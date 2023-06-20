Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann are living in the same house but they ‘hate each other’

Embed from Getty Images

The Zolciak-Biermann divorce is getting uglier by the day. The couple formerly known as Kim and Kroy Zolciak-Biermann is having a ton of financial problems, they’re fighting over legal and physical custody of their four minor children, Kim asked for Kroy to be drug tested, and Kroy accused Kim of having a gambling addiction and asked for a psych evaluation. Most recently Kim has accused Kroy of being mentally abusive. But I didn’t realize that despite all this mudslinging, apparently they are still living in the same house and hating every moment of it. Yikes.

Anyone holding out hope that Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann might find some common ground during their nasty divorce should just give up … cuz it just ain’t happening. Sources with direct knowledge tell us the estranged couple has stopped all direct communication … only having a back and forth using their lawyers. What’s more — the two still live under the same roof, but in separate wings of the house, while still sharing their 4 young kids between the two of them. Our sources says there’s absolutely zero chance the pair will ever get along again, things are just that bad. When speaking of their relationship, our source says, “They hate each other. It’s very contentious.” We’re told the whole thing has been messy for their family, and will continue at least until the divorce is finalized and Kim and Kroy can legally go their separate ways. TMZ broke the story, Kim filed docs earlier this week defending herself as a mother and accusing Kroy of being mentally and emotionally abusive over the years. Kroy’s taken his own jabs at Kim, too, accusing her of having a serious gambling addiction and asking the judge for sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s children. Of course, the divorce has been nasty from the beginning … both filed separate divorce petitions on the heels of TMZ learning the couple is in the hole with the IRS for more than $1 million.

Well, they do have a huge house, which is currently in foreclosure. So if they’re staying in separate wings, maybe it’s not so hard to avoid their hated former other half. The still living together thing has shades of Scandoval, except trashier and less mature and just plain sadder because there are four minor children involved. Like that can’t be good for the kids to be living in a house with two parents who absolutely hate each other. Even if things were not great before, it’s probably markedly worse since the divorce filing. But you know who is not choosing sides? Kim’s two adult daughters from her previous relationships. Kroy officially adopted Brielle and Ariana 10 years ago after marrying Kim and both girls wished him a happy Father’s Day on Instagram. It looks like they may have even spent the day together too. He did seem like a real dad to the girls, so that’s nice, though it probably makes things awkward with their mom.

