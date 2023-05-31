DM: The Sussexes paid their property taxes in Montecito again this year!!

The British media is obsessed with royal family members paying taxes. No, not King Charles. Not Queen Camilla. Not Prince William. Not Princess Anne or Prince Edward either. All of those royals live tax-free and much – if not all – of their lifestyles are funded by the British taxpayer. And again, the Windsors are not taxpayers. So instead of doing a deeper dive on why the king doesn’t have to pay a cent of inheritance tax or property tax, the British media is once again obsessed with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay property taxes. Last year, the Mirror did a big story about that simple fact – “family pays property taxes on their mansion” – and wouldn’t you know, Richard Eden got the exclusive this year:
In Royal circles they’ve been nicknamed ‘the Kardashians’ — in tribute, it’s explained, to their appetite for ‘accepting awards for themselves, talking about themselves, doing programmes about themselves’.
But it should, in fairness, be said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paying the price for embracing the ‘celebrity lifestyle’ in California — such as the property tax (the U.S. equivalent of council tax) slapped on their mansion in Montecito.
I can reveal that, this year, it amounts to a vertiginous £116,746 — more than 24 times the highest council tax in Britain.
The property, built in a ‘Tuscan style’, has a library, cinema, gym, spa, pool, tennis court, seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, although, by one account, that last figure is now a rather intriguing 13-and-a-half.
Perhaps the half is reserved for the bodyguard? Earlier this month, Meghan was seen out walking, accompanied by Kim Kardashian’s former ‘muscle’ who, like the most robust US bodyguards, may well have a price-tag of £1,460-a-day.
The Sussexes have paid for their own lifestyles, their homes, their clothes, their travels and their staff for years now. They live as private citizens, in a private home, with private security, and they pay their taxes. That’s it. That’s the story, spiced up with Eden’s attempts to pour scorn on Harry and Meghan for… earning money, accepting awards and making programs which people want to watch. I think there’s also so much scorn for the number of bathrooms, still, to this day. Three years later and Salt Islanders are still weeping in the streets at Harry and Meghan’s thirteen bathrooms.
Photos courtesy of Archewell, Netflix, WellChild, AppleTV.
LMAO – this is so embarrassing.
They are so hooked up to ANY Sussex News that banal like this is like an injection into their veins !!!
No lie I just saw an article about a UFO being spotted “near” their home. Like this is pathetic. Meanwhile a huge story breaks about a predator working in their industry yesterday, (no not that one, or that one) and crickets.
Doesn’t … everyone pay their property taxes every year? Imagine going to J-school and writing this crap.
I’m wondering–all those royal properties, all those houses/palaces etc. occupied by the royals throughout the year–do none of them get taxed? W&K aren’t paying property tax for the KP ‘apartment’, Adelaide, Anmer, and I’m probably leaving something out…? I’d be more interested in an article about that.
And are there no half-baths in England? They don’t understand the concept?
@Chicken: This. Why are people so shocked that the Sussexes pay property taxes? I suppose the royal rota rats just take for granted the fact that the royals sponge off the citizens and can’t fathom any royal family member who selflessly steps away from that freeloading lifestyle to pay his own way.
Maybe they’re mad at all the money the Sussexes are spending in America, that could have been spent in the UK? Well, too bad.
I often wondered why they didn’t stay in Canada. I feel like Toronto would have been a good fit for them but the Canadian government won’t cover their security bill. Is there another reason?
Yeah, the Coronavirus happened. Borders were closing and Charles exposed their secret location and yanked their security without notice. They fled to LA because Tyler Perry offered them sanctuary and security until they could get on their feet.
@Snuffles: I think the plan was to stay in Canada for a while and then move to the US. Covid and the yanking of their security just accelerated things.
@Amy Bee … I truly believe they would have stayed in Canada, a British Commonwealth country, because they could have made a point of still working for the Queen in a ‘half-in’ manner and have it count as Royal Duty. Moreover, Meghan loved living in Toronto and had friends in that city. Pulling their security removed Toronto as an option and forced Justin Trudeau to publicly state that Canada would not provide security for them.
I think their security was pulled because allowing them to set up residence in Canada would have allowed the Sussexes to present a feasible ‘half-in’ option to the Queen from a Commonwealth country. Well, that and the fact that the Royal Powers to Be were trying to force Harry and Meghan (probably just Harry) back to England with their tails between their legs.
Wasn’t it leaked? Like they were in negotiations to but CH and KP leaked like a sieve so they has to change plans.
They were no longer working royals. The reason for staying in Canada was to be as part-time working royals. and represent the Queen out there. As non-working royals they would not have gotten the important person status in Canada and it was easier in terms of their immigration status to live in the US as Meghan is an American.
@Amy Bee … Sorry! I commented above before seeing your post.
Did you miss the whole timeline of Charles taking away their security and then outing their location when they were on an island in Canada? Once their location was outed and the press came why would they go back?
All of the above reasons AND neither one of them are Canadian citizens. Coming home to Cali was the right decision.
Neither of them are Canadian so they couldn’t stay in the country indefinitely. Trudeau wouldn’t have kicked them out but once the borders were shut, Harry as a non American would have had difficulty entering the US because he didn’t have automatic status there. And orange idiot was still president so who knows if he would have caused issues.
Now Harry has a visa and will get his green card so he won’t have that issue if this ever happened again.
The original plan was to stay in Canada, but their location was leaked & they weren’t feeling safe anymore because paps were outside their house. Just as covid hit, Tyler Perry offered his home to them & sent his private plane to get them. That’s how they ended up in California.
I wish they had stayed here (I’m in Canada). Unfortunately, events transpired that forced them to make other arrangements. If BP hadn’t yanked their security, and if COVID had not happened at the same time, I’m sure they would have happily stayed in Canada for the time being while they were discussing the possibility of working on behalf of the Commonwealth. As an aside, Tyler Perry did a wonderful thing for the Sussexes by flying them to LA and sheltering them in his home.
There was no possibility of them doing anything for the Commonwealth after the Sandringham summit. There would be no half in/half out. Also, they had no security, no status beyond being a tourist in Canada, and even the PM Trudeau said Canada wouldn’t cover security costs after the end of March 2020. Going to Meghan’s home country made the most sense. Once the royal ties were cut, staying in Canada was a non-starter.
Yes, there is absolutely another reason, a very hidden but obvious reason. That reason is that they are free to choose wherever they want to live and don’t owe any of us any explanation. Why would Toronto be the best fit for them and not Montecito? There was absolutely no reason for them to remain in Canada if they didn’t want to. Thats it, the cold hard truth and nothing else but the truth.
I think returning to California was the best decision they made. Even with the mess of paparazzi and obsession of the UK press, they have the space, privacy, freedom and opportunity that didn’t exist elsewhere. California’s population is very close to the entire nation of Canada and the majority of people in the state have better things to do than obsess over the Sussexes. Also the weather’s really great.
Was it established or assumed that Charles leaked their location. This has never been clear to me
@oneofthemarys I always assumed it was KP. Like I think it came out after a press meeting at KP where specifically they were in Canada. Remember the press was desperate to find out bc they missed Christmas at Sandringham that year and basically disappeared from…..what, mid-November, late-November, until they were found on Vancouver Island.
I’m not sure when it came out they were in Canada, if that was something known all along, but I remember there was a big leak after a press meeting at KP (rebecca english had the story.)
Of course the RR are shocked!
H&M actually pay their own bills with their own money, that they Earned by Working!!
No one else in the Windsor family has done this. 😁
https://saharareporters.com/2022/09/14/king-charles-iii-owns-130000-acre-real-estate-almost-big-chicago-amid-british-royal
Yeah, let’s concentrate on one specific luxury property in California instead of paying attention to what’s happening in the UK. Harry and Meghan are paying taxes on their own property which is much, much smaller than the city of Chicago.
