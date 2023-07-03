Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘I would never speak poorly about’ Kim Cattrall

If you’re a fan of Sarah Jessica Parker, her profile in the New Yorker is a must-read. If you’re like me and you find her exhausting, please praise me for getting through this damn thing. It’s so long!!! Jesus H., she’s not that interesting and there are only so many stories we can read about SJP being polite to tourists. SJP is obviously promoting the new season of And Just Like That, the “spinoff” of Sex and the City. The New Yorker devoted 10,000 words to this and they never really answered the question of “why revisit these characters in this way?” I mean, there is one answer: playing Carrie Bradshaw is SJP’s most successful project, and she wants to keep riding that, but she dresses it up as fan-service. Some highlights from this New Yorker piece.
The Bitter Ender: Parker calls herself a “bitter ender.” Performance, in her approach, requires the discipline to stick with it. Even trying on designer clothes can be an act of endurance. She told me she’d welcome the chance to one day lean into her fascination with regimentation and play, against type, the role of a nun.
She avoids the discourse over AJLT: “No one sends me press clippings. I don’t get reviews, watch reviews, read reviews.” She continues to play Carrie because, as she put it, she finds the material “unmistakably rich,” but also out of what seems to be a peculiar sense of responsibility. When the reboot was about to début, in the midst of the pandemic, she described it as a kind of palliative: “The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt like we needed that right now,” she told Vogue.
Her relationship with Robert Downey Jr in her 20s: “People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time. That made me angry and embarrassed me.”
Dating John Kennedy Jr: In the summer of 1991, Parker met John F. Kennedy, Jr., at the theatre. He asked her out, and they dated for a few months. Paparazzi trailed them everywhere. In a Times profile of Parker not long afterward, she sounded shell-shocked. “I never had any idea what real fame was,” she said, adding, “When I die, they are going to say, ‘Oh, yeah, Sarah once dated John Kennedy.’ ”
The dirty girl talk on SATC: “That just was not how I conducted conversations,” she said. (She did, for a time, smoke cigarettes.) She’d never done nudity professionally, and she told Star that she didn’t intend to. Even now, she sounds somewhat confounded by Carrie’s life style. “I could never do any of that stuff in my life. It would be immoral. It would be unprincipled. An affair, husbands, kissing, buying, drinking—whims, whims, whims!”
The Kim Cattrall catfight: When “And Just Like That” premièred, some fans were outraged that Samantha had been written out. Cattrall claimed in an interview that she’d learned about the new show on social media, “like everyone else.” Parker told me, “We felt like it had been made clear by her that this was not a character she wanted to revisit.” In Season 1, Samantha is estranged from the other friends. Her text messages from London are infrequent and terse. But in May Variety leaked the news that Cattrall would be returning in the Season 2 finale, for a phone-conversation scene that she’d filmed “without seeing or speaking with” her co-stars. The tabloids scoured the story for evidence of acrimony. As in the past, Parker has practiced a tight-lipped diplomacy. “It’s the weirdest thing, to be told we’re in a catfight,” she said to me. “I would never speak poorly about Kim. I just wouldn’t.” Parker said that King had “begged” her not to discuss the Cattrall cameo, but she did admit, “I am in the scene.”
“I am in the scene” – meaning that Cattrall filmed her cameo separately, completely away from SJP and everyone else, and they will have Samantha talking on the phone to Carrie. There’s no way in hell Cattrall would have agreed to do a scene in the same room with Sarah Jessica at this point. As for “I would never speak poorly about Kim. I just wouldn’t.” Please. She literally HAS sh-ttalked Cattrall constantly for years, she just hides behind sources or other people (like Andy Cohen) to do her dirty work. I was also surprised that she spoke sharply about her relationship with Robert Downey Jr – usually she avoids discussing him entirely, but that was her biggest relationship before Matthew Broderick.
It’s interesting for someone who proclaims to loathe fame and all the notoriety it brings to then date the most famous men in the world. One after the other. I’m not shaming her for dating- I just think it’s interesting that she always chose extremely famous men.
She started acting on Broadway when she was 11 and was the Broadway star of Annie at 14. She’s likely only met famous men.
I have watched SJP for ages. My how her career has evolved since Square Pegs. She has made professional and personal decisions that I don’t agree with. I will admit that I am more of a Kim Cattrall fan. It’s a blessing that Cattrall was established enough to establish boundaries and dictate terms of her AJLT appearance.
She doesn’t really seem to have dated around much by Hollywood standards though. She’s been married to Matthew Broderick for a long time.
I wouldn’t realistically expect her to turn down a date with JFK Jr. I don’t think any actress (or non-famous woman) within his age range ever did.
When she was younger, she was very much known as an up and coming young actress with sidekick roles and only very, very famous boyfriends.
She comes across as very self-righteous and dull. The only interesting things about her are the men she dated briefly 30-40 years ago.
Uh, SJP’s version of SJP seems different from the known version? I don’t know if it’s true, but there was a hit song “Jessie” that was supposedly (never verified) based on her. Never considered her a stabilizing disciplinarian type.
https://www.smoothradio.com/news/music/joshua-kadison-jessie-lyrics-meaning/
This show just keeps getting worse and is clearly a vehicle for her ego. I am hate watching it and last week’s ep was so offensive I don’t know how this keeps getting made. Objectifying a teenage boy was the latest warped attempt at humor. Just go away already.
Yep, look up what she said about The Carrie Diaries being a test of her generosity. Candace Bushnell retorted to get her to calm down. LOL. She’s only ever been really successful with the Carrie role and it must just kill her to have to face the fact that people tuned in for Sam and Kim and not her.
SJP seems like the type to never let anything go, always has to have the last word, and her experience is the only one that matters.
It would have been so easy to make a statement early on wishing KC well in her future endeavours and say the SATC ladies raise a glass to Samantha.
Yep, look up what she said about The Carrie Diaries and what Candace Bushnell said in response.
She’s kind of sad to watch and a good learning experience about how to be graceful when someone outshines you at work. Realise it’s about the team and the company and not you and be more humble and generous towards your colleagues. You bring something to the table too, but be gracious about other peoples’ contributions and share the pie fairly.
I feel for her on the Robert Downey stuff- being the sane person in a relationship with a junkie is exhausting, and often fruitless. And yeah, his junkie enablers don’t really like you. That is a lot to take on as a young woman.
Though- it bugs me that she clings to this- i never said a bad word- about Ms. Cattrell- as is stated by our author- she let’s that nasty b andy cohen do her dirty work. That is not the same thing as rising above it. Letting friends do your dirty work- that is what the windsors do. It is a joke.
One thing I’ve learned is that when you see conflicting parties and one is making a lot of noise and the other is sitting quietly looking innocent, look for the machinations behind the scenes. Often (not always) the quiet one is a master manipulator and the noisy one is simply reacting to unseen provocation with frustration.
Apologies l may of mentioned this before, but years ago l.read an article in the Irish Independent about an journalist who visited the set of SATC, one of the final esp He was surprised that Kim.was excluded from lunches, breaks even excluded from staying with he other ladies.on set. I think.SJP .may have spoken about this saying that Kim.had just got married or something, but Sarah was also married !! I find it also .strange that no one picked up the phone when Kim had issues with the third movie either. I mean if you had a worked with a colleague for over 12 years wouldn’t you ?. I think that behaviour speaks for itself, shame on them.
Honestly SJP sounds like a master manipulator and gaslighter. But one who never breaks character, always smiling and speaking in friendly tones while arranging for you to be hit in the head with brick. I had a boss like this.
I am most baffled by how none of the other women get called out. Maybe Kim has addressed this already but unless SJP was always arranging things so Kim was left out and she explained it away to the others who only saw/heard one side then it seems like they were all party to this mean-girling. 😑
I just really love Kim Catrall. SjP is fine. Shrug.
I suspect SJP is annoying behind the scenes, but I think Cynthia Nixon has overtaken her in terms of creating an irritating character on the show.
I just hated watched the last episodes. It’s too bad they just couldn’t just leave SATC as the time capsule it is and let it go. (It also could have ended a few seasons sooner.) It seems like they’re really straining to address the critiques that the show lacked diversity. The attempt to do that is so clumsy and awkward, while continuing to regard Carrie as some higher level being, it’s humiliating to the OG actors and new virtue hires.
You can contrast that to Catrall’s new series Glamour. It’s not King Lear. It’s a confection, but it seems to have mixed racial, sexual and generational diversity in such a relaxed way. It doesn’t feel forced to be inclusive. It’s somewhere else all together they’re all human.
They didn’t treat the Samantha character with dignity. Per the show, Samantha (as her publicist) treated Carrie “like an ATM” and ran away to London after Carrie fired her. Samantha was an incredibly successful PR executive since the beginning of the show, so it’s inconceivable that Carrie was her biggest client. There’s also nothing in her past behavior to indicate that she’d treat her friend that way.
Lawd. She is so messy. Very Kate Middleton-like.
She gives me the icks as the kids would say. And yes, of course she had her friends do her dirty work for years.
Frankly I would like her better if she owned who she thinks she is.
This is total armchair therapy so my apologies to the real shrinks out there.
My theory is that she has the need to present herself as sweet and gracious, while still fighting the world, which has loaded the deck against her. In her mind, she is still a victim since other people were given things years ago- better looks and better connections – she never got. So, I think she sees herself as a scrappy victim fighting to even out the playing field, not an actual bully.
I find her exhausting too. She’s such a passive aggressive gaslighter. I would never talk badly about Kim. I just dehumanize and humiliate her by giving her character the absolute worst storylines where Samatha is a oversexed borderline pedophile and then sh*t talk her when she declines the humiliation. She’s exasperating.
She sounds like someone trying to sound smart. And everything that’s come out over the past few years just shows how much she mean girled Kim. I think it’s still passive aggressive for her to discuss nudity so much knowing they made Kim do so many uncomfortable scenes. Like, you’re wholier than though but it’s okay for you to bully someone else into it?
Spot on Candy! Exactly. You nailed it.
While SATC was, at the time, groundbreaking for many reasons, it hasn’t aged well .
Samantha was so unapologetic, true to herself sex positive, in charge of her life etc.etc. that still today can be considered modern. And Kim Cattrall gave amazing performances. I will be watching this mess only for Samantha, even if I feel they are going to kill her, but whatever.
The last time I watched Sarah Jessica Parker was in Square Pegs where her homeliness served her well.
“Never speak poorly” what a load of bs.
SJP was ExProducer in addition to actor in SaTC.
She made $millions on that show.
Did she share any of the DVD sales $$ or insist that the other 3 main characters get large pay raises? Not that I’ve ever heard.
I dislike SJP bc of all the stuff that we’ve learned about BTS on SaTC.
And both the movies were garbage, AJLT is a cash grab. Period.
SJP refused to do nude scenes in SaTC, while KC had required nudes scenes constantly.
Double standard much, SJP?
sure you wouldnt, SJP!
#teamkimcattrallforever