Tom Sandoval has been making fun of ex friend Tom Schwartz in his lyrics

Embed from Getty Images

After his affair scandal, Tom Sandoval has had another high profile break-up — Tom Schwartz isn’t friends with Sandoval anymore after the damage Sandoval’s Scandoval did to Schwartz’s reputation and livelihood. And Schwartz was unafraid of speaking candidly about the end of the friendship on Jax Taylor (Sandoval’s sworn enemy) and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, or on his latest reality show outing, “Stars on Mars.” It seems Sandoval took umbrage to Schwartz’s comments and/or the bro break-up and he’s now making fun of his former friend by changing up the lyrics while he performs with his ridiculous cover band.

Tom Schwartz has served as an inspiration for Tom Sandoval‘s cover band for months — but are things getting extra shady between the Vanderpump Rules costars? One of Sandoval’s recent performances with his band, The Most Extras, quickly got fans talking about the message behind the music as an eagle-eyed follower reposted several stories from the TomTom cofounder’s Instagram Story on Sunday, June 18, writing, “I have never heard these lyrics before.” In the video — which featured footage from Sandoval’s performance at Engelmann Cellars in California — the reality star sang about Schwartz, 40. “Schwartzy do you remember when you had a lawn? A homeowner lawn. Your mom came out wearing just a TomTom hoodie and thong. TomTom hoodie and thong,” Sandoval, also 40, sang during his rendition of “Stacy’s Mom.” When his band kicked off their tour earlier this year, Sandoval surprised attendees by changing up the lyrics during different shows, making jokes about having an interest in Schwartz’s mother by tweaking the words of “Stacy’s mom” to “Schwartz’s mom.” Schwartz, who owns two restaurants with Sandoval, faced backlash after he publicly supported his best friend. Earlier this month, however, the Minnesota native admitted that his stance has changed after seeing how Sandoval addressed the drama. According to Schwartz, he felt “exploited” by his friend in the aftermath of Scandoval. “It just looks like he has no contrition, or it looks like he just doesn’t give a f—k and he’s living out his rockstar dreams and good for him,” he added, referring to Sandoval’s current music tour. “I think that’s one thing I’ve gleaned from all the people in the restaurant. They just don’t understand, like the lack of remorse. I know he f—king regrets it. But he doesn’t do a good job of showing that.” The Bravo star concluded by confirming that he is no longer aware of what goes on in Sandoval’s personal life, saying, “I have no clue and it could not make me happier, I don’t want to know any secrets.”

[From US Weekly]

Let us not forget that Sandoval changing the lyrics of the cover of “Stacy’s Mom” to “Schwartz’s Mom” was an ongoing thing, even when they were on good terms, and he previously used the lyrics to joke that “Raquel is not for me.” Now he’s being a bit more rude by poking fun at his former boy’s divorce and mom in a thong. Of course Sandoval is immature, but he is also kind of proving Schwartz’s point about living out his rockstar dreams and looking like he has no contrition, no? Using cover band lyrics to make jokes about the affair, to make jokes about a friend that he feels wronged him, yeah Sandoval looks like he has no remorse. I think Schwartz is right that Sandoval does regret it and the loss of status, but he’s also having a great time at his sad cover band shows that people are for some reason still buying tickets to attend. Sandoval’s defense is to be obstinate — that’s why he couldn’t help himself from clapping back at Ariana and that’s why he’s clapping back at Schwartz now. And as I’ve mentioned before, I am no fan of Schwartz, but did learn he has a lot of very serious family struggles going on now aside from his self-inflicted Scandoval accomplice and ex-wife gaslighting struggles. So maybe Schwartz really is, in fact, over Sandoval because he truly can’t get dragged down with his former friend anymore.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images