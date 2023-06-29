Donald Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka & her body

Donald Trump is a serial sexual predator who was recorded saying that he likes to grab women by the p–sy. He has made thousands of on-the-record statements laced with the most vile misogyny imaginable. He harasses women openly and he’s been credibly accused of dozens of sexual assaults and deeply inappropriate behavior, in and out of office. Well, a new book has been written by Miles Taylor. Taylor details Trump’s disgusting behavior around female staffers in the White House, as well as Trump’s lewd, disgusting comments about his own daughter. Ivanka, not Tiffany. He doesn’t even remember that he has a daughter named Tiffany.

Donald Trump’s “naked sexism,” including toward his own daughter, is described in a new book by Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who famously wrote a scathing op-ed about the former president under the pen name “Anonymous.” Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, describes several incidents that made women in the Trump administration uncomfortable in his upcoming book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, an extract of which was obtained exclusively by Newsweek.

“There still are quite a few female leaders from the Trump administration who have held their tongues about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration at best, and the absolute naked sexism they experienced with the hands of Donald Trump at worst,” Taylor told Newsweek.

According to Taylor’s book, the worst of the behavior was Trump’s lewd comments about his own daughter.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor writes. “Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'”

Taylor says he believes Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and fears a second Trump term could be far worse.

“He’s a pervert, he’s difficult to deal with,” the source told Newsweek. “This is still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering electing him to the presidency again.”

[From Newsweek]

“We’re considering electing him to the presidency again” – no “we” are not. All of the people who worked in the Trump White House had a duty to stop this man and tell the truth about him in real time, and all of them failed the nation. They are all guilty of criminal negligence to the republic and they are guilty of treason and insurrection. While these stories about what Trump said about his daughter are disgusting and vile, they also reveal something else entirely – the man is profoundly unwell, his brain is basically Swiss cheese, and he waddles around, saying completely vile and absurd sh-t and no one stops him.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Donald Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka & her body”

  1. Lorelei says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Yeah, all of the people who had a duty to tell us the truth about this man in real time instead decided to wait until they could sign book deals. Revolting assho!es.

    I try not to think about him, ever, but every once in a while when I remember he’s actually RUNNING AGAIN, it feels absolutely surreal.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      June 29, 2023 at 10:32 am

      @ Lorelei, yes! All of them are complicit in all of Drumps anctions and his destruction in America as a whole. Compounded by his hatred, he openly spewed towards every ethnicity that wasn’t a white-cis Christian, eliminating five decades of progress.

      They sold their souls to the devil as they sat idly by and allowed him to unleash in destroying America and its standing across the world and now they want to cash in.

      And Kaiser your last paragraph says all that needs to be said regarding Drumpf and his cronies. It’s the truth and there is no other scenario.

      Reply
  2. moderatelywealthy says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Oh, well, according to national polling, Trump and Biden have both around 43%, so, yes. people are considering electing him again.

    Open your eyes.

    Reply
    • Slush says:
      June 29, 2023 at 10:07 am

      I think Kaiser put quotes around we because she meant that not all Americans want to re-elect him, which is accurate.

      But I do agree that we be clear headed that it is very possible he could win again and act accordingly

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 29, 2023 at 10:54 am

      This kind of sick crap is 100% on-brand for Republicants so not surprising. They don’t think of women as human anyway so fathers and husbands can do and think whatever they want and their false gods allow it.

      Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Well said, Kaiser. That last paragraph is spot on.

    Reply
  4. Tiffany says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Miles was one of the people who was fine with Valdemort Miller’s immigrant policies and their inhumaneness.

    Op Ed or book, neither gets my money or attention.

    Reply
  5. MF says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:47 am

    If all the people who experienced or witnessed this stuff came forward, he would be toast.

    But they are all enablers because they are either cowards or partisan zealots. So f*ck them. I have no pity for anyone who worked for him.

    Reply
  6. seaflower168 says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:47 am

    This makes me feel physically ill.

