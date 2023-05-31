King Charles will be too busy on his Transylvanian vacation to meet with Harry

Last week, we heard that King Charles would be taking a vacation at his home in Transylvania at the beginning of June. The focus was on how Camilla will not travel with him (she’s staying at her country home in England) and how Charles loves the simple, rural pleasures of the quaint countryside he calls his home away from home. I thought the timing was weird because during QEII’s reign, June was usually a packed royal schedule of garden parties, horse races (Ascot in particular), polo matches, Trooping the Colour and usually some time wining and dining visiting foreign dignitaries. So why is Charles hobbling off to Transylvania during such a traditionally busy time for the Windsors? Well, it looks like Charles is going out of his way to avoid his ginger son.
The King will miss the Duke of Sussex’s visit to London next week as he plans to go hiking on his own in Transylvania, The Telegraph understands. Prince Harry is returning to the High Court in early June as he takes Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to court over allegations of phone hacking.
However the King’s solo trip to Romania, planned for five days over next week, will coincide with his son’s rare appearance in the UK, meaning the pair are unlikely to see one another.
It comes after the Duke’s flying visit to England for his father’s Coronation earlier this month, where he was in such a rush to get home to California that he was still wearing his medals and morning suit when he arrived for his return flight at Heathrow Airport. It is understood that the Duke spent the night in Windsor at Frogmore Cottage but did not see his brother the Prince of Wales nor speak with his father or stepmother.
It is now understood that the King’s upcoming trip to Romania will fall next week, during which he will recuperate after his Coronation, and will see him stay in his home in rural Transylvania. The Queen will not be accompanying him on the trip, preferring instead to remain in her Wiltshire home.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to give evidence in person at the MGN trial in London early next week, which will pitch him directly against former Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who has become one of the Sussexes’ most vocal critics. Evidence in his claim is expected to take three days, including opening statements, his time in the witness box, when he will be cross-examined, and MGN’s witnesses.
While I’m sure there’s still time for this, I’m glad that thus far, the British papers haven’t done twenty million pieces about where Harry could possibly be staying during his stay in England. I expect that information will be guarded tightly, and I also wonder if King Charles knows where his son will be staying? I could make an argument either way. But still, it’s funny that Charles made a point of scheduling his vacation for when he KNEW Harry would be in town. Back in March, when Harry popped up in London for a court hearing, I got the distinct feeling that Charles had no idea that Harry had flown in, nor did anyone else in the family know. That’s why Charles was in such a rush to say he was “too busy” (doing nothing) to meet with Harry. Harry should keep visiting, because it’s hilarious to watch Charles make up all of these excuses for why he can’t see his younger son.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I seriously doubt that at this point in Harry’s life that he gives a rats ass where his sperm donator is. Chuckles is showing his guilt by running away.
LMAO – this comment 100%
Charles has NEVER had a backbone so why are people expecting one to sprout all of a sudden ?
He truly is a coward who does not like confrontation—even when it is his own son.
I wonder if Will has anything to do with Charles not seeing Harry because he is afraid Charles will capitulate to whatever Harry wants?
If Charles is so spineless he lets will control his actions it is all on charles.
Chuck is a doddery old geezer. He is on vacation. What is he going to be doing apart from sitting around or wa=ndering about talking to roots, leaves and flowers? I doubt he has an action-packed holiday planned, with skydiving, white=water rafting, helicopter rides, deep-sea, diving, bungee, jumping, abseiling… if he doesn’t want to see Harry, he doesn’t want to see Harry. Harry. hopefully, is not bothered. They should resurrect Chuck’nickname from when he was young: Fog (thick as). What a tosser.
So, in addition to that, since the 7th of May, the main road in Viscri (the village where he’s staying, was closed for car access, with the help of the Prince of Wales foundation. Since I can’t stand the spineless sperm donor, I’m really angry about this one! Package everything in an “environmental benefit “ way, and no one bats an eye that the bum wants no traffic in front of his house! I visited Viscri, there weren’t that many cars on main street, the busiest it got is when the cows went home. Entitled mommy’s boy much?!
Susan Collins spot on. The guilt must be huge. I hope it eats him alive
@Susan Collins – Harry should not write off Charles. He may need the King’s financial resources and influence in the coming years.
@KimP. Wishful thinking on your part Harry needs no one for financial anything. He is gainfully employed. That’s it and that’s all.
