Princess Lilibet Diana’s second birthday was spent at home in Montecito

Princess Lilibet Diana turned two years old on Sunday. The Sussexes didn’t release any new photos, just like they didn’t release any new pics of Prince Archie on his fourth birthday. The Windsors tried their best to overshadow Archie’s birthday by scheduling King Charles’s coronation, which remains one of the most pathetic things ever. They notably didn’t schedule anything to coincide with Lili’s birthday though, or maybe they did and people just ignored it. Instead, I get the sense that the British media is desperate for news of Lili and Archie, so much so that they’re trying to pretend they have sources in Montecito, sources who knew about Lili’s birthday party plans.

As Princess Lilibet celebrates her second birthday, her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no doubt be marking the occasion in an unforgettable way. After she was born in June 2021 when the Sussexes were living in Montecito, California, Lilibet Diana has spent most of her life in the US and has only met her father’s side of the family once – during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, which fell on her first birthday.

A royal expert has claimed that, after celebrating her first birthday party in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Lili’s second birthday will be an ‘all-American affair’. Although few details of the young princess’s life have been shared by the Sussexes, it emerged earlier this year that she had been christened in an intimate ceremony with a party held at the Sussexes’ £12million ($14million) mansion. And last year, adorable photos were shared of Lilibet celebrating her summer birthday in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage with friends – including pal of the Sussexes, photographer Misan Harriman.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine Lilibet’s second birthday might be a star-studded affair in the US. She said: ‘I would expect to see a sprinkling of celebrities and a laid-back party, which hopefully will include some other toddlers. It would be nice to think the day might include a video call to Lilibet’s grandfather, King Charles and hopefully some sort of gift has been arranged and will be delivered to Montecito for her birthday.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I doubt the Sussexes threw a big party, but we don’t know and I love that. I love that they are able to really exist and raise their children as quietly as they want. I also doubt a video call was made between Charles and his granddaughter, especially given that Charles made a point of NOT INVITING Archie and Lili to his coronation. He also made a point of evicting his grandchildren from their British home, a home which the Sussexes had paid to renovate and lease. Now, do we believe that Charles sent a gift? Probably. The Express reported a few days ago that Charles was looking to send Lili a “custom-made cubby house.” Yeah, doubtful.

The Sussex Squad raised money for charity for Lili’s birthday too – over $100K for KABOOM!

Photos courtesy of Misan Harriman.

61 Responses to “Princess Lilibet Diana’s second birthday was spent at home in Montecito”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Happy birthday princess lilibet

    Reply
    • Sugarhere says:
      June 5, 2023 at 8:43 am

      Happy birthday and a merry life to this angel Diana would have cherished to the core.

      There’s something both joyful and hurtful in the circumstances. What a whole wide waste for the Windsors and Wails.

      Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Hope she had a wonderful birthday. Now, to be clear, you don’t call your grandfather so he can wish you a happy birthday, he calls you. So, no, there was no call because Charles’s fingers are too bloated to dial a phone.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 5, 2023 at 8:48 am

      I came here to say exactly this, Thatsnotokay! Seriously, they are suggesting it’s up to H&M (maybe Lilibet herself!) to call Charles. Nope!

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      June 5, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Can you imagine? How someone could actually write that drivel with a straight face and think it sounds logical. And I don’t imagine for a moment that Charles sent a gift. I think the story that he may have sent one is the gift (since all these people are performative). It’s like, “Here’s a story about you that’s not accusatory. Happy birthday — ‘wherever you are’.)

      Reply
    • Amanda says:
      June 5, 2023 at 11:12 am

      OMG @THATSNOTOKAY!! Literally laughed out loud and immediately thought of the Simpson’s episode where Homer can’t dial: “…the fingers you have used to dial are too fat. To obtain a special dialling wand, please mash the keypad with your palm.” 😂

      Reply
    • Side Eye says:
      June 5, 2023 at 2:38 pm

      Amen @ThatsNotOkay! Awesome post.

      Reply
  3. JanetDR says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Happy Birthday little one! 💗

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Jennie Bind is heinous in how she speaks about Meghan. Do not give a flying fuck what she tries to make up about montecito. Anyways, happy birthday to Lilibet! And congratulations to sussex squad and everyone who donated to kaboom!

    Reply
    • HennyO says:
      June 5, 2023 at 8:52 am

      Exactly, Also, I hope that people don’t fall for the Chuck PR story of him “sending a chubby/wendy house as a present for Lili to Montecito”, when non of the royals, Chuck included, have bordered to wish Archie or Lili a happy birthday (on their social media), but did so for the Wales’ kids just a few days/weeks ago. Chucky doesn’t give a damn about his Sussex grandkids.

      Reply
      • Lucky Charm says:
        June 5, 2023 at 3:08 pm

        I don’t believe for a second that he sent her a children’s playhouse. He took away her family’s actual real house in England that they paid for. Is he trying to send the message “I don’t care that you no longer have a real house to stay at in England, but here’s a playhouse you can use instead.”

    • AnnaKist says:
      June 5, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      All those Royal hacks are vile. Fancy making your living from writing, disparaging, offensive, and mostly garbage articles about an innocent person, just because your livelihood depends on it, and your puppet master dictates that that’s the kind of schlock you smust write. But then, Royal “journalism” is a massive industry. IJennie Bond, like the rest of them, throws out a little seed, and then checks back from time to time to see if it has germinated. From there will come a follow-up article. In this case, she will have a “source” telling the world what actually happened at Lilibet’s birthday. Their mantra is, “it doesn’t matter what you say, as long as you keep saying it”. Too many people are too stupid to work out that opinion and unsubstantiated commentary are vastly different from the facts.
      These people make me sick.

      Anyway, Happy Birthday to the adorable little Lilibet!

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      June 5, 2023 at 7:17 pm

      Based on what I read above, Jennie Bind is a lousy ‘fiction’ writer.

      Reply
  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:29 am

    The Sussex Squad is so amazing with their charity drives! What a surprise that the Mail doesn’t report that actual news but finds some desperate rando to speculate on a small child’s birthday party in another country.

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:29 am

    The NYP had a hilariously long article about this, first quoting the speculations and how it would be an “all-American affair” (well yeah, they live in America). After that it was paragraphs and paragraphs of filler going over the history of H&M. At this point, the press has nothing to work with.

    Happy Birthday, Lili!!

    Reply
    • BW says:
      June 5, 2023 at 8:47 am

      “. . . will no doubt be marking the occasion . . .”

      Translation: “We got nothing.”

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      June 5, 2023 at 10:13 am

      This bit of fantasy for dollars also included the usual “it can be revealed” (based on what, I wonder?) and also the usual sprinkling of statements in subjunctive form, like “I would expect celebrities” and “hopefully some toddlers.” These people use this way of writing, which is usually reserved for writing about things you wish would happen, or things one wishes were true or hope might happen. In other words, fantasy. It’s also cute the way they speculate that a child’s birthday will have “celebrities” — not friends of Meghan’s but “celebrities” and then they add “hopefully” some children too as if that’s an afterthought the parents would not even consider. I’m surprised that they didn’t include the usual bit about Meghan baking a lemon cake.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        June 5, 2023 at 10:45 am

        Lol, I’ve been waiting for the lemon cake. I figured the press had people scouring every bakery in the area for orders of children’s birthday cakes. No evidence? Then “no doubt, Meghan baked her famous lemon cake.”

  7. Becks1 says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Happy birthday Princess Lilibet!!

    I’m sure she had a lovely weekend with family and friends.

    Reply
  8. Beverley says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:35 am

    How Charles couldn’t care less for this precious child is an utter mystery to me.
    But then again, we all know why.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      June 5, 2023 at 12:29 pm

      I hate to say this but even if she weren’t bi-racial, he wouldn’t pay any attention. This is their family dynamic. It’s why Charles is the way he is. Children are to be seen and not heard unless there’s a camera around. Nannies are there to do the grunt work with your kids.

      Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Breaking news!! We the tabloids and our bed partners the royal cult family know nothing about this birthday or anything else. We will continue to make stuff up for clicks on our site and to rile the derangers. More fake news will follow!

    Reply
    • B says:
      June 5, 2023 at 9:22 am

      Yeah I bet if they had half thought about going somewhere for her birthday, that got cancelled right after the car chase.

      Reply
  10. Inge says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:38 am

    Over 130.000USD has been raised by the SussexSquad for Lili&Archies birthdays!

    Reply
    • CheChe says:
      June 5, 2023 at 8:55 am

      Kudos to the Sussex Squad for putting good things in the world on behalf of the Sussex family. With the daily toxic stories based on lies the fundraising numbers
      are evidence of a type kindness that gives back dignity to those most vulnerable in our society. Well done!

      Reply
      • acha says:
        June 5, 2023 at 11:44 am

        Yes!! Congrats to the squad on what they have accomplished for the benefit of all the little ones. Their joy and support and charitable work are so uplifting, it’s like a Meghan-style anti-negativity shield. 😀

  11. Dee(2) says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:39 am

    It never fails to amaze me how the British media can write entire articles based off of absolutely nothing. I too imagine that Lili had a party with some of her parents friends and their kids there, I too imagine that there were probably toddlers there from either friendships, families, mommy and me/Daddy and me type classes. This isn’t a scoop, And how long are they going to write articles where they try to pretend that information that was already provided by Harry and Meghan somewhere else is new.

    Reply
  12. HennyO says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Again, all the made up speculations for clicks.
    Wait till they find out that Lili’s birthday party was in the South of France at uncle Elton’s home, the closest and easiest way for Harry to fly inn to attend the Mirror trial this week.

    Reply
    • Mel says:
      June 5, 2023 at 12:37 pm

      That’s a good take. It would be hilarious if it were true, them they’d whine about how they were close and cruelly withheld the kids from Grampy Chuck and his awful wife.

      Reply
  13. fishface says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:40 am

    Curious to know what the Wails WanKers do every time one of those three kids has a birthday….Curiously, we never hear anything about Wails’ fans running amazing charity drives…..Only goes to prove once again which team is on the side of niceness, generosity, thoughtfulness, kindness, service.

    Reply
  14. Cassie says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Happy Birthday little princess ,hope you had a lovely day .
    I bet she is just beautiful.

    Yes the Sussex Squad had another successful fundraiser in in honour of Lilli .
    Of course this will be never spoken about in the media because they don’t print anything positive.

    Reply
    • Kea says:
      June 5, 2023 at 2:44 pm

      It was crazy hearing Harry say she reminded him of his Mom. I half-jokingly said she will look like Diana when Meg was pregnant 😆

      Reply
  15. MrsCope says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:42 am

    How many celebrities make a sprinkling?! 1 A-list, 2 “lower tier” and one nepo baby?! How many would it take to be considered “star-studded?”

    Reply
  16. Petra (Brazen Archetyped Phenomenal Woman) says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:46 am

    So far, the amount raised by Sussex Squad members for Kaboom in celebration of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s birthdays is 131, 334.000 USD.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Jennie Bond a former journalist just fantised a whole party for Lili. Crazy. I’m happy Harry and Meghan no longer are pressured to show off their children.

    Reply
  18. Feeshalori says:
    June 5, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Happy birthday, Lili, and kudos to the Sussex Squad, you rock!

    Reply
  19. Cosmic Cow says:
    June 5, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Eugenie gave birth to a son yesterday. Cousins will share a birthday! Mazeltov!

    Reply
    • Kd says:
      June 5, 2023 at 10:03 am

      Where did you find that out?
      Not seeing any reporting on it. I’ve noticed a lot of misinformation being spread on here by commentators and I’m not understanding where it’s all coming from?

      Reply
      • The Old Chick says:
        June 5, 2023 at 10:25 am

        It’s not been officially announced but there are plenty of stories about it online.

        More to the point, what’s all the fake news you think gets spread here on this site? A detailed list would be awesome!

