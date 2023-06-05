Prince Harry skipped the first day of the Mirror trial, he only flew in late last night

This week is apparently all about Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Mirror Group. He’s suing them for phone hacking, and the final pre-trial motions and hearings happened several weeks back. This week, the trial begins and Harry will testify. It was always known that he would show up to testify in person, in London this week, and his testimony was always scheduled to start on Tuesday, the 6th. The British papers still made a big f–king deal about how they “expected” him to show up for court today for his lawyer’s opening statement. Apparently, Harry isn’t there. His lawyer told the court that Harry flew in “late last night,” likely because he wanted to at least spend part of the day with his daughter on her birthday. The Mirror’s lawyer told the court that “we’re deeply troubled that the key witness isn’t available on day one of his own trial.” GMAFB. The Guardian had a broad overview about how historic this will be:
When Prince Harry gives evidence in the Mirror phone-hacking trial on Tuesday, he will become the first senior royal to be cross-examined in court since the 19th century. Based on what happened earlier in the trial, it is unlikely the prince will enjoy the experience.
Harry will allege that journalists at the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and People used illegal methods including phone hacking to obtain stories about him. Mirror Group Newspapers will try to cast doubt on Harry’s evidence, his reliability and why he waited so long to bring the case.
He will be cross-examined on articles with headlines such as “Harry is a Chelsy fan” and “Hooray Harry’s dumped”, requiring him to publicly relive the breakdown of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy while under oath in a witness box and watched by the world’s media. He is also expected to be questioned about his relationship with the former Mirror editor Piers Morgan, who Harry’s legal team allege had “clear involvement and knowledge” in illegal activity, which Morgan denies.
Although the media has tended to report the Mirror phone-hacking trial through the lens of Prince Harry, he is just the most high profile of more than 100 claimants – including the singer Cheryl and the estate of George Michael – who are involved in the wider litigation.
There will be no cameras in the courtroom, so we’ll have to rely on second-hand reports of Harry’s performance on the witness stand. I would imagine that he’s already done some work with his lawyers and with (one would assume) a mental coach and perhaps even a therapist. It’s going to be massively stressful and even people who are telling the truth and have nothing to hide will crack under the pressure of having to testify in open court. Harry also knows that, and he knows if he loses his temper or makes one mistake, that will be the only thing which gets reported. Still, I’m in awe of his bravery.
Harry was always scheduled for TOMORROW. So what’s this bullshit of trying to get him to come earlier than he expected?
I feel like they are trying to throw him off his game so he’ll show up rushed and flustered. The judge does know he’s flying in from OVERSEAS right?
Ehh, having witnesses on hand a day early is pretty normal for trial management purposes. If, as in this case, opening statements or procedural issues are wrapped up sooner than expected, being able to get a block of testimony is preferred in my experience, rather than everyone going home early. I worked at an international court for many years and this was the norm for witnesses (all of whom were coming from overseas). It’s a balance, you also often had witnesses sitting in the waiting room or their hotel all day because they weren’t needed after all until the next day. But, basically, I don’t think this is a big deal, but I also am not surprised the judge was a bit annoyed because he did order witnesses to be on hand a day in advance and if the judge is a particular stickler for moving proceedings as quickly as possible, I get the annoyance. Again, not a big deal that he’s not available, but also don’t think it’s weird or anti-Harry for the judge to be annoyed
Harry is in the country before the start of day one and his legal team, I assume, could have him there in the afternoon if the preliminaries and opening statements are completed early. Is it expected that witnesses are in the courthouse a day early? Otherwise, I really don’t understand the issue.
Where does it say the judge was annoyed?
Yes, you are expected to be in the actual courthouse in the waiting room, not just in the country or nearby. Depending on the proceedings, you may be expected in the courtroom itself (in criminal proceedings where I worked this is a big no no because witnesses can’t hear what is happening as it could impact their testimony). Again, this is trial management 101, it’s not controversial or weird at all for witnesses to be on hand in advance. If openings wrapped up early and then what? Call Harry at his hotel, wait 20 minutes for him to arrive, check in, etc? That defeats the whole point.
Judge is annoyed that not all 100 claimants are available a day earlier? How hard would it really be to schedule a block of testimony from one of the other 100 claimants who lives closer? Of course Brit media will make stink over Harry, while cooing over poor Phil Schofield.
