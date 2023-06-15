‘Suits’ will debut on Netflix on June 17, the same day as Trooping the Colour

In recent days, the Derangers have managed to get one of their deranged conspiracies into the mainstream. The conspiracy? Netflix “canceled” Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus docu-series. Not just that, but Netflix canceled the series because of Meghan and her clothing budget for the show? Lunatics on the internet literally make this sh-t up as they go along and everyone has to debate whether an unsourced rumor has any veracity. Newsweek had a write-up about the rumor and they declared it false. Which anyone with common sense could tell you – Heart of Invictus is still scheduled to premiere this summer, I would imagine late summer, closer to the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. I doubt Meghan will even be in the series – it will probably just focus on the athlete/veteran stories.

But that’s not the only Netflix news. This one isn’t even a rumor, Netflix confirmed all of this – the complete Suits series is coming to Netflix. On June 17th, the same day as King Charles’s Trooping the Colour parade. LMAO.

Grab the popcorn for a Meghan Markle marathon! On Saturday, the complete series of Suits is hitting Netflix queues. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred in legal drama as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 during the show’s original run on USA Network. Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced that she was leaving the show and that the seventh season would be her last. “From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement said. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.” Though Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Adams both left their roles after season 7, Suits concluded with a ninth and final season in 2019. The legal drama is ready to reach a new audience for the first time with its Netflix premiere on June 17 — the same day as the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.

[From People]

True story: I’ve never watched a full episode of Suits, but I probably will watch the series now that it’s on Netflix. I bet the show will find a new audience and new fans – that’s what happened when New Girl and Friends were put on Netflix, everyone got the chance to binge-watch the whole series from the start. As for the timing… who knows if Netflix intended it or if it was a happy accident. We know that Netflix doesn’t mind pissing off the Windsors, so probably a little bit of both. If Netflix really wanted to ruffle some royal feathers, they should promote it with “Suits was famously one of Prince William and Kate’s favorite shows, they were obsessed with it!”

Suits – The Complete Series is coming to Netflix (in The US) on June 17. pic.twitter.com/pmCkCnQUTK — Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2023