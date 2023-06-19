“Gavin Rossdale spoke honestly about parenting, money & music” links

Gavin Rossdale talks about parenting, money & music. [LaineyGossip]
That is the strangest Happy Father’s Day post. I thought it was a spoof account for a second.
Seems like no one was doing promotion for The Flash, including Ezra Miller. I also saw very little advertising for the movie. It didn’t work out for Warner Bros. The movie did OK at the box office with lukewarm reviews. It will head to streaming sooner than later.
I used to have the BIGGEST crush on Gavin Rossdale. I thought Bush’s first album Sixteen Stone was pretty good, the rest..blah. Not sure what to make him today. Appreciate his honesty…he seems lonely. A while back he was a bit lost trying to break into acting. Hopefully, he’ll find what’s looking for in love and career.
I remember reading that the film was very far along and it was thought to be good enough to release in spite of the EM personal issues. It may be that they lose less money this way than just shutting it down.
As for publicity….that just invites negative questions that would depress ticket sales further.
I’ve seen intermittent conversations on Twitter about how bad in general publicity has become for movies. How no one sees the trailers on TV or anywhere, etc.
Gavin, the eternal man child. Mid 50’s still can’t grow up.
Oh poor me.
He is a part time Dad at best.
Gwen has been the primary caretaker all along.
Oh yes. And that article was eyeroll-inducing. I guess once you publicly cheat, you may have a hard time getting into a good relationship. He feels so sorry for himself.
Smarmy single dad 50 year old dude vibes who still doesn’t know how to be with a woman his age. Victim playing patheticness.
Cry me a river. Sorry not attractive or sympathetic.
I definitely raised an eyebrow at “always getting screwed over.” Might have something to do with how you treat woman, dude.
A lot of people felt I was being overly critical when I said his comment that he needed a young partner for children awhile back was a load of horseshit to cover up the fact that he was a sexist pig, but I think I had it pretty spot on. Young women are idealized, not just in terms of their looks but also their emotional malleability. Older women are experienced, more confidant, less likely to put up with shit. Of course he wants to date younger – does this sound like a man you’d tolerate in your 40s and 50s?
I’ve no doubt he’s encountering problems if he’s still going after <35. He's less successful and less relevant with every year. What is he offering them? Money? Sure, he's got plenty of that. But he wants more kids. Cool, so you get saddled with his younger ones and…what? Wait for him to fuck the nanny again lol? Or is he approaching it from the "let's have an open relationship" angle now? Maybe it's worth it to some women, but…apparently not to as many as he thought.
“He’s providing some rare insight into what it’s like being a famous, single dad dating in his fifties. It’s not a narrative we get very often-“
What is she on about? Every time a famous man goes though a break up we end up with numerous stories detailing his side piece and their #truelove4ever or some very young woman he immediately starts dating or how he’s just enjoying hanging with his bros or is in sudden demand due to the increase in publicity or…or… or UGH.
Gavin is a whiner. Like, my dude, do some thinking and maybe get a therapist to help you see what is going wrong in your relationships and how you contributed to that wrongness.
And the person who wrote this article needs to also get a therapist if she thinks Gavin is sympathetic and interesting.
Beige flags??? That is the stupidest thing I have read about today.
Taco Bell crocs 😂 😂
I wear Crocs as my house shoes, so I was thinking “sure, if I can pick them up cheap.” Clicked through and it was an immediate “Hell, No!” Who the hell thought that was anything people would ever find cool or attractive? They have a serial killer vibe.
I just finished the Arnold documentary and like Gavin, he came across as lonely and regretful of cheating. I think these two men screwed up so spectacularly that they find it hard to even date someone, despite the fame. I watched Gavin’s insta lives during lockdown and he came across as lonely and self deprecating, much lower self esteem than I expected. I used to have a huge crush on him, but it kind of burst that bubble watching them. He came across as shockingly normal and not as self assured as I imagined he would be. Sounds like he needs his mojo back.