According to the Guardian (one of the few newspapers Harry is not suing) the judge told them that everybody who testifies should be available today, just in cast the opening statements are over faster than expected.
It´s not a good look not the be available when the judge tells you to be and it gives the rotten media an advantage to claim he is not taking the procedure serious.
@Lara and LadyE Perhaps he was available to testify, just not in person. This is a day and age when procedures can be conducted by video chat. I don’t see where in the article it says the judge was annoyed.
Ehh, it’s really not that simple. Have a thought please for the AV staff- you have to ensure a number of things- camera placement so judge and parties can observe face (for credibility/reliability), sound is properly working, irecording is functioning properly, t’s not a Zoom chat. Again, I worked in criminal proceedings, so different from this. But, video testimony required having court staff at the remote location to ensure no notes, do all the set up. It’s not a just turn on Zoom for video court proceedings
He was scheduled to be in court for 2 days, never today. Did the judge say he had to be here today? If not, oh well.
I think he was expected to testify Tuesday and Wednesday but to sit in court on Monday.
The mirror lawyers announced they would speed through their opening statements Im sure strategically.
From fact based reporting the judge said he was surprised Harry wasn’t there but accepted the reasoning.
Sounds like they came to an understanding.
Harry is one of 4 witnesses so in the grand scheme this isn’t a big deal or what the British media will make it out to be.
He’s already won a part of his case so he’ll be fine.
Quote from the Guardian:
“The judge said he gave a direction earlier in the trial that witnesses should be available the day before their evidence was due to be heard in case the legal teams’ opening speeches ran short.”
So far, the judge has said he was surprised Harry wasn’t there. He didn’t necessarily say frustrated. Maybe he’s secretly frustrated as the papers are reporting. Maybe surprised is secret judge code for frustrated. Idk? I didn’t realize he was expected to be there on Monday, which makes me sad as he really must have left right after lilbet’s birthday. Yea, I’m aware they could have celebrated the day before. Still, between the tabloid court case and the coronation, that’s a lot.
The team advised last week that Harry would be available on Tuesday and so the lawyers on the other side making comments about it is because they know the media will report on it and try to make it a large story. The judge is supposed to have said he was surprised, but seeing as how the media really wants their story, I wonder about the context of that comment especially if he was advised last week about the witness schedule.
They are already starting with the narrative that the judge “scolded” Harry. So we’ve gone from surprise to scolded in a few hours about an appearance that apparently the judge already knew wasn’t happening. Given the mass amount of press in front of the court from the live feed at Reuters, sounds like they are more upset than the judge. This is going to be a long week.
No one is going to crack in court, because this isn’t television. Will it be hard to relive some moments or counter some lies perpetuated by the press? Yes, but even crying in court isn’t “cracking.” I think all the plaintiffs have strong resolves and constitutions and are in this because they want to win and to see the BM punished. So they’re going to steel any nerves, lay down the law, and go on the attack. Good luck!
I wonder if chelsy will testify as well. Things like the tracker on her car, etc. It was all so scummy.
I think he has moved on from the breakup with Chelsy. They sound like they expect to have him crying over her. They wish.
Wasn’t it like 2 decades ago? You would assume he’s moved on from it. Meghan was also with someone else at that time so I don’t think she’s jealous or anything
And even more than that: he already described the break up with Chels, in detail, in Spare. So i think he’ll be just fine. Still, i don’t like we that we have to rely on the reporting of the same media that is being sued to know what is going on in that court room. At the same time I am relieved because it means that trolls can’t watch it either. They’re not above editing video’s to suit their narrative
Who will be the most reliable source about court happenings, bedsides his lawyers, do you think? The Guardian?
The Guardian is ok, but the guy covering the Court proceedings, James Waterstone, is imo, pretty biased and frames court proceedings with an anti-Harry slant. I think he’s a “media” reporter and seems to have the tribalistic defend his side issue of a lot of reporters, even those not necessarily anti-H&M. I’ve found his “analysis” pieces to be really poor. Someone else is doing the Guardian live feed of the proceedings though and seems to be doing a better job.
Thx!
Interesting, what is your take on Rebecca Barry? I think she also live tweets from the court room. She’s itv though. Usually, I go to byline for analysis.
