“Leo DiCaprio is on vacation with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche” links

Leonardo DiCaprio is on vacation with 22-year-old model Meghan Roche. [Just Jared]
Wait, I thought he was with a 28yo? ? I guess his “older woman” phase is over huh?
That was Leo’s PR BS to hide the fact that he’s dating a 22 year old.
Of course he is. “Imagine that on top of you?” ugh
But his Rock Hudson 2.0 phase is forever
IYKYK
Perfection!
He’s just disgusting. From that picture above she doesn’t even look 22. I would have guessed 14 or 15.
I thought she looks like Emma Watson in the last Harry Potter films in that picture. Emma was older by then, but she was playing a 16-17 year old. Gross.
Yeah, she looks similar in age to Jennifer Garner’s oldest daughter. Ick, Leonardo Dicaprio is gross.
I was thinking that maybe she looks young in this photo with no makeup, but she really looks like a child playing dress up… a stunning face, for sure…but she should stick with men her own age…Leo is truly gross. Especially since he’s probably picking these girls out of a lineup provided by the agencies themselves.
Ok I clicked through and you’re not kidding. Yikes.
This is so revolting, she really does look like a young teenager.
Get some therapy, Leo, this is only going one direction, and it’s disturbing.
Wow. This one really does look like a teenager. Leo is a creepo.
I look at those pictures and just don’t see a sexual relationship at all. If she’s being auditioned for a contract, maybe sex isn’t even a part of the audition any more. Am I clinging to a ridiculous hope? Probably. But why couldn’t they just be companions to mutual benefit and not make as queasy?
Grooming. Look it up.
It’s really gross. These middle-aged men dating young women who really do look like they’re their daughters or nieces in age. (And yes, I’m looking at you, too, Chris Evans.) It’s just so disgusting. I also roll my eyes at these young women chasing these sugar daddies. In the end, both sides will get what they deserve, I expect, as well as what they ‘want’.
He’s such a creep.
There’s an interview with Edward Norton on Jimmy Kimmel where he laughs off Leo getting excited that a 17 year old turned 18 “4 hours ago”.
That girl looks 15. He’s absolutely disgusting
Serious question. What does a creepy aging actor (who only looks aging because he dates children) talk about with these girls on dates sigh.
The great Stephen Fry said a rule about that I like. You partners should be at least half your age plus 7. His point was mainly he thought that was the edge of having anything culturally in common to talk about with someone
Serious answer: He talks about himself and they listen and nod. Or, keep in mind, he’s been famous since he was in his teens. I think its fairly well documented that famous teens end up in a state of arrested development at the age when they became famous. He may not be that different from them at the end of the day.
I don’t think it’s about talking.
It’s not great that Towleroad misgenders Caitlyn in their piece.
They do? I see one wrong pronoun, but I’d guess that’s a typo.
Probably a typo, but that site has been a mess for years; certainly ever since Andy Towle cashed out. I’d recommend CB link to JoeMyGod instead, if they want a truly legit LGBT-focused site for linkage.
Mindy Kaling really hit that casting out of the park. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan had never done any professional acting and she has just blossomed into a tremendous actor.
Isn’t she fantastic?!!!! She’s from my area and I’m inordinately proud of her! I wish her all the best things. Also, love Never Have I Ever.
Back to his old ways.
If this is with regards to the picture Busy Phillips posted, the woman in the picture isn’t with him him. That being said, I think his behavior is gross but how many times are we going clutch pearls around this, if his people don’t check him or if they do and he doesn’t care, he most certainly doesn’t care what his fans or whoever thinks. Stop paying him attention and it’s also pretty gross to use a picture of a young woman in an attempt to shame a man for his behavior.
Look
I’m glad he stayed single so he could date all the women he like. I hate people who want marriage but cheat with others.
But it’s getting sad.
I saw him on a website dancing around with a room of twenty somethings in a club. It was cringe. He looks worn out from trying to keep up with the young cuties.
If he’s having fun then bless him.
But at this stage of the game he looks desperate.
Look, I believe in being young at heart and that your age shouldn’t curtail your activities but at my age, why the heck would I want to hang out with a bunch of kids ( compared to me) ALL the time? What do you have in common with them? Is it all about your ego, wanting to feel superior or are you just afraid to grow up? It’s all one big “cringe”.
Well, that’s what I was thinking too.😂
I can kind of understand a thirty year old guy who just found fame having fun with a whole bunch of women in their twenties.
At some age it just gets sad though, and that age is well below Leo’s current age.
Page Six reports Meghan is on the yacht as the guest of Leo’s friend, another much older man (compared to her).
So basically his whole entourage is filled with gross middle aged dudes.
Well Leo, you are consistent, I’ll give you that. And I’m sure that’s an eco-friendly yacht he flew commercial to get to. Yep…consistent.
On a totally different topic: is that the end of “Ted Lasso”? Yes I believe so.
Is this the last we see of AFC Richmond? HIGHLY doubt it.
They set up the possible spin-off so well I almost expected the announcement. My guess is though with the writer’s strike on we won’t hear a peep until that is resolved. But I’m willing to bet it comes back in some (even small or limited) form.
That Emmy Rossum/Tom Holland age difference reminds me of something Jane Krakowski said years ago — that in 1983, she played Chevy Chase’s niece; if they made that movie today (whatever year that was), she would be cast as his wife; if they made the movie 5 years from then, she’d be cast as his mother.
Ageism in Hollywood is really just another form of sexism, because it only applies to women. And it ties in to the disgusting behavior of Leo in real life — no matter how much the men age, the women (regardless of what role they’re playing) have to remain young sexual fantasies, as that is their only purpose in life.
But why do the women agree to this? If all the under 25’s agreed to say NO to Leo, what would happen lol?
I think women agree because men — especially in Hollywood — make sure *they* hold/control most of the wealth and power, so women don’t have a lot of options other than going along with it.
I have no real interest in whether or not Kylie and Timmy are temporarily banging, but as a gossip follower, I am truly amazed at entire articles claiming evidence of this world shattering event that amounts to pictures of Kylie driving a car that could be taken anywhere in any context. At one point, there was at least some kinda video of them passing within a few inches of each other in a public place. That wasn’t evidence of much but “person in LA drives car” is a really stretching for a story.
Kris Jenner is working hard trying to keep her daughters in the media. This family doesn’t want anyone to forget they exist. This whole family is boring. They are hanging on by a thread at this point. They usually only make headlines for the men they are dating.
Fersure, and Timmy’s star is on the rise. Desperately clinging to it is not even close to this family’s most embarrassing actions. I figure there’s some truth to the rumors or Timmy would have made a categorical denial, so kudos to his team for at least keeping it in the realm of unsubstantiated. But it’s the desperation wafting off any publication willing to be this manipulated by Kris that you gotta smirk at.
Zazoo, I saw other “proof” with Kylie and Timothy each driving in separate cars (both at the wheel of their respective cars). How is that proof? Desperate much, Kris? Maybe Kylie doesn’t want a man just now. How is that bad (except for ratings purposes)?
If I didn’t know better, I’d wonder if I was having an affair with Timmy. I was driving alone earlier today, I do find him adorable, and I’m definitely not looking for something serious with him. 😉
Dad-bod Leo with a 22yo who looks like a literal child. Ew.
But it really depends on what “with Leo” really means. How is she with Leo? In a PR relationship? Even so it’s insulting and misogynistic to women.
The age difference in some of these couples is just too strange to me.
The VIP, “Don’t you know who I am?”
No, they are so much younger they do not even know who you USED be! 😁
All I will say is that she looks VERY young.
From the photos it looks like she is with the other younger guy on the vacation.