    Reply
    • SeemaLikely says:
      June 29, 2023 at 9:52 am

      Same. I feel my breakfast coming up.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      June 29, 2023 at 9:54 am

      Yeah, it makes for nauseating reading that’s for sure. Also, very unsurprising coming from him. I wonder if syphilis has eaten holes in his brain?

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        June 29, 2023 at 10:06 am

        Drumpf has been making these insidious statements about Ivanka for YEARS!! This is nothing new. Now how she could still have a relationship with him and simply go NC, says a great deal about her as well.

    • BeanieBean says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:24 am

      It’s disgusting, it’s inappropriate workplace behavior, it’s actionable, it’s a firing offense and yet–dish*ts want this guy to run again. I will never understand this world.

      Reply
  7. Abby says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:52 am

    None of this is surprising. But also, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter to his base and won’t change their minds.

    I wish he’d been *convicted* after his many impeachments and banned from running for office again because there’s a segment of our country’s voters who WILL vote for him no matter what he does, how many laws he breaks/is found to have broken, or how much of his bad character is revealed. I’m pro-democracy but I really think the only way he could have been stopped was at the point where he could have been prevented from holding office. The folks in power at that point failed our country.

    I hope the GOP does not nominate him. But I have little hope, honestly.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      June 29, 2023 at 9:57 am

      It’s positively insane that he’s allowed to RUN FOR PRESIDENT while being indicted on federal charges. I can’t even wrap my brain around it. And I can’t imagine what Celebitches from other countries are thinking, looking at us right now.

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        June 29, 2023 at 10:14 am

        Canada is rocking in the corner all huddled up, with fingers and toes crossed, praying this douche does not get elected again. I hate his threats against us and I really hate how he treats US citizens/immigrants and the environment.

    • Erin says:
      June 29, 2023 at 10:14 am

      Yeah, he has said this kind of shit about her for years now and on television. It is absolutely vile and yet we have the people who screeched about Clinton needing to be impeached on moral grounds contorting themselves into pretzels to defend and bring this POS back into power no matter what it takes. None of this will be talked about on Fox News either and even if it does get mentioned it doesn’t matter. At this point if you are a rabid maga defender nothing will change your mind.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      June 29, 2023 at 2:10 pm

      I’m hopeful about Jack smith and the Jan 6 cases he’s building. Rudy Giuliani has met to cooperate for immunity. There’s a good chance smith pulls the trigger on those cases in July.

      I’m hoping the charges will be the kind that prohibit him from office (aiding and abetting enemies of the United States). I’m also hoping that Rudy gets what’s coming to him too. I wish this had all been coming down last summer, but apparently I’m not in charge.

      Trump has always said disgusting things about ivanka publicly, and been photographed in weird, inappropriate ways with her her entire life. I hope she goes to jail for all the crap she did, and I feel sorry for her having him as a dad and all the ways that warped her.

      Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Kaiser your closing paragraph is spot on. He continues to show he is mentally unstable – as tyrants in history have proven to be in hindsight. His recent comments on his family not being slave owners but all other presidents come from families who did own was crazy. And then he told the Black Community to wake up.
    He is sick and vile. And when I ask some of my Republican friends what they think, thank God they say he isn’t fit to hold office. But what happens in the voting booth may be a different issue.
    I guess the Lord is showing us what happens when our citizens and elected officials continue the rhetoric that we are the greatest nation on earth. The irony is not lost.

    Reply
  9. Bee says:
    June 29, 2023 at 9:56 am

    T***p having the hots for Ivanka is a decades old story, which has been covered here in greater detail. And yes it is utterly disgusting.

    That pic of him twittering while Ivanka simpers on the plane is $$$!

    The real news here is that Ivanka has the M dress! But at least had the sense to wear it with the belt.

    Yes I’m being cynical. But other than the M dress, none of this is news.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      June 29, 2023 at 9:57 am

      That was literally my first thought–she has the M dress! hahahahah. It looks good on her (it pains me to say). Better with the belt.