      • Polo says:
        June 5, 2023 at 11:30 am

        @theoldchick
        Seems like the baby was born May 30th. So for sure a lot of misinformation like @kel is saying.
        I saw other tabloids reporting she was in labor a few days ago when the baby had already been born practically a week ago lol.

      • The Old Chick says:
        June 5, 2023 at 12:56 pm

        Seems it was only announced an hour ago. Various dates had been speculated in the media incl 4th. The op was specifically saying misinformation spread here

    • Renae says:
      June 5, 2023 at 11:40 am

      Birth was May 30th.

      Reply
    • tamsin says:
      June 5, 2023 at 1:05 pm

      The baby boy was born on May 30 but his birth was announced today by Eugenie. They have named in Ernest. He shares a birthday month with Archie. Bravo to the Brooksbanks. His parents waited a full week before announcing.

      Reply
  20. Nicegirl says:
    June 5, 2023 at 9:32 am

    Happy Birthday 🎈🎂 Princess Lilibet 💕

    Reply
  21. Gingerbee says:
    June 5, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Happy birthday Princess Lili 🎂🎈💞
    Sussexsquard rocks 🙌🏽🙌🏽

    Reply
  22. Selene says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:01 am

    I think everything changed after the car chase. They will pull back af, and we most likely won’t hear from them in a while.

    Reply
    • Kel says:
      June 5, 2023 at 10:05 am

      We already don’t hear from them unless they have specific projects out. This has been the norm the last few years.
      I think the problem is that people (fans and haters) have a hard time accepting that they aren’t working royals anymore so they don’t operate the same way.
      We’ll only hear and see them when they want us to and they aren’t bothered about not being seen as some haters claim they are.

      Reply
      • Selene says:
        June 5, 2023 at 10:59 am

        Oh, I know that. I’m just saying that the media attitude and commentary when the car chase happened most likely will make them pull back further.

  23. ales says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:10 am

    No public acknowledgement of Harrys children is hurtful and very nasty. Birthdays are special how much effort does it take to wish happy birthday ? The BRF go out of their way to protect everything Middleton, grifters and stalkers according to many, yet they will try to destroy what could have been their best assets without any conscience. Family does not matter to the BRF, commoners are now ruling.

    Reply
  24. Mary Pester says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Happy birthday LILLIBET, one day you will be old enough to understand just how amazing your parents are
    Until then they have given you the greatest gifts of all, love and safety, away from the toxic UK and it’s press

    Reply
  25. The Old Chick says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:27 am

    Happy birthday, precious! Being a small part of the SS fund-raiser was a joy.. The squad are amazing people.

    Reply
  26. Swaz says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:53 am

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY LILLIBET 🎈🎈🎈

    Reply
  27. QuiteContrary says:
    June 5, 2023 at 10:59 am

    She’s such an adorable princess! And yes, the Sussex Squad rules!

    Reply
  28. Over it says:
    June 5, 2023 at 11:49 am

    Happy birthday to this beautiful 2 year old. Wishing her a day of fun , love and happiness surrounded by people who love her .

    Reply
  29. AC says:
    June 5, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Lillibet is well loved all over the world. So many people wished her a happy bday all weekend and pretty much drowned out the haters. I loved one Twitter post that had photos of Lillibet and Diana side by side.
    What’s even more special, she and Archie came from the best of both worlds – only miserable people put a negative spin on that.

    Reply
  30. j.ferber says:
    June 5, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Happy birthday, little Princess!

    Reply
  31. HeyKay says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:23 pm

    She is turning 2. She is just a little pumpkin.
    If she had a little party w/M&D, Archie, Gramma D, family pup, cake, balloons, a fun new toy what else does a 2 y/o need? And keep the PR out of it. H&M get enough hassle, kids under 18 are off limits, IMO.

    Make no mistake, it is completely rotten that Charles does not pick up the phone and make peace w/H&M. Zoom call the kids. It could all be done w/o publicity.
    Charles and William are so far in the wrong, it gives me a headache.

    Reply
  32. Well Wisher says:
    June 5, 2023 at 5:34 pm

    Happy Birthday Princess Lilibet!!!!

    Reply

