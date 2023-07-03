The Windsors are not ‘taking part’ in the palace’s diversity & inclusion training

Several days ago, the Times of London excerpted some new chapters from Valentine Low’s book Courtiers. I’m covering that separately, but I wanted to bring it up because Low’s sources (the palace courtiers) were all over the place about whether they would acknowledge that the monarchy has a racism problem. Like, there are still a lot of people within the institution who refuse to acknowledge that the Duchess of Sussex faced racism within the institution (those people claim that she simply didn’t WANT to “fit in”). There are some courtiers – and perhaps some royals – who do acknowledge that their racial blindspots and outright racism are the biggest issues facing the long-term stability of the monarchy. That being said, they’re doing next to nothing to address the problem – they formed a committee (which was 88% white) to look into their diversity issues. Then Buckingham Palace wouldn’t even release their staff-diversity numbers, because they’re still incapable of diversifying their staff. Not only that, but the palace is trying to do diversity-training programs, but very few people are doing them:
Some members of the Royal Family have decided not to take part in ‘diversity and inclusivity’ training programmes, The Mail on Sunday has been told. The voluntary schemes, consisting of both online and in-person lessons, were provided by outside companies and offered to both household staff and members of the Royal Family.
But an insider told this newspaper: ‘I don’t know of any members of the Royal Family who have taken part in the training.’
One course was called ‘unconscious bias training’ and another ‘diversity in the workplace’.
‘I know that some Royals kicked the unconscious bias one into touch and have yet to take part,’ the source added. Buckingham Palace last night refused to confirm which members of the Royal Family – if any – had completed the diversity courses. But they added that, while not compulsory, they had been well received by staff within the Royal household.
A Buckingham Palace official said: ‘I wouldn’t comment on individual members of the Royal Family but what is important is that the inclusivity and diversity training is available to all members of the Royal Family and all senior leaders within the household.’
An inclusion and diversity ‘strategy and action plan’ was initiated after Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, asked a black guest at Buckingham Palace: ‘Where do you really come from?’
[From The Daily Mail]
I would assume none of the “working royals” have participated – please, can you see Camilla in one of these training programs? Can you imagine the Incandescent One attending one of these classes? They do not care and they do not want to change. Plus, even if they went to one of those classes, they would undo all of the “good work” by happily posing with Susan Hussey at Royal Ascot, because that racist a–hole is still invited everywhere.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace was in a crazy-rush to tell everyone that they hired a British-Pakistani woman!! Per the Daily Mail:
The King has hired a woman of colour to be one of his most trusted advisers. It is believed to be the first time someone from an ethnic minority has been made an Assistant Private Secretary – one of the most senior roles within the Palace. The unnamed British civil servant, thought to be of Pakistani heritage, will rank alongside another new recruit – who The Mail on Sunday can reveal to be Nathan Ross.
A source said: ‘This appears to be a conscious effort by the King to look beyond the normal British white male parameters.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“The normal British white male parameters.” Perhaps suggesting that hiring a woman of color is somehow “abnormal.” It is the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, you do not get a f–king cookie for hiring your FIRST person of color for senior staffing. I feel sorry for this woman because you know her work life is going to be hellish.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down during a two day visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Co Down, United Kingdom
When: 24 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
A view of the Colonel’s Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London, ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade.
Featuring: General View
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2023
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III travelled behind the Flying Scotsman in the Royal Carriages along the North Yorkshire Moors Railways heritage line and met the railways Chief Executive Officer, Chris Price, and longstanding volunteers to mark the 50th Anniversary of the official opening of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (1973-2023).
During His Majesty’s visit to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, the Royal Train journeyed from Grosmont to Pickering, where The King unveiled a plaque to memorialise the occasion. He also took the opportunity to view the Flying Scotsman, which turned 100 on 24th February 2023, and had been specially prepared for the occasion: its roof painted white and new lamps fitted to the cab, in line with the tradition of hauling the Royal Train.
Welcoming His Majesty to NYMR was Chief Executive, Chris Price, who said, “It’s an honour to be able to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the NYMR with a special visit from King Charles III. For all these years we have preserved our heritage railway and to celebrate this with royalty is such a privilege. It gives us the enthusiasm and joy to continue for generations to come.”
Built in 1923 at Doncaster Works, Flying Scotsman started life as just another of Sir Nigel Gresley’s A1 class of locomotives. It is now considered the most famous locomotive in the world, holding the world record for a non-stop run in a steam locomotive, set in 1989 with a 422-mile trip. The celebrity engine retired from service in 1963, and is now a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum (part of the Science Museum Group) in York, where it is a working museum exhibit. Its visit to Pickering is the latest in its centenary programme, which sees the locomotive on the tracks, hauling main line tours and visiting heritage railways across the country.
A registered charity, the NYMR requires between 300-500 hours of volunteer support every day to bring its story to life. Among the team are a few long standing volunteers who have been at the NYMR since the first day in 1973 when the Duchess of Kent officially opened the railway. Fifty years on, and John Bruce, Chris Cubitt, John Hunt and Terry Newman are still firing on all cylinders as the NYMR steams into the future.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Pickering, North Yorkshire, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jun 2023
Credit: Simon Jacobs/NYMR/Cover Images
**EDITORIAL USE ONLY**
Reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate the Windrush Generation, and mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate the Windrush Generation, and mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush.