@ ML, excellent article!!! Why are they not plastering this article on the front pages of every British newspaper??? Why do Charles, and his ilk, have the privilege of not paying any form of revenue taxes??
Is there simply not one journalist with an ounce of integrity to print these articles on continuum?? Granted I see that this was published last year, but given the current and on going circumstances in the UK, their contributions of paying a fair corporate share of taxes would benefit everyone, including themselves.
Make this make sense, please!!!
#heykay, yes, they pay their own way, properly taxes and EVERYTHING else, unlike the UK Royal tax payer funded parasites
Is a bathroom a luxury item in England? Do they still use chamber pots and are therefore raging against the idea of indoor plumbing? Is the cost of living crisis that dire that you literally have to shit where you eat and it’s making them throw up with vitriol? (And their breath stink?)
I think they just use rivers as toilets now in the UK, wasn’t there a story that the rivers are having sewage pumped directly into them? Rule Britannia and all that.
Waiting for the DM exclusive on the British loo shortage.
Depending on how modern of a building you live in yes, a bathroom is pretty much a luxury. There are so many residential buildings in England that are 200, 250-plus years old, so indoor plumbing was an after market addition to the construction. I’m sure there are more than a fair number of huge old manor houses that may only have one or two bathrooms.
No doubt the out of touch Rota Rats also envision their average reader lives in crumbling boarding house with a bathroom down the hall, so the idea of a home with that many bathrooms is sure to turn the peasants against H&M.
Regardless has anyone counted the number of bathrooms at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace… I’m pretty sure Chuckles has way more bathrooms in either residence than Harry and Meghan do in Montecito.
so no joke, I read a book about the dollar princesses (I cannot remember the name at all but it was a good book!) and there was a whole thing about the bathrooms, even in the 19th century. apparently the American heiresses were used to….well, having bathrooms, I guess, by that point, and the British aristocrats they married were…..not.
One of my favorite moments from Downton Abbey is when Mary’s fiancé Richard is telling the Earl that he’s bought a manor house and is making plans for the renovation, which includes adding a bathroom to all bedrooms.
Robert is HORRIFIED and sniffs “sounds like a hotel.”
I’m #TeamRichard here
I love golden age British detective stories, and they always make a point to note if the rambling manor house they are all staying in has added “modern conveniences” like indoor bathrooms and even (gasp) hot running water!
Tangent – As a Canadian, the one thing my British ex-pat friend told me that truly surprised me was having no screens in the windows, and very few buildings having AC. I grew up in a house without AC, but we would have been eaten alive by mosquitoes and horseflies in the height of summer if we were to just throw our windows open without screens. It made me appreciate my relative luxury!
Breaking news!!!!! Royal who left salt isle has a functioning brain and earns lots of money and pays taxes. Will alert again when we find out what he pays for groceries!!
I do wonder if this is a subtle way to have a pop at the BRF. When Fail tells the world that Harry and Meghan are paying their taxes these rats are reminding the general population that the Royal family pay next to nothing towards the upkeep of their extravagant lifestyles.
No, it’s not. Eden spoke of the Kardashians. It’s done to show that Harry and Meghan no longer have the elevated status of being royals in the UK who don’t have to pay taxes. It is seen as a step down for Harry and Meghan.
It’s mind boggling that’s it’s seen as a step down. And the person looking down on them also isn’t in that elevated “status”. I don’t think I’ll ever fully grasp the class issues they have over there.
Traditionally one only became a gentleman if one didn’t have to work. Not working had more status in the UK, which I think is strange to Americans.
Eden is a primary hater of Harry and a Meghan. There is not subtle nothing being thrown at other royals. He’s trying to make it seem bad to pay property tax because he has nothing else to write about and he needs to continue his grift. It’s just that simple. No need to overanalyze.
