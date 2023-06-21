Real Housewifes of Potamac’s Monique and Chris Samuels are divorcing



Another day, another (former) Real Housewives couple is divorcing. This time it’s Monique and Chris Samuels from the Real Housewives of Potomac. Monique and Chris, a former NFL player, were married for 10 years. Before Monique’s unceremonious departure after a physical altercation with a castmate, the couple brought some much-needed opulence to an iteration of the franchise that is lacking a bit in terms of glitz and glam and, well, big houses. Monique filed for “absolute divorce” in April and filed an amended version of the same request last week.

Monique Samuels has filed to legally end her marriage to Chris Samuels. The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that The Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, has officially filed for divorce from the former NFL player, 45. Though Monique has filed a petition to seal the documents, the docket shows that she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14. She then filed an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15. The former couple’s divorce has yet to be finalized. However, Monique and Chris have a scheduled hearing for Wednesday. PEOPLE has reached out to Monique and Chris for comment. PEOPLE confirmed in October 2022 that Monique and Chris had called it quits after 10 years of marriage. The former couple — who wed in 2012 — share three children: sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani. They haven’t appeared on each other’s respective Instagram grids since December 2022. Neither party posted anything to commemorate their 11th wedding anniversary on March 3 as well as on Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Additionally, Chris has unfollowed Monique and her company, Not for Lazy Moms, on Instagram. Monique and Chris’s marital issues were apparent during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C., airing earlier in 2022. “It’s no secret that Chris and I have been struggling in some areas of our marriage and anybody who watched Love & Marriage: D.C. last year, y’all saw the arguments, y’all saw everything that was going on,” The Real Housewives of Potomac alum said in a lengthy YouTube video as Chris was beside her, per Us Weekly. “It was a lot of confusion, it was crazy building up to that 10-year marker of our marriage and when you’ve been married that long and when you have things that you’re like, ‘Listen, this is being unmet or I’ve been unheard’ you start to get frustrated and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, is this what life is going to be? I can’t take it anymore,'” she continued. “So what y’all saw on Love & Marriage: DC last season, it was my cry for help.” And while she also confirmed that the pair were doing therapy solo to work “on their personal issues,” Monique insisted that they “aren’t getting a divorce” and are “absolutely not” going their separate ways.

[From People]

Absolute divorce sounds extremely dramatic and way more final than regular-degular divorce. But I looked it up and according to the Maryland courts it just “legally ends your marriage. It settles all issues, including property. Once finalized, you and your ex-spouse may remarry. In a limited divorce, some important issues are settled, but it does not end your marriage.” So I guess it sounds more dramatic than it actually is. This news is a little surprising based on how they presented their marriage on Potomac. I remember Monique saying she 100% put him and their relationship first, which bothered me since they had three young children to prioritize. But I did always get the sense that Monique was flattening herself a bit for Real Housewives and maybe also for her marriage. But, the writing was on the wall and the cracks were starting to show early in 2022 when the couple appeared on Love & Marriage: DC. Monique tried to hide it by denying the rumors for months, and even going so far as to request that the divorce documents she filed this year be sealed. She probably just wanted to make sure they outlasted Ashley and Michael Darby. Anyway, I’m sure there’s a lot under the surface here, but I doubt they’ll get as petty as, say, Kim and Kroy. The Potomac ladies keep stuff a lot more locked down than most of the other franchises do.

