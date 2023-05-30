Queen Letizia wore an ikat dress at a Red Cross event in Madrid: tragic or cute?

Here are some photos of Spain’s Queen Letizia at the World Red Cross-Red Crescent Day of Commemoration in Madrid. Letizia is a long-time supporter and patron of Spain’s Red Cross organization, and she often attends Red Cross events solo. On Tuesday, she was honoring different people, one of whom tripped on her way up to the podium. That’s the kind of sh-t that would happen to me. On a big day, all cameras on me and the queen, and I would be the one to go ass over tea kettle.

Anyway, I wanted to talk about these photos because I really dislike Letizia’s dress! Usually, I think Letizia gets it right, even if I don’t always love her style. She worked as a professional woman for years and she brought that professional-woman aesthetic to her royal style. She often wears pantsuits and simple sheath dresses. But this is… bad, right? I’m not even flatly opposed to ikat prints, but the colors and material look so cheap, as does the construction. The tiers on the skirt, the way this looks so dated and too casual, it’s a rare moment when Letizia really got it wrong.

The one positive thing about Letizia is that she works all the time, so she’ll probably give us a better fashion moment by the end of the week.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Queen Letizia wore an ikat dress at a Red Cross event in Madrid: tragic or cute?”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:13 am

    The dress isn’t cute and paired with that kitten heel? No thanks.

    Reply
  2. koko says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:14 am

    I like the bag, that’s all I have.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:15 am

    I don’t mind it. It works for the event she is it.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:16 am

    It would look fine as a blouse, or even an above the knee length sheath dress. But as a full skirt long dress, no.

    Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:19 am

    The print and color seem a little busy and dark for almost June but I like the style.
    It seems fine, a day time work dress. I’d go 7/10.
    I prefer this style to a more trendy look.
    I do like the low heel shoes tho.

    Reply
  6. notafan says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:19 am

    I like it! I think it would have been better with some bands of solid colour as the belt, and maybe a different purse. But I think the material and the design/ruffles kind of break up the pattern in an interesting way. And it looks airy and comfortable. Ah, well, different strokes for different folks, right?

    Reply
    • Soapboxpudding says:
      May 30, 2023 at 11:23 am

      Agreed, I like the print as well and the style seems fine for the event. It’s not full Little House on the Prairie. The kitten hells on the other hand…ugh. Why not just wear flats?

      Reply
    • DeeSea says:
      May 30, 2023 at 12:30 pm

      Agreed on all counts. I really like the dress. I love how subjective fashion is, and I love that we don’t all have to agree on what’s beautiful and what’s tragic. Fashion is fun!

      Reply
    • Cerys says:
      May 30, 2023 at 12:38 pm

      I like the dress too but I don’t like the kitten heel shoes.

      Reply
      • Lucky you says:
        May 30, 2023 at 4:02 pm

        She can’t wear high heels anymore. She suffers from Morton’s neuroma.

  7. nikomikael says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:20 am

    I really like it! Its professional but still laidback.

    Reply
  8. MrsH says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:21 am

    This is very Kate.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      May 30, 2023 at 5:48 pm

      That’s my thought. I sort of like the print, but the neck is too high, I dislike the buttons, belt and ruffles as well as the sleeves. Picture it with a sleeveless maxi with a short jacket.

      Reply
  9. Julianna says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:31 am

    It’s terrible!

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:31 am

    I would like it more without the tiers/ruffles at the bottom, and different shoes. High heels would have looked better with it than kitten heels IMO, it would have balanced it out a bit more. The pattern isn’t really my style, but I thought it was okay until the tiers. Those are not good, in my opinion lol.

    Reply
  11. Beverley says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Love the bag! But the dress seems like a departure from her usually modern chic style. This dress is giving Kkkhate vibes, and even seems like something Sophie might wear. Letizia rarely makes fashion mistakes, it’s weird to see.

    It’s a definite naw from me, dawg.

    Reply
  12. Original penguin says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:42 am

    It’s very Kate, but she displays it with more panache than Kate would due to her posture and styling.

    I really like the colours too.

    Not sure why you’d say it’s tragic?

    Reply
  13. Chill34446 says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:43 am

    The trend of ruffles on dresses in everywhere maybe it’s a summer thing, but it not a favorite. She looks good, the colors do look nice on her.

    Reply
    • AmelieOriginal says:
      May 30, 2023 at 12:32 pm

      They’re called nap dresses and I hate them lol. I dislike them but this dress, I think maybe due to the interesting pattern, doesn’t really qualify as one.

      Reply
  14. J says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:46 am

    I don’t understand, it’s just a whatever nice work dress. She looks professional and polished. She’s not trying to steal spotlight. Why is this a thing? It’s not bad.

    Reply
  15. Lululu says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:49 am

    At least she didn’t add a high ruffle collar and puffy sleeves and 16 big gold buttons.

    Reply
  16. Hel says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:49 am

    I like it but I really dislike the shoes.

    Reply
  17. Athena says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:51 am

    I really like it and think she looks great

    Reply
  18. Lightpurple says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:53 am

    It’s a work dress. It’s fine

    Reply
  19. Eurydice says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:53 am

    1. I don’t like shirtwaist dresses, no matter what the fabric.
    2. I don’t like ruffles, on anything.
    3. I don’t like this fabric design – both dark and dizzying.

    Reply
  20. MsIam says:
    May 30, 2023 at 11:59 am

    I like whole outfit. Its conservative and appropriate for the event. I even like that she went with a pink bag instead of going with black to match the shoes. To me the whole outfit is giving “rich lady at a charity event” vibes.

    ETA: I honestly thought that thumbnail picture was Caitlyn Jenner!

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 30, 2023 at 2:10 pm

      I did too!! Though, her choice for this event was perfectly fine, IMO. Though I don’t care for those tiered dresses at all, though I am petite and they look awful on me.

      Reply
  21. yellowy says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    • I love the dress! I want to buy one for myself
    • Though her hair doesn’t match. Perhaps a ponytail or a topknot.
    • For some reason I think it would looks better on a blonde or a black woman (or a blonde black woman!).

    Reply
  22. DaniM says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    I think the pattern gets oddly elongated and lost between the waist and bottom tier, but otherwise I think it’s great?

    Reply
  23. AmB says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:27 pm

    The dress is fine if a bit schoolmarmy, the fabric is shiny because of the dyeing process.

    The look is off though because it’s half-assed – a casual dress with rolled-up sleeves paired with dressy slingbacks. Either unroll the sleeves and go full Miss Krabapple or hem them up and wear less fussy shoes.

    Reply
    • Hannah1 says:
      May 30, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      You nailed the problem. The dress looks nice in motion, but her relaxed stride in the fussy shoes makes me as an observer tense up

      Reply
  24. Gina says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    It’s not tragic, though rather close to it.

    Reply
  25. AmelieOriginal says:
    May 30, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    I actually like this dress on her and I really hate the ruffled/tier nap dresses that are all the rage right now. I think the pattern is fun and very summery. Letizia FTW again for me.

    Reply
  26. Mel says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    The dress is fine, the length and the kitten heels are making it frumpy.

    Reply
  27. Scout says:
    May 30, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    It’s the pattern. Leti is so thin she can make any silhouette look great. But those colors! Yikes.

    Reply
  28. Eating Popcorn says:
    May 30, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    The dress just isn’t photographing well.

    Reply
  29. SJ says:
    May 31, 2023 at 12:07 am

    Beautiful dress.
    Great she’s gone to a lower heal .
    Health over “fashion” any day.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment