Queen Camilla ‘is a fiercely modern feminist,’ Meghan wasn’t ‘the first’

I still remember all of the pearl-clutching and otherizing about then-Meghan Markle’s feminism. This was back in 2017, during Meghan and Prince Harry’s courtship and eventual engagement. The British media screamed and cried about the fact that Meghan spoke about feminism and considered herself a feminist. They called her “too political” and worried that her “feminism” would not fit in well with the Windsors. Then, of course, they went on to claim that Queen Elizabeth was more of a feminist than Meghan. And of course Kate was a feminist too, just in a different, more acceptable way! Good times. Well, you know who else is a feminist? You guessed it, the same homewrecker who used to brief the British media about how her married lover’s wife was mentally unstable.

Discussing Queen Camilla’s Reading Room project, Jennie Bond told OK! that while this is one of her main areas of focus, Camilla is also deeply committed to women’s issues. “The Queen is absolutely passionate about reading and saw huge success when she launched her Reading Room charity on Instagram,” Bond said. “She has read since she was young and loves nothing more than sitting quietly with King Charles and reading in separate corners of the same room. I think she has probably be surprised—and thrilled—by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence. “The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas—Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential!”

I mean… we’re calling Camilla a bold feminist because she reads. Because she “has read since she was young.” Because she still loves to read. I enjoy reading as well, but given that I live in America, my literacy is not some bold feminist statement (as it would be in a country where girls’ education is in crisis). Besides all of that, Camilla’s life has not been spent in the pursuit of feminism or enhancing women’s lives. Camilla has always defined herself through men and Camilla is solely out for Camilla – she’s a throwback to another era, where a woman’s power was solely from her sexuality and from her connection to powerful men. She’s not a modern feminist in any way.