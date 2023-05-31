The Heritage Foundation got a court hearing over Prince Harry’s visa application

The Heritage Foundation is still trying to get their hands on Prince Harry’s visa application in America. We don’t exactly know the specifics of Harry’s legal and tax status in America, but I suspect he’s classified as a resident alien, married to an American citizen and paying taxes here in America. I also suspect that he’s already started – or will soon start – his green card application. Prince Harry is a wealthy man with a lot of access, and I trust that he has great immigration lawyers helping him navigate the American immigration system. The Heritage Foundation is relying on British readers of “niche” British newspapers not understanding the complexities of American immigration. Heritage’s lawsuit is a big setpiece designed solely to attack Harry in the British media and to convince British readers that Harry could be “deported” from America. Well, next week, Heritage’s lawyers will be in court for a hearing about how badly they want to get their hands on Harry’s visa application.

The US government will appear in court next week to answer questions over Prince Harry’s visa application, after he detailed his drug use in his tell-all memoir. The case has been brought by the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, which is demanding the release of the Duke of Sussex’s American visa application. The US government has so far refused to release it, despite a freedom of information request.

A federal judge in Washington will hear arguments from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday, June 6, deciding whether to compel officials to release the Duke’s immigration records to the public. The hearing is the first of what is likely to be many more motions and hearings. Judge Carl J Nichols, appointed to the court by Donald Trump, is expected to make a written statement at a later date.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, said the hearing was a “very significant development”.

“It significantly raises the stakes here,” he told the Telegraph. “I think that so far the Biden administration has been stonewalling the freedom of information request. But ultimately, this issue will be settled by a federal judge.”

The Heritage Foundation has argued that it is in the public interest for the authorities to divulge what the Duke said on his application, and the details of any waiver he was granted, including the identity of the person making the decision.

“The American people deserve answers to the serious questions raised by the evidence. Did DHS in fact look the other way, play favourites, or fail to appropriately respond to any potential false statements by Prince Harry?” the think tank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Gardiner told The Telegraph: “It’s in the public interest for the American people to know exactly what was in Prince Harry’s immigration application. And if he has nothing to hide he should support the release of the records.”