And yet, Charles has written Harry off. In so many ways, he’s shown this. But okay, putting it on Harry is a troll choice.
@Kim.p: Harry has his own resources, and what possible influence could Charles have that Harry requires? The King is openly and deliberately avoiding Harry, very obviously choosing to have nothing to do with him, so how on earth could this behaviour be of any benefit to Harry? Harry and Meghan earn their own money, own their own home, and are raising their children away from the (negative) “influence” of the royal family.
@Kim.p — Each and every time you post something I scratch my head because you’re so far off base. It’s clear you’re not a Sussex fan. Harry and Meghan are very wealthy people, Harry wouldn’t never EVER need a handout from Chuck and even if, in some moment of contrition, Chuck offered him money it would come with a whole lot of conditions attached to it, like ditch your biracial wife and kids and return to the royal fold.
What? Why?
For what?
Right! Harry is not lifting a finger to arrange a meeting with Charles at this point.
Pretty sure Harry does not want to see Charles as well. Harry’s tenacity is one for the ages. Those gutter gossipers ruined his youth and he is trying to right the wrongs of that time. I wish him a safe journey in and out of his home country. After that calculated debacle in New York, the eyes of the world will be on his appearance in the UK courts.
I had no idea he had a home there.
I thought he already visited there recently? Maybe they were just talking about an upcoming trip…
I wonder if all there lawsuits are good for Harry. I’ve known people that were in the right but the lawsuits brought too much negative energy into their life and they regretted the time spent on them. Hopefully he’ll be aware of when to cut his losses and move on if need be.
Camilla doesn’t stoke me as a big hiker.
Cut his losses and move on?? Yeah not today satan.
Be gone with your anonymous a$$.
What a harsh response. I think its perfectly OK to be a fan and also acknowledge the tedious and expensive legal journey Harry is going through. We all are behind the mission and point of what he is trying to achieve but yes it’s also mentality, physically,financially and emotionally draining.
In many cases a loss is a win. The exposure alone of the shenanigans the UK gutter press put this young man through in his youth is worth the effort for him. What they did to his mother would take the entirety of this post to articulate. The UK is his home country, the place of his birth and where he was raised. I would rather be a Harry to hold others accountable than a Charles or William who caved by working with them to destroy my sibling or friends to get them on my side. For me everything is about integrity and honor and I believe these are the lens Harry is viewing his life journey. At least he will be able to sleep at night knowing he did all he could to hold these deplorable folks accountable, that to me integrity. If you look at life only through the prism of how many wins you have, you have loss what life is about, the journey and living your truth.
Well said, @Maxine! Harry isn’t doing this just for himself. He’s doing this so future generations (both royals and commoners) won’t have their lives and mental health destroyed and in the worst cases driven to suicide by the toxic rota.
Whether he wins or loses HRH Prince Harry has more guts and courage than his father and brother combined. They are both COWARDS. There I said it. COWARDS.
@Anonymous — negative energy??? The negative energy is allowing the tabloid vultures to run roughshod over his life, encourage racist death threats against his wife and children, print utter garbage lies and constantly invade their privacy. There are instances when turning the other cheek is an appropriate response, but this isn’t one of them, and it’s right that he’s shining a harsh light on these monsters and their blatant cruelty and criminality.
@Anonymous Of course the lawsuits are not good for Harry- it is obvious they are taxing and provoking the tabloids to greater extremes. These have even created a more dangerous and potentially sinister scenario for Harry.
BUT, Harry taking on the tabloids with these lawsuits is doing a world of good. No one should have be beholden to press abuse, and certainly not to the extent that he has been scapegoated. The press is highly dependent on framing him over and over as its whipping boy and Harry is doing an amazing thing in challenging them to stop them. Nobody has held the tabloids to account like he has, and it has been a long time coming.
Anonymous, Harry has always had to deal with negative energy. First with watching and being a part of the media/paparazzi hounding of his Mom. When the media/paparazzi in essence killed his Mom. All of the negative attention the media/paparazzi have poured on him since his Mom died. All of the negative attention the media/paparazzi have poured on him during his young adulthood. Watching as the media hounded a former girlfriend to suicide. I can go on, but the point I want to make is that before Harry was the recipient of all of the negativity because he had no control over it. Harry now has control. He wants to stop the media/paparazzi from hounding anyone else illegally–which is what they’ve done for decades. He is doing this not just himself and family, but for ALL of the people in the UK. So, yes, it takes a lot of time and energy, but I would hazard a guess that the negative energy is very, very different from what it was before.
