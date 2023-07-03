Prince Harry is only seeking £570,000 in his lawsuit against the Mirror Group

I realize that the American civil litigation system has warped me whenever I read about court cases in Europe. British peeps and Europeans simply don’t have America’s inherently litigious nature, nor do they expect to win millions in damages over some truly heinous sh-t. Take, for example, the class-action lawsuit against the Mirror Group Newspapers for hacking, blagging and other criminal behavior. The Mirror was engaged in criminal behavior for decades, behavior which ruined lives, livelihoods and reputations. Prince Harry is only one of many plaintiffs, although the British media absolutely wants people to believe that the case is solely about Harry. Each plaintiff gets to say what they feel they’re owed by the Mirror’s criminal activities, and I was shocked by the low number Harry is asking for.
The Mirror hacking trial finished yesterday with Prince Harry’s lawyers saying he should be awarded more than half a million pounds. The Duke of Sussex and three others are suing the newspaper’s publisher, alleging phone hacking and other illegal activity. At the end of a seven-week trial, the High Court released a summary of how much the claimants were seeking.
In Harry’s case, he claims he should be awarded £330,000 for 33 newspaper articles that he says were derived from unlawful means. In addition, the duke wants £15,000 a year for each of 16 years he says his phones and voicemails were being intercepted – taking the total to £570,000.
Andrew Green, the publisher’s barrister, said the 38-year-old duke’s claim his phone had been systematically hacked was ‘just hopeless’, adding: ‘The 16-year period started in 1996 when, on his own evidence, he didn’t have a mobile phone – so it’s not a good starting point.’
The KC that argued careful analysis left Harry’s claim ‘in tatters’. Mirror Group Newspapers denies hacking the prince, and argues he is due no more than £500 for one incident in which it admits it accessed his private information.
Harry’s case is being heard alongside similar claims by actor Michael Turner, who is best known for playing Kevin Webster in Coronation Street, actress Nikki Sanderson and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman. Mr Justice Fancourt said he would deliver his ruling in due course. He cautioned that after such a case he had ‘a lot to do’ and it ‘won’t be for some time’.
Can you believe how little money Harry is asking for? If you’re an American, doesn’t it blow your mind? Like, I’m sorry – if the British media colluded to hack my phones for decades and they waged an unhinged campaign to smear me and my spouse, I would demand MILLIONS. Tens of millions. I would not stop until I put the newspaper out of business. But the British system is different, I get that, and I believe there are caps on damages in these kinds of cases. Still, from where I sit, £570,000 sounds like a relative bargain for all of the criminal sh-t the Mirror was up to.
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex arrives at The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 6 June, 2023 to give evidence as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, for the second day of his lawsuit against The Mirror Group.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, with his lawyer, David Sherborne, following his second day giving testimony in the witness stand.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
Pictured: Prince Harry
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince HARRY, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers, in phone-hacking case.
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry leaves the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
Pictured: Prince Harry
While I’d definitely want millions if it was me, I think Harry is not doing this for money and I’m glad the figure he’s asking for supports that.
Yes, Kaiser… Harry is asking for a low amount to make a point. They don’t need their blood money. But, what’s most important is that he gets them on record admitting in court of law to their crimes and deceit.
It was never about the money. Harry wanted everything out there for the people to see. The underhand practices, the damage they caused to his mother and girlfriends is all out there now. The fact that Piers Morgan didn’t have the guts to take the stand to back up his lies and innuendos showed the whole world what a low level opportunistic coward he really is.
Win or lose Harry has done what he set out to do.
I think Harry wants some of these press pirates go in the dock starting with Pus Morgan. Hacking in the UK carries 2 – 5 years in prison so I see why these loswrs are putting up a fight.
Can he ask for attorney fees on top of his “damages”? B/c you know he’s spent more than that damage amount on high end counsel.
The disintegration of the free press to corporate interests is happening here to- but it is so stark in England, so easy to see.
Less easy to see here- but it is happening- the things they are not covering that would bring attention to the evils being done by corporations through their bought for GOP politicians, and through the press.
All leading to the end of democracy. It is painfully depressing.
I believe the loser always pays attorneys fees. I hope the judge awards