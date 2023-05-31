“Rumors abound about a possible Austin Butler-Kaia Gerber engagement” links
  • May 31, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Are Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler engaged or what? [LaineyGossip]
Jeremy Strong actually drank that disgusting smoothie in Succession. [Dlisted]
Brie Larson’s Chanel wardrobe in Cannes was not great. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended this week too. [Pajiba]
The white feminists are still crying about Shiv Roy’s choices. [Jezebel]
Sienna Miller is still with Oli Green. [JustJared]
A look at Alexander McQueen’s pre-fall collection. [GFY]
Is Kylie Jenner attempting a “quiet luxury” rebrand? [Buzzfeed]
Japan just legalized gay marriage? [Towleroad]
Which Kardashian-Jenner would you like to get drunk with? I think Kim? If you get drunk with Khloe, you’ll probably both end up arrested. [Starcasm]
Riley Keough wore a Loewe bedsheet, basically. [RCFA]

26 Responses to ““Rumors abound about a possible Austin Butler-Kaia Gerber engagement” links”

  1. HeyKay says:
    May 31, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    I do not see Cindy being happy if her kid marries AB.
    He did not win that Oscar.
    Cindy and Randy have worked hard to get her the jobs she has and I think they are hoping to have her marry Way Up.

    I also do not see AB having a long career.
    He really went all in for Elvis, still didn’t win the Oscar.
    He may still be an actor but I don’t see him as the next Golden Boy of HW, nor is he likely to land a franchise money maker.

    • saltandpepper says:
      May 31, 2023 at 12:44 pm

      Not really interested in whether they get engaged or not; but I kinda see him getting lots of interesting roles; if he is wise, he’ll turn down the Marvel, DC stuff, but as far as I know he has said he is not interested in those franchises. Time will tell.

    • Normades says:
      May 31, 2023 at 1:16 pm

      Totally disagree. He is better off not winning the Oscar this early in his film career. He has a ton of A list projects lined up so he’ll be very in demand for a while. He seems to get on well with her parents and we see them hanging out together a lot.

    • ME says:
      May 31, 2023 at 3:08 pm

      Remember when Kaia was dating Pete Davidson? Her parents were not happy. This is a huge step up for her (dating wise). I think her parents would love for her to marry Austin. They’re probably worried she’ll end up with another Pete Davidson type otherwise.

    • Lemons says:
      May 31, 2023 at 3:44 pm

      For a long engagement or a first husband, I’m sure Cindy is happy about this…but you’re right, I’m sure she was thinking Kaia would match with a billionaire’s son. Compared to the circles Cindy has her daughter running in this is small potatoes.

  2. Constance says:
    May 31, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Khloe would not inhale calories…she might only take food capsules. I think Kendall is the least abnormal to date…and she does have a tequila brand so she might be okay…

  3. girl_ninja says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    Kaia is young. I think she should wait on the marriage thing but that’s not my business. And her boyfriend has shown he will do almost anything for the right opportunity.

    The Succession fans are so obsessed with the charachters on that show I wonder if they realize that it’s. Not. Real.

    • Haus of Cats says:
      May 31, 2023 at 1:09 pm

      Regarding Succession fans, I get what you’re saying. I think it’s one of the best shows ever, but this will pass soon enough. The GoT stuff was way more obnoxious than any articles about Succession, imo.

      Kaia is boring.

  4. SpankyB says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    I loved the Mrs. Maisel ending, and the whole last season. I felt it was Amy Sherman-Palladino’s way of saying she wasn’t going to do any followup shows like she did with Gilmore Girls, so stop asking!

  5. HeyKay says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    Kia and AB neither of them really interest me.
    I don’t see a marriage happening but an engagement for 1-2 years will keep them in the PR lights.

    Reilly K. in the silk blue dress in the link is a beauty.
    Nice color and pretty fabric but how that dress stays up is a mystery to me. I’m guessing it is taped to her skin all the way around. I’d be nervous. LOL. Btw it does like a bed sheet wrapped around her. Not much of a style.

  6. Normades says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    Kris, definately Kris.

  7. j.ferber says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    I agree with what HeyKay is saying. They are carefully curating her life. Austin Butler, of course, is trying to curate his own life and Kaia on his arm would be a benefit to his acting career. Transactional parents and transactional boyfriend. Who knows what Kaia really wants or thinks. Maybe she doesn’t know either. I wish she knew freedom to think and figure out what she really wants.

  8. Kittenmom says:
    May 31, 2023 at 1:41 pm

    Kaia comes across as totally vapid. A young marriage would be a terrible move for her, except maybe from a PR standpoint.

  9. The Recluse says:
    May 31, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    I just found out yesterday Butler played one of the Manson killers in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. I did not recognize him!

  10. Paintergal says:
    May 31, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    I wouldn’t last 1 minute with any Karda/Jenner. Their voices are all nails on the chalkboard to me. Kaia seems like an empty vessel.

  11. HeyKay says:
    May 31, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    Kaia isn’t that interesting to me. I do think she is still very much about pleasing her parents, that is too dependent to marry, IMO.
    Her brother does interest me. He seems to be more of a rebel, for lack of a better word.
    He is older and is/has own mind as far as I’ve seen.

    Nothing wrong with being kids of wealthy people but I am surprised that Cindys kids didn’t go to college. I’d think at the wealth they have they’d want the kids to understand money. Or maybe Trust Funds for all.

  12. j.ferber says:
    May 31, 2023 at 2:34 pm

    HeyKay, the brother actually looks EXACTLY like his mom, and Kaia looks exactly like dad. But she’s the girl, so she gets to be the super model.

  13. HeyKay says:
    May 31, 2023 at 3:06 pm

    j.ferber re:: the brother….

    I googled the brother Presley Gerber. I haven’t seen him for awhile.
    When he smiles he completely has Cindys face! Holy cow.
    They should be pushing him harder.
    Male models make much less money but he does have the good looks.

    Of course, Cindy and Randy were both models so both the kids have hit the DNA lottery + Randy has the booze money too.

  14. j.ferber says:
    May 31, 2023 at 3:20 pm

    HeyKay, I believe he even has Cindy’s beauty mark in the same place on his face.

