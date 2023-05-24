King Charles ‘is not coercing Andrew out of Royal Lodge & into Frogmore’

It’s been abundantly clear for months that the main reason why the “King Charles will force Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge” story was put out there was to combine it with “King Charles is evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage.” Buckingham Palace thought they were doing something – once again, putting Harry and Andrew in the same category, and putting it out there that Andrew was being “offered” Frogmore Cottage free of charge. The same Frogmore Cottage which the Sussexes spent $3 million-plus renovating and leasing. The point was never to punish Andrew, it was solely to punish the Sussexes and “humiliate” them by offering their family home to a rapist and human trafficker. As predicted, King Charles could only keep up that pretense for a few months. We’re now back to “nevermind, Andrew can stay at Royal Lodge.” Per Ephraim Hardcastle’s Mail column:
Further indications that King Charles is not coercing Andrew out of Royal Lodge to the smaller Frogmore Cottage.
It would cost the monarch a tidy sum to make palatable for Andrew the move from a rent-free mansion to a residence costing him £360,000 in annual payments. And the Crown Estate would have to reimburse him if they terminated his 75- year lease early.
Charles has also sustained the practice of his late mother allowing occasional meals to be ferried over to the Lodge from the Windsor Castle kitchens.
Andrew also receives help with the gardens and running repairs from castle staff. Not quite the actions of a King determined to make life difficult for his disgraced brother.
“It would cost the monarch a tidy sum to make palatable for Andrew the move from a rent-free mansion to a residence costing him £360,000 in annual payments.” Yeah, that wasn’t even what palace sources said months ago. Palace sources said that Charles had “offered” Frogmore Cottage to Andrew free of charge if he moved out of Royal Lodge. Andrew’s disgust at the offer had nothing to do with the cost of renting Frogmore and everything to do with Andrew feeling like Frogmore Cottage is beneath him, beneath his status. And if Andrew is somehow forcing Charles to buy out his Royal Lodge lease, then I wonder if the Sussexes got reimbursed for everything they spent on Frogmore. No one is reporting anything about that. As for Andrew still getting meals from Windsor Castle and still getting help from royal gardeners… my god, he’s useless.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
In other words, Charles tried it, but he failed.
I honestly think that Charles had no plans to give Frogmore to Andrew, they have plenty of other properties, it was just a cover to evict Harry & Meghan from their home.
I think this is Chuck punishing William for all of his recent misbehavior around the coronation. We always thought the only reason they are trying to force out the sweaty nonce is because William and Kate are demanding a better house in Windsor. I think this is KC3 (or King Camzilla, let’s be real) telling him through the press that he’s not going to get Royal Lodge now. Charles doesn’t have much leverage on William anymore but he has this.
He’ll probably let William have Frogmore for his divorce home now. Wills suggested it, after all. And now that he showed up late to the corona nation and tantrumed his way out of getting Royal Lodge, this is what he’ll have to settle for.
This is what I think it is too. I don’t know if Charles was ever going to try to force Andrew out, but this is sending a clear message that Andrew is staying out and the Waleses will not be getting an upgrade to Royal Lodge.
@Snuffles and @Indiesr
Exactly! Good to see someone call C-Rex out on his bs.
@Pinkosaurus
Excellent point!
Or Charles set it up to also keep Wanks in place. They can’t get a new home if Andrew won’t move. KC occasional stays at Windsor Castle so Wanks can’t move in. Beginning to think getting Sussex out of Frogmore was also about keeping Wilcat in their new small home.
Charles will never force Andrew to do anything. He knows where all the bodies are buried.
I think he made some kind of deal with the Queen to provide security and income to Andrew for her signing of on Queen Camilla. The Queen may have left money for required maintenance.
In other words, PA has a legal lease and knows too much to be blackmailed into moving. He might be bribed, but it would be very costly. And, I’m sure, the “occasional” meal means they feed him all the time.
Andrew is getting free room and board plus security. And probably an allowance too so he won’t talk.
He’d have to be getting some kind of allowance to pay the upkeep on RL that his lease calls for. He and KC have come to some type of agreement.
I’m guessing Crown Properties quietly repaid H&M an acceptable amount, in the millions. H&M are not going to publicize it unless the courtiers brief lies about it to the press that need correction, but I also think they would sue if they weren’t repaid. Why not? One more lawsuit is not going to change the state of any of their relationships with that family.
They better have! And I hope they are using that money to fund their RAVEC lawsuits.
Yup. Was never going to happen – and it ends w KC looking like a hapless fool, and Paedro a smug and smarmy victor. Well played once again, BP PR.
Yep. What is Charles going to do right during his reign?
Sounds like Andrew’s bluffs and hints that he’d write a tell-all paid off. Maybe he signed an NDA like Angela Kelly in return for getting to stay in his spot. And Charles “wins” someone else’s silence, while in return, looks to the public like an ineffectual, cowardly king.
Not surprised. Charles was never going to evict andrew
For the most part, what Paedrew wants, Paedrew gets. At no point (looking at what KC was doing vs saying) was it clear that PA would need to leave RL. Paedrew has low approval, and so it’s useful for CRex to say he wants to kick his brother out—especially ahead of his coronation. The public approve of that. And then at his convenience CRex walks back those statements as usual. Both brothers happy (enough). If KC truly wanted his brother gone, it would have been arranged. And just to be clear: CRex also says that he misses his (American) grandchildren, but does nothing to see them. What he says and does are two very different things, and that’s why Paedrew isn’t going anywhere.
They should throw Andrew out on the street but since that won’t happen, Charles is probably just keeping him quiet until he becomes William’s problem.
In the meantime, Andrew should be checking his own saddles and watching out for who drives him around. Let what happened to Harry and Meghan be a lesson.
I want Andrew there just to keep William and Kate out.