The Mail: ‘Exiled’ Prince Harry ‘will need to come back here for practical reasons’

It’s been three and a half years since the initial Sussexit announcement in January 2020, and it’s been three years and three months since Meghan and Harry completed their You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour, their final events as “working royals.” Since then, Meghan has returned to the UK three times, all of them in 2022 – a stopover visit to see QEII before heading to the Invictus Games, then the fakakta Jubbly, then what was supposed to be a charity-focused visit last September, only it turned into a two-week hostage situation when QEII passed away during their visit. Keep in mind, when the Sussexes left in 2020, they chose to maintain and pay for their lease on Frogmore Cottage, and if not for the pandemic, they probably would have visited more often. That’s all over now, given how the Windsors treated them and given the fact that Charles evicted them from the family home they paid for. Well, wouldn’t you know, the Mail’s Palace Confidential people are completely shocked by this turn of events, that the Sussexes really aren’t coming back, that they really are “in exile.” Seriously. After more than three years.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really are ‘in exile’ after the Palace’s ‘significant’ decision to not invite them to the King’s Birthday Parade, according to the journalist behind the story, Richard Eden.
‘It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour,’ he tells Mail+’s Palace Confidential. ‘So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant.’
The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English points out that combined with the lease on his Frogmore Cottage property running out, it adds to his ‘rootlessness’ and the pair’s distance from the country they once called home.
‘It really emphasises the slightly rootless nature that he has in the UK,’ she says. ‘Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.’
Eden believes that ‘it really is an exile for Harry and Meghan now’.
[From The Daily Mail]
Pray tell, what are the “practical reasons” for Harry to return? Does Becky English mean that Harry will need to “visit” or actually move back? Because… well, I have news for her. Meanwhile, these people are shocked when Meghan and Harry don’t jump when the palace invites them somewhere and then they’re shocked when M&H show no interest in being invited. They’re shocked that, after more than three years, there’s nothing to hold over Harry’s head, no way to control him, no way to guilt trip, no beloved relative to kill off at a convenient moment. Now that Harry has buried his grandmother and grandfather and been evicted from the home he paid for, he’ll only return to testify in his lawsuits against his father’s good friends in the press. And these people are simply AGHAST. It’s so funny and a little bit sad.
Whatever gets you through the night. Sure, sweetie, he’ll definitely come back. Even just for practical reasons!
They’re a sad lot, they are
Naw, dude, *they* dumped *you.*
and I must say that Harry has never looked better, so much healthier. looking at the pic above it was obvious that he was not doing well in england. sometimes you really do have to dump the toxic relatives
Today’s tweet from Better-Up is:
“Old habits won’t open new doors.”
I find that mighty interesting and quite telling. And timely.
For some time now, I have been seeing a correlation between tweets from Better-Up and things that are happening in H&M’s life… and it might just be me giving in to a conspiracy theory but it could also be that those who have H&M’s best interest at heart, are giving a heads-up or a hint-hint to H&M’s followers that: hey, dont listen to the noise, dont believe the hype; H&M have got this!”
Like, for example, most recently during the will-they/wont-they (especially: will she/wont-she) attend chucky’s Clownation. Rmbr the tweet(s) put out by Tyler Perry? Also Better-Up. And even Oprah’s comment that H&M will do whats best for their little family.
So yeah, the UK is getting farther and farther in the background of the Sussexes’ life; the shidtmedia and BRF are aware of their diminishing role in the life of the Sussexes; and they are panicking and trying to spin who is leaving who. LMAO
They are not rootless. They are family and have their own home now.
I agree. In fact, Harry was more rootless prior to leaving and even prior to Meghan when he was a young military man or away at school and had his rooms “re- purposed” and then was given a series of very un-royal bachelor quarters to live in. It’s not like they were treating him well even then.
Rootless is pretty meaningless to Americans. We move around, we build our own families, we travel long distances to see loved ones at holidays. We don’t obsess over growing old in the exact spot where we were born. I can see how that might seem odd to non immigrant English who still live within a short drive of their family homes, but in that regard Harry has probably always felt an affinity with Americans. He’s been putting distance between himself and the RF for decades and building his own community.
