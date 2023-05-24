Scarlett Johansson wore a pink Prada at the Cannes ‘Asteroid City’ premiere

Wes Anderson’s latest film, Asteroid City, will be released theatrically in mid-June. The film got its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and if you ask me, Cannes should have made this the opening night film (instead of that Johnny Depp catastrophe). Wes Anderson always has star-studded ensemble casts and this one is no different. The film stars (in no particular order) Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carrell, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, Maya Hawke, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Bryan Cranston, Rupert Friend, Hong Chau, Rita Wilson and like twenty other actors you would recognize. You can see the trailer here (it’s charming, as all of Wes Anderson’s films are).

Here are some photos from the Cannes premiere last night. Scarlett was there with her husband Colin Jost, and a very strange Prada dress. I’m aghast at her styling too – bright orange-red lipstick with this pale pink dress? Ugh. Maya Hawke also wore Prada, and if you ask me, both women’s dresses have severe darting issues. Also: Adrien Brody is still with Georgina Chapman, and she was there at the premiere.

Other notables at the premiere: Julia Garner in a vibrant emerald Gucci and Brie Larson in a feathered Chanel. I’m so disappointed in Brie’s Cannes fashion. When she was appointed to the Cannes jury, she must have just called up Chanel and asked them for whatever they had laying around. That’s what it looks like – she’s wearing the dregs which no one else wanted. Julia looks amazing.