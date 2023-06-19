“Gavin Rossdale spoke honestly about parenting, money & music” links

Gavin Rossdale talks about parenting, money & music. [LaineyGossip]

Garth Brooks rejected Trisha Yearwood’s offer to take his surname. He wants her to keep her maiden name for a very cool reason. [Jezebel]

J.Lo shared a shirtless photo of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day. [Just Jared]

Would you buy or wear Taco Bell Crocs? [Dlisted]

How did Warner Bros’ Ezra Miller strategy play out? [Pajiba]

Photos from the National Gallery party last week. [Go Fug Yourself]

Hailey Bieber celebrates the one-year anniversary of Rhode Beauty. [Egotastic]

T&L didn’t like Princess Kate’s Trooping ensemble. [Tom & Lorenzo]

What are some “beige flags” in relationships? [Buzzfeed]

Who was the best-dressed of the past week? [RCFA]

Sister Wives has been on for seventeen seasons?!? [Starcasm]

I wish my girl Sarita Choudhury had a better career. [Towleroad]