      Reply
      • Bee says:
        June 29, 2023 at 10:06 am

        I know, it’s hilarious!

        The belt is essential! Too bad it’s crooked.

        Ivanka dresses pretty well. She comes off how Catherine wishes she could. Sometimes her stuff could use a bit more ease.

        She’s certainly got the budget for it. Not that I envy her for anything at all. She was smart to get out when she did.

        Also, I would never wear the M dress. LOL!

      • Lady D says:
        June 29, 2023 at 5:53 pm

        That belt makes the M look like rabbit ears on the upper half of her dress.

    • Lorelei says:
      June 29, 2023 at 9:58 am

      I didn’t even notice Ivanka’s M dress! LMAO

      I am loath to say even one nice thing about Ivanka, but I have to admit she seems to be able to accessorize better than Kate.

      Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:02 am

      This is a decades old story and yet still a current story. Disgusting old man continues to be a per for his daughter for decades. When physical beauty of daughters’ of men I know is brought up the response is usually ‘I don’t want to hear about it’ to no comment and change of the subject. I’ve NEVER heard a father bring up his daughter’s body/looks, it just disguising. I feel for Ivanka being brought up with a perv. I wish Kelly and everyone else had done more to at least leak this real time. They had a duty to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office, they knew so much more about how evil he is. They all failed us. I sure will never buy one of their books.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:27 am

      Yes, Kate’s M dress! Dare I say, she styled it better than Katie Keen.

      Reply
    • Emily says:
      June 29, 2023 at 2:54 pm

      I’m worried about what possibly happened to young Ivanka. Trump has absolutely no boundaries and is a sick, vile person.

      Reply
  10. MrsBanjo says:
    June 29, 2023 at 10:00 am

    He was saying that nasty shit when she was a young teenager – like 13 – on national television. That these schmucks ignored all of that back then and are now just like “oh he’s horrible” is astounding. They sold whatever remnants of souls they had. He was always openly, proudly this.

    Reply
  11. HeyKay says:
    June 29, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Vile, evil, insane, narc not fit to be speaking in public and yet there are plenty who continue to support this crook in another run for President.

    I seriously am concerned for our future in every way.

    Reply
  12. Lizzie Bathory says:
    June 29, 2023 at 10:37 am

    Ivanka knows *exactly* who her father is. I understand the anxiety about Trump, but he will not be President again; he’ll die in prison unless he happens to keel over before that.

    But he couldn’t have gotten to where he did without all these craven enablers who kept quiet until they could cash in. For the health of our democracy, it will be important to keep track of where they creep next.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      June 29, 2023 at 3:41 pm

      Yes she does, and his behavior is disgusting but let’s don’t pretend she hasn’t been playing his incestuous lust to her advantage her whole life. She knows she’s the only one he likes and she wants to keep it that way.

      Reply
      • Ange says:
        June 29, 2023 at 6:21 pm

        I’m no fan of hers but it’s a bit unfair to blame her for working within the system she was groomed into her whole life. Her father’s sick obsession with her is all she knows, of course she’s going to operate within those parameters.

    • BQM says:
      June 29, 2023 at 4:32 pm

      Steve Bannon and roger stone are creeping around RFK Jr and his campaign. They were at the launch.

      Reply
  13. Kitten says:
    June 29, 2023 at 10:57 am

    The Evangelicals don’t care that Trump wants to bone his daughter because Trump has stacked the courts with extremists who have successfully banned abortion. Trump is still a hero to them.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:05 am

      Sadly, this is one area where too many ‘religious’ men either agree or look the other way. Evangelicals, Catholics, whatever the Duggar family is, too many pervs.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:45 am

      Well it can also be argued that the evangelicals want to do the same.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 29, 2023 at 1:37 pm

      Evangelicals have made very, very clear for years that only white men matter and that they should rule over everyone else. People need to wake up and realize that almost all that is wrong in this country is done under the guise of “religion” that has absolutely nothing to do with any God or any real religion.

