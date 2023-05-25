Jobson: King Charles is totally fine with William & Kate ‘stealing the limelight’

There’s been a lot of talk this week about how the Princess of Wales is getting too much attention and overshadowing King Charles and Queen Camilla. On Monday, Kate made a “surprise” visit to the Chelsea Flower Show, where she arranged for a dozen photographers to document her keen “picnic” with some local schoolchildren, many of whom were Black and brown. She got on the cover of many of the papers in Britain, even if she was widely mocked online for using those kids as diversity props. The other problem was that on the very same day, Charles and Camilla visited the Chelsea Flower Show and their visit barely got any attention. “Sources” told Richard Eden at the Mail that Charles was furious about Kate’s thunder-stealing. Except now Charles’s biographer Robert Jobson claims that Charles is fine with Kate’s keenery because she and William are the future…? That seriously sounds nothing like Charles.

Queen Camilla has wisely always stayed more in the shadows – stressing her ‘supporting role.’ Now he is King for the first time in decades he is very much the star attraction again – for now at least. Wherever he goes the crowds are 8 to 10 people deep. Perhaps it is due to the novelty of wanting to see the new monarch up close and personal. But Charles is under no illusions that it is the younger royals that have the star quality and are crucial for the future of our monarchy.

We have seen a sign of that at the Chelsea Flower Show, where the Princess of Wales dazzled and, perhaps understandably, drew more attention than his own visit. Catherine and William have the wow factor – as a double act at the Earthshot Prize launches they have pulling power. They make headlines for the right reasons. She has made the role as the new princess her own. Her work with Early Learning for young children has been groundbreaking. She looks great, she is smart and is an inspiration to many women at home and abroad. But she never overplays her hand.

Speculation that Charles is concerned that his son and daughter-in-law are stealing his thunder is wide off the mark. Whatever he might have felt in the past, The King knows his role is different now. His position as Head of State and ‘Father of the nation’ must be a unifying one. His days of going out of a limb, speaking on potentially divisive issues are in the past. His legacy on the environment and sustainability is secure.

The Palace, however, is conscious that with less so-called ‘working royals’ the grid system of engagements must complement each other. There must also be a clear strategy towards the Commonwealth too, of which the King was created head of by consensus.

The Harry/Meghan distraction will over time become less important as the King establishes his new reign – and we move from the transitional period. There is no doubt that Charles’s position as the paterfamilias is established. After William and his family, The Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have declared their unreserved support to the Crown. Over time any uncertainty will fade.

But make no mistake, whilst it is Charles’s head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles’s blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation.