know they’ll try.

    Reply
  4. equality says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:26 am

    So, Charles, who can’t even treat his own son like he is somebody indispensible, is going to help his grandchildren survive the system? Total BS. If it helps him, he will throw them under the bus also. It would be nice if the media left all the children alone instead of trying to analyze them.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 24, 2023 at 3:16 pm

      Right. Are we supposed to think everything he didn’t do for Harry he’ll now do for Charlotte & Louis? I don’t think so. Plus, the whole ‘Charlotte is bossy’. STOP! Maybe she’s developing leadership skills, but she’s still pretty young & should be allowed to develop without these so-called experts talking about her.

      Reply
  5. Beverley says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:26 am

    TRHs Prince Archie and Princess Lili aren’t even mentioned in that excerpt. Who then are the Fab Five grandchildren?

    Reply
    • Kim says:
      May 24, 2023 at 11:12 am

      They want people who are curious about harrys kids to tune in. Cause tge Wales talk is just the same tabloid talk.

      Reply
    • Kingston says:
      May 24, 2023 at 11:36 am

      I didnt watch this cr@p of course but a day after it aired, I saw an old tweet discussing the promo, saying that it used Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet in the promos! Giving the impression that they would be discussed along with the others.

      But it turns out it was just good old typical shidt-island bait and switch.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      May 24, 2023 at 4:51 pm

      “Who then are the Fab Five grandchildren?”
      My thoughts exactly. Looks like it might be on YouTube or AppleTV; might check it briefly. You know what w/b hilarious is if they had to license footage from Netflix docuseries in order to show Archie or Lili…

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Chuckles doesn’t have a romantic bone in his body. A panache for murder is what he has.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:39 am

    “who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.”*

    *As long as those spouses are cis and white otherwise they will deserve the torrent of abuse that will come their way.

    Fixed that for you documentarians.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 24, 2023 at 11:29 am

      An alternate correction – “who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want, just as their uncle Harry did.”

      Reply
      Reply
        May 24, 2023 at 11:54 am

        I think it is going to hard for them to find someone worthwhile who wants to marry into this institution after the way both Diana and Meghan has been treated. The tabloid press alone is enough to deter most people after they’ve had a taste of the feeding frenzy.

      • Well Wisher says:
        May 24, 2023 at 3:13 pm

        Indeed. I hope they are prepared to be ill-treated as he was, when he embarked on being a better version of himself.

      • Eurydice says:
        May 24, 2023 at 3:23 pm

        Well, part of “just as their uncle Harry did” is leaving the RF and going to live somewhere else.

    • Kingston says:
      May 24, 2023 at 11:51 am

      “………who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.”**

      **”………………………………………to marry whom they want, so long as the intended spouse conforms to our idea of who is suitable.”

      There…now that sentence includes all the words they left out in the usual hypocritical british wink-and-nod kinda way.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 24, 2023 at 3:19 pm

      And what about, gasp, horror!, not marrying at all?

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:39 am

    I thought I was misreading things, so I clicked on and read the DM link. There is NO mention of Archie & Lili Diana. Does C3 only have 3 grandchildren? That was a shitty move. I didn’t see who wrote the article. Is this the palace leaking or the DM writing bullshit as per usual

    Reply
    • JT says:
      May 24, 2023 at 10:45 am

      They have no information about Archie and Lili but they are still trying to use them for press. That is the only reason to use “The Fab Five” for a documentary that can’t possibly have details about all of them. And let’s face it, the Sussex kids are a more interesting selling point because there is so little known about them. The Wales are seen every few weeks. They’re overexposed.

      Reply
    Reply
      May 24, 2023 at 11:54 am

      They dont dare include the Sussex babies in ANY WAY in their usual royal docucr@p because they are PRIVATE MINORS and their parents would slap a lawsuit on them with a quickness!

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Oh God this is so breathtakingly vile. Grown adults trying to pit children they’ve never met against each other!
    All these “Charlotte loves to lord it up over George/boss him around/loves the spotlight” – this isn’t subtle at all! This isnt even setting up gossip for the future.

    This is creating the narrative NOW that Charlotte is getting too big for her britches. And once that takes root as truth, they’ll call for her to be taken down a peg. And what THAT will look like, in terms of headlines, will be what we see now about Harry – how he needs to be punished.

    These children aren’t even teens! This is revolting!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 24, 2023 at 10:53 am

      They are still children but already doomed to being stereotyped.

      Reply
    Reply
      May 24, 2023 at 11:10 am

      I feel sorry for Charlotte. I think she is carrying the emotional chore of keeping her older brother in line in public.

      Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      May 24, 2023 at 3:17 pm

      Some one has to fill the void that Harry left. Instead of change the way the conversation is around the private lives of the royals, they are stuck in this emotional abusive model which will inevitable cause future pain for those three children.

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:41 am

    If Chuck regrets his romantic disasters, he should commend Harry for following his heart & marrying the woman he loves.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:44 am

    So he’s telling the world that their grandmother Diana was a “mistake?”

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 24, 2023 at 10:52 am

      And without Diana those children would not be here. I hope those children don’t listen to grandpa.

      Reply
    Reply
      May 24, 2023 at 3:09 pm

      @Tamsin. Well, William has declared Diana “paranoid” so those children are definitely being brainwashed.

      Luckily, they live in the internet age so they’ll be able to google all sorts of fun* stuff about their parents/family.

      *awful, manipulative, therapy causing

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:48 am

    ”What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life.’”

    Really?! Too bad he can’t extend that wish to his youngest son. 😏

    Reply
    Reply
      May 24, 2023 at 10:57 am

      The mistakes Charles made was getting involved with his friends wives. Lady tryon was married to a friend of charles.

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:51 am

    The grandchildren came from Diana not Camilla. They.will find out about the situation of Camilla gaslighting their grandmother. Charles was not forced to marry Diana and did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her. Charles mistake was not fully committing to his first marriage and needed to have heirs with her.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:56 am

    LOL, the entire country hopes his grandkids don’t make his romantic mistakes.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Still trying to sell the idea that C-Rex is a good grandfather when everything he does proves otherwise…every day! They can’t even sell the idea that he’s a decent person!

    There’s no way to put a positive spin on this “king” repeatedly refusing to acknowledge his royal biracial grandchildren, who are 6th and 7th in the LoS.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:08 am

    Hope they keep Archie and lili out of their bullshit

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:10 am

    So Charlie hopes non of his grandsons marry a woman they don’t love, just to produce offspring, whilst carrying on with another woman (or two) just to get their hands on the monarchy money. And he hopes his granddaughter marrys the right person. Newsflash Charlie, your eldest son has already followed in your footsteps, so I hope his children don’t. But you have nothing to worry about (even though you won’t and don’t) with your youngest sons children. They are being brought up to care about others and to love their family, as well as respect them. So jog on now old chap, and shed your crocodile tears for the three poor little mites your already using for publicity

    Reply
    Reply
      May 24, 2023 at 11:23 am

      Omg yes Mary Pester. Jog on by Chuck. All 5 of those kids would be better off without your help. And the Sussex kids will be fine. They have caring parents. I fear for the 3 Wales kids.

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:21 am

    In the days after the coronation, People Mag had not one, but two headlines about how Charlotte was keeping Louis in line, including one quoting William saying she was exhausted by it. It’s so disgusting projecting this idea “oh, what a cute little natural mother!” shit on her.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:24 am

    King Charles suddenly is concerned about his grandchildren?
    BS!
    He does not care about anyone but himself and that witch Camilla.

    Huge disaster as a Father but now he wants to be a caring GF? F Right Off, old man!

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Charles made romantic mistakes? Nice to see he’s including Camilla as one of them.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:42 am

    More of this fairy-tale C&C narrative to erase his treatment of Diana. “It’s not my fault I groomed and then destroyed Diana!”

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 11:42 am

    “ But he cheated on Diana with a woman who resembles his childhood nanny…”

    WAIT, WHAT?!?

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    These people are conveniently forgetting the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act where the heir(ess) apparent and nos. 2-6 in line to the throne have to get permission from the sovereign to marry. The Sussex kids many have more leeway becauae they are in the US (and the BRF don’t care) the Wales kids don’t especially George. George’s choice is a future queen.

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    This is creepy. The best thing Harry and Meghan did for their children was to take them away from this nonsense.

    Reply
    Reply
      May 24, 2023 at 4:35 pm

      For real. It’s reminiscent of Katie Holmes getting away from Tom Cruise before the scilons could start indoctrinating Suri. Kinda funny how much BS we will put up with for ourselves but not for those we love.

      Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    I read this and my mind drifts…..to….Camilla, dressed as an evil Disney character. Sitting and scheming at a way to recreate the Empire! Mm..
    Marry them off to other heads of state and unite the Empire! Lets see: N.Korea has a girl…..just right for Louis…..etc.
    Sorry. I just snapped out if it. Of course she’d never, ever do that!
    (oh, and where are HER grandkids in all this? )

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 2:40 pm

    It also sounds like they’re trying to set Charlotte up as Princess Anne, which is also kind of bizarre

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 6:06 pm

    Is this advice only for the acknowledged white grandchildren?

    Reply
  Reply
    May 24, 2023 at 7:17 pm

    Sure King Jan like you did for Harry right ffs

    Reply

