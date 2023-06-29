Donald Trump made lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka & her body

Donald Trump is a serial sexual predator who was recorded saying that he likes to grab women by the p–sy. He has made thousands of on-the-record statements laced with the most vile misogyny imaginable. He harasses women openly and he’s been credibly accused of dozens of sexual assaults and deeply inappropriate behavior, in and out of office. Well, a new book has been written by Miles Taylor. Taylor details Trump’s disgusting behavior around female staffers in the White House, as well as Trump’s lewd, disgusting comments about his own daughter. Ivanka, not Tiffany. He doesn’t even remember that he has a daughter named Tiffany.
Donald Trump’s “naked sexism,” including toward his own daughter, is described in a new book by Miles Taylor, the former Trump administration official who famously wrote a scathing op-ed about the former president under the pen name “Anonymous.” Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, describes several incidents that made women in the Trump administration uncomfortable in his upcoming book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, an extract of which was obtained exclusively by Newsweek.
“There still are quite a few female leaders from the Trump administration who have held their tongues about the unequal treatment they faced in the administration at best, and the absolute naked sexism they experienced with the hands of Donald Trump at worst,” Taylor told Newsweek.
According to Taylor’s book, the worst of the behavior was Trump’s lewd comments about his own daughter.
“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor writes. “Afterward, Kelly retold that story to me in visible disgust. Trump, he said, was ‘a very, very evil man.'”
Taylor says he believes Trump remains unchanged as he leads the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and fears a second Trump term could be far worse.
“He’s a pervert, he’s difficult to deal with,” the source told Newsweek. “This is still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering electing him to the presidency again.”
[From Newsweek]
“We’re considering electing him to the presidency again” – no “we” are not. All of the people who worked in the Trump White House had a duty to stop this man and tell the truth about him in real time, and all of them failed the nation. They are all guilty of criminal negligence to the republic and they are guilty of treason and insurrection. While these stories about what Trump said about his daughter are disgusting and vile, they also reveal something else entirely – the man is profoundly unwell, his brain is basically Swiss cheese, and he waddles around, saying completely vile and absurd sh-t and no one stops him.
United States President Donald J. Trump and First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, depart the White House en route to Dalton, Georgia, in Washington D.C., U.S., on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Washington, DC – President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence and Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump, listen as Bella Hounakey addresses her remarks during the White House Summit on Human Trafficking in honor of the 20th Anniversary of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in the East Room of the White House.
Pictured: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump
United States President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC before his departure to Maine on June 5, 2020. Trump is going to participate in a roundtable on supporting commercial fishermen and tour Puritan Medical Products in Guilford.
Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump arrives to the Rose Garden to sign an Executive Order on Safe Policing for Safe Communities at the White House in Washington.
Pictured: Donald Trump
North Carolina, NC – August 24, 2020: The President of United States of America, Donald J. Trump, with his daughter Ivanka Trump, chief of staff, Mark Meadows and his wife and USA minister of agriculture Sonny Perdue visit Flavor 1st Growers & Packers Mills River, North Carolina during the first day of Republican National Convention which kicks off today in North Carolina.
Pictured: 20200824_znp_n293_072.jpg
Washington, DC – United States President Donald J. Trump and First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump depart the White House en route to Dalton, Georgia, in Washington D.C.
Pictured: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
First lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump leave the Blair House after paying a visit to the family of former President George H.W. Bush December 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Trumps were paying a condolence visit to the Bush family who are in Washington for former President George H.W. Bushs state funeral and related honors.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Pool via CNP | usage worldwide
Ivanka Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for S. 756, First Step Act and H.R. 6964, Juvenile Justice Reform Act in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., December 21, 2018.
First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump waves to the audience after she was introduced by United States President Donald J. Trump as he made remarks at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP | usage worldwide
United States President Donald J. Trump speaks as first daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, listens during a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Credit: Al Drago / Pool via CNP | usage worldwide
United States President Donald J. Trump and first daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, listens during a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Credit: Al Drago / Pool via CNP | usage worldwide
First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump makes remarks prior to United States President Donald J. Trump signing the National Security Presidential Memorandum to Launch the "Women's Global Development and Prosperity" Initiative in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, February 7, 2019.
Credit: Martin H. Simon / CNP | usage worldwide
Yeah, all of the people who had a duty to tell us the truth about this man in real time instead decided to wait until they could sign book deals. Revolting assho!es.
I try not to think about him, ever, but every once in a while when I remember he’s actually RUNNING AGAIN, it feels absolutely surreal.
@ Lorelei, yes! All of them are complicit in all of Drumps anctions and his destruction in America as a whole. Compounded by his hatred, he openly spewed towards every ethnicity that wasn’t a white-cis Christian, eliminating five decades of progress.
They sold their souls to the devil as they sat idly by and allowed him to unleash in destroying America and its standing across the world and now they want to cash in.
And Kaiser your last paragraph says all that needs to be said regarding Drumpf and his cronies. It’s the truth and there is no other scenario.
Oh, well, according to national polling, Trump and Biden have both around 43%, so, yes. people are considering electing him again.
Open your eyes.
