“Zooey Deschanel is barely recognizable as a blonde with no bangs” links

Zooey Deschanel wigs out as a blonde without bangs and she looks like a completely different person, oh my god. [Seriously OMG]
Issa Rae looked great in a tie-dye Johanna Ortiz look at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere. [RCFA]
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly held hands in London, so they’re really back together. But the engagement is still paused. [Just Jared]
Barbie’s set design is just impeccable, honestly. [OMG Blog]
Someone come collect your oversexed grandma. [Dlisted]
Brian Cox had a lot of thoughts about his Succession character. [LaineyGossip]
I loved the Succession finale as well. [Pajiba]
Lord, I do not understand Louis Vuitton’s vibe these days. [Go Fug Yourself]
The anti-abortion laws are a complete horror show. [Jezebel]
Genie Bouchard loves her social media, that’s for sure. [Egotastic]
Everyone agrees that Jason Momoa is the best part of Fast X. [Buzzfeed]
Manhattanhenge is amazing, I love all of the photos. [Towleroad]
Christina Applegate vibes. I had to look twice.
Came here to type these exact words. HARD Christina Applegate vibes!
I was thinking a different Married with Children vibe … blonde Peg Bundy all the way.
Same!
Totally Christina Applegate vibe. Especially in first pic.
Megan Fox looks f*cking MISERABLE in those photos.
She looks like a Texas Cheerleader Mom about to plot to bust the kneecaps of her daughter’s rival for cheer captain.
Haha this 💯
@ Snuffles I have literally no idea what a “Texas Cheerleader Mom about to plot to bust the kneecaps of her daughter’s rival for cheer captain.” looks like, but after reading yr comment – I completely agree 😆
lol. Great description. The Texas Cheerleader murder movie was something. I’ll admit, thought it was someone (not zooey) impersonating Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls.
Issa looks great all the times. Meghan Fox really has never looked happy with MGK. Might be projecting because I believe he is a bad person and complete waste of space.
I was thinking, wow, she gets pretty generic-looking as a blonde.
But apparently it’s a wig and for a role, so that makes sense.
I know they’re super close in age, but she looks like she’s Evan Rachel Wood’s mom.
Yes! That’s what I see as well.
She looks like Katy Perry.
The color is fine but the big hair wig makes her look 45-50 years old.
Is she still involved with one of the Property Brothers?
IRL she could use a new hairstyle too, it’s summer!
She’s very close to 45 though. She’s 43.5.
I really like Issa Rae’s look. It’s so fresh and fun looking and I’m a total sucker for green!
Yess, the set design and costumes are so on point for Barbie! I’m not really interested in the story and it will probably be a let down when they go to the ‘real world’ but Barbie world is AMAZING
olliesmom, Exactly. Very Christina Applegate look.
Flashback to her look in Almost Famous