Exiled ? No Meg and Harry left of their own accord to what seems like utopia for them. No Meg won’t go back. Harry does have reasons but it is not the family cult. Why so shocked that they left?Again it’s a be careful what you wish for coming true.
Meghan is AMERICAN. They can’t “exile” her.
Exactly.
Ah Susan, can’t you just hear the rustle of redundancy notices being handed out to “Royal reporters” and “,royal experts”, and oh how I will love this for them. They can spin it as much as they want, but people can see through NON stories now. But the media have none. Hey media people, you got what you wanted, meghan left, but your foot must be mighty sore, because when Harry left with her you realised you had shot your self in it. NO, other than for his charities Harry sure doesn’t NEED to come back to the UK. If any of his dog sht family want to see him. THEY can go to him, and, if the don’t go to him, they can go to hell, and taken Eden, Bowel, Camel toe and the rest of the toads with them
Very well said Mary. The gutter press clowns, and their partners in the RF, never envisaged Harry leaving with Meghan. They’re still in denial that not only their punching bag but also the designated royal scapegoat not only flew the coop and are succeeding in their post UK life.
Right?!? I mean exiled in the same way the United States Exiled itself in 1776 with a war to prove the point. Harry went to war with the press for much the same reason. I mean if that is what exiles is then I guess. To me it looks like they left..bought a beautiful house with 752 bathrooms and started great lives but any whoooo
I appreciate that Harry and Meghan self exiled. They were like we tried and we are out. These fools really thing “But Harry! She’s black. Why would you leave us for a black?” F!cking thirsty-ass morons.
What’s funny and sad is that Charles can’t have a fake birthday without being overshadowed by whether or not he’s invited H&M. Maybe this final “exile” thing is Charles saying “stop asking about H&M!” And maybe the “practical reason” is Charles’ funeral?
Charles did not invite Harry & Meghan to his fake birthday party…aka Trooping The Color… as he KNEW they would send their regrets!
I have no doubt everyone invited to this fake birthday party would love to send their regrets.
Becky English is such an apt name, like “Hi, I’m Karen American” and I’ll be spewing some jingoistic nonsense today.
Karen American! Lol.
Love it!
Hahahahahaah!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I can’t stop laughing!
Boom!
Ah sweetie. He’s just not that into you.
Also, Karen American, hehehehe!
How long before the press puts pressure on Charles to make up some event for Harry to be invited to? The press cheered on Harry’s eviction without realizing that with no home in the UK there’s no longer any reason for him to visit there.
Charles doesn’t want Harry. If he wanted him, he would have invited him to Trooping the Colour, and Harry would gladly attend, exactly as he did for the coronation.
I’m of the opinion that Charles knows that Harry would not accept that invitation. He showed for the coronation which is a big deal (to Royals, of which Harry is one) but the annual Trooping – nah. Harry did it for his grandmother, but I don’t think he would do it for Charles.
@Irone: That’s why I said the press will put pressure on Charles to invite Harry to royal events. This is certainly what happened with the coronation. And I don’t think Harry was ever going to be at Trooping.
Other than their own philanthropic commitments, testifying in court, and his ratchet father’s eventual funeral, there are NO reasons he would want to drag his ass back to Isla Saltina.
Granted it’s been a month since I read Spare, but I could have sworn that at one point Harry wrote that he wanted his kids to have some connection to the land their father came from.
I agree. I can see them visiting when the kids are older and maybe staying with friends or the Spencers, under the radar.
Love that name! Makes the dump sound exotic 😀
‘Practical reasons’ = when C & C are dying/die. And Anne. That’s it. That’s the only reason & frankly he’s likely not interested in saying his last good-byes to Cam.
If Cam goes before Chuck, Harry will go back to support his father. If Chuck goes first, he will wash his hands of the side piece.
There’s no knowing if Harry will be invited to any BRF funerals in the future ever
Don’t think he’d need an invite to his own father’s funeral?