      Reply
  14. Grandma Susan says:
    June 29, 2023 at 11:29 am

    I am in no way a psychologist, but I’ve long had a theory. Cheetolini does not see Ivanka as a separate person. I believe he sees her as the female manifestation of his narcissistic self, in other words she is HIM in female form and he is sexually excited by HIMSELF.

    Also, I’m older than Cheetolini and not much of a believer and I still hope and pray that I outlive him and get to read his Obituary over and over. He is so foul I have trouble even seeing him as a human being. We also notice that Ivanka had no trouble at all capitalizing on his lust for her own gain.

    Reply
    • HoofRat says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:33 am

      Spot on, Grandma Susan. This is narcissism at its worst.

      Reply
    • Cairidh says:
      June 29, 2023 at 11:50 am

      There’s a famous quote about Kenneth Williams by Barbara Windsor “Kenny doesn’t fancy other men, kenny fancies himself. Other men are just the next best thing.”

      If trump is actually attracted to his daughter though, it might be all the inbreeding. His mother was a macleod from the Isle of Lewis, which had a tiny population and for hundreds of years it was very common for Macleods to marry Macleods, who were also children of Macleods and Macleods…..
      I’m also descended from the Macleods and trump looks like some of my relatives.

      Reply
  15. Totorochan says:
    June 29, 2023 at 11:38 am

    The Ivanka stuff goes back as far as her teens or childhood (possibly babyhood if a remark he made about Tiffany when she was a baby is indicative). It doesn’t take a lot of googling to amass a shudder-worthy portfolio of inappropriate pictures of him with Ivanka over the years. So I agree with MrsBanjo, he’s always been this.

    Reply
  16. girl_ninja says:
    June 29, 2023 at 11:45 am

    He is a horrible, horrible human and as much as i don’t like or respect Ivanka I am sad on her behalf. This is abuse. Plain and simple

    Reply
  17. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    June 29, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    There are many photos of Trump cuddling Invanka (at various ages and in various poses) on his lap. The issue was raised before and the dropped.
    Example: https://www.google.com/amp/s/hollywoodlife.com/2016/02/02/ivanka-donald-trump-throwback-photo-daughter/amp/

    Reply
    • phaedra7 says:
      June 29, 2023 at 3:23 pm

      This unfortunate factor gave me and still gives me: PEDO VIBES! That is why it’s not surprising nor shocking why Take-A-💩 and JEFFREY EPSTEIN were best buds–they both thought and acted the same way. Like that old saying/adage goes: “Birds (in these 2 peoples’ cases: VULTURES!𓅐 ) of a feather flock together”! #AGAINHEINOUS! 😫

      Reply
  18. TheBayTea says:
    June 29, 2023 at 1:21 pm

    I never would have guessed I would feel this way for someone so complicit in Trump’s evil presidency…but I am just sad for Ivanka. She didn’t ask for this and has dealt with it all her life. It’s disgusting and abusive.

    Reply
  19. Spillthattea says:
    June 29, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    That’s straight up sexual abuse. Add emotional and verbal incest to the list of wrongs this POS has committed.

    Reply
  20. Ivanka says:
    June 29, 2023 at 2:37 pm

    “They are all guilty of criminal negligence to the republic and they are guilty of treason and insurrection.”
    ALL of the people who worked in the administration are guilty of treason and insurrection?
    LOL
    Please explain how – this ought to be good. Every single one of them bwaaahahahaha

    :D:D:D:D:D

    Reply
  21. Trish says:
    June 29, 2023 at 2:47 pm

    A lot of old white men believe that their daughters are their property and incest was prevalent back in the day in families. Sick and sad, but true. He’s of this old mindset. Truly disturbing to think about.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    June 29, 2023 at 5:36 pm

    There’s not much more he HASN’T done to ruin his reputation. Okay. Lust after daughter and make obscene observations about her body. CHECK. He sure ain’t shy in telling us and showing us what he is, YET still the CRAZY AMERICANS want him as President again. People have lost their damn minds. I don’t understand my own country anymore.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment