‘Suits’ will debut on Netflix on June 17, the same day as Trooping the Colour

In recent days, the Derangers have managed to get one of their deranged conspiracies into the mainstream. The conspiracy? Netflix “canceled” Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus docu-series. Not just that, but Netflix canceled the series because of Meghan and her clothing budget for the show? Lunatics on the internet literally make this sh-t up as they go along and everyone has to debate whether an unsourced rumor has any veracity. Newsweek had a write-up about the rumor and they declared it false. Which anyone with common sense could tell you – Heart of Invictus is still scheduled to premiere this summer, I would imagine late summer, closer to the Dusseldorf Invictus Games. I doubt Meghan will even be in the series – it will probably just focus on the athlete/veteran stories.
But that’s not the only Netflix news. This one isn’t even a rumor, Netflix confirmed all of this – the complete Suits series is coming to Netflix. On June 17th, the same day as King Charles’s Trooping the Colour parade. LMAO.
Grab the popcorn for a Meghan Markle marathon! On Saturday, the complete series of Suits is hitting Netflix queues. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, starred in legal drama as Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 during the show’s original run on USA Network. Shortly after Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November 2017, the cable channel announced that she was leaving the show and that the seventh season would be her last.
“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement said. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”
Though Meghan and her costar Patrick J. Adams both left their roles after season 7, Suits concluded with a ninth and final season in 2019. The legal drama is ready to reach a new audience for the first time with its Netflix premiere on June 17 — the same day as the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles’ royal reign.
True story: I’ve never watched a full episode of Suits, but I probably will watch the series now that it’s on Netflix. I bet the show will find a new audience and new fans – that’s what happened when New Girl and Friends were put on Netflix, everyone got the chance to binge-watch the whole series from the start. As for the timing… who knows if Netflix intended it or if it was a happy accident. We know that Netflix doesn’t mind pissing off the Windsors, so probably a little bit of both. If Netflix really wanted to ruffle some royal feathers, they should promote it with “Suits was famously one of Prince William and Kate’s favorite shows, they were obsessed with it!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, WENN.
Just reading the title of this post made me chuckle lol lemme go read it now lol
No need to mention W&K in any promo. That would just cause them to take credit for its success. That is their specialty, after all, taking credit.
They announced last month that it would be released in June and the creator knew a few weeks ago when the date would be. Not everything is about the royals but of course the tabloids will find a way to link the two.
I plan on binge watching even though I’ve seen the series.
Also jack royston can sometimes be useful. Though why didn’t he say deranged Will and Kate fans make up fake rumor?
He always seems to include the Sussex name and fans whenever Kate and will are being dragged all over the internet by strangers. 🙄
Jack Royston is JV Royal Rota. A reasonable journalist would not have published an article based on a source from a tweet where the person literally says I know this because my cousin has an in at this company. There’s sources and then there’s silliness and if it comes to being able to slam Harry and Meghan in any way they will always default to belief in silliness.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, No.
While I agree that Netflix will poke the Windsor bear at times I don’t see the British monarch’s fake birthday celebration being on their radar. It’s not a thing even here in the UK, the majority of people DNGAF about it.
Exactly, even some royalists I know pay no attention to that. I doubt many even know when it takes place if it wasn’t for the media speaking about it.
Meghan was one of the best parts of suits. Really loved the series and will most certainly watch it again.
I really missed suits-era Meghan. (The OG Meghan) I’m so glad we’re finally seeing her go back to her carefree bubbly self
Suits has been on U.K. Netflix for years now.
Yeah, Australia too- I started watching it a couple of years ago after the Oprah interview!
And in Canada.
It has been on Netflix Canada for years too!
Switzerland too!
I did wonder. My boyfriend has watched all of them in the last couple of years but I wasn’t sure what the platform was.
Now they’re gonna lose their damn minds and accuse Meghan of conspiring with Netflix to overshadow Chuck’s special day. And of course they won’t realize that what they’re really saying is that KC3 is so insignificant and irrelevant that people would rather watch repeats of a basic cable show.