I think Kaiser put quotes around we because she meant that not all Americans want to re-elect him, which is accurate.
But I do agree that we be clear headed that it is very possible he could win again and act accordingly
This kind of sick crap is 100% on-brand for Republicants so not surprising. They don’t think of women as human anyway so fathers and husbands can do and think whatever they want and their false gods allow it.
Well said, Kaiser. That last paragraph is spot on.
Miles was one of the people who was fine with Valdemort Miller’s immigrant policies and their inhumaneness.
Op Ed or book, neither gets my money or attention.
If all the people who experienced or witnessed this stuff came forward, he would be toast.
But they are all enablers because they are either cowards or partisan zealots. So f*ck them. I have no pity for anyone who worked for him.
This makes me feel physically ill.
Same. I feel my breakfast coming up.
Yeah, it makes for nauseating reading that’s for sure. Also, very unsurprising coming from him. I wonder if syphilis has eaten holes in his brain?
Drumpf has been making these insidious statements about Ivanka for YEARS!! This is nothing new. Now how she could still have a relationship with him and simply go NC, says a great deal about her as well.
It’s disgusting, it’s inappropriate workplace behavior, it’s actionable, it’s a firing offense and yet–dish*ts want this guy to run again. I will never understand this world.
None of this is surprising. But also, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter to his base and won’t change their minds.
I wish he’d been *convicted* after his many impeachments and banned from running for office again because there’s a segment of our country’s voters who WILL vote for him no matter what he does, how many laws he breaks/is found to have broken, or how much of his bad character is revealed. I’m pro-democracy but I really think the only way he could have been stopped was at the point where he could have been prevented from holding office. The folks in power at that point failed our country.
I hope the GOP does not nominate him. But I have little hope, honestly.
It’s positively insane that he’s allowed to RUN FOR PRESIDENT while being indicted on federal charges. I can’t even wrap my brain around it. And I can’t imagine what Celebitches from other countries are thinking, looking at us right now.
Canada is rocking in the corner all huddled up, with fingers and toes crossed, praying this douche does not get elected again. I hate his threats against us and I really hate how he treats US citizens/immigrants and the environment.
Yeah, he has said this kind of shit about her for years now and on television. It is absolutely vile and yet we have the people who screeched about Clinton needing to be impeached on moral grounds contorting themselves into pretzels to defend and bring this POS back into power no matter what it takes. None of this will be talked about on Fox News either and even if it does get mentioned it doesn’t matter. At this point if you are a rabid maga defender nothing will change your mind.
I’m hopeful about Jack smith and the Jan 6 cases he’s building. Rudy Giuliani has met to cooperate for immunity. There’s a good chance smith pulls the trigger on those cases in July.
I’m hoping the charges will be the kind that prohibit him from office (aiding and abetting enemies of the United States). I’m also hoping that Rudy gets what’s coming to him too. I wish this had all been coming down last summer, but apparently I’m not in charge.
Trump has always said disgusting things about ivanka publicly, and been photographed in weird, inappropriate ways with her her entire life. I hope she goes to jail for all the crap she did, and I feel sorry for her having him as a dad and all the ways that warped her.
Kaiser your closing paragraph is spot on. He continues to show he is mentally unstable – as tyrants in history have proven to be in hindsight. His recent comments on his family not being slave owners but all other presidents come from families who did own was crazy. And then he told the Black Community to wake up.
He is sick and vile. And when I ask some of my Republican friends what they think, thank God they say he isn’t fit to hold office. But what happens in the voting booth may be a different issue.
I guess the Lord is showing us what happens when our citizens and elected officials continue the rhetoric that we are the greatest nation on earth. The irony is not lost.
T***p having the hots for Ivanka is a decades old story, which has been covered here in greater detail. And yes it is utterly disgusting.
That pic of him twittering while Ivanka simpers on the plane is $$$!
The real news here is that Ivanka has the M dress! But at least had the sense to wear it with the belt.
Yes I’m being cynical. But other than the M dress, none of this is news.
That was literally my first thought–she has the M dress! hahahahah. It looks good on her (it pains me to say). Better with the belt.
I know, it’s hilarious!
The belt is essential! Too bad it’s crooked.
Ivanka dresses pretty well. She comes off how Catherine wishes she could. Sometimes her stuff could use a bit more ease.
She’s certainly got the budget for it. Not that I envy her for anything at all. She was smart to get out when she did.
Also, I would never wear the M dress. LOL!
That belt makes the M look like rabbit ears on the upper half of her dress.
I didn’t even notice Ivanka’s M dress! LMAO
I am loath to say even one nice thing about Ivanka, but I have to admit she seems to be able to accessorize better than Kate.
This is a decades old story and yet still a current story. Disgusting old man continues to be a per for his daughter for decades. When physical beauty of daughters’ of men I know is brought up the response is usually ‘I don’t want to hear about it’ to no comment and change of the subject. I’ve NEVER heard a father bring up his daughter’s body/looks, it just disguising. I feel for Ivanka being brought up with a perv. I wish Kelly and everyone else had done more to at least leak this real time. They had a duty to use the 25th amendment to remove him from office, they knew so much more about how evil he is. They all failed us. I sure will never buy one of their books.