The exile thing gets me every time.
My brother had a….tumultuous adolescence…where we lived (and I still live). When he started growing up, he couldn’t shake it while he lived here with the same people that were helping him get in trouble, etc.
So for his own sake, he made the decision to move to another state. It turned out to be the best decision for him almost 20 years later. Total turnaround and I am so proud of him.
Like Harry (though for different reasons) he left his childhood environment and everyone he knew to save himself.
My brother is not in exile though other than family he has no ties here. Harry is not in exile either.
yes, Harry’s case is more extreme and lends itself easier to the “exile” idea because my brother didn’t have the media against him but they both did what was best for their future success and health.
Lol at the histrionics! They really do need dictionaries.
The BM’s horror at the dawning realization of the rare possibility of any events necessitating the Sussexes return is too funny! And Harry is coming back…for his court cases, not for the relatives aka the Rotten Family who takes every opportunity to try to humiliate him and his family. If there are other practical reasons for his/their return, like their charities, no one will know of their attendance until after the fact. That ill advised car chase pretty much guarantees stealth mode. Now, stop crying and go write more propaganda, I mean articles about Sophie the Secret Weapon, Camel the new Gloria Steinem, and Special K the Great.
Well, they’ve got the court cases in which they can still stalk Harry. And then they can try and go to Germany for IG. Can’t think of any other ways they’ll have access.
How will William handle Charles’s funeral? Will he punish his brother by not recognizing him as a king’s son? I feel sad for Meghan because I think she loves London and loved spending time there.
Shoulda treated them better Becky, then
you wouldn’t be writing this obituary. Because that’s what this article sounds like. The BM is in mourning. Their flags are at half mast. This sorrowful piece is indicative of the pain of this self inflected wound and the longing of what could have been. 💔
‘Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.’
They’re still salty over Meghan saying ‘thanks but no thanks’ to that clownfest of a coronation. But it also seems they’ve (the RRs) finally started to reach the acceptance stage regarding her not appearing in the UK anytime soon. I’m certain the RF couldn’t care less and likes it that way. It’s as that reporter Christopher Wilson said a few weeks before the Oprah interview: they were hoping that Harry would return to them alone.
The British media: We made a huge mistake. Please, please, please come back, Harry and Meghan.
The media morons now are stuck with the Windsor dullards. Which is what they deserve.
No, just Harry, without Meghan is what they want.
Exiled? How do you exile an American to her own birth country? And Harry? He packed up and moved. Couching it as an “exile” is like saying, “You’re not leaving me, I’m breaking up with you!” How lame.
Nope Harry will not likely ever move back. Court appearances and patronages may have him stop by briefly, but he’s done with that place where he and his gorgeous Meghan were tormented and vilified.
This is how healthy people deal with toxic people and unwelcoming spaces: they get out. Why would they keep coming back to that den of vipers for more abuse? With the British royals as family, who needs enemies?!?
If Charles wanted him he wouldn’t have helped to drive him and his biracial wife away with abusive, racist nonsense that drove her to the brink of suicide. It’s exhausting to have to keep correcting the record on why H&M left in the first place. So tiring!😞
These people and their stupid words.. “rootless” “ exiled” 😂
They decided to quit that cesspool and leave … they can go whenever they want to and have. Just because they can no longer control their ins and outs doesn’t mean they are exiled 😂
The real story is that they’re “celebrating” the first birthday of a King who is 74 years old…Like his first Trooping in his eighth decade. Those pictures are doing to be depressing, just like his coronation. No one wants to be there.
If Charles is going to ride a horse for Trooping they really should outfit him with a helmet!
Personally, I don’t see why Charles can’t just have a bouncy house for his birthday and call it a day
Exiled …”you keep using that word… I do not think it means what you think it means …”
Right?!
😂😂😂 exactly, molly!
Sure, thee Becky English, who’s own ‘rootless nature’ was exposed this week in court, regarding the ongoing Mirror Phone hacking case;
Barrister David Sherborne read two emails as evidence (which were CC-ed to the former The Suns royal editor Duncan Larcombe), that she was fully aware of, informed AND invoiced by a South African private investigate about his blagging operation on Chelsy Davy, regarding her flight information to see Harry in the UK. Meaning, that she (allegedly) had ordered the operation with a college from a rival tabloid.
