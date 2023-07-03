Prince Harry & William appeared (separately) at the virtual Diana Award ceremony

On Friday, the virtual Diana Award ceremony was held. Prince William and Prince Harry both appeared virtually and they released statements, photos and videos. There was, of course, a renewed hand-wringing over why the two brothers can’t put aside their differences and just get along, but that’s clearly not going to happen anytime soon. Hilariously, neither of them mentioned the other one in their speeches. Even funnier: Harry has now expanded the Diana Award to recognize global changemakers, and he did an in-person Conversations for Change in Los Angeles with some of the award winners. From Archewell:
Today, The Diana Award recognized over 180 exceptional young leaders who are transforming their communities and driving positive change. Founded in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award recognizes youth aged 9-25 years old for their social action or humanitarian work, continuing the legacy of her belief that young people have the power to change the world. This year, The Diana Award recognized changemakers from 31 different countries, all united in their collective efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive world.
Earlier this month, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex joined alumni in Los Angeles for the first-ever in person Conversations for Change, a cornerstone program designed to bring young people together around a key social issue. Before the discussion, he surprised four of this year’s Diana Award recipients with their certificates.
The afternoon brought together young humanitarians and activists from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to social change. The Duke participated in a powerful session led by Legacy Award recipient Vee Kativhu that explored alumni and recipients’ inspirational work, inequality, and the online world.
There are a few of these charities and groups which Harry has always shown up for, and which his family can’t take away from him. You know that William would love to scream “but the Diana Award is MINE! LIKE AFRICA,” but he can’t. Anyway, Harry looked happy, healthy, rich and well-endowed. Sucks to be the other brother.
Earlier this month, Prince Harry and @DianaAward chief executive @Ttall met with the charity's Roll of Honour alumni in LA for a "Conversations for Change" session—a program created to bring youth together around a key social issue. Before the discussion, the Duke of Sussex… pic.twitter.com/tX49w3Jipw
Harry always glows with happiness and appreciation. The other brother always looks like a mole rat drowned in dishwater.
Let me see if I’ve got this straight: Instead of making it all about himself and blowing money on a ceremony that the honorees weren’t even invited to, Harry actually met with the peasants and gave them a platform to discuss their work? Gross. /s
I always wonder how William can call his mother paranoid, wants to posthumously silence her and blame her on his parents divorce(when his cheating dad gave an interview a year before Diana) and still turn up for this.
I love how Harry took the time to honor the recipients in person as well as alumni. He is so good at placing the focus on the award winners just like his mother would have done!
What’s VERY noticeable in the two statements/videos is that Harry Spencer is making it about the recipients and showing off their achievements. William Windsor could quite easily have awarded certificates to some of the winners. Instead he chose to release a video of himself reminding people he is Diana’s eldest son who will be king one day!
It’s a shame that William didn’t ring Harry to find out what “they” could do for the up-coming award. By doing so he would have gone a long way to helping heal the rift between them AND shown a united front in defence of their mother’s legacy.
@LAURAD, HE has already tried to tarnish Diana’s legacy by calling her paranoid, I don’t think Harry will forgive that and neither would I
