Prince Harry & William appeared (separately) at the virtual Diana Award ceremony

On Friday, the virtual Diana Award ceremony was held. Prince William and Prince Harry both appeared virtually and they released statements, photos and videos. There was, of course, a renewed hand-wringing over why the two brothers can’t put aside their differences and just get along, but that’s clearly not going to happen anytime soon. Hilariously, neither of them mentioned the other one in their speeches. Even funnier: Harry has now expanded the Diana Award to recognize global changemakers, and he did an in-person Conversations for Change in Los Angeles with some of the award winners. From Archewell:

Today, The Diana Award recognized over 180 exceptional young leaders who are transforming their communities and driving positive change. Founded in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award recognizes youth aged 9-25 years old for their social action or humanitarian work, continuing the legacy of her belief that young people have the power to change the world. This year, The Diana Award recognized changemakers from 31 different countries, all united in their collective efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive world. Earlier this month, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex joined alumni in Los Angeles for the first-ever in person Conversations for Change, a cornerstone program designed to bring young people together around a key social issue. Before the discussion, he surprised four of this year’s Diana Award recipients with their certificates. The afternoon brought together young humanitarians and activists from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to social change. The Duke participated in a powerful session led by Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu that explored alumni and recipients’ inspirational work, inequality, and the online world.

[From Archewell]

There are a few of these charities and groups which Harry has always shown up for, and which his family can’t take away from him. You know that William would love to scream “but the Diana Award is MINE! LIKE AFRICA,” but he can’t. Anyway, Harry looked happy, healthy, rich and well-endowed. Sucks to be the other brother.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and @DianaAward chief executive @Ttall met with the charity's Roll of Honour alumni in LA for a "Conversations for Change" session—a program created to bring youth together around a key social issue. Before the discussion, the Duke of Sussex… pic.twitter.com/tX49w3Jipw — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 30, 2023