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III leads members of The Royal Family on his first Trooping the Colour, the monarch’s official birthday parade
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Royals attend Day 4 of Royal Ascot.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Britain’s King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral, Timothy Laurence, watch dancers perform, as they attend the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 13, 2023.,Image: 762521173, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: HANNAH MCKAY / Avalon
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
A very racist family.
“…what is important is that the inclusivity and diversity training is available to all members of the Royal Family..” WTF NO. That’s not the important part at all. It’s meaningless if the people who are in charge and set the tone for the workplace ignore it.
Yeah, it’s voluntary and not mandated for the staff. They clearly did not report exactly how many staff members took part let alone members of the RF. I’d be real curious to know how many staff members took part in these voluntary courses.
Izzy, exactly: the point is not that it’s available to everyone, the point should be that they’re engaging with it!
Jais, exactly: voluntary programs offered (and left unused) when there is a huge problem do not work.
SarahCS, exactly: the people whose recollections varied are not making use of this program at all. And many of them have documented racist behavior by the RR (whose job it is to not make them seem racist at all).
@Jais, yes details of the course and how to take part of it are now in a corner of the palace growing cobwebs, Charlie is being praised for HIRING a woman of colour, but not being called out for not supporting his biracial daughter in law of his biracial grandchildren. So in other words, same Palace sht, different Palace day!?
What’s important is that they are refusing to engage with it.
We see you.
That woman will be out within a year. Either let go or running screaming because of the toxic nature of that family, pardon me, firm.
This is why it’s BS whenever they try to describe this dysfunctional family as a “Firm”. How are you going to have senior management refuse to take part in diversity training? If you have top down leadership and that leadership is awful it’s going to be hard to affect any type of change regardless if other people not in leadership positions want to do better. Also, saying out loud in 2023 that you decided to look out of your normal white male parameters and think that that makes you look good, whoo. And they think they don’t need the training?
This is awful, obviously, and they’re all terrible, hateful, racist people, but I honestly can’t stop laughing thinking of those fools in a diversity and inclusion class. “Some of our horses are brown, surely that’s enough diversity around here!” or “Camilla drinks French wine, what more do they want from us!”
Lord what I would pay to see an episode of The Windsors feature them all in diversity training.
Voluntary… I just can’t.
“So normally we would hire a white male for this sort if thing but look! We are giving a person thought to be of Pakistani descent a chance!” Like Harry said they tell on themselves. Plus what is this “thought to be” garbage? Assholes. I hope this woman enjoys being abused, scapegoated and gaslit because that seems par for the course with that bunch.
Does anyone know what Priti Patel is up to these days?
Sarah, YIKES!
The way I screamed at this comment! All the applause @SarahCS
I have no words! If none of the family are even curious enough about diversity training to attend just one of the courses then there is absolutely no hope for them. At the very least they should have gone along so they could support their own argument that the whole thing is a load of nonsense! By not even bothering to put their heads around the door all they’re doing is telling the world that they really and truly believe they haven’t got a problem.
Given “their” treatment of Meghan and Ngozi Fulani I really worry for the new private secretary. These people don’t have a clue how to behave around people who are not the same as them!
Now why would I as a member of the most racist family and a proud practicing racist ever attend diversity training? Like what would be the point? Can’t you all just let me racist in peace and be proud about it?
As the incomparable Michael Sheen (playing Tony Blair) said, “can’t someone please save these people from themselves?” These people just can’t stop themselves from showing the world who they truly are, what “values” they uphold and how morally bankrupt they really are.
Honestly I think everyone should stop pretending to be shocked that the RF has no interest in diversity. After all you are talking about a group of people who married family members in order to keep their ranks “pure.” They have showed us over and over again who they are, it’s high time that we start believing them. The RF are white people who have a strong preference for “white only” spaces.
“ Some members of the Royal Family have decided not to take part in ‘diversity and inclusivity’ training programmes, The Mail on Sunday has been told.”
“But an insider told this newspaper: ‘I don’t know of any members of the Royal Family who have taken part in the training.’”
This has been reported by the DF. This is a huge problem, especially since those ethnic diversity statistics were just published and the RF was found lacking. I’m surprised that they even published this information.
Shocking!! Say it isn’t so!! NOT. They will continue to be the racist family that they are there is no changing that no matter how many pictures you take with people of different colors.
This is such a terrible look for them, but it’s clear they don’t care.
More adventures from the gang that couldn’t shoot straight – unless shooting themselves in the foot counts. If so, they are 💯
Is anyone really surprised that the family that is the pinnacle of white supremacy neither attends nor mandates or encourages diversity training for its staff? After all, why would God-ordained people need this? /s.
My auto correct put “disdained” instead of ordained. Even AI knows…
At this rate I’m questioning whether there was ever any diversity training offered or if its just more palace bs. That staffing report made them look like the a-holes they are so…
I cannot erase from my memory the sight of the disrespectful behavior at H and M wedding; the childish eye rolling, giggling and demeaning glances. The whole world saw this and yet they say they are not racist.
I’m going predict that this new assistant private secretary is going to last 6 months.