Yes, Kate’s M dress! Dare I say, she styled it better than Katie Keen.
I’m worried about what possibly happened to young Ivanka. Trump has absolutely no boundaries and is a sick, vile person.
He was saying that nasty shit when she was a young teenager – like 13 – on national television. That these schmucks ignored all of that back then and are now just like “oh he’s horrible” is astounding. They sold whatever remnants of souls they had. He was always openly, proudly this.
Vile, evil, insane, narc not fit to be speaking in public and yet there are plenty who continue to support this crook in another run for President.
I seriously am concerned for our future in every way.
Ivanka knows *exactly* who her father is. I understand the anxiety about Trump, but he will not be President again; he’ll die in prison unless he happens to keel over before that.
But he couldn’t have gotten to where he did without all these craven enablers who kept quiet until they could cash in. For the health of our democracy, it will be important to keep track of where they creep next.
Yes she does, and his behavior is disgusting but let’s don’t pretend she hasn’t been playing his incestuous lust to her advantage her whole life. She knows she’s the only one he likes and she wants to keep it that way.
I’m no fan of hers but it’s a bit unfair to blame her for working within the system she was groomed into her whole life. Her father’s sick obsession with her is all she knows, of course she’s going to operate within those parameters.
Steve Bannon and roger stone are creeping around RFK Jr and his campaign. They were at the launch.
The Evangelicals don’t care that Trump wants to bone his daughter because Trump has stacked the courts with extremists who have successfully banned abortion. Trump is still a hero to them.
Sadly, this is one area where too many ‘religious’ men either agree or look the other way. Evangelicals, Catholics, whatever the Duggar family is, too many pervs.
Well it can also be argued that the evangelicals want to do the same.
Evangelicals have made very, very clear for years that only white men matter and that they should rule over everyone else. People need to wake up and realize that almost all that is wrong in this country is done under the guise of “religion” that has absolutely nothing to do with any God or any real religion.
I am in no way a psychologist, but I’ve long had a theory. Cheetolini does not see Ivanka as a separate person. I believe he sees her as the female manifestation of his narcissistic self, in other words she is HIM in female form and he is sexually excited by HIMSELF.
Also, I’m older than Cheetolini and not much of a believer and I still hope and pray that I outlive him and get to read his Obituary over and over. He is so foul I have trouble even seeing him as a human being. We also notice that Ivanka had no trouble at all capitalizing on his lust for her own gain.
Spot on, Grandma Susan. This is narcissism at its worst.
There’s a famous quote about Kenneth Williams by Barbara Windsor “Kenny doesn’t fancy other men, kenny fancies himself. Other men are just the next best thing.”
If trump is actually attracted to his daughter though, it might be all the inbreeding. His mother was a macleod from the Isle of Lewis, which had a tiny population and for hundreds of years it was very common for Macleods to marry Macleods, who were also children of Macleods and Macleods…..
I’m also descended from the Macleods and trump looks like some of my relatives.
The Ivanka stuff goes back as far as her teens or childhood (possibly babyhood if a remark he made about Tiffany when she was a baby is indicative). It doesn’t take a lot of googling to amass a shudder-worthy portfolio of inappropriate pictures of him with Ivanka over the years. So I agree with MrsBanjo, he’s always been this.
He is a horrible, horrible human and as much as i don’t like or respect Ivanka I am sad on her behalf. This is abuse. Plain and simple
There are many photos of Trump cuddling Invanka (at various ages and in various poses) on his lap. The issue was raised before and the dropped.
Example: https://www.google.com/amp/s/hollywoodlife.com/2016/02/02/ivanka-donald-trump-throwback-photo-daughter/amp/
This unfortunate factor gave me and still gives me: PEDO VIBES! That is why it’s not surprising nor shocking why Take-A-💩 and JEFFREY EPSTEIN were best buds–they both thought and acted the same way. Like that old saying/adage goes: “Birds (in these 2 peoples’ cases: VULTURES!𓅐 ) of a feather flock together”! #AGAINHEINOUS! 😫
I never would have guessed I would feel this way for someone so complicit in Trump’s evil presidency…but I am just sad for Ivanka. She didn’t ask for this and has dealt with it all her life. It’s disgusting and abusive.
That’s straight up sexual abuse. Add emotional and verbal incest to the list of wrongs this POS has committed.
“They are all guilty of criminal negligence to the republic and they are guilty of treason and insurrection.”
ALL of the people who worked in the administration are guilty of treason and insurrection?
LOL
Please explain how – this ought to be good. Every single one of them bwaaahahahaha
:D:D:D:D:D
A lot of old white men believe that their daughters are their property and incest was prevalent back in the day in families. Sick and sad, but true. He’s of this old mindset. Truly disturbing to think about.
There’s not much more he HASN’T done to ruin his reputation. Okay. Lust after daughter and make obscene observations about her body. CHECK. He sure ain’t shy in telling us and showing us what he is, YET still the CRAZY AMERICANS want him as President again. People have lost their damn minds. I don’t understand my own country anymore.