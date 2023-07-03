The Windsors are not ‘taking part’ in the palace’s diversity & inclusion training

Several days ago, the Times of London excerpted some new chapters from Valentine Low’s book Courtiers. I’m covering that separately, but I wanted to bring it up because Low’s sources (the palace courtiers) were all over the place about whether they would acknowledge that the monarchy has a racism problem. Like, there are still a lot of people within the institution who refuse to acknowledge that the Duchess of Sussex faced racism within the institution (those people claim that she simply didn’t WANT to “fit in”). There are some courtiers – and perhaps some royals – who do acknowledge that their racial blindspots and outright racism are the biggest issues facing the long-term stability of the monarchy. That being said, they’re doing next to nothing to address the problem – they formed a committee (which was 88% white) to look into their diversity issues. Then Buckingham Palace wouldn’t even release their staff-diversity numbers, because they’re still incapable of diversifying their staff. Not only that, but the palace is trying to do diversity-training programs, but very few people are doing them:

Some members of the Royal Family have decided not to take part in ‘diversity and inclusivity’ training programmes, The Mail on Sunday has been told. The voluntary schemes, consisting of both online and in-person lessons, were provided by outside companies and offered to both household staff and members of the Royal Family.

But an insider told this newspaper: ‘I don’t know of any members of the Royal Family who have taken part in the training.’

One course was called ‘unconscious bias training’ and another ‘diversity in the workplace’.

‘I know that some Royals kicked the unconscious bias one into touch and have yet to take part,’ the source added. Buckingham Palace last night refused to confirm which members of the Royal Family – if any – had completed the diversity courses. But they added that, while not compulsory, they had been well received by staff within the Royal household.

A Buckingham Palace official said: ‘I wouldn’t comment on individual members of the Royal Family but what is important is that the inclusivity and diversity training is available to all members of the Royal Family and all senior leaders within the household.’

An inclusion and diversity ‘strategy and action plan’ was initiated after Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, asked a black guest at Buckingham Palace: ‘Where do you really come from?’

[From The Daily Mail]

I would assume none of the “working royals” have participated – please, can you see Camilla in one of these training programs? Can you imagine the Incandescent One attending one of these classes? They do not care and they do not want to change. Plus, even if they went to one of those classes, they would undo all of the “good work” by happily posing with Susan Hussey at Royal Ascot, because that racist a–hole is still invited everywhere.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace was in a crazy-rush to tell everyone that they hired a British-Pakistani woman!! Per the Daily Mail:

The King has hired a woman of colour to be one of his most trusted advisers. It is believed to be the first time someone from an ethnic minority has been made an Assistant Private Secretary – one of the most senior roles within the Palace. The unnamed British civil servant, thought to be of Pakistani heritage, will rank alongside another new recruit – who The Mail on Sunday can reveal to be Nathan Ross.

A source said: ‘This appears to be a conscious effort by the King to look beyond the normal British white male parameters.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“The normal British white male parameters.” Perhaps suggesting that hiring a woman of color is somehow “abnormal.” It is the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, you do not get a f–king cookie for hiring your FIRST person of color for senior staffing. I feel sorry for this woman because you know her work life is going to be hellish.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

24 Responses to “The Windsors are not ‘taking part’ in the palace’s diversity & inclusion training”

  1. Ash says:
    July 3, 2023 at 8:46 am

    A very racist family.

    Reply
  2. Izzy says:
    July 3, 2023 at 8:57 am

    “…what is important is that the inclusivity and diversity training is available to all members of the Royal Family..” WTF NO. That’s not the important part at all. It’s meaningless if the people who are in charge and set the tone for the workplace ignore it.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 3, 2023 at 9:17 am

      Yeah, it’s voluntary and not mandated for the staff. They clearly did not report exactly how many staff members took part let alone members of the RF. I’d be real curious to know how many staff members took part in these voluntary courses.

      Reply
      • ML says:
        July 3, 2023 at 10:05 am

        Izzy, exactly: the point is not that it’s available to everyone, the point should be that they’re engaging with it!
        Jais, exactly: voluntary programs offered (and left unused) when there is a huge problem do not work.
        SarahCS, exactly: the people whose recollections varied are not making use of this program at all. And many of them have documented racist behavior by the RR (whose job it is to not make them seem racist at all).

      • Mary Pester says:
        July 3, 2023 at 10:22 am

        @Jais, yes details of the course and how to take part of it are now in a corner of the palace growing cobwebs, Charlie is being praised for HIRING a woman of colour, but not being called out for not supporting his biracial daughter in law of his biracial grandchildren. So in other words, same Palace sht, different Palace day!?