Lol, everyone in the US “pays the price” – whether in outright property taxes on their homes or as part of the rent to their landlords. Even if you’re a tourist buying some random tchotchkes, part of that price ends up paying for real estate taxes.
Considering the security they need, of course they need the extra room, bathrooms included. It would not surprise me if there is another kitchen area for security and staff to use at the house as well.
I guess if they were using 2 kitchens to make chutney, it would not be a story, hub.
Right?!?! He is so mystified at the half bath? It’s pretty common in the old US of A to have a guest bathroom with no shower this it is a half bath. It would make sense to have those in the areas that security or staff are centered since they probably don’t shower at work. I maintain 13 baths is perfect for a calendar. Do it Meghan….make a calendar of those bathrooms for the Daily Mail to promote for you. It will be a best seller and you can donate the profits to a shelter to use to stick their bathrooms!
Agree to all of this however, if they started a Sussex Farms chutney business I would order it so fast. 😁
I want the lemon cake recipe….that I would sell my first born for. She’s 36 so she’s self sufficient too!!
The Sussex own property. That is what’s shocking to these people. They are used to royals with leases who can be evicted at any moment and are constantly fighting for a pot to piss in. Harry and Meghan OWN a modern home with AC and multiple bathrooms and will be able to pass it down to their children. That’s still a novelty to the rota rats.
Isn’t that the truth. They own a home and can do “gasp” whatever they want to it as long as it is permitted. They act like having a house that you control is the height of crass lol. And god help me I never thought I would defend a Kardashian, but as annoying as the Kardashians are …I don’t have to fund their lifestyle and pay for their tacky houses. I’ll take that over paying for Kate’s two kitchens any day. And by the way…how much to the body guards cost protecting the Royals? How much were the police who killed the 80 year old woman costing the British public?
I don’t think Richard Eden knew what he was doing when he tweeted about this story. He was bombarded with reply tweets about the Royal Family not paying taxes.
Hilarious! Another self own.
Ah, Maureen is always stirring the pot, lol.
Good! As he should be. What a stupid attack on people just living their lives “OMG look how much they paid in taxes!”
Well yeah, their property is worth a lot of money, they obviously can afford it, and those taxes pay for schools, libraries, police departments, fire departments, roads, recreation, public health, etc. That’s how it works. We aren’t all born into families that drain the tax payers so we can ride around in gold carriages and have 15 palaces.
These articles just sicken me…
Speaking of “self owns,” I can’t believe any British media person would malign the Sussexes for accepting awards, you know, like any other person who has received an award before. I know I did when I was in high school. Richard Eden forgets that the British royals make up awards and gives them to themselves. Now that’s pathetic. They have awards given for the part of the most long-suffering wife, for convincingly overlooking your husband’s affairs, etc. “Here’s a sash.” The award for dressing up like a soldier, “There you go, here’s a medal.”
FFS. What is this idiot talking about. Nobody gets slapped with property taxes. It is automatic payments to your county for the general upkeep of communal services in your county. Residents determine the property taxes due by voting on tax levies the county wants to impose. God, these people. How do they even make it through the day with the one brain cell they to share amongst themselves.
I thought the use of that phrase ‘slapped with property taxes’ was a head scratcher, too! It’s an annual assessment for every property owner, it doesn’t come out of the blue!
Every homeowner pays property taxes based on what they paid for the home or the value. They’re due this time of year. They really can’t comprehend that Harry has to pay taxes, instead of the taxpayers paying for him. Don’t know why they are still obsessed over this property. It’s been 3 years.
Oh, there are a multitude of reasons.
1) They’re mad that he could afford to pay for such a beautiful property. They had predicted he would quickly run out of money and come running back so he could be supported by the British taxpayer.
2) Harry buying a property in the US meant he was putting down roots there. Another slap in the face to their predictions that he would come running back within a year.
3) Royals that aren’t the Queen or King don’t tend to own property. They live in “grace and favor” homes (that’s posh for public housing) and remain under the thumb and control of the sovereign.
