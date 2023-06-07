“Did critics actually hate Jason Momoa’s hammy acting in ‘Fast X’?” links

Vin Diesel blames Jason Momoa’s “overacting” for the bad reviews of Fast X. But everyone said Jason Momoa was the best part?? [Dlisted]
Jason Momoa was, far and away, the best part of Fast X. Charlize Theron was also great in her limited supporting role. Vin Diesel was a giant nothingburger, as usual.
Vin Diesel always seemed a diva to me, I’d bet he was only annoyed J. Momoa’s role got so much attention and praise from everybody :-/
@ AlpineWitch I *wish* I could disclose what it is actually like to be a crew member on anything that Vin Diesel is in. I *wish* I could tell people the horror stories, the ineptitude, the arrogance, the misogyny, the tardiness, the last minute script changes, the laziness, needing his lines fed to him via an ear piece, the number of body & stunt doubles, him only working 2 hours (tops) when HE’s number 1 on the call sheet — while we’re all sat around for 10 to 14 hours waiting for him to emerge from “Vin City” IYKYK
Wow! Golly, sure wish you could tell those stories!
@Hannah. No need. The Rock was so annoyed by his unprofessional behavior that he wanted to kick his a$$. The Rock is not about dropping his good guy image but even he couldn’t contain how much he disliked Vin. To me that photo of him with the huge beer belly smoking a ciggie will always be the most accurate image of him to me. He is a dude who got extremely lucky with a franchise and now thinks the sun shines out of his a$$
Naw, Jason did exactly what was required of the role and the audience knew it and loved him for it.
Vin needs to get out his own backside and realize, if these films were only about him, no other characters would have been written in.
Vin is such a whiny little B-. He does this with every male costar who comes on the scene and is better than him. He pulled this same crap with The Rock. Vin can’t act his way out of a paper bag. Nor does he have enough self-awareness to realize that the franchise ran out of steam a long time ago. And it’s people like Momoa that audiences are coming to see. Not him blathering on about “family” in every other scene.
I tried to watch one of his old movies on Prime (Pitch Black or Riddick? I even forgot which one!) and I wanted to hit my head with the remote. His acting was so bad that I kept being distracted, couldn’t follow what the film was about and kept pausing the whole thing!
It. Was. Unwatchable! How he can criticise anyone else is beyond me.
Momoa is no Oscar winner but he’s goofy and fun on screen, I even watched Aquaman twice and I’m no fan of DC movies.
I actually really liked Pitch Black. It was a simple, straight-forward movie that did not require much by way of acting from him. But the sequel, which might be called Riddick, was truly awful. And of course he’ll always be the Iron Giant, one of my favorite movies. But he’s the worst part of the Fast series.
I disagree. I think he should be awarded an Oscar for his in-depth portrayal of a talking walking tree mouthing “I am groot” every 5 minutes. This is the ROLE that defines him — wooden and incomprehensible.
I saw Fast X, I’m a sucker for flashy popcorn movies with cars, pretty people and action sequences that make no sense. It checked all the boxes for me, I enjoyed it for the most part.
That said, Jason Momoa’s character Dante was truly a breath of fresh air to the franchise, a baddie with a motive that also is breezy, attractive and not so serious about anything. Was the acting hammy? Absolutely. Was that character the best thing about the movie and the most watchable? Absolutely. Jason read the script and understood the assignment, this was never going to be Shakespeare. Plus, a lavender 66 Impala? Sign me up.
I agree that Charlize Theron was great in her limited role. Jason Statham in his even smaller role was also wonderful.
Vin Diesel has turned into such a man baby over the last 20 odd years. From the feud with Dwayne Johnson to this? Dude, grow up. No one sees your movies for the acting, especially yours. This was subpar addition to an aging franchise that was enjoyable in spite of you.
that white woman was finally arrested. whether a jury will convict her is another story.
Had to scroll back up. Somehow I’ve completely missed this story. The stand your ground crap tends to favor scared white people, but we’ve seen some baby steps in the justice system.
That law is awful! And that sheriff saying the law says they couldn’t arrest her immediately, because they needed to know first whether the ‘stand your ground’ provisions were in play. Good gad! The woman with the gun was in her home, behind a locked door. The woman who wanted her kids’ iPad back was outside. How could the woman inside feel threatened???? Yet another reason not to visit Florida. Ever. And yes, thank goodness, that woman was arrested finally, but still. Those kids lost their mother, and two of them had to witness her death.
