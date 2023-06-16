Queen Camilla ‘is a fiercely modern feminist,’ Meghan wasn’t ‘the first’

I still remember all of the pearl-clutching and otherizing about then-Meghan Markle’s feminism. This was back in 2017, during Meghan and Prince Harry’s courtship and eventual engagement. The British media screamed and cried about the fact that Meghan spoke about feminism and considered herself a feminist. They called her “too political” and worried that her “feminism” would not fit in well with the Windsors. Then, of course, they went on to claim that Queen Elizabeth was more of a feminist than Meghan. And of course Kate was a feminist too, just in a different, more acceptable way! Good times. Well, you know who else is a feminist? You guessed it, the same homewrecker who used to brief the British media about how her married lover’s wife was mentally unstable.
Discussing Queen Camilla’s Reading Room project, Jennie Bond told OK! that while this is one of her main areas of focus, Camilla is also deeply committed to women’s issues.
“The Queen is absolutely passionate about reading and saw huge success when she launched her Reading Room charity on Instagram,” Bond said. “She has read since she was young and loves nothing more than sitting quietly with King Charles and reading in separate corners of the same room. I think she has probably be surprised—and thrilled—by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence.
“The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas—Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential!”
[From Marie Claire]
I mean… we’re calling Camilla a bold feminist because she reads. Because she “has read since she was young.” Because she still loves to read. I enjoy reading as well, but given that I live in America, my literacy is not some bold feminist statement (as it would be in a country where girls’ education is in crisis). Besides all of that, Camilla’s life has not been spent in the pursuit of feminism or enhancing women’s lives. Camilla has always defined herself through men and Camilla is solely out for Camilla – she’s a throwback to another era, where a woman’s power was solely from her sexuality and from her connection to powerful men. She’s not a modern feminist in any way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
PONTYCLUN, WALES – JULY 07: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall samples some wine during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard on July 07, 2021 in Pontyclun, Wales. The Duchess has been President of Wines GB since 2011, of which the Llanerch vineyard is a member. Owner of Llanerch, geologist and entrepreneur Ryan Davies renovated the building and first opened to the public in July 2011. During the pandemic, Llanerch made a local farm shop delivery service. It launched overnight and helped the local community during the difficult time. The Duchess first tried Cariad wines when she visited Pendoylan and it was awarded the best kept village in Wales in the 90’s.,Image: 620187659, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, meets young women who have been supported by The Prince’s Trust, ahead of the charity’s ‘Brilliant Breakfast’ campaign, at Clarence House, London.,Image: 630371072, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ©Eddie Mulholland / Avalon
-
-
HRH Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the British Equestrian teams from 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games.,Image: 660835221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
-
-
WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Cornwall Cider Championships stand as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground on June 10, 2022 in Wadebridge, England.,Image: 698833036, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WADEBRIDGE, ENGLAND – JUNE 10: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall takes a sip at the Cornwall Cider Championships stand as she attends the Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground on June 10, 2022 in Wadebridge, England.,Image: 698833254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday at National Liberal Club on July 12, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 706844548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
ST. AUSTELL, CORNWALL – JULY 19: Dame Esther Rantzen, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Founder of Silver Stories, Elisabeth Carney Haworth during a visit to Charlestown School on July 19, 2022 in St. Austell, Cornwall. The Duchess of Cornwall is patron of Silver Stories, a charity that arranges for children to read over the phone to older members of the community who may be isolated or vulnerable. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are on a 3-day visit to the southwestern region to celebrate the Prince of Wales’ 70th year as the Duke of Cornwall.,Image: 708302952, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Camilla, The Queen Consort alongside her husband King Charles III host a reception at Clarence House in London, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room
Featuring: Camilla, the Queen Consort, King Charles III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Camilla, The Queen Consort alongside her husband King Charles III host a reception at Clarence House in London, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room
Featuring: Camilla, The Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Queen Consort, joined by King Charles III, hosts a reception at Clarence House in London, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort, King Charles III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Queen Camilla during a visit to Robinson Library, Armagh, Co Armagh, to continue her work to foster a love of reading across all ages as part of a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Armagh, United Kingdom
When: 25 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Right there with you Kaiser, being a feminist is not being the side piece and destroying another woman to keep the man who was to have the crown. In my book, that’s quite the opposite.