According to Media lawyers, THIS his is the most hard hitting evidence for Prince Harry to win his case against The Mirror Group (and probably also against The Sun and The Daily Fail, if those 2 other lawsuits are granted a full hearing in court as well).
Becky is pissed, because she is exposed (and maybe has to look for another job/employer soon).
Hahah Oops.
The media will repeat the exiled lie because 1) it’s too humiliating to take any responsibility for their exit and 2) repeated enough the lie becomes the accepted narrative. Harry is so smart to put it all on record
I wonder did the british press ever try to cut a deal with harry. Just a simple ” look we intrude, you have made us a lot of money, how about we give you Christmas bonuses”. They expect him to make them money for free. Then expect him to be lied on.
He is the second son. He doesn’t get the perks that William gets. If anyone owes the press its people who get government hand outs. King, heir, and their wives.
They went after harry too hard. You could even say the celebrities they spied on owe the british people more than harry did. Hugh grant made millions being an English guy. Although he pays taxes so that’s not fair. Mick jagger has made multi-millions being an English singer. If he was American he wouldn’t cut it. Mick is a tax cheat. Mick is descended from knights. He owes the british public. Harry was light in the pockets and had his phone tapped. Come on.
Lack of an invite to Trouping means nothing more or less than Charles is an weak, selfish man whose world revolves around one of his mistresses that he married. I think Charles believes this helps his image as a tough guy who stands up to Harry, when in fact, to me at least, he is a gutless wonder who is afraid to face his son.
This!
The thing is, if the palace had accepted H&M’s initial “half in” proposal, this silly trooping event is the exact sort of thing they would have likely made them show up for. The firm would have had so much control over H&M if they still controlled their finances and security. What a blessing that the firm was dumb enough to turn that proposal down.
I’m glad they’ve come to the realization that he is not planning to return to permanently live there. They can call it exile or whatever makes them happy. Hopefully they’ll leave the Sussexes alone now to peacefully get on with their lives in the USA. 🤔
Exiled? That never happened. THEY divorced England. They looked for and found a better country for their lives and well-being. And now they are ghosting you because you are crazy motherf-ckers. They will never return to your sorry asses. I know it hurts, but your country needs to go into mass therapy to accept your heartbreak, your hatred, and your racism. And then, you’ll need even more therapy to change your evil ways. Good luck with that.
The only reason for Harry to return regularly to the UK is to keep his role as a councilor of state. He has to be an UK resident to fullfill this function and I think revoking the frogmore lease was an attempt to remove him from this role. I can imagine they already bought a cottage he will visit without any publicity to keep his resident status.
Translation : we need Harry to come back every now and then so that we can shift copy.
Interesting new media narrative saying Harry’s lease is ending (like it was his choice) vs being evicted. Are they trying to make us forget that Harry and Meghan wanted a UK home (which they paid for), but it was taken from them by Harry’s father? That Charles is a vindictive and petty ass?
I genuinely believe once Charles is gone, William will take everything from H&M and the kids. He has the backing of the media and I really think one of the most influential people in this story is Jason.
I don’t think William sees Harry as family anymore. He is “dead” to him. We will see just how cruel William will be. Unfortunately, he already has the media laying the groundwork of stripping Harry of everything. The media will justify it and scream he is a true King. It will be sickening.
I think H&M will return when they choose to. They’ve shown that they can get into and out of the UK without anyone knowning. I have friends and Spencer family who would house them, if they don’t already have a house there–I suspect they could rent without anyone knowing where it is.
Archie & Lily can still know the UK that Harry wants them to appreciate. It will be done privately and probably no one will know.
The media really need to have their depression treated.
These “practical reasons” are because “when” H&M divorce he will most certainly come running home with his tail between his legs. The rags have been pushing the H&M impending divorce and they probably believe what they are saying. Just leave them alone