“Zooey Deschanel is barely recognizable as a blonde with no bangs” links
  • June 01, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Zooey Deschanel wigs out as a blonde without bangs and she looks like a completely different person, oh my god. [Seriously OMG]
Issa Rae looked great in a tie-dye Johanna Ortiz look at the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere. [RCFA]
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly held hands in London, so they’re really back together. But the engagement is still paused. [Just Jared]
Barbie’s set design is just impeccable, honestly. [OMG Blog]
Someone come collect your oversexed grandma. [Dlisted]
Brian Cox had a lot of thoughts about his Succession character. [LaineyGossip]
I loved the Succession finale as well. [Pajiba]
Lord, I do not understand Louis Vuitton’s vibe these days. [Go Fug Yourself]
The anti-abortion laws are a complete horror show. [Jezebel]
Genie Bouchard loves her social media, that’s for sure. [Egotastic]
Everyone agrees that Jason Momoa is the best part of Fast X. [Buzzfeed]
Manhattanhenge is amazing, I love all of the photos. [Towleroad]

19 Responses to ““Zooey Deschanel is barely recognizable as a blonde with no bangs” links”

  1. olliesmom says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    Christina Applegate vibes. I had to look twice.

  2. Kitten says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Totally Christina Applegate vibe. Especially in first pic.

    Megan Fox looks f*cking MISERABLE in those photos.

  3. Snuffles says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    She looks like a Texas Cheerleader Mom about to plot to bust the kneecaps of her daughter’s rival for cheer captain.

    • Twin Falls says:
      June 1, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      Haha this 💯

    • Hannah says:
      June 1, 2023 at 2:33 pm

      @ Snuffles I have literally no idea what a “Texas Cheerleader Mom about to plot to bust the kneecaps of her daughter’s rival for cheer captain.” looks like, but after reading yr comment – I completely agree 😆

    • Agreatreckoning says:
      June 1, 2023 at 11:29 pm

      lol. Great description. The Texas Cheerleader murder movie was something. I’ll admit, thought it was someone (not zooey) impersonating Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls.

      Issa looks great all the times. Meghan Fox really has never looked happy with MGK. Might be projecting because I believe he is a bad person and complete waste of space.

  4. lunchcoma says:
    June 1, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    I was thinking, wow, she gets pretty generic-looking as a blonde.

    But apparently it’s a wig and for a role, so that makes sense.

  5. Kirsten says:
    June 1, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    I know they’re super close in age, but she looks like she’s Evan Rachel Wood’s mom.

  6. K says:
    June 1, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    She looks like Katy Perry.

  7. HeyKay says:
    June 1, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    The color is fine but the big hair wig makes her look 45-50 years old.

    Is she still involved with one of the Property Brothers?
    IRL she could use a new hairstyle too, it’s summer!

  8. Josephine says:
    June 1, 2023 at 2:29 pm

    I really like Issa Rae’s look. It’s so fresh and fun looking and I’m a total sucker for green!

  9. Normades says:
    June 1, 2023 at 5:01 pm

    Yess, the set design and costumes are so on point for Barbie! I’m not really interested in the story and it will probably be a let down when they go to the ‘real world’ but Barbie world is AMAZING

  10. j.ferber says:
    June 1, 2023 at 7:23 pm

    olliesmom, Exactly. Very Christina Applegate look.

  11. Lex says:
    June 2, 2023 at 2:06 am

    Flashback to her look in Almost Famous