Camilla is so Mad Men. These people are stupid.
Shame on the niche press!! It’s unbelievable that they have pulled out this old antiquated thinking for the sake of Camilla. I really haven’t heard this sort of thing since the early days of the movement. Once and for all, please note that the words “feminist” and “whore” are not interchangeable. Plus, old Camilla has always had more in common with white upper crusty men of her age than she has ever had with women. She is not a feminist. We all know what she is.
Thank you. I was coming here to say something similar. She’s also a bully, elitist, and shade-throwing racist.
The pieces about Camilla are becoming unhinged.
How can the Rota Rats be so tone deaf?
No, wait, to be a feminist, she has to renounce her titles. She can’t still be allied to a monarchy and call herself a feminist. Isn’t that the criticism and reasoning for PH to no longer be titled?
BINGO!!!
I don’t think I share the same definition of “modern feminist” as Camilla.
What’s with this new wave of Camilla propaganda? Is something bad coming out?
No. It’s just that she’s the queen. The propaganda comes with the territory.
Exactly. They have to make up stuff to write about her. It’s not as if she’s ever done anything of note, apart from the destruction, she wreaked on Diana‘s life, and giving her snake treatment to Meghan, the two young women she was meant to be mentoring. She is a homewrecker and I am old bitch. A pox on her!
I disagree with both words – Modern Feminist.
Modern? – As far as I know she has never had a job, or a charity cause or any real interests beyond Andrew PB and Charles. She just flits around with little to no intellectual curiosity.
Feminist? – Her enemies all seem to be women. Especially women who do the above (jobs, charity work, intellectual pursuits, etc.)
Are they trying to rehab Camzilla’s image by using her name instead of Meghan’s?! Seriously, we’ve been told that QCC slays (sleighs? Neighs?) with her fashion. Now, we’re being told that she’s a modern feminist? How? This “propaganda” is totally unbelievable.
😂
You got that right guys. Unbelievable co-opting propaganda, with nothing to back up the faux preening! This fcukery is so much worse than Mumbles’ copy-keening! 🙄🤪🤮🤮
What specifically has Cam done to raise the tide for all women? Specifically now. Details and receipts.
I guess she is following in QE’s footsteps. All the articles about QE and how great she was couldn’t quote anything specific she had achieved outside of giving a few “things will get better” speeches during a time of crisis.
Because being a side piece for decades screams feminist
I personally don’t think you can claim the feminist mantle while being the face of a system that is inherently misogynist and deeply unequal (ie: the monarchy).
I’ve heard theories that the reason Britain has had women in the highest office while the US hasn’t is because QE2 created a comfort level with women in high places just by existing. Though of course Thatcher was hardly holding the door open for other women. Feminism seems different in Britain, which expelled its puritans centuries ago, has a history of powerful women, but the benchmark is still whether they’re holding the door open.
Not exactly the same though since the PM’s selection is different from a presidential election.
@Equality, I get that but Thatcher – googles- became PM in 1978. Our major political parties didn’t back a woman for the highest office until 2008. That’s a major cultural difference in when it even became conceivable that the public would accept a woman. In fact, I don’t have statistics handy, but most modern Democracies have had women in the highest office, even culturally, religiously conservative societies, but not puritan societies. That would be us.
You can call Thatcher many things but for sure she was no feminist. Did she do anything to help competent women rise in the ranks. Did she mentor anyone at all to help them succeed? Were there any women in her cabinet? It seems to me that it was a sea of men. She was a prime minister who just happened to be wearing a skirt.