@Jais – you can’t go wrong with Bylines, they are really excellent on both the context of the topics in the trial, but more importantly have writers who clearly understand court proceedings and have some legal background or at least experience. So, their coverage is just so much better because they understand what is actually a big deal legally. Like what this article is about- a bunch of reporters are saying “oooh, pissing off the judge, bad move!”. But, honestly, that’s nonsense. No judge certainly not this one is going to assess the evidence presented during Harry’s testimony differently because the judge is annoyed that Harry wasn’t in court a day early- that’s not how professional judges operate at all and it’s also grounds for an appeal if it did happen!
I have been pretty impressed with Rebecca Barry. I don’t know anything about her, but she seems to have a really good feel for the broader illegal media behavior context and frames her reporting that way instead of making it about Harry. I like her framing a lot because I think it’s exactly right, the scandal here is the BM’s longstanding illegal conduct, not that a Royal is testifying.
The difference between the reporting by the regular British media about the letter case and what really went down by Byline really showed how poorly regular media spins it. Byline reported comments from the appeal panel that made it clear that Meghan was going to win her appeal. They also didn’t go on about perjury because that wasn’t actually a thing at this trial. It is also where we learned that Knauf had not initially provided all the relevant texts and then when he did, it was clear he was the one who spoke with Omid about the book and never Meghan directly.
So anything reported by any source but Byline really needs to be questioned because they go for spin instead of facts.
If not coming on the first day when he wasn’t scheduled is the worst complaint that the Mirror’s attorneys have on Harry, this is going to be a debacle for them. I’m interested to see how hard they go on cross because mimicking the deranged behavior of the tabloids and Rota is going to make him so much more sympathetic to the jury. How do you defend such disgusting articles while seeming reasonable yourself?
Nah, the papers are just mad that -again – they didn’t know the exact timing of his arrival. They are stuck speculating without any juicy photos.
Had he arrived a day earlier, they would be saying nasty things about being “obsessed” with getting vengeance on the media and concern trolling that he left his only daughter’s birthday early and flew alone. Not to mention that he is now going to be reminded of his ex girlfriend during the trial. I know it’s deranged, but they are deranged!
The derangers keep going on about chelsy. They are over. The press was not exactly kind to chelsy when she and harry dated. Derangers have short memories
These same derangers that are team Chelsy hated her when he was dating her. They don’t actually like her they just use her to have a go at Meghan. Harry has moved on and so has Chelsy. They have been over since 2011 ( I think)
I can’t imagine the pressure and stress he is under right now with this. I am sure his lawyers have spent hours preparing him but even so, he knows there is a huge spotlight on him.
I do like how the Guardian points out there are others involved in this. It’s not just Harry vs. Piers Morgan.
I think in addition to the stress, he’s excited and has been waiting a really long time for this chance to turn the tables on them and punish the press for their lawbreaking. I think part of him is really looking forward to this trial.
The Mirror’s lawyer told the court that “we’re deeply troubled that the key witness isn’t available on day one of his own trial.” Why? He’s not expected to testify until Tuesday.
The Mirror lawyer is playing it up for the media. It wasn’t necessary for him to be there today.
Yeah so already the mirror solicitor is giving a false headline for their rag. NO WHERE does it say the judge was annoyed
It’s just them up to their usual tricks for clicks. Win or lose the case, morally Harry has already won
Right. The judge said surprised, not annoyed, troubled, or frustrated as papers are reporting.
Why should Harry “enjoy” the experience? And why would “reliving” his breakup with an ex-girlfriend be any more traumatic than anything else he’s lived through so far? So stupid. Well, at least they acknowledged that this case isn’t just all about Harry.
With you in spirit Harry .
Do the very best you can ,that’s all you can do.
You are strong ,brave man and I would be proud to be your mum .
Take care .
I hope Meghan flew in with him. I think it would be a great help to him to have her in the courtroom when he testifies.
Omg please stop! Meghan doesn’t need to be there and no she did not fly in.
She has kids to take care of and work. The last thing she needs is to be the center of the tabloids storm.
Why would Meghan be there? She’s not a comfort blankie. He’s a grown ass man who went to freaking war.. Stop this absurd infantilising. It’s like all the supposed Sussex ‘fans’ on twitter who crap on like he can’t go to the bathroom without her. He went to war, represented a nation for over a decade, started several charities, all without Meghan. He said she didn’t save him. They wouldn’t have the relationship if he hadn’t already changed. That’s in spare btw.
