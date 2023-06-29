Donald Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka & her body

Donald Trump is a serial sexual predator who was recorded saying that he likes to grab women by the p–sy. He has made thousands of on-the-record statements laced with the most vile misogyny imaginable. He harasses women openly and he’s been credibly accused of dozens of sexual assaults and deeply inappropriate behavior, in and out of office. Well, a new book has been written by Miles Taylor. Taylor details Trump’s disgusting behavior around female staffers in the White House, as well as Trump’s lewd, disgusting comments about his own daughter. Ivanka, not Tiffany. He doesn’t even remember that he has a daughter named Tiffany.

Donald Trump’s “naked sexism,” including toward his own daughter, is described in a new book by Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who famously wrote a scathing op-ed about the former president under the pen name “Anonymous.” Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, describes several incidents that made women in the Trump administration uncomfortable in his upcoming book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, an extract of which was obtained exclusively by Newsweek. “There still are quite a few female leaders from the Trump administration who have held their tongues about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration at best, and the absolute naked sexism they experienced with the hands of Donald Trump at worst,” Taylor told Newsweek. According to Taylor’s book, the worst of the behavior was Trump’s lewd comments about his own daughter. “Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor writes. “Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'” Taylor says he believes Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and fears a second Trump term could be far worse. “He’s a pervert, he’s difficult to deal with,” the source told Newsweek. “This is still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering electing him to the presidency again.”

[From Newsweek]

“We’re considering electing him to the presidency again” – no “we” are not. All of the people who worked in the Trump White House had a duty to stop this man and tell the truth about him in real time, and all of them failed the nation. They are all guilty of criminal negligence to the republic and they are guilty of treason and insurrection. While these stories about what Trump said about his daughter are disgusting and vile, they also reveal something else entirely – the man is profoundly unwell, his brain is basically Swiss cheese, and he waddles around, saying completely vile and absurd sh-t and no one stops him.