    • SarahCS says:
      July 3, 2023 at 9:18 am

      What’s important is that they are refusing to engage with it.

      We see you.

      Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    July 3, 2023 at 8:58 am

    That woman will be out within a year. Either let go or running screaming because of the toxic nature of that family, pardon me, firm.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:00 am

    This is why it’s BS whenever they try to describe this dysfunctional family as a “Firm”. How are you going to have senior management refuse to take part in diversity training? If you have top down leadership and that leadership is awful it’s going to be hard to affect any type of change regardless if other people not in leadership positions want to do better. Also, saying out loud in 2023 that you decided to look out of your normal white male parameters and think that that makes you look good, whoo. And they think they don’t need the training?

    Reply
  5. Sunday says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:05 am

    This is awful, obviously, and they’re all terrible, hateful, racist people, but I honestly can’t stop laughing thinking of those fools in a diversity and inclusion class. “Some of our horses are brown, surely that’s enough diversity around here!” or “Camilla drinks French wine, what more do they want from us!”

    Lord what I would pay to see an episode of The Windsors feature them all in diversity training.

    Reply
  6. Shawna says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Voluntary… I just can’t.

    Reply
  7. MsIam says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:13 am

    “So normally we would hire a white male for this sort if thing but look! We are giving a person thought to be of Pakistani descent a chance!” Like Harry said they tell on themselves. Plus what is this “thought to be” garbage? Assholes. I hope this woman enjoys being abused, scapegoated and gaslit because that seems par for the course with that bunch.

    Reply
  8. Laura D says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I have no words! If none of the family are even curious enough about diversity training to attend just one of the courses then there is absolutely no hope for them. At the very least they should have gone along so they could support their own argument that the whole thing is a load of nonsense! By not even bothering to put their heads around the door all they’re doing is telling the world that they really and truly believe they haven’t got a problem.

    Given “their” treatment of Meghan and Ngozi Fulani I really worry for the new private secretary. These people don’t have a clue how to behave around people who are not the same as them!

    Reply
  9. Over it says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:31 am

    Now why would I as a member of the most racist family and a proud practicing racist ever attend diversity training? Like what would be the point? Can’t you all just let me racist in peace and be proud about it?

    Reply
  10. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    July 3, 2023 at 9:43 am

    As the incomparable Michael Sheen (playing Tony Blair) said, “can’t someone please save these people from themselves?” These people just can’t stop themselves from showing the world who they truly are, what “values” they uphold and how morally bankrupt they really are.

    Reply
  11. Eliora says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Honestly I think everyone should stop pretending to be shocked that the RF has no interest in diversity. After all you are talking about a group of people who married family members in order to keep their ranks “pure.” They have showed us over and over again who they are, it’s high time that we start believing them. The RF are white people who have a strong preference for “white only” spaces.

    Reply
  12. ML says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:09 am

    “ Some members of the Royal Family have decided not to take part in ‘diversity and inclusivity’ training programmes, The Mail on Sunday has been told.”

    “But an insider told this newspaper: ‘I don’t know of any members of the Royal Family who have taken part in the training.’”

    This has been reported by the DF. This is a huge problem, especially since those ethnic diversity statistics were just published and the RF was found lacking. I’m surprised that they even published this information.

    Reply
  13. Susan Collins says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Shocking!! Say it isn’t so!! NOT. They will continue to be the racist family that they are there is no changing that no matter how many pictures you take with people of different colors.

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:45 am

    This is such a terrible look for them, but it’s clear they don’t care.

    Reply
  15. Chantal says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:55 am

    More adventures from the gang that couldn’t shoot straight – unless shooting themselves in the foot counts. If so, they are 💯

    Is anyone really surprised that the family that is the pinnacle of white supremacy neither attends nor mandates or encourages diversity training for its staff? After all, why would God-ordained people need this? /s.
    My auto correct put “disdained” instead of ordained. Even AI knows…

    At this rate I’m questioning whether there was ever any diversity training offered or if its just more palace bs. That staffing report made them look like the a-holes they are so…

    Reply
  16. Libra says:
    July 3, 2023 at 10:59 am

    I cannot erase from my memory the sight of the disrespectful behavior at H and M wedding; the childish eye rolling, giggling and demeaning glances. The whole world saw this and yet they say they are not racist.

    Reply
  17. Amy Bee says:
    July 3, 2023 at 11:20 am

    I’m going predict that this new assistant private secretary is going to last 6 months.

    Reply

