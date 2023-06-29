Trevor Phillips: Meghan Markle ‘had to learn to be Black on the job’

This week, Piers Morgan interviewed Sir Trevor Phillips, a Black British man who was once the chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission in the UK. This is not the first time Trevor Phillips has carried water for racists, nor is it the first time he’s used his position – as a prominent Black man in British society – to smear, mischaracterize and misrepresent Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. I would not be surprised if Piers Morgan actually co-authored Phillips’ unhinged speech, actually, because it absolutely had that weird, obsessive, Piers-like tone.
The Duchess of Sussex had to “learn how to be black” after joining the royal family but “made a bit of a mess of it”, a former equalities chief has said. Sir Trevor Phillips, the broadcaster and former chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), said people had mistaken who Meghan is and that race “was never part of her background”. He said Meghan and Prince Harry had squandered the opportunity to be “standard-bearers” for improved race relations in the UK.
Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, Phillips said: “I think people mistake who Meghan Markle is. She herself said that until she became this princess, she never regarded herself particularly as black, and that’s understandable. She grew up in Los Angeles, in the most wealthy black enclave anywhere in the United States, View Park-Windsor Hills in Los Angeles. She went to a private Roman Catholic school and race was, in a sense, never part of her background. Anybody who came from a black family knew this was not her territory.”
Phillips, 69, said because of her background Meghan had missed an opportunity to demonstrate the UK as a tolerant, multicultural nation. “The point I really want to make about Meghan Markle is that she had to learn to be black on the job, as it were. And I think she made a bit of a mess of it and she didn’t take advice. And that’s in some sense why they squandered the opportunity to demonstrate something important in this country.”
Phillips, who was chairman of the EHRC for five years from 2007, said this meant she knew little about the race issues she began to later talk about, most notably when she accused an unnamed royal of speculating over what skin colour Archie would have.
“We have the largest and uniquely mixed race population, anywhere in the developed world, that has come around from romance and not coercion and they could have been standard bearers for that,” Phillips added.
Meghan “regarded” herself as Black and biracial. She spoke and wrote about her race many times before her marriage. After she left the UK, she said she had never been treated as a “Black woman” in the US as she had been treated in the UK. She was making a larger point about her light-skinned biracial privilege in the US, and how unprepared she was for the racism she encountered in Britain. (Sidenote: I would still love this as a topic for a future episode of Archetypes.) Race was always part of her story and her life and she’s never claimed otherwise. So Phillips is just factually incorrect and willfully misrepresenting Meghan there, which is disgusting in and of itself. But I’m aghast at the continued insanity of the larger argument, that it was on Meghan to stay in that dreadful island, to stay trapped in that racist institution, just to do the unpaid labor of changing the institution? Not even that – to Phillips, Meghan wasn’t even supposed to be a changemaker. She was just supposed to sit there and “demonstrate” how inclusive the royals are. He’s arguing that she lost the opportunity to act as window-dressing for the racist abusers who were trying to drive her to suicide.
It's really difficult to believe Trevor Phillips was once the chairman of the Commission for Equality and Human Rights….. pic.twitter.com/lorrainemking
June 28, 2023
Even if she agreed to be a “standard bearer” for improved race relations in the UK, it wasn’t like she could perform that farce on her own. The UK tabloids were at her from the beginning. “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight out of Compton” anyone?
@anna, YES, and what about the “Harry’s wife will taint the Royal bloodline”. That one could have been written by Harry’s dogsht father, look at the way he has treated Harry’s children
Exactly.
Meghan should make a documentary (with preferably just one long episode so it is eligible for academy award consideration) entitled “Race” where she tackles the evolution of this topic by presenting personally (on camera) conducted interviews with academics and other individuals who are widely respected as they attempt to peel the onion on this complex issue. It could begin with a DNA test of herself and then having her briefly discuss her own experience of becoming aware of this issue during childhood, etc. She should then focus on the broader issue and not mention herself again until the end where she can add a reflection as is done in documentaries. I love documentaries and have watched about a million. She could make an award winner. She graduated from an intellectually rigorous university (Northwestern) with a real degree (not art history, sorry) and can make a documentary like this in a more visibly hands on way. I really hope she does. She should play to her strengths and stop trying to explain herself to opportunists and idiots. SHOW everyone what you can do, Meghan!!
Yes! From your lips to God’s ears!
This sad man, is selling out to get booking for his book and is just rolling along with the British racists. What a f!cking trash legacy to leave behind.
Fitting that his mention on CB is right next Clarence Thomas’s.
Along with Clarence Thomas, Trevor Phillips is another “useful idiot” for racists.
@ girl_ninja, agreed!! And since he is BLACK and with his position, why isn’t HE doing anything in the UK to spearhead the challenges that Blacks in the UK face everyday? He’s been there long enough to have seen and been subjected to the deep racism intertwined in the UK.
Has he forgotten about Ms. Fulani and what did he do to protect her? Has Phillips called upon C&C for what they have done to Ms. Fulani and her charity organization???
As for Phillips preposterous accusations against Meghan, he doesn’t personally know Meghan so how does HE have the authority to speak for Meghan. Phillips should just STFU and sit down as he performs “tricks” for Piss Morgan. Got it Phillips, you are willing to do this white mans dirty job and sell your soul to this Devil for it, got it!!
(There are so many other references I would love to make between Phillips & Morgan but I don’t want to be banned.)
Trevor Phillips is a huge disappointment. He is actually a very intelligent man who could be a role model for black Britons, instead he chooses to play to the white gallery.
This is disgusting.
His comments were really disgusting, another middle aged man getting into bed with Piss Morgan to lay into the Duchess of Sussex.
I saw this yesterday and was appalled. Especially considering the source. I even sent it to @Becks because I thought it was so wildly offensive that it actually managed to stand out from all of the other garden-variety offensive garbage that has been thrown at Meghan every day for years.
Not only is this man totally wrong, but how dare he speak for Meghan like this! The entire thing is nauseating.
I wasn’t surprised to see the source of these comments was a chat with Piers fcking Morgan. These grown-ass men need to mind their business, let it go and MOVE ON, jfc.
The demonisation of the Duchess of Sussex by people in the British media must stop!
We need to be more vocal, I certainly am on a variety of platforms and I have made my feelings know to Trevor Phillips.
Meghan became the subject of vile, consistent, blatant and public racism. Maybe that is ‘learning to be black’ in the UK. How is this a criticism of Meghan and not a call for the UK to fix it.
Remember Trevor Philips never married a black woman, so it is easy for him to excoriate Meghan, he labelled her and attack her for the ………. of the British media’s establishment, they were at the bottom of the pile and left Europe for that reason among others.
The asinine move has moved them further down the list of nations, while their asset ; their ‘golden goose’ moved to the US with Meghan.
The previous ‘golden goose’ died in a tunnel in France.
Now at the bottom of the pile in terms of media, they do what they do best, finger-point abusively.
They select their leading ‘ black’ to set the record; he used their abrasive style and language because that is what would hurt him.
In carrying their water he’ll have a temporary place at the table, it would be on condition despite his non-black wife??
A very sad man.
Back in the day some of us were proud of his achievements but all he wants to do now is cosy up to the white establishment.
Of course this is Meghan’s fault and lost opportunity, if only she had heeded the sage advice of Lady Susan Hussey.
Very disgusting, he has no idea what he’s talking about. What a moron. I’m from L.A. and where Meghan lived as a child was a very nice area, but not very rich black enclave he’s speaking of.
He is talking utter garbage and insulting Meghan, her mother and her mother’s family.
Meghan was never, ever obliged to be a poster child to correct *a whole nation’s* projections. That he can get away with saying she “squandered” that opportunity makes me see the UK’s deep problems with race, resistance to any correction, and abusive defensiveness.
Meghan got away from all that, and thank God. He is disgusting.
He is guilty of craven indifference??
Aaaand this man has in fact proved that the UK does indeed have a very big race problem. Not that it wasn’t already known but this guy talking just added a bonus confirmation. And he was the head of commission for equality. Omg.
@ Jais, fabulous point indeed!!!! And yet he is doing nothing about it, given his prestigious former position and his current ability to rise to the challenge of asserting change on his own. Philips is apparently a failure at his old job as he was able to climb out but he’s kicking down those who want to follow in his footsteps, apparently.
Agreed, this is fundamentally messed up, and England should be ashamed.
Respectability politics has him messed up. 😳
I think Al Sharpton clearly and correctly summarized Britain’s treatment of Meghan when he appeared on GMB last year. Nothing else has come close from anyone else on that program IMO. Al Sharpton is a credible voice for minority communities as opposed to Trevor who as flipped flopped and is now a knight (member) of the institution he upholds and defends.
I’ll say it again for those in the back who didn’t hear the first time: proximity to whiteness, will not save you. It will not make them respect you or give a damn about your humanity. The white people you are cozying up to don’t care about you and will get rid of you as soon as you are no longer beneficial to their causes.
Meghan is not white present like you are saying Meghan is just light skinned black woman . Unless you never been around any sort of black peoples beforehand we come in all shades shapes different hair textures eye color . Two full black parents can have a child is light skinned like Meghan it’s pure ignorance on this people part that they swear the thought Meghan was white .
I agree with you, but Meghan herself has expressed that she was raised to not see herself as black. She talked about not realizing she was black in the Netflix doc (from the doc, I think Doria and her father intentionally raised her to be “colorblind”) and had previously written about a teacher telling her to once include that she was white on a standardized test because the only options were single-race, and she “looked white.”
I don’t see it — I’m mixed-race from Southern Louisiana as well, and she looks like most of my family, some who pass more or less, and most who just say they’re black/Creole. But I think her experience is her experience — she was given confusing messages about race and ethnicity, and while she did a ton of work around those issues, it doesn’t make it any easier to understand why racists are going to racist at you no matter how great you are. There’s great art and scholarship around this very subject, because it is so rich for unpacking and exploring.
What uncdancer describes is a harsh lesson that a lot of us who aren’t white realize a lot earlier than Meghan seemed to.
It is pure ignorance. You have no idea how little people in the UK understand about skin colour and mixed race people. You can be very dark and mixed and very light and mixed.
While I have never met Meghan personally I know people who have and they said that she is a ‘real black woman’.
Osito that is not true. Meghan was raised as a biracial girl of a black mother and a white father to acknowledge ALL of who she is and not see herself as just black or just white. She was raised with both of her parents in her life during her childhood and both were involved in her school events. She was intelligent enough to know that as a child of a black mother and a white father that she was biracial and she was raised to be proud of ALL of who she is. That is different from not knowing she is black, because she isn’t just black. Unfortunately there are those who prefer to tell a child to choose a side, her parents did not. She has spoken about the various experiences she had growing up as a biracial person who had a very close relationship with her black grandmother and grandfather. She has spoken several times about the experience of having different hair from many of the people she grew up with and the experience of having her black grandmother struggling to comb her unmanageable hair. She even has spoken about the awkwardness of being in a space where people who were unaware her mother is black making racist jokes. She as a biracial person has had various experiences associated with being a person of color and with not. None of that was to say that she as intelligent as she was and is, was oblivious to her black heritage, but to say that she wasn’t forced to choose, but encouraged to be proud of her entire self. A white teacher being ignorant and unaware of how to address a biracial child’s inquiry into how to answer a form that was attempting to force biracial people to choose, isn’t a defining moment about who Meghan thought she was, but about the screwed up idea that anyone should have to disown part of who they are for anyone or anything. Meghan never disowned any part of who she is or have any confusion about it, in fact she did and does the opposite. She embraces all of who she as.