I just love how authorities gave her the chance to “explain” herself…i.e., stand your ground law bullshit defense. Because in Florida, if the shooter was black, brown, gay, Muslim, LatinX, immigrant, or refugee, they too would be given the benefit of the doubt…
Just read the Duggar thing. Ugh, should not have. The only time I want to see that name again is when it’s associated with another one of those abusers going to jail.
Spoilers, or whatever.
You know what I haven’t seen talked about a whole lot? The overwrought and yet entirely shallow Christian imagery in the newest Fast and Furious. Beyond how heavily a cross necklace features in that film, John Cena martyrs himself in a sequence that looks like they were gonna rip off Mad Max but chickened out. Just a bizarre choice, if you ask me.
Well, he looks damn hot. I’ve never seen a Fast and Furious movie, and never plan to, but Jason Momoa looks FINE af.
For some reason I get a good feeling about Ben and Jen’s new home— a place with a giant sports arena seems so right for them and their blended family.
Vin did this with Dwayne and now he’s trying to pull this bullshit with Jason. He needs to realize that he isn’t the draw, the outlandish stories and villain’s are.
He is so not the draw, he’s just dull!
Vin needs to go to therapy because he can’t stand anybody getting more attention than him or just do a one-man show because his such a drama king.
@girlninja, definitely not a draw, couldn’t even hold a pencil
I would disagree in part. I mean, VD is not a draw to *me* but I’m pretty sure there is a sizeable amount of men in the audience who enjoy seeing a guy who doesn’t appear to be smart or educated, out-witting those “elitist” law enforcement snobs, and out-driving/fighting them with his street skills which overpowers their fancy training. I think if they took a demographic poll, we would see a large sector of the audience who IS there for Vin.
Vin needs to be quiet, count the tons of money he has made from all the FF movies and realize he hit the jackpot.
He has more money than talent all day long.
Jason is looking great!
Nice try Vin. Jason was brilliant and the whole thing was utterly ludicrous. I had no idea what was happening half the time but it was very entertaining and I enjoyed it.
I second the comments on the other actors mentioned above. More Charlize and Jason S please.
As we left the cinema my friends comment was “Cocaine Bear was less ridiculous”.
Jason was really fun in his role. Vin just did the same thing he’s done for the last 9 movies. And the ratings were bad bc people are sick of it, most movies don’t go 10 chapters FOR A REASON.
I’d love to have Emily R’s figure for a week, stride around LA and New York in daring fashions, but just for a week. I mostly prefer my quiet anonymity.
Me thinks ole Vin feels threatened………….
Neither Diesel or Momoa are good actors. The big difference is one is an arrogant a-hole and the other seems genuinely funny self depreciating and kind to fans. Shocked that Diesel continues to get work.
Jason M took a long time to get a hot hand in HW.
He seems to be pretty easy going, not so self-absorbed as Vin D.
I think Vin is touchy because he knows if/when FF finally ends he isn’t getting work anymore.
Hope he made good investments. LOL
Same goes for Tom Cruise. If he finally stops making those endless MI movies, I think he’ll go into strictly producing. I also think that Cruise has some kind of death wish in those MI movies, the endless crazy stunts. I don’t pay to watch those either but if they pop up free streaming, fine.
I’m not going to argue that Momoa is a “good” actor, but he has a presence. If you haven’t watched “Dune” yet, please see it and I dare anyone to say that Momoa is not the most interesting person in the movie (which includes Zendaya, Timothy Chalomet, and Oscar Isaacs!).
I highly suggest watching his show Red Road. He was actually really good in that. But no I don’t think he’s an amazing actor. I think he’s an okay actor. And Vin is a terrible non-actor.
I can vouch that Jason Momoa is genuinely a nice guy.
A few years back he had an appearance scheduled at the Philadelphia Comic-Con.
His flight was delayed and I’m sure he was tired because it was late in the evening by then.
People had waited in line to see him and get autographs etc.
He had the convention people leave open a part of the first floor at the arena so he could still appear and see everybody even though the convention was done and it was late.
Vin is again pulling the same 💩 he did with the Rock…. He was so pissed that everyone loved the Rock and has a stand along film that he couldn’t hide his jealousy. Vin acting socks and he just mumbles nonsense about “family” in all these movies…that is his only contribution.Now he is doing the same… he is prob just jealous of Jason.