Princess Lilibet Diana’s second birthday was spent at home in Montecito

Princess Lilibet Diana turned two years old on Sunday. The Sussexes didn’t release any new photos, just like they didn’t release any new pics of Prince Archie on his fourth birthday. The Windsors tried their best to overshadow Archie’s birthday by scheduling King Charles’s coronation, which remains one of the most pathetic things ever. They notably didn’t schedule anything to coincide with Lili’s birthday though, or maybe they did and people just ignored it. Instead, I get the sense that the British media is desperate for news of Lili and Archie, so much so that they’re trying to pretend they have sources in Montecito, sources who knew about Lili’s birthday party plans.
As Princess Lilibet celebrates her second birthday, her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt be marking the occasion in an unforgettable way. After she was born in June 2021 when the Sussexes were living in Montecito, California, Lilibet Diana has spent most of her life in the US and has only met her father’s side of the family once – during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, which fell on her first birthday.
A royal expert has claimed that, after celebrating her first birthday party in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Lili’s second birthday will be an ‘all-American affair’. Although few details of the young princess’s life have been shared by the Sussexes, it emerged earlier this year that she had been christened in an intimate ceremony with a party held at the Sussexes’ £12million ($14million) mansion. And last year, adorable photos were shared of Lilibet celebrating her summer birthday in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage with friends – including pal of the Sussexes, photographer Misan Harriman.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine Lilibet’s second birthday might be a star-studded affair in the US. She said: ‘I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers. It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.’
I doubt the Sussexes threw a big party, but we don’t know and I love that. I love that they are able to really exist and raise their children as quietly as they want. I also doubt a video call was made between Charles and his granddaughter, especially given that Charles made a point of NOT INVITING Archie and Lili to his coronation. He also made a point of evicting his grandchildren from their British home, a home which the Sussexes had paid to renovate and lease. Now, do we believe that Charles sent a gift? Probably. The Express reported a few days ago that Charles was looking to send Lili a “custom-made cubby house.” Yeah, doubtful.
The Sussex Squad raised money for charity for Lili’s birthday too – over $100K for KABOOM!
Little Princess Lilibet Diana turns 2 today!
Happy 2nd birthday sweet Lilibet 💕#PrincessLilibet2 #HarryandMeghan
How better to honour our girl than to help other children enjoy playspaces in their communities. The #SussexSquad birthday fundraiser for @kaboom is linked below 🥳⬇️
Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman.
Happy birthday princess lilibet
Happy birthday and a merry life to this angel Diana would have cherished to the core.
There’s something both joyful and hurtful in the circumstances. What a whole wide waste for the Windsors and Wails.
Hope she had a wonderful birthday. Now, to be clear, you don’t call your grandfather so he can wish you a happy birthday, he calls you. So, no, there was no call because Charles’s fingers are too bloated to dial a phone.
I came here to say exactly this, Thatsnotokay! Seriously, they are suggesting it’s up to H&M (maybe Lilibet herself!) to call Charles. Nope!
Can you imagine? How someone could actually write that drivel with a straight face and think it sounds logical. And I don’t imagine for a moment that Charles sent a gift. I think the story that he may have sent one is the gift (since all these people are performative). It’s like, “Here’s a story about you that’s not accusatory. Happy birthday — ‘wherever you are’.)
OMG @THATSNOTOKAY!! Literally laughed out loud and immediately thought of the Simpson’s episode where Homer can’t dial: “…the fingers you have used to dial are too fat. To obtain a special dialling wand, please mash the keypad with your palm.” 😂
🤭
Amen @ThatsNotOkay! Awesome post.
Happy Birthday little one! 💗
Jennie Bind is heinous in how she speaks about Meghan. Do not give a flying fuck what she tries to make up about montecito. Anyways, happy birthday to Lilibet! And congratulations to sussex squad and everyone who donated to kaboom!
Exactly, Also, I hope that people don’t fall for the Chuck PR story of him “sending a chubby/wendy house as a present for Lili to Montecito”, when non of the royals, Chuck included, have bordered to wish Archie or Lili a happy birthday (on their social media), but did so for the Wales’ kids just a few days/weeks ago. Chucky doesn’t give a damn about his Sussex grandkids.
I don’t believe for a second that he sent her a children’s playhouse. He took away her family’s actual real house in England that they paid for. Is he trying to send the message “I don’t care that you no longer have a real house to stay at in England, but here’s a playhouse you can use instead.”
All those Royal hacks are vile. Fancy making your living from writing, disparaging, offensive, and mostly garbage articles about an innocent person, just because your livelihood depends on it, and your puppet master dictates that that’s the kind of schlock you smust write. But then, Royal “journalism” is a massive industry. IJennie Bond, like the rest of them, throws out a little seed, and then checks back from time to time to see if it has germinated. From there will come a follow-up article. In this case, she will have a “source” telling the world what actually happened at Lilibet’s birthday. Their mantra is, “it doesn’t matter what you say, as long as you keep saying it”. Too many people are too stupid to work out that opinion and unsubstantiated commentary are vastly different from the facts.
These people make me sick.
Anyway, Happy Birthday to the adorable little Lilibet!
Based on what I read above, Jennie Bind is a lousy ‘fiction’ writer.
The Sussex Squad is so amazing with their charity drives! What a surprise that the Mail doesn’t report that actual news but finds some desperate rando to speculate on a small child’s birthday party in another country.
The NYP had a hilariously long article about this, first quoting the speculations and how it would be an “all-American affair” (well yeah, they live in America). After that it was paragraphs and paragraphs of filler going over the history of H&M. At this point, the press has nothing to work with.
Happy Birthday, Lili!!
“. . . will no doubt be marking the occasion . . .”
Translation: “We got nothing.”
This bit of fantasy for dollars also included the usual “it can be revealed” (based on what, I wonder?) and also the usual sprinkling of statements in subjunctive form, like “I would expect celebrities” and “hopefully some toddlers.” These people use this way of writing, which is usually reserved for writing about things you wish would happen, or things one wishes were true or hope might happen. In other words, fantasy. It’s also cute the way they speculate that a child’s birthday will have “celebrities” — not friends of Meghan’s but “celebrities” and then they add “hopefully” some children too as if that’s an afterthought the parents would not even consider. I’m surprised that they didn’t include the usual bit about Meghan baking a lemon cake.
Lol, I’ve been waiting for the lemon cake. I figured the press had people scouring every bakery in the area for orders of children’s birthday cakes. No evidence? Then “no doubt, Meghan baked her famous lemon cake.”
Happy birthday Princess Lilibet!!
I’m sure she had a lovely weekend with family and friends.
How Charles couldn’t care less for this precious child is an utter mystery to me.
But then again, we all know why.
I hate to say this but even if she weren’t bi-racial, he wouldn’t pay any attention. This is their family dynamic. It’s why Charles is the way he is. Children are to be seen and not heard unless there’s a camera around. Nannies are there to do the grunt work with your kids.
Breaking news!! We the tabloids and our bed partners the royal cult family know nothing about this birthday or anything else. We will continue to make stuff up for clicks on our site and to rile the derangers. More fake news will follow!
Yeah I bet if they had half thought about going somewhere for her birthday, that got cancelled right after the car chase.
Over 130.000USD has been raised by the SussexSquad for Lili&Archies birthdays!
Kudos to the Sussex Squad for putting good things in the world on behalf of the Sussex family. With the daily toxic stories based on lies the fundraising numbers
are evidence of a type kindness that gives back dignity to those most vulnerable in our society. Well done!
Yes!! Congrats to the squad on what they have accomplished for the benefit of all the little ones. Their joy and support and charitable work are so uplifting, it’s like a Meghan-style anti-negativity shield. 😀
It never fails to amaze me how the British media can write entire articles based off of absolutely nothing. I too imagine that Lili had a party with some of her parents friends and their kids there, I too imagine that there were probably toddlers there from either friendships, families, mommy and me/Daddy and me type classes. This isn’t a scoop, And how long are they going to write articles where they try to pretend that information that was already provided by Harry and Meghan somewhere else is new.
Again, all the made up speculations for clicks.
Wait till they find out that Lili’s birthday party was in the South of France at uncle Elton’s home, the closest and easiest way for Harry to fly inn to attend the Mirror trial this week.
That’s a good take. It would be hilarious if it were true, them they’d whine about how they were close and cruelly withheld the kids from Grampy Chuck and his awful wife.