LOL came here to say this. I’m a biracial woman in South Louisiana and I’m acutely aware of it, because people have been pointing it out to me my entire life. Biracial people are not “enough” for either race, I assure you. The idea that Meghan had to “learn to be black” is insulting to both Meghan and black people in general. Do I believe that Meghan has enjoyed some pretty privilege in her life? Yeh. Do I believe Meghan was shocked to discover that being a divorced, American, biracial actress outweighed her pretty privilege on Salt Island? Yeh, I do. But you can’t convince me that they treated her with kindness and respect; nope, not after what they did to Diana, a rich pretty tall white British virgin aristocrat. Even she wasn’t good enough for these jerks. So no way Meghan was. That being said, I think it’s enough to cut and run. I don’t talk about my family outside of the family. But that’s me. Hopefully they can all move on with their lives and come together later for the sake of their children who deserve first cousins despite their families antics.
I don’t think that Meghan thought that her “pretty privilege” would outweigh her being a divorced, American actress. I think she like most people saw her entering a family where three of the queen’s four children were divorced and the royal family still existed. I think she saw that a family that does everything in its power to get American adoration wouldn’t have a problem with an American joining their family because she made their family member happy. I think she thought that a woman who was more than a hardworking actress worth millions that had a long history of humanitarian work under her belt would be the most qualified to enter a family that is supposed to be about helping others. I think that people like to project onto her what they assume she is based on her skin tone and beauty, but I think that her decades of speaking about what she believes in is proof that she has never been about hiding behind what she looks like on the outside. She can’t control what she looks like, skin tone or attractiveness wise, but she can address intelligently and effectively important causes that matter to her. She can make A’s in school and double major at a prestigious university. She can form protests in support of something she believes in and serve food to the homeless. She can give impressive speeches at UN Women and other important conferences. She can travel to other countries to help build wells and help speak against women inequalities. But because she is an attractive woman somehow all of that and more is thrown out the window because as an attractive woman her only reason to be in any of those spaces and others is because of “pretty privilege” that assumably you think she uses to her benefit instead of the brains and compassion that she has spent her whole using to help others, even when she didn’t see herself as attractive? Okay …smh
Don’t get it twisted now. I am fully talking about Trevor Phillips. He clearly has some notion that causing up to white folks it’s gonna make his life better. It will not.
What, you mean like you had to learn to be the white chauvinists mouthpiece you fking cockwomble sell out
Ouch…(LOL)
She was supposed to be a prop. They would point to her and say “Look! We have a biracial Duchess. We’re totally not a racist family.”
Exactly this. It sounds like they wanted a caricature of a Black person and were shocked to learn that Meghan didn’t want to play that game. I can only assume that Meghan, like so many Black and biracial people with Black ancestry, did NOT want her race to be a defining characteristic. We all have so much more to offer to the world than our skin color even when we speak on topics such as inequality and systematic racism.
Turkeys got to gobble I guess. Since I don’t speak turkey, I’m just gonna leave old dude alone and keep it moving. I’m sure Meghan is doing the same. But I wonder if her being “black on the job” meant taking abuse like what Jeremy Clarkson threw at her? What say ye Tom Turkey?
Is he actually saying that Meghan needed to learn how to be black from her white would-be masters? The mind boggles.
Somebody should introduce him to Clarence Thomas. He wanted Meghan and Archie to stay in the UK to pretend that the Royal Family was not racist and to prove that Britain is not a racist society. Eff him. He was also found guilty of Islamophobia btw.
Nothing worst than an Uncle Tom.
Here we go with the same oh bullshit there some black peoples are Willing to turn against their own people for white peoples approval . I hated to say this as a black woman but there are some black man who have no problem shit on us helping the white man and woman abused us just to get their approval and acceptance. Meghan doesn’t need anyone to teach her how to be black or be told she black she knows that and she has never tried to hide who she is . Instead of worrying about how black Meghan is maybe this asshole should look in mirror and found out why he has self hatred towards himself and others who look like him .
