The Windsors are not ‘taking part’ in the palace’s diversity & inclusion training

Several days ago, the Times of London excerpted some new chapters from Valentine Low’s book Courtiers. I’m covering that separately, but I wanted to bring it up because Low’s sources (the palace courtiers) were all over the place about whether they would acknowledge that the monarchy has a racism problem. Like, there are still a lot of people within the institution who refuse to acknowledge that the Duchess of Sussex faced racism within the institution (those people claim that she simply didn’t WANT to “fit in”). There are some courtiers – and perhaps some royals – who do acknowledge that their racial blindspots and outright racism are the biggest issues facing the long-term stability of the monarchy. That being said, they’re doing next to nothing to address the problem – they formed a committee (which was 88% white) to look into their diversity issues. Then Buckingham Palace wouldn’t even release their staff-diversity numbers, because they’re still incapable of diversifying their staff. Not only that, but the palace is trying to do diversity-training programs, but very few people are doing them:

Some members of the Royal Family have decided not to take part in ‘diversity and inclusivity’ training programmes, The Mail on Sunday has been told. The voluntary schemes, consisting of both online and in-person lessons, were provided by outside companies and offered to both household staff and members of the Royal Family. But an insider told this newspaper: ‘I don’t know of any members of the Royal Family who have taken part in the training.’ One course was called ‘unconscious bias training’ and another ‘diversity in the workplace’. ‘I know that some Royals kicked the unconscious bias one into touch and have yet to take part,’ the source added. Buckingham Palace last night refused to confirm which members of the Royal Family – if any – had completed the diversity courses. But they added that, while not compulsory, they had been well received by staff within the Royal household. A Buckingham Palace official said: ‘I wouldn’t comment on individual members of the Royal Family but what is important is that the inclusivity and diversity training is available to all members of the Royal Family and all senior leaders within the household.’ An inclusion and diversity ‘strategy and action plan’ was initiated after Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, asked a black guest at Buckingham Palace: ‘Where do you really come from?’

[From The Daily Mail]

I would assume none of the “working royals” have participated – please, can you see Camilla in one of these training programs? Can you imagine the Incandescent One attending one of these classes? They do not care and they do not want to change. Plus, even if they went to one of those classes, they would undo all of the “good work” by happily posing with Susan Hussey at Royal Ascot, because that racist a–hole is still invited everywhere.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace was in a crazy-rush to tell everyone that they hired a British-Pakistani woman!! Per the Daily Mail:

The King has hired a woman of colour to be one of his most trusted advisers. It is believed to be the first time someone from an ethnic minority has been made an Assistant Private Secretary – one of the most senior roles within the Palace. The unnamed British civil servant, thought to be of Pakistani heritage, will rank alongside another new recruit – who The Mail on Sunday can reveal to be Nathan Ross. A source said: ‘This appears to be a conscious effort by the King to look beyond the normal British white male parameters.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“The normal British white male parameters.” Perhaps suggesting that hiring a woman of color is somehow “abnormal.” It is the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, you do not get a f–king cookie for hiring your FIRST person of color for senior staffing. I feel sorry for this woman because you know her work life is going to be hellish.