The Mail: ‘Exiled’ Prince Harry ‘will need to come back here for practical reasons’

It’s been three and a half years since the initial Sussexit announcement in January 2020, and it’s been three years and three months since Meghan and Harry completed their You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour, their final events as “working royals.” Since then, Meghan has returned to the UK three times, all of them in 2022 – a stopover visit to see QEII before heading to the Invictus Games, then the fakakta Jubbly, then what was supposed to be a charity-focused visit last September, only it turned into a two-week hostage situation when QEII passed away during their visit. Keep in mind, when the Sussexes left in 2020, they chose to maintain and pay for their lease on Frogmore Cottage, and if not for the pandemic, they probably would have visited more often. That’s all over now, given how the Windsors treated them and given the fact that Charles evicted them from the family home they paid for. Well, wouldn’t you know, the Mail’s Palace Confidential people are completely shocked by this turn of events, that the Sussexes really aren’t coming back, that they really are “in exile.” Seriously. After more than three years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really are ‘in exile’ after the Palace’s ‘significant’ decision to not invite them to the King’s Birthday Parade, according to the journalist behind the story, Richard Eden. ‘It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour,’ he tells Mail+’s Palace Confidential. ‘So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant.’ The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English points out that combined with the lease on his Frogmore Cottage property running out, it adds to his ‘rootlessness’ and the pair’s distance from the country they once called home. ‘It really emphasises the slightly rootless nature that he has in the UK,’ she says. ‘Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.’ Eden believes that ‘it really is an exile for Harry and Meghan now’.

Pray tell, what are the “practical reasons” for Harry to return? Does Becky English mean that Harry will need to “visit” or actually move back? Because… well, I have news for her. Meanwhile, these people are shocked when Meghan and Harry don’t jump when the palace invites them somewhere and then they’re shocked when M&H show no interest in being invited. They’re shocked that, after more than three years, there’s nothing to hold over Harry’s head, no way to control him, no way to guilt trip, no beloved relative to kill off at a convenient moment. Now that Harry has buried his grandmother and grandfather and been evicted from the home he paid for, he’ll only return to testify in his lawsuits against his father’s good friends in the press. And these people are simply AGHAST. It’s so funny and a little bit sad.