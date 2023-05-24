Scarlett Johansson wore a pink Prada at the Cannes ‘Asteroid City’ premiere

Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, will be released theatrically in mid-June. The film got its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and if you ask me, Cannes should have made this the opening night film (instead of that Johnny Depp catastrophe). Wes Anderson always has star-studded ensemble casts and this one is no different. The film stars (in no particular order) Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carrell, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, Hong Chau, Rita Wilson and like twenty other actors you would recognize. You can see the trailer here (it’s charming, as all of Wes Anderson’s films are).

Here are some photos from the Cannes premiere last night. Scarlett was there with her husband Colin Jost, and a very strange Prada dress. I’m aghast at her styling too – bright orange-red lipstick with this pale pink dress? Ugh. Maya Hawke also wore Prada, and if you ask me, both women’s dresses have severe darting issues. Also: Adrien Brody is still with Georgina Chapman, and she was there at the premiere.

Other notables at the premiere: Julia Garner in a vibrant emerald Gucci and Brie Larson in a feathered Chanel. I’m so disappointed in Brie’s Cannes fashion. When she was appointed to the Cannes jury, she must have just called up Chanel and asked them for whatever they had laying around. That’s what it looks like – she’s wearing the dregs which no one else wanted. Julia looks amazing.

24 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson wore a pink Prada at the Cannes ‘Asteroid City’ premiere”

  1. Ariel says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Wes Anderson’s whites only world creeps me out. However “charming” it might be.

    And Maya Hawke looked…. off, on the red carpet. But I’m guessing the Cannes red carpet can be overwhelming.

    • Mcmmom says:
      May 24, 2023 at 7:49 am

      I find his movies twee, self-indulgent, and tedious. Not a fan of Wes Anderson at all.

    • Jess says:
      May 24, 2023 at 8:45 am

      I agree. I used to love his movies but the unbearable whiteness, coupled often with one “exotic” person of color, is just so gross and something I can’t ignore anymore. I can’t believe he hasn’t improved and I don’t understand how he keeps getting a pass for it.

  2. Eurydice says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:44 am

    This is all so tragic. Maya looks like a bottle of extra virgin olive oil. And Julia’s Gucci, while not boring in color, is totally boring in style.

    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      May 24, 2023 at 8:57 am

      Oh, wow — how spot on the nose! Apt description of Maya, Eury. Golf claps.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 24, 2023 at 9:43 am

      Now all I can see is a bottle of EVOO looking at Maya….does anyone have some eye bleach?? Poor Brie……Chanel has done her dirty this entire Cannes festival and yet I am not surprised. Chanel has established a history of handing out the worst of the worst, it’s their MO for anyone that signs on with them.

  3. Lightpurple says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Julia’s dress is the best here. That’s a gorgeous dress.

  4. Josephine says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Julia looks outstanding and I love Brie’s shoes.

    As for Scarlett, that dress suits her but it doesn’t look well-tailored. And I don’t know what they did to poor Maya – yikes.

    • North of Boston says:
      May 24, 2023 at 7:53 am

      I almost like SJ’s dress, but I wish the top bit didn’t invoke a Maidenform ad from Sears, JC Penney’s back in the day where all bras were white and utilitarian.

      A color change from white to a different pink, or navy or a complementary green shade might have been better.

  5. UnstrungPearl says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Well, the Prada colours are interesting? Very Wes Anderson?! Not a fan of the designs though.
    Julia Garner looks gorgeous, that green will always remind me of Atonement.

  6. Courtney says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:50 am

    ScarJo’s dress looks like she was in the middle of getting dressed and then had to wrap a towel around herself to go answer the door or something. That lipstick is terrible with it, though I wonder if she has the same issue as me as a fellow pale person in that red lipsticks change into weird colors when she wears them. Julia Garner wins this round of Cannes fashion, which I can’t believe I’m saying because I usually hate her gowns.

  7. Barbara says:
    May 24, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Low bar, but at least Brie’s dress here looks better than that gold monstrosity she wore for the opening.

  8. North of Boston says:
    May 24, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Brie is ‘interesting’ to see fashion wise: she’s got her own unique vibe that comes out in her posture, pose, expression and in this case, shoes, but her stylist, brands keep dressing her in pieces that don’t suit that vibe (or are just straight up bad)

    And it just winds up looking awkward- like she’s a teen whose parents insist on dressing like a debutante in whatever they can get their hands on (no matter the fit style or quality)and she’s rebelling.

    At this point I almost wonder if it’s purposeful (subversive or just for the heck of it) because it’s pretty consistent.

    • MF says:
      May 24, 2023 at 10:11 am

      I feel like no stylist has figured out yet how to put her in clothes that match her personality. It’s like when Kristin Stewart used to wear girly dresses on the red carpet; she looked terribly awkward until someone finally put her in pants and punk rock looks.

  9. Arabella says:
    May 24, 2023 at 8:02 am

    Slightly off topic, but how is Georgina Chapman so gorgeous?

  10. Lens says:
    May 24, 2023 at 8:04 am

    What in hell with Maya Hawks clashing long sleeves? Hate all of it.

  11. wordnerd says:
    May 24, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Maya Hawke looks like a Dr. Suess character.

    I love Scarlett’s dress. Yes, it kind of looks like her bra is peeking over a strapless pink number, but the early 2000s girl in me loves a good tank-under-a-dress nod.

  12. Eowyn says:
    May 24, 2023 at 8:59 am

    I love red carpet fashion but these dresses aren’t the most flattering. Scarlett’s dress shouldn’t have made it past the mock up stage.

  13. Kirsten says:
    May 24, 2023 at 9:02 am

    I actually love Scarlett’s whole look — it’s a pretty dress, and the styling with her hair and makeup are great.

  14. HeyKay says:
    May 24, 2023 at 9:41 am

    The comments are so correct.
    Maya Hawk, none of that looks good, not the dress, gloves or, are those vinyl boots.? Ugly all of it.
    She is a clone of Uma, I don’t see any of her Dad in her looks.
    Adrien Brody needs a shave. And GC I can not forget she was married to Harvey W.
    SJ, is that white bra superglued to the dress?
    Colin Jost and SJ, still surprised they are a couple.

  15. L says:
    May 24, 2023 at 10:14 am

    Scarlett looks like my 13-yr old daughter trying on a strapless dress for the first time.

