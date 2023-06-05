“Leo DiCaprio is on vacation with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche” links

Leonardo DiCaprio is on vacation with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche. [Just Jared]

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is so beautiful. These pics are from last week’s Never Have I Ever Season 4 premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

Would you eat an ice cream sandwich made out of McDonald’s hash browns and McFlurries? I would eat those two items together, just not in a sandwich. [Dlisted]

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet were photographed together. [LaineyGossip]

Is Ted Lasso really over? [Pajiba]

Kelly Rowland wore Saint Laurent in NYC. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Review of The Boogeyman. [Jezebel]

Kayla Simmons is the world’s sexiest volleyball player. [Egotastic]

Emmy Rossum is playing Tom Holland’s mother??? [Buzzfeed]

Margot Robbie just doesn’t have interesting style. [RCFA]

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t giving up her (stupid) career in politics. [Towleroad]

Leonardo DiCaprio is vacationing in Ibiza with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche – check out the photos here: https://t.co/OLqjhHBeru — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 4, 2023