Wow. I am fully seeing now how unbelievably smart H&M have been not to utter PM’s name these last few years. If they had, it makes me curious how it could have been thrown back in his face here. H&M have always been and are always thinking ahead.
Agreed. It was VERY smart to not say his name. Very.
And that is what probably infuriates pm the most that they don’t respond or mention him
Cassie, lovely comment. I’d be proud to have him in my family, too, as well as his beautiful wife and kids. May the force be with you this week and always, Harry.
Whatever happens with this case Prince Harry is a winner. His targets are not exclusively the press. He has senior Palace aides and employees in his line of fire. MGN is claiming in its defence that they obtained information from legal sources including palace aides and employees. However none of these people have any legal right to divulge private information about Prince Harry and in particular the confidential medical information divulged to the press when he was a teenager. In the UK full medical autonomy, (with a few exceptions) begins at 16. Below that age the child’s rights take precedence over parents wishes. Which means Charles had no right to divulge Harry’s medical information or to authorise anyone to do so.
Exactly. Many people criticizing Harry over this trial are missing the bigger picture. He’s exposing them all by forcing them to go on record and either confirming illegal tactics by the press, or the palace leaking on him. Either way, it’s shining the big, hot glaring spotlight on them for everyone to see. They all underestimated Harry.
The British media are bullying him and hoping to set the narrative of an angry judge and Harry being irresponsible by not showing up. I hope the judge in the case is not reading the media takes about the case.
Wishing Harry the best of luck!
It’s one thing to answer questions from your own barrister in court, but it’s a totally different experience being cross-examined by the opposing side’s barrister.
The opposing side’s barrister will not treat Harry with kid gloves because he’s the King’s son. The opposing barrister is to punch holes in Harry’s story. Harry has never been treated like that in his life and it’s going to be a big wake up call for him.
I imagine Harry’s lawyers prepared him for a rough cross examination.
Which is why people do pre trial prep work to plan for that, just as you do pre debate prep to plan. None of us know all of what Harry has experienced, especially in the Army so I wouldn’t say he’s never experienced anything like that before. Also, it’s clear that the media has narratives they are trying to push. I’ve already seen Newsweek publish that the judge scolded Harry, so be discerning with the media you consume this week.
That’s why there’s such a thing called trial prep and I’m sure Harry has spent hours with his lawyers preparing for this.
Have you read his book? He literally went through hostage training where they tried their best to tear him apart. Everyone cracked but him. I think he’ll be fine and well prepared for it.
Right @Polo. From Moehringer’s Prince Harry New Yorker article.
“It’s a simulation, but the tortures inflicted upon Harry are very real. He’s hooded, dragged to an underground bunker, beaten, frozen, starved, stripped, forced into excruciating stress positions by captors wearing black balaclavas. The idea is to find out if Harry has the toughness to survive an actual capture on the battlefield. (Two of his fellow-soldiers don’t; they crack.) At last, Harry’s captors throw him against a wall, choke him, and scream insults into his face, culminating in a vile dig at—Princess Diana?”.
William tried to get Harry to hit him after he (William) raged about Meghan and knocking Harry to the ground. Harry didn’t. So, no, not a big wake up call. Willy the rager gave Harry lots of experience.
I don’t know if the dinner date story is true with Paltrow and Diaz. Interesting if it is true. Both Paltrow and Diaz have experience taking the stand. One of Cameron’s cases was a photographer trying to extort her.
Harry facing this cross examination in order to help set a standard for ethical media reporting says a lot about his courage and character as opposed to his brother, future king, who took the money in secret and didn’t even have the decency to let Harry know he took a deal.
So whatever glee derangers have in Harry facing tough questioning by lawyers also shows the weakness of character of the eventual head of state.
“The opposing side’s barrister will not treat Harry with kid gloves because he’s the King’s son. The opposing barrister is to punch holes in Harry’s story. Harry has never been treated like that in his life and it’s going to be a big wake up call for him.”
lol. When was Harry treated with respect, ever? He was forever sacrificial lamb. There was an interview of young Harry saying that he was taking notes of every lie told about him. I would say he was preparing for this moment all of his life.
The BM is not so ride or die for the Crown it’s willing to face prosecution and possibly prison. They will rat out the Palace to save themselves.
Stay safe good King Harry.
Diana was right to call him Good King Harry.
Go get ‘m Ginger Avenger!