@andrea – your comment makes me think I might want to go back to the arnold doc. I stopped watching because the first part looked as though it was whitewashing his cheating and his father being an abusive nazi.
Arnold has had a pretty, young(er than him by a lot) girlfriend since like 2013. She’s in the doc for a flash, sitting next to him when he’s visiting Austria. He’s not sleeping alone and I doubt Gavin is either.
@ange Had no idea Arnold had a gf as the doc seemed to portray Maria was the the love of his life. Now off to google. Lol
Haven’t seen the Arnold documentary but as a huge fan of Arnold (knowing all his awful flaws and as a cisgender woman fan without any sort of physical attraction ever towards him) from way back (he’s just lived such an interesting life being an outsider) who has read his autobio and followed his news over the years, I think Arnold seems to be doing two things with his documentary.
First, he’s a master PR guy who’s very adept at managing his brand while being as true to himself as possible. He’s admitting to his groping and sexual harassment stuff and coming clean with it in the documentary.
Second, he is definitely grappling with mortality at this stage of his life. Read his interview with Danny Devito; he’s in pain about the prospect of death. I think we have a softer, gentler Arnold these days as a result. (He doesn’t believe in an afterlife BTW.)
As the other poster said, Arnold isn’t haven’t self-esteem issues or having issues dating women. I think he’s managing his legacy and at a major bump where this guy who’s always felt kind of invincible and unlimited is now well into his senior years and facing the prospect of mortality.
Dying over JLo’s Father’s Day tribute to Ben. Like nothing says amazing dad like the first photo of him in a shirtless selfie 😆
I found it supremely weird. And obviously photoshopped by the master as he has always had a tummy (which is fine). She’s getting slammed left and right in her own instagram comments. Rightly so because it’s just a bunch of couples photos promoting her and him.
Rightly so, really? What kind of pictures would you expect? Affleck and Garner don’t post their kids on social media and JLo respects that.
It’s funny that Garner and Affleck don’t post kids on IG (as you say; I wouldn’t know) but have been happy to use them in pap walks for years and years. Wholesome ones to farmers’ markets and so on.
I didn’t look at the JLo post but I guess I am also supremely weird because my one post honoring my extremely objectively hot asf husband was a video of him walking around the local swimming pool shirtless and him calling me a pervert. 🤣 what can I say, I’m proud of having a daddy lmfaoooo
Hey, zero sympathy for the cheaters.
Arnold, Gavin, my Ex. Yeah, you chose to cheat and royally f’d up.
Deal with the fall out of destroying your family because of your betrayal.
Your children know the reasons why. Everyone involved knows why the relationships failed. You made the choice. Live with your guilt and the knowledge that you had a family, you put yourself first, now you are alone. Or constantly in a new relationship.
The partners and children involved have had their lives changed bc of you.
Once the trust is gone. It is gone.
Ok so the JLO post… I love them, have always loved them, will always love them. But I also LOVE Jen Garner. And although I don’t doubt that Ben is a great dad and super involved and hands on… I have to think that if he read every book on parenting as JLO said, it’s because Jen Garner made him lol
Beige is such a random color. I’m trying to understand how that was chosen as the middle ground between green and red flags. The only thing I can think is that people think beige is neutral, which seems to be very white-centric. I don’t like it. I’m here for a middle term but let’s not let “beige” be a thing. (- signed white person)
Beige sounds dumb asf. It would make more sense for it to be yellow (or amber as the say in the UK).
Am I seriously the first person to talk about Garth and Trisha???
It should shock no one that he is the ultimate girl dad, and a man who loves his wife so much that he doesn’t want to dim her fire.
I am, for once, happy to be raised in Oklahoma.
I wish for a man like Garth.
His comments about how everyone is welcome at his bar are what struck me – good for him. That’s such a welcomed counterpoint to so much of what comes out of that genre of music (and I say this as a country music fan).
I like that Kate took a chance on such a boldly contrasting color relative to all of the scarlet red around her. I’m no fan of hers and some of the details of the dress aren’t my cup of tea, but I think that brilliant shade of green was perfect and that she looked great