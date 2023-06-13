DeVon Franklin on his split with Meagan Good: ‘I really had to sit in that pain’



I don’t know a ton about DeVon Franklin other than that he was married to Meagan Good for a long time and he’s a handsome preacher/motivational speaker/TV personality who doesn’t seem sketchy like the other “celebrity pastors.” And Meagan really changed up her image and was pretty buttoned up during the years that they were together. They married in 2012, separated in 2021, and finalized their divorce last year. DeVon recently appeared on the Tamron Hall Show and spoke about how he healed from the divorce: he took the time to feel his feelings and “sit in that pain.”

DeVon Franklin recently opened up about his healing process since announcing his separation from Meagan Good in 2021 after nine years of marriage. During a recent appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” the author and producer shared that he allowed himself to feel the pain of the separation to heal. “I really tried not to worry about anybody else, but just focus on the healing process and committing to that,” he said. “Because no matter what, that pain is a teacher. Instead of me trying to push through it, I really had to sit in that pain.” “Because we don’t like pain, we’re always trying to feel good,” he later said, adding, “Our feelings are trying to reveal… what’s really going on in the inside.” Franklin and Good wed in 2012 in Malibu, California. They released a joint statement announcing their separation on their respective Instagram pages in December 2021. “There’s no one at fault. We believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they wrote in the statement at the time. They finalized their divorce in June 2022, per People.

People say “the only way out is through” all the time, but doesn’t really work for everyone and definitely has its downsides. DeVon’s approach was not to worry about anyone else (I’m guessing he means Meagan or public perception/expectations of him) and to focus on healing and paying attention to his pain and his feelings. Truly sitting in the pain is uncomfortable, but it works. I’ve done it myself (not by choice, covid-era breakup) and not distracting myself from my pain really did allow me a sort of freeing clarity about the circumstances, how I felt, and what I wanted. And I think that distracting yourself often backfires; it catches up with us eventually and often at a more inopportune moment. Anyway, DeVon is probably just talking about his personal experience and not, say, sub-Tweeting, anyone, right? It sounds like he took his time and maybe is only now getting back to dating after divorce, just like Meagan. (If they are, in fact, actually dating. I’m hoping it’s just a poorly-calculated PR relationship).