This, ☝️queue the deranged and the British press pulling their hair out over this, I’m buying a large bucket of popcorn waiting for the screams to start
This is so sad that they are even making a connection, like a show that has over a 100 episodes and would take you weeks to watch is ” overshadowing” his parade. It’s not a live event if you really wanted to watch trooping the color you could still watch that and watch Suits. I don’t know if the British media is just trolling the royals or if they legitimately expect Harry and Meghan to do nothing even adjacently on days that that family may be doing something in that country.
Is this America-specific? Because we watched all the seasons on Netflix in the UK and they’re still on there.
Lovedddd the show and actually thought the final season was one of the best.
Looking forward to checking it out!
Lol Suits is already available for us in South Africa and I can’t wait to bingwatch on Saturday
It will be funny to see a show that ended years ago will trend higher than Charles poop show.
I guess the release is on U. S. Netflix because I’m in Canada and we have been able to watch it for a long time. It’s not a bad show. The plot line is interesting.
I actually started watching it on Amazon Prime last month. I’m almost finished with Season 2. It’s actually quite enjoyable. And could actually get into Meghan’s character Rachel and not think about Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex while watching.
LMAO top marks to that marketing person !
This is cool because I haven’t seen a single episode.
Suits has been on my Netflix for years. It’s great show. For a few years the Korean version was also on Netflix. In my opinion the Korean show was even better than the original.
Chucky riding his half sloshed horsey or watching Meghan and her co-workers looking good and alive , Decisions made,I am suiting up to Netflix
“I’m suiting up for Netflix” sounds like a good ad campaign!
Off-topic, but it’s so interesting to see Meghan with that red hair in the top pic. It’d be funny if she revisited that color and did a ginger family pic one day. I never watched suits but am gonna give it a try.
Canadian here. Suits is great! Actually kinda helped me be chill in an ugly divorce 🙂 V cute wink to the real life Meghan after her departure.
Happy trouping day Chuckles. Sorry won’t be watching cause there is a show on Netflix that I’m going to watch. Sorry if that doesn’t suit you.
@susanCollins, and I expect William will have it all set up to record it because he will be at the dog and pony show 🤣🤣🤣
LOLOL. Netflix is totally doing this on purpose! Unlike KFC they know how to use google calendar. More power to them!
Too funny. “They canceled the documentary! It’s totally true because my grade school’s friend’s second-cousin’s dog groomer’s son knows somebody who delivers mail to Netflix.”
The Newsweek “fact check” was funny, too. Paragraphs and paragraphs and paragraphs rehashing the whole H&M story before they got to the “false” right at the end.
I don’t know if Netflix did this on purpose but if they did, that is some Jedi Master-level trolling
I’m starting to believe that SOMEONE in Netflix is petty as hell against the BRF because didn’t they release Harry & Meghan really close to some royal event too? I think it’s funny af. I thought it was a coincidence at first but now I kinda DON’T and I’m kinda amused by it.
*waves to Celebitchy Netflix exec* lol
The RR live under a rock and are totally unaware that in the big wide world, something is going every single hour of every day. Do they realize how pathetic they make themselves and the royal family sound? I would be embarrassed to be a member of the royal family. So when Heart of Invictus comes on, both Harry and Meghan will be streaming in separate series. I imagine the RR will predictably spewing venom for dozens of articles over it.
Suits is on Amazon Prime and Hulu in the US. I had never gotten around to watching it on USA Network so finally watched it on Amazon a couple of years ago and really enjoyed it. I will definitely rewatch it.
The release date is quite funny! The BM will eventually learn that the rest of the world doesn’t revolve around the Windsor clock. And the derangers should be tired of constantly being proven wrong and should be embarrassed when blatant lies are traced directly back to them. But I’m sure they’re busy working on the next lie right now…sigh.
I work with a lot of people from pacific islands and I have recently been blown away by the hatred for Meghan. One told me she prays the rosary they will get divorced and wakes up every day hoping for bad news, that she loves Kate because she is a submissive wife. Another was watching a lengthy video detailing Meghan’s living expenses and gasping over the extravagance. They all talk about how they wish the Sussex would “go away” and get out of the public eye “if they really wanted privacy”.