It is truly, deeply offensive to call this woman a feminist. She is part of a system specifically designed to devalue most humans and value a select, select few lazy, inbred, entitled, selfish, chesting, disloyal, racist losers. She is the poster child of 99% of what is wrong with this world.
Camilla depended on a wealthy influential man. She undermined Diana every step of the way and reportedly despised dale tryon. She worked only a few days . She disrespected the first wife and spitefully undermined her by going to the media sun editor Stuart Higgins to get her side out.
Jennie Bond also said Diana approved and admired Camilla
Wow. Horsilla a feminist? In what alternate universe is a side piece who wrecks another woman’s marriage a feminist. What exactly are they trying to do with this new angle? Is she trying to compete with Meg? If so she is losing miserably. She should stick to the horse trail she knows instead of this I’m a feminist.
@susanCollins, but don’t you know she know she is a feminist because she loves to read 🤣🤣 I expect her first book was Lady Chatterleys lover, but a gardener wasn’t good enough so she went for a future king!
@Mary Pester. She doubled down a king who loves to garden.😂😂
She’s a feminist the way Cersei was a feminist, but without the charm, and yet with the incest, in that that crowd all sleeps together.
Yep. Out for yourself at any cost isn’t feminist except for demonstrating that women are people too, and people can be massively flawed jagoffs.
Like Kaiser said, briefing the media that Diana was mentally unstable so she could bang her husband is not the making of a modern feminist. The gaslighting continues.
Yes. “I’m Camilla the Feminist because I read. And I also wear pants!” These losers are pathetic.
I can’t with these people. I just can’t. 🤯
Yet Camilla the so called feminist associates with Clarkson and piers who write vile comments about Meghan. And she never condemned their attacks on Meghan
Hold up, Cowmilla. Courtesan is not an approved feminist career path. Neither is Homewrecker.
Hell, most of us read. In order for that to count for something, you have to at least name-drop the literary masterpieces you are reading, and what you are doing to incorporate their ideas into society to aid women’s’ issues. The fact that you haven’t makes me think your secretary who wrote this release is a wee bit embarrassed about how many Barbara Cartland paperbacks are on your nightstand.
Yeah, right, sure! LOL
Dictionary definition… Modern Feminism….The belief and theory that everyone deserves equal and equitable treatment and opportunity regardless of gender, sexuality, sex, race, religion, disability, etc. This is not Camilla and her disgusting media friends I dont believe any of this applies to her.
You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.
A woman learning to read and loving it is an example of radical feminism….
In the dark ages.
@heatherc…….or for the Taliban
On the other hand, if she has had to listen to chuck go on and on and on about the views of L. Vander(whatever…) his weird guru/spiritualist, I will give her a few credits. But for feminist? Never!
Wow, at the desperation to portray the Camel as anything better than what she actually is. It doesn’t seem like she’s done any more to endear herself to the public than Special K has. And it shows. She’s allegedly committed to women’s issues yet seldom speaks up for women’s causes and the “support” she barely shows is minimal and performative. What other high profile women has she collaborated with on various projects or speeches? Even the BM knows that Meghan is the gold standard to use to compare the others to.
With her reported focus on reading, she should send her buddies the RRs several dictionaries and and an accompanying thesaurus bc they obviously don’t know the meaning of half the words they use.The BM can start by looking up the word feminist and retiring the excessively overused word “keen”…
She reads! Regular bluestocking we got here!
Well, it does say she has some “radical” ideas. Apparently so radical that they’re completely unrecognizable as any sort of feminism, from proto to modern.
There is nothing remotely feminist about Camilla. She undermines other women, never worked a job in her life or supported herself, and undermines other women’s marriages and families, and not just talking Diana. Her charities focused on domestic violence are undermined by her hanging out with misogynists like Jeremy Clarkson and are more about scrubbing her image. There is nothing first wave, 2nd wave about her or whatever iteration of feminism is out now. She’s the type who’s probably against women’s suffrage, like right now. This is a sad reflection of the sorry state of the feminist movement in the UK if she’s now an example. They’re too busy hating on people of color and trans women.
Seeing this picture first thing in the morning without caffeine is jarring. She is hideous, outside and in. She is frightening and colludes with abusers all around, many abusers.
What were these books that awakened Cam’s feminist leanings? Never mind. As the great Mona Lisa Vito said, “That’s a bullshit question. It’s impossible to answer.” Why? Because the day has not dawned when Cam is a feminist.
Speaking of, I am due for a My Cousin Vinny rewatch.
Thanks GiggyI.
Of all their stretches, this is the absolute worst. It’s hard to put into words. That this woman wants to claim a stand against domestic violence when she was party to destroying a young woman in such a ‘domestic’ situation is sadistic. Though I imagine she’s one of those women who thinks unless you’re being physically beaten it’s all fair game.
The reputation washing scheme is done. Though the British love to be fooled again when it comes to their monarchy.
The fact that everything the women in that family do or are is spoken about in comparison to or measured against Meghan is a thing, “the” thing and it’s probably going to be so for a long, long time.
Megan was what… 12 when she wrote in about the dishwashing liquid commercial? She WAS damn well first and they can’t stand it.
This Jennie Bond lady is a wacko. She’s been popping up everywhere lately so she must be Cams’ newest “secret weapon.” She needs to go away.
She’s not a wacko, she’s a stooge. Camilla says “write something about me being a feminist” and Jennie hops to it. Too bad she couldn’t find any better examples than “she likes to read in the same room as her husband.”
Regarding the claims that Diana was mentally unstable, if she was, wouldnt that be a reason to care for and protect her more and try to help and support her? Why would that justify them cheating and gaslighting her and eventually hound her in the streets…its a really weak defense they all came up with to justify their treatment of her… just saying..
Diana was not unstable. She was a young woman brought into an unstable situation that caused much stress and heartache. She had bulimia brought on by stress and got it under control through therapy. Dimbleby fake diagnosed Diana having borderline personality disorder from reading a college textbook. He did not dare put it in his book about Charles since Diana would have sued and won. After Diana died junor.and Sally b Smith put this in their Diana bashing book. Diana could not fight back and this was directly from Charles and the so called feminist. Diana was gaslit.
In England it seems everything is upside down, at least where the tabloids and their believers are concerned. The RF is for everything and nothing at the same time. As long as the tabloids write it, it is so. No wonder the British tabloids have so much power over there. The believers want to be told what to believe and the tabloids are their vessels with “truth “ from their messiah. 🤷♀️
Those thoughts occurred to me too after reading this drivel.
Nobody ever accused Kate of reading. Score one for Camilla.
What does Camilla read though
Tessa : she reads Ashley Madison (.com)
Religiously!
How (white) feminist of her to send her hateful stooges, Clarkson and Morgan to viciously trash and abuse Meghan because we know “feminists” don’t attack other women or pull them down, they just send the men to do their dirty work. 🙄
And to stand by and say nothing during that whole Susan Racist (“But where are you REALLY from?”) incident. Camilla’s got “feminist” credentials all over the place — as long as you don’t examine them too closely.
Camilla got where she is because she slept with another woman’s husband for years. She’s Anne Boleyn 2.0 and uses her position to take down perceived or real threats. She’s a mean girl with a crown.
I hate seeing or hearing this odious woman being called Queen, ugh
Jennie Bond is delusional. Camilla is not a feminist. If she was the Palace and press wouldn’t have made such a fuss about Meghan’s feminism.
They say feminist, I say home wrecking racist horsey face cow
This frigging boozing horse faced seacow again – and so early in the morning before my coffee. Now I need three more lumps of sugar in it to jolt myself out of this imagery and shake off the moral decay that just oozes out of this one’s pores. That header pic! It’s almost the equivalent of Trump on the golf cart.
Yeah, nothing says feminism like gaslighting the 19 year old whose husband you are sleeping with and trashing her in the media. Nothing says feminism like being buds with Jeremy Clarkson and plotting a viciously racist and violent opinion piece over a boozehound luncheon with other old ass decaying racist curmudgeons because you are jealous of your step daughter in law. Nothing says feminist like making fun of your pregnant step daughter in law at a function and being photographed doing it. Or making sure you make another Black woman’s life a living hell simply for speaking about a negative experience she had in your presence. Nothing says feminism like other-izing WOC at every turn and opportunity you get. Sure Jan.
What planet do these people live on?
She’s made it her life’s mission to prove that a woman can manipulate the King of England as well as, if not better, than any man.
Gosh it’s so obvious that Camilla is seething with jealousy over Meghan. She must have been so disappointed the Clarkson article was condemned the world over. She couldn’t control Diana and she can’t control Meghan. If ANYTHING happens to Meghan I’m going be hounding forums and chat rooms naming Camilla as responsible. The woman is poison.
^^ This right here.
C&C still haven’t worked out that you can’t transport gifts like charisma and personality and it burns them.
Everything that Diana did well, Camilla tried to co-opt via extraction, even after she died. And now she has moved onto Meghan.
Kate and Camilla are cut from the same cloth, but Camilla is far more cut throat and problematic.
Chasing wealthy influential men, no matter the collateral damage, until they marry you is the second oldest profession in existence. A feminist would be too busy making a fortune and building influence on her own, of her own, to participate in such an antiquated profession.
Her brand of feminism consists of nothing more than being the mistress of the FK, leaking and briefing about his ex-wife, swilling gin, riding horses, killing foxes and living a luxe life.
And encouraging men like Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan to write horrible hit pieces and pile onto her biracial step-DIL.
“Modern day feminist??”
Good lord, she’s the original pick me- girl, second only to Anne Boleyn.
She’s no feminist. She’s a lush and a back stabber. She’s of the same ilk as the Borgia poisoners. And because she supposedly reads books, she’s a feminist? The f-ck?
Camilla is truly disgusting and cut from the same cloth as Charles.
They are truly desperate to be beloved by the people yet adopt snivelling elitist, classist and out of touch persona’s.
Her treatment of Diana makes so much sense now. Imagine going through life constantly overlooked.
Well, she’s probably been good for the zipper industry.
All the endless Camilla propaganda about her “devotion to duty” and “commitment to women’s issues” and how “her work ethic has ‘surprised and impressed all her friends” is just cringe.
If she truly gave a damn about charity or helping people in need, how come she did ZERO charitable work prior to her official royal role? For decades while she was cheating with Charles, she never had a job, just rode horses, drank gin, smoked and sneaked around—but now we’re supposed to think she suddenly passionately GAF about other people?
No one ever asks these questions or points out how obvious it is that her sudden impulse to do charity work was just her rehabbing her image as a rich lazy homewrecker. And don’t get me started about “family” when she humiliated her husband and kids with her affair and tormented and manipulated Diana for years. She’s a villain, always has been, no matter how much money the royals spend trying to reframe her as “grandmother to the nation”
Bless her poor little heart! She wants all of us to pretend her life has meant something other than grifting, adultery and gaslighting. Unfortunately for her, we haven’t sucked down enough gin to accompany her delusions. 🙄
Is it just me or does Camilla wear eyelash extensions? They look a little wonky so I don’t think she has falsies on. The picture in green shows her sporting very long lashes.
Also she looks a lot better in glasses. Like a lot better.
Still loathe her though….
Here’s what Camilla means by feminism:
In his book, Battle of Brothers, Lacey writes: “Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable – well, basically your whole life – around his.”
Go forbid you should have a career or your own life and interests.
LMAO