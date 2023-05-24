King Charles hopes his grandkids won’t make the same romantic mistakes he made

Over the weekend, a royal-propaganda documentary came out called The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren. Keep in mind, King Charles has only met Lilibet Diana one time, around her first birthday, and he refused to acknowledge Lili and Archie’s titles when he became king. These people are just desperate to glom onto anything involving the Sussexes, and by “these people,” I mean the Windsors. Interestingly enough, most of the attention was given to the Wales children and their personalities, and there was some creepy commentary about how Charlotte bosses around George or something. There was also commentary about how Charles hopes his grandchildren don’t make “the same mistakes” he did in their romantic lives.

King Charles wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to ‘grow up as normal as possible’ so they avoid making the ‘same mistakes he made’, a royal expert has claimed. Chandrika Kaul, Professor of Modern History at the University of St Andrews, appeared on the new documentary The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren, which aired on Channel. The expert claimed the newly-crowned monarch wants nothing more than for George, nine, Charlotte, eight and Louis, five, to have the confidence to go after what they want. Professor Kaul said: ‘I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart. What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life.’ Scottish broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika suggested that helping the younger royals find their own path within the Institution will also ensure the future of the Monarchy. She said: ‘Charles, as a good grandfather, will have to explain to the other two that they’re not just spares, they’re not just surplus to requirement.’ Ailsa Anderson, who worked as a press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth reflected on Princess Charlotte’s special role as the third-in-line to the throne. She said: ‘It appears to me that Princess Charlotte has no qualms at all about being in the spotlight on public events.’ Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward added: ‘Charlotte has got an absolute terrific personality. She’s brave, she’s quite forceful, she certainly lords it up over her older brother.’ Simon Vigar, royal correspondent for 5News, added: ‘I remember George being quite bossy but I think the dynamic’s changed. Recently during public events, we’ve seen Charlotte taking charge and ordering George around.’

[From The Daily Mail]

While I don’t doubt that most people within the institution hope that there’s not a repeat of Charles and Diana’s marriage, I wonder if Charles ever comes close to acknowledging the Freudian nightmare that is his second marriage? Like, sure, his first marriage was a trainwreck and that’s all on Charles, he screwed around, he lied, he emotionally abused Diana. But he cheated on Diana with a woman who resembles his childhood nanny, a woman who babies him and soothes him and manipulates him like a puppetmaster. AND Charles likes for Camilla to get all dressed up in his grandmother’s jewelry. It’s a complete horror show. Like, I hope all of these royal kids get to marry for love, for sure. But I also hope they’re not screwed up by all of the generational trauma and that George doesn’t end up married to someone who looks and acts like Nanny Maria.

As for all the stuff about Charlotte… the royal commentators cannot wait until the Wales kids are in the news constantly. It’s going to be so bad for those kids, and their parents are going to throw them to the wolves to protect their own secrets.