Curious to know what the Wails WanKers do every time one of those three kids has a birthday….Curiously, we never hear anything about Wails’ fans running amazing charity drives…..Only goes to prove once again which team is on the side of niceness, generosity, thoughtfulness, kindness, service.
Happy Birthday little princess ,hope you had a lovely day .
I bet she is just beautiful.
Yes the Sussex Squad had another successful fundraiser in in honour of Lilli .
Of course this will be never spoken about in the media because they don’t print anything positive.
It was crazy hearing Harry say she reminded him of his Mom. I half-jokingly said she will look like Diana when Meg was pregnant 😆
How many celebrities make a sprinkling?! 1 A-list, 2 “lower tier” and one nepo baby?! How many would it take to be considered “star-studded?”
So far, the amount raised by Sussex Squad members for Kaboom in celebration of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s birthdays is 131, 334.000 USD.
Jennie Bond a former journalist just fantised a whole party for Lili. Crazy. I’m happy Harry and Meghan no longer are pressured to show off their children.
Happy birthday, Lili, and kudos to the Sussex Squad, you rock!
Eugenie gave birth to a son yesterday. Cousins will share a birthday! Mazeltov!
Where did you find that out?
Not seeing any reporting on it. I’ve noticed a lot of misinformation being spread on here by commentators and I’m not understanding where it’s all coming from?
It’s not been officially announced but there are plenty of stories about it online.
More to the point, what’s all the fake news you think gets spread here on this site? A detailed list would be awesome!
@theoldchick
Seems like the baby was born May 30th. So for sure a lot of misinformation like @kel is saying.
I saw other tabloids reporting she was in labor a few days ago when the baby had already been born practically a week ago lol.
Seems it was only announced an hour ago. Various dates had been speculated in the media incl 4th. The op was specifically saying misinformation spread here
Birth was May 30th.
The baby boy was born on May 30 but his birth was announced today by Eugenie. They have named in Ernest. He shares a birthday month with Archie. Bravo to the Brooksbanks. His parents waited a full week before announcing.
Happy Birthday 🎈🎂 Princess Lilibet 💕
Happy birthday Princess Lili 🎂🎈💞
Sussexsquard rocks 🙌🏽🙌🏽
I think everything changed after the car chase. They will pull back af, and we most likely won’t hear from them in a while.
We already don’t hear from them unless they have specific projects out. This has been the norm the last few years.
I think the problem is that people (fans and haters) have a hard time accepting that they aren’t working royals anymore so they don’t operate the same way.
We’ll only hear and see them when they want us to and they aren’t bothered about not being seen as some haters claim they are.
Oh, I know that. I’m just saying that the media attitude and commentary when the car chase happened most likely will make them pull back further.
No public acknowledgement of Harrys children is hurtful and very nasty. Birthdays are special how much effort does it take to wish happy birthday ? The BRF go out of their way to protect everything Middleton, grifters and stalkers according to many, yet they will try to destroy what could have been their best assets without any conscience. Family does not matter to the BRF, commoners are now ruling.
Happy birthday LILLIBET, one day you will be old enough to understand just how amazing your parents are
Until then they have given you the greatest gifts of all, love and safety, away from the toxic UK and it’s press
Yes!
Happy birthday, precious! Being a small part of the SS fund-raiser was a joy.. The squad are amazing people.
I am so proud of the Sussex Squad.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY LILLIBET 🎈🎈🎈
She’s such an adorable princess! And yes, the Sussex Squad rules!
Happy birthday to this beautiful 2 year old. Wishing her a day of fun , love and happiness surrounded by people who love her .
Lillibet is well loved all over the world. So many people wished her a happy bday all weekend and pretty much drowned out the haters. I loved one Twitter post that had photos of Lillibet and Diana side by side.
What’s even more special, she and Archie came from the best of both worlds – only miserable people put a negative spin on that.
Happy birthday, little Princess!
She is turning 2. She is just a little pumpkin.
If she had a little party w/M&D, Archie, Gramma D, family pup, cake, balloons, a fun new toy what else does a 2 y/o need? And keep the PR out of it. H&M get enough hassle, kids under 18 are off limits, IMO.
Make no mistake, it is completely rotten that Charles does not pick up the phone and make peace w/H&M. Zoom call the kids. It could all be done w/o publicity.
Charles and William are so far in the wrong, it gives me a headache.
Happy Birthday Princess Lilibet!!!!