1. View Park-Windsor is a Black neighborhood.
2. From whom was Meghan supposed to “take advice?” Susan Hussey?
Let me translate:
Meghan should have been happy to be a token and a prop for the white establishment, just like me! I consider it an honor to be in proximity to the white establishment.
I find this very disgusting. Her primary caregiver was her mother. She has enjoyed the privilege of being fair skinned, but the reality, her reality, is that she is still a black woman and is aware of the black experience. As a light skinned black woman, with many fair skinned black women in my family, I am just way too disgusted by this whole comment.
Thank you for saying this I’m so sick and tired having to argue with people are constantly using Meghan light skinned as way to make it seem like she walk through life unaware of her blackness.
Meghan spent her whe life being bi-racial, she didn’t need to learn how to do it “on the job”. What an extraordinary way of saying Britain is racist to such an extent that nothing else in your life matters – not your achievements, not your ethics, not your beliefs, nothing supersedes the colour of your skin.
Trevor Phillips has lost all credibility that’s why he is on Piers Morgan talkshow.
Is he related to Clarence Thomas? And who was this Director of Blackness to teach Meghan how to be Black? Is there a checklist and pie chart? He sounds ridiculous and insane.
Sir, just bc you’re willing to be a doormat for white supremacy doesn’t mean that the rest of us are. And please have several seats and keep Meghan’s name out of your mouth.
I can only wonder what Phillips is getting out of this — beyond the satisfaction of denigrating a very together, competent and beautiful biracial woman for Morgan’s satisfaction as well as his own. Phillips doesn’t know who Meghan really is — despite his Tom-ish bravado. There are many ways to be “Black”, including Phillips’s own limited whitewashed version. Meghan was raised by her Mom, and has nothing to prove to anyone, including to a token lapdog who’s pretending to have knowledge way beyond his ken.
Sad and unconscionable that someone like this chaired the EHRC.
“Romance and not coercion “ ? SMH What a glib way of ignoring centuries of profit via rape.
Puss Moron trying to get viewership up by telling Meghan how to be black with…someone?
Read some PM TalkTV #s don’t even register as >0 since his audience is so small it doesn’t even get counted by rating agency, the Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board. Also last week’s #s are well below <100K, averaging 30-50K. That's worse than he did when CNN finally cut him loose. What ever will Rehabber Kooks do to get those #s up 😬😳🙀
I’ll be honest, the ignorance and stupidity of that article and news segment headline alone was enough to turn me off. I did not read, watch or listen to what he had to say.
From the snippet in this article though, I am utterly confused about the point that Trevor Phillips is trying to make. If what Trevor is saying is to be believed, then wouldn’t Meghan’s views on race be exactly what the UK wanted? After all I would expect that someone who wasn’t subjected to racism, wouldn’t have a particularly racialized view of the world.
Sounds to me that Sir Trevor is saying that Meghan did not come into the RF with any preconceived notions of systematic, covert or overt racism. Sounds to me that Sir Trevor is saying that the racism that Meghan was subjected to at the hands of the UK press, palace inhabitants and some of the public, is why Meghan was unable to fulfill the role of “standard bearer” of race relations. Sounds to me that Sir Trevor is saying that Meghan’s experiences in the UK is the reason why her race and her Blackness became a factor in Meghan’s life for the first time.
What an odd way for Sir Trevor to make the argument that Britain is in fact a very racist country and that Meghan Markle is a victim of racism.
Whenever a self-loathing Black person is needed to discredit any allegations of racism, there are always plenty standing in line for the job. 🤷🏾♀️
There are more Trevor Phillips in the world than many of us care to know about. The sad part for him is he really thinks he is correct. He reminds me of Tim Scott and American politicians who is wasting his time running for President of the United States. As far as these types are concerned, racism does not exist and it is encumbered on the Black person to exist in a hostile environment regardless to marginalization or mistreatment. The hubris and ease by which he makes these statement to me is disturbing. He is an older man who has not lived a self fulfilled life because he has altered his existence to live within the parameters allowed by white folks and thinks he actually living in truth.