4) A royal living well outside of the Institution is an indictment of the Institution.
Because of the mysterious changing bathrooms, obviously.
(have these people never heard of a half bath before??)
They really can’t get over a multi-room mansion on a sprawling estate with many out buildings having several bathrooms. Despite the appearance, the house isn’t that old and every luxury property built these days has bathrooms for every room as well as guest bathrooms. This isn’t a mystery. I really hope the Sussexes buy another property in the US or abroad, not UK, just so they’d really lose it.
If the Sussexes have a mortgage then chances are the taxes are part of the payment. I’m not sure what the point of this “article” is? Other than to remind the UK citizens that the other royals are grifters? Good job Maureen, good job!
Yup. It’s not universal but it is very common.
Their property taxes aren’t even that high considering the value of their home.
The property, built in a ‘Tuscan style’, has a library, cinema, gym, spa, pool, tennis court, seven bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, although, by one account, that last figure is now a rather intriguing 13-and-a-half.
The only reason they write this insipid sh!t is to remind Salt Islanders of what Harry and Meghan have. But unlike Waity and Peg or C & C Trash Factory, they have their wealth because they made it and they work. Thirsty as salty ass island hoes.
I’d love a bathroom count on all the various palaces and apartments and other estates they live in.
Also LOL at the writer not seeming to understand the concept of a half bath.
LOL, what is intriguing about 13-and-a-half bathrooms?
I wonder how they count the half baths. With the various building on the property, there are probably more than one. So 13-1/2 baths could be 12 full baths and three half baths … maybe?
“ more than 24 times the highest council tax in Britain”
That’s the only thing of interest to me in this article. Some of the most expensive homes in the world are in London- Y’all must have minuscule property (council) taxes in GB!
Have friends who live in Norfolk, England and own investment property in Florida. UK Council Tax is a pittance compared to “US Local Property Tax”. My Norfolk friends are shocked every time they receive a Local Property Tax bill as they have no Florida Homestead Exemption.
However, the US Federal income Tax rates are much much lower than the UK Income Tax rates.
The property tax rate in SB County is 0.51% of the assessed value of their home.
Our income and sales taxes in the US are generally lower than those in the UK though.
I don’t even understand the tone of the story. Eden’s article is not about what it says its about (a couple paying property tax) — but the message he wants to send in how he tells this story. Why is there shame and embarrassment (which I think this article wants to elicit) in owning property, and being able to afford it? Why does Eden want his readers to pearl clutch at how many bathrooms they have? Is this classism mixed with anti-Americanism? )… it the negative tone because Harry is now “New Money”? I mean I get that the Rota just wants to smear the Sussexes regardless of the content of the story, I am just not 100% clear on whose emotional strings Eden is tugging here?
I think the idea of Royal working for living (and paying taxes) is the most shocking for Eden’s audience.
It’s was unthinkable in 19th century, for example. Aristos profited from land and tenants. Work was never real work, though they were allowed to have a hobby, help orphans, horses, etc.
I guess that makes sense. I was confused whether he was reaching out to a working class readership, whom a lot of the Mail is marketed for… in that case … wouldn’t Harry be seen as being more relatable in paying taxes, even if they were higher than council taxes? I don’t even live near a world where paying taxes is something that only matters to plebes…
They have a mortgage, so their property taxes are paid into escrow throughout the year, and then their bank pays their taxes directly to the state once the tax bill is made available.
As well, I guarantee the value in pounds isn’t what was actually paid in US dollars.
These people are so stupid.
I mean not necessarily. I refuse to do escrow on my mortgages because mortgage companies inevitably fuck up the payments.
All this hate for H&M is just a way to deflect attention away from the very real problems happening in the real world!
Fed up with it.
FGS, H&M could invent a way to cure poverty and somebody will find a way to still complain.
Isn’t that rich, mrs wails bussing in kids for a picnic photo op is EXACTLY what a Kardashians would do. LOL. Still loving the game of talking sh!t about the Wails and pretending is the Sussexes.
I live a Kardashian free life but this is kind of offensive. I will say there are worse families to emulate. Say those who don’t seem to mind family who are accused of sex crimes and pay off victims. Kardashians are not lazy, make great business decisions (Kris is a business genius compared to Bankrupt Carole).
Richard Eden is always offensive.
The real story here is how little taxes the upper crust pays in the UK while it suffers an extreme cost of living crisis. The Sussexes’ taxes on a house in CA – which are not at all high for areas like that and properties that size – are that many times what the highest property tax is in the UK? With those massive estates on valuable land? Wow. No wonder the rich are so busy with distraction plays like constantly attacking H&M through their personal media empires.
Wait they’re mad that they RIGHTLY pay taxes while they have a pack of high priced mooches sitting up there right next to them spending the taxpayer money and not contributing a dime? It’s galling that Charles was allowed to host that ridiculously expensive coronation and didn’t have to put up a cent and they deducted the cost from programs to help people in need. Shameful!
I can’t understand Eden questioning a half bath. A hall bath is quite common, it’s a powder room, a guest bath, etc. easily accessible for visitors. Not sure what the problem is…
It’s generally a toilet with a sink & a mirror, and yes, easily accessible to guests. The house I lived in while at grad school in England had one. It may have been called something else, but that type of thing certainly exists in England.
It’s weird af they’re so obsessed with the number of bathrooms. I with rmy bathrooms outnumbered the number of bedrooms in my home. THATS living well.
Yes always with awards and programmes and things about themselves.
Unlike say Earthshot which is 100% absolutely definitely NOT a vanity project but awards for others and that’s why the winners don’t get to attend.
I admit it: I am jealous that H&M have a house with a library and pool — my two dream amenities.
But, unlike Richard Eden, I’m not so jealous that I resent them for it. I’m just happy they’re safe.
Oh, me too! I remember visiting the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, and it was the library & the pool (in the basement!) where I imagined myself quite easily.
That amount of property tax is pretty standard for multi million dollar mansions. And every property owner in the US pays some kind of state property tax, not just “celebrities”. Wait until he finds out there are also local city, county, state and federal taxes that the vast majority of US residents pay (with certain exemptions), regardless of citizenship…
And weren’t we originally told that they had NINE bedrooms and 16 bathrooms plus a guest house? Now it’s 7 bedrooms and an “intriguing” 13 and 1/2 bathrooms? They need to pick a lie and stick with it…. And I don’t remember those specific details about their mansion. Tuscan style is probably the only true statement. And do they think the Sussexes only have 1 bodyguard that they take turns sharing? This “article” is all kinds of embarrassing.
Chantel, I agree that it was reported as 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. I’m wondering if the bedrooms in the cottage were included in that number. Also, there must be bathrooms in the guest cottage, and what about the yoga room, which is a separate building. I really believe this is a case of envy/jealousy by the bm. That’s why they can’t let it go.
Richard Eden, a professional drip, cannot grasp that the Sussexes are now private citizens with autonomy whom are capable of reaching their responsibilities.
The bathroom obsession is still going strong.
If the problem is that Fails is obsessed with the number of bathrooms, then he needs to just start adding bathrooms to his numerous homes. See, fixed it.
The British are shocked by this bc no royal pays any taxes on the people’s money they use. How wrong of Harry to pay taxes! Charles doesn’t, so why should Harry? I just can’t with these people. I don’t even know why this makes them mad.
Good for HM , they own their own property and pay their own taxes without getting handouts from the UK taxpayers. Btw.. My sister has lived in Montecito for years, it’s and beautiful and peaceful place esp to raise a family.
@lizzie agree. Not into the Kardashians, but at least they have a business that’s successful and not Bankrupt compared to the Middletons. US taxpayers also do not pay for Kardashians own businesses. Interesting too, they used to have their office in a same building my brother used to work at. He would see all of them once in a while (no Paps), when they’re working they’re really working .