It takes guts to fight for what’s right, I guess not everyone is cut out for it.
This is so funny, spineless Chucky doing what he does best, running away from reality.
Chucky is really the biggest coward in Britain. Harry hasn’t just exposed the Royals..he has shown what completely pitiful people many of them are
Exactly the kind of excuse-making we should expect. At least his PR is getting refined enough to realize that the optics would look bad if he didn’t try to make an excuse.
Why the assumption that Harry is dying to meet with Charles? He’s there for a trial not family. It’s annoying that everytime he’s in England people assume Harry is begging to meet with Charles and William.
They’re writing about their dream. It’s not like Chuck bothered to meet him when he lived in the UK and was a working royal, why should he now?
I know, right? The story is always the same when Harry is in England. Yet, nowhere in these articles does it say that Harry is anxious to see or speak to Charles, or even asked to see him. So, I think this story is also another way of sexing up a story about Charles going on vacation alone. Instead of presenting it as Charles and Camilla vacation separately, or live apart, they bring Harry into it and twist it. And talk about low-hanging fruit but a king having to “recuperate” from a coronation, which is actually a feting of oneself. My goodness, it’s not like he had to build any carriages or stands himself. What does he need to “recuperate” from?
“…the King’s upcoming trip to Romania will fall next week, during which he will recuperate after his Coronation,…”
Charles still needs to recuperate?!
The man looks like he’s aged 20 years in the past two weeks.
I wonder what he learned/ was told.
Maybe that pens are sentient and are coming for him.
He found out that he really is a Reptilian
Camilla must have caught some of those genes.
Hahahah Moxylady maybe it was suggested as a cost saving that he has to be nice to pens and learn to administer his own toothpaste !
The coronation was almost a month ago. If Charles is still recuperating, he has bigger problems than trying to avoid Harry. Also, all this, “It is understood” and “It can now be revealed” stuff is a very awkward way to disguise the fact that the palace is briefing the trash media.
He has aged precipitously, hasn’t he? In that header photo on the main page with the sunglasses I thought at first it was Joe Biden
I thought it was Joe also when I first saw the photo.
He certainly has aged lately ,
It’s like, careful what you wish for. He’s wanted this role for all of his adult life. Now that he has it…it’s taken a toll.
Like running for President. If you have any semblance of a soul, it ages you exponentially. If you don’t, well, then you’re Trump.
The coronation happened several weeks ago and we’ve barely seen Charles much since then. Why does he need a week to recuperate? And is he going to come back and then immediately take two or three months off at Balmoral?
Not great if you are trying to fend off the “Hand the crown to William, he’s young and modern” crowd.
It’s not like Charles made time for his darling boy at any time in Harry’s young life, why would it be different now?
Excellent point.
With his handlers in tow, the king will be available to visit with his son, whenever the tabloid owners dictate; he cannot afford to upset them nor William.
He is most assured that he has Harry’s love.
Convenient.
@JAIS, yep Charles is visiting the home of the original blood suckers, while Harry is hopeing to drive a steak through the hearts of the ones in fleet street. Win or lose financially, Harry has the win for bringing it all out into the spotlight. Final point, is Charlie boy now so low that both he and William can limbo dance under other snakes 😂
The original blood suckers😂 Charles is vacationing in his natural habitat then. And yeah 💯 Harry wins for bringing it into the spotlight. Courage v cowardice.
It’s a myth! Vlad was no vampire! His father Vlad “Dracul” ruler of Wallachia, was called this way because he was part of a secret organisation, The Order of the Dragon, that defended Christianity against the Ottoman Empire. Transylvania is no home to blood suckers! I know you don’t like King Charles but please don’t offend the land and it’s people. Throughout the centuries this land was put through fire and blood, so dont talk lightly of other people’s history.
Did I read correctly,Harry will be facing off with Piers Morgan in court ?
Oh my I would love to see that.
He’s not facing off against him. I hate when papers do this because they are trying to make it into some kind of battle where Piers is a victim. It gives Piers an excuse to make it about himself to justify his irrational behavior towards Meghan especially.