I read that and was shocked. If I’ve got this right, a black man is telling a black woman that she is supposed to take whatever racist sh!t was dished out be grateful to be sh!t on. Do I have that right? I cannot believe this. No wonder he headed the Equality and Human Rights Commission in the UK. He made sure that white people would not have to change their perceptions, perspectives, their racism, etc.
Well, congratulations to the UK. You’ve now really out done yourself. If there were people out there who didn’t know how racist you are, they are no longer is doubt.
Just yet another obsessed middle aged man.
White people in the UK adore him because he says things that they want to hear.
For me, this is the reason to discount what this man has said:
“We have the largest and uniquely mixed race population, anywhere in the developed world, that has come around from romance and not coercion and they could have been standard bearers for that,”
Seriously? Britain’s mixed race population came from romance, not coercion? Imperial Britain that looted continents and subjugated millions? How is that not coercion? And why would anyone want to be a standard bearer for that? Well, except for Phillips – he doesn’t seem to have a problem hauling around that standard.
He didn’t get to be “Sir” Trevor Phillips by courageously dismantling systemic racism in Britain. He got his knighthood by prioritizing the comfort of the white establishment.
And he doesn’t get to preach to Meghan about how she should have lived her life in Britain. He also doesn’t get to define her experience as a biracial woman.
So she’s gone from Straight Outta Compton to the wealthiest Black enclave in the country. This guy is such a tool. What exactly was this opportunity lost when the royals have pushed them out and away and shown their racism from day one? The fact that this conversation is even coming up again, 3 years after Meghan left, after she didn’t even go to Chuck’s coronation, shows how they still haven’t moved on from her leaving but refuse to honestly address the real reasons she and Harry left. This ain’t her problem, she’s not their mule.
Exactly.
The BM are desperate for stories that sell, and they will lie and twist and destroy people in order to do it.
This is a perfect time for a kindly reminder.
“The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being. Somebody says you have no language and you spend twenty years proving that you do. Somebody says your head isn’t shaped properly so you have scientists working on the fact that it is. Somebody says you have no art, so you dredge that up. Somebody says you have no kingdoms, so you dredge that up. None of this is necessary. There will always be one more thing.”
― Toni Morrison
Harry and Meghan fit the definition of success on one’s own terms, so they have become a target.
I hope they lean in to their self-knowledge and self- love and remember that while they cannot control the braying people; they can control their response.
Most importantly – “One cannot live a fully complete life in fear” – Be aware that fear is weapon of choice for their enemies.
Why would a black man talk shit about a black woman for ABSOLUTEY NO REASON. He doesn’t even KNOW her. ????????
The British racists couldn’t stand a black girl being at the top of their so called social hierarchy so they ran her out of town, end of! This guy needs to shush!
He should know the real facts what it’s like to be a POC in the UK. I don’t know what brownie points he got by talking to an absolute a$$hole.
Working in a large multinational industry I get to work with so many people from other countries . I have to say the managers I deal with from the UK are All white males with no diversity at all. As someone who heads the Equality and Rights Commission in the UK , Trevor Phillips should do his job and ask himself why that is, instead of talking about Meghan who doesn’t even live there anymore 🙄🙄
This mealy mouth person makes me sick-if he truly believed that statement-then he would have researched Meghan’s experiences before she ever came to the UK-that n-word shouted at her mother when they were going to the car-she has be told many times in hollywood-you are not black enough or you are too black for a part-all biracials go through this in the acting world-has he looked at the racist articles written about her since going to the UK-her baby being compared to an ape-that will make a new mother feel great about the UK-Straight out of Compton remark-she looks exotic-what color her baby will be by another royal-criticized for her clothing- her way of speaking in the UK, even critical of how she holds her own child-There is so much critical and racial remarks a human being can take-Meghan is a human being with feelings-I guess he forgot that too-Meghan and Harry are not obligated to subject themselves and their children to abuse from the press or royal family members-the miseducation of Mr. Trevor Phillips.