Yes Piers had a big part in it as he was the editor of the paper but he’s not facing off against him.
Harry is just giving his testimony on how phone hacking/stalking has affected him.
We’ll probably hear similar to the witness statement he’s given out…how traumatic it was, how it affected his life/relationships.
Ok Polo ,I misunderstood it .
I still hope Morgan is feeling a bit worried about it though.
First – I “like” how they mention Harry’s visits to the UK are “rare.” This will be his 6th visit since April 2022. That’s not really “rare.” It’s not like he’s coming once every 5 years. I’m sure it seems rare to the RRs though considering they would like him to stay and be abused by them.
Second – lol, of course Charles is going to run and hide. He’s such a coward. I think he’s afraid that if he associates with Harry this week, the press will assume he sides with Harry in his lawsuit against MGN.
finally, in general, I wonder what Balmoral will look like this year. Will all the royals still go?
Lol, Charles should hold his head in shame since MGN’s defense is based on the fact that Charles’ office leaked against his son just so he could get better press. So yeah, if he was seen with Harry, it could be saying no actually it was phone tapping as opposed to leaking. How can he even look Harry in the face after all this?
It’s tempting to screw with Charles. Harry could announce 3 visit over the course of this year and Chuckie would have to schedule a way out of town for each and every one, only to have Harry cancel at the last minute. Petty? Yes, but a wee bit fun too.
Omg that would definitely be a wee bit fun.
Charles is a coward.
If KCIII wants to reconcile with his younger son, he has a funny way of showing it. Harry turns up in March, and KCIII is too busy to see him, but when Harry returns for the coronation, he’s hurt that he didn’t stay longer to be snubbed by his relatives; now he’s deliberately scheduled a vacation while he is in town. An intelligent PR person would tell KCIII that being the bigger person and meeting with his son would be advantageous.
Charles can pick up the phone and arrange to visit Harry and Meghan and the children.and fly over and actually visit.
I wonder if courtiers are worried someone might try and subpoena Charles for the trial if he’s around…. I bet he knows some things that the palace don’t want coming out and the media is looking more than willing to drag them all into the gutter alongside if they think it will help win the trial
Can he be subpoenad? Or whatever the equivalent would be for the British courts. I’m not British but live in a country with a monarchy and the monarch can’t be compeled to appear in court, so it wouldn’t surprise me if it was the same for Chucky 3.
One of the perqs Chuck enjoys is sovereign immunity, meaning he can’t be subpoenaed or prosecuted under a civil or criminal investigation.
Actually if Charles is wise it would be a perfect timing for Charles to invite Harry to join him on a hike and to have a heart to heart between father and son. No palace staff around, no family members around.
Harry should stay away from Charles. Charles would leak stories about the father son hike.
He has shown no indication of remorse because the attacks are still there and he did not say anything even about the car chase. That hike would be for a photographer to plant himself in the bushes.
From what we’ve seen, that would only benefit Charles. He would leak all kinds of stories about being a magnanimous and loving father, and then possibly reveal anything Harry told him. He might even view it as a way to balance the scales of power with William, who is getting too big for his britches lately. I don’t see Charles having a lot to offer to his son, just things he can take from him, unfortunately.
Plus, Harry’s busy that week- he’s got a whole media empire to stand up to!
Charles is not wise, that’s the problem. He’d turn it into an opportunity to feed the tabloid maw, even if they only shook hands, had a cuppa tea and sat in silence.
“recuperate from his coronation” WTF does this even mean?! 😂😂😂
It would be interesting if William finally came to his senses and rekindled with his brother. Making the rest look bad and seeing how they scramble with the new development .
Will is so self righteous he will never make amends. He needs to perhaps get counseling to deal with his anger issues
Kate would have to lose.her bad attitude it can’t be only will and will and Kate need to apologize to harry and Meghan
It would be interesting since William would have to apologize for sending Jason Knauf to provide doctored evidence against Meghan in that mail court case.
William doesn’t have any senses to “come to”, that’s the problem. He will take his hatred and jealousy of his brother to the grave. Can you imagine getting up every morning and being that consumed with loathing? What a bitter, awful life he’s living, and his wife as well. Everything they do seems to be either an imitation of the Sussexes or a briefing to the tabloids against them, but it’s all driven by sheer, unadulterated animosity.
This article is not flattering to Charles. He shouldn’t have to recuperate from his coronation but rather be energized and invigorated. Yes it looks like he’s running away from Harry (sigh)
Harry be safe! we all know what happened the last time Charles went on a hike foraging for mushrooms.
Maybe C3 needs to stock up on young Transylvanian blood so he can make it through his ‘unofficial’ verkakte birthday. That ridiculous thing we have in our country where the monarch inspects his troops (wearing costumes hired from film production companies) from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, otherwise known as Trooping The Colour on the 17th of June
‘Solo trip’
‘Hiking on his own’
His staff aren’t people now? He is not travelling solo by any stretch of that term.
He will show up with lots of staff to help and they will do the unpacking and then gourmet food was already shipped in Charles way of roughing it
And don’t forget his special toilet seat, bed, and a case of his special scotch.
I guess if Crocmilla isn’t with him then he’s “alone”.
They’re not people, they’re wallpaper.
Does KC have a new mistress? I think both KC and PW get away with mistresses a lot. A leopard doesn’t change his spots.
Still recovering three weeks after the coronation, his stamina must be very low. Just maybe he has been taking lessons from W & K. He is now going to have a minimum of four holidays per year and if he decides to copy their standard workload ,he will actually be on holidays for 48 out of 52 weeks every year. Dont feel he will want an open credit card to relentelssly buy new outfits for every appearance he makes. Having toddler tantrums wont win any new followers so he will have to hide those. It is possible Harry does not want to see him and no one really knows what goes on behind closed doors. The BRF seem to be imploding and nothing is stopping it,
I don’t think Harry cares where his Father is, I don’t think he was planning on dropping by for a cuppa.
Christ! What a trash father.
I did not know Charles also has a home there too! They have homes everywhere apparently. And I highly doubt Harry expects to see his sperm donor. And I agree with the comments above. Regardless, if Harry wins or loses this case, it is still a WIN. At least, he is bringing to light these rabid clowns and their behavior. For everything they did to his mother and his family. William will never even be able to be pretend to be half the man Harry is. William is absolutely a disgusting human being for making them his friends by trying to destroy his own brother through them after everything they did to his mother… I just can’t even fathom or even begin to understand how he developed into such a deplorable person. But then when I think I can’t figure it out, I remember who is father is and how much alike he is to him – that and combined with being told how important you are because you were born first.
It would seem clear to anyone with even an ounce of awareness that Charles is “hiding” from Harry. . His behaviour does not make him look powerful set to punish Harry, but cowardly. He is such a pathetic character
Wouldn’t KC3’s trip to Romania have been scheduled months ago, prior to Haz’s court dates?
Maybe KC3 can hook up with Andrew Tate. Tate has dual British/American citizenship so he might be help him get a pardon from the Romanian government.
Why does Team Charles keep showing his arse like this?
Shut Up.
We all know how terrible a father are, many times over.
No one cares to keep hearing this bull.
Brave King Charles ran away.
Bravely ran away away.
When Harry raised his ginger head,
He bravely turned his tail and fled.
Yes, brave King Charles turned about
And gallantly he chickened out.
Swiftly taking to his feet,
He beat a very brave retreat.
Bravest of the brave, King Charles!
Bravo RNOT that is excellent!
Saying that the King needs to “recuperate” after his coronation says it all: he is too frail and elderly to undertake the kingship and should abdicate. Unfortunately, he won’t do this because he probably feels that the heir to the throne, the Prince of Wails, is singularly unfit to rule.
Charles keeps racking up those Father of the Year awards.
He should just say, “I am always too busy to see my darling boy Harry and always will be.” The end.
As far as I could find, exactly when Harry will be testifying has not been said. Why is everyone assuming it’s next week? Is Harry suing alone on this case? If so, I can see where they would make the assumption he would testify next week, but if not then who knows what order the witnesses will be presented.
If Harry is testifying next week, I wonder if KFC is pretending he’s an ostrich. If he can’t see you, then you can’t see him. I think he’s afraid of what might come out over this lawsuit. Harry’s going to find out that 1) yes, the media was phone hacking, and 2) yes, on some of these we got the information from this royal family members. KFC is hiding from the fallout. I wonder if any of this could be laid at Camilla’s door? This is going to be very interesting.
What’s he DOING in Transylvania? Trying to avoid Harry? Charles is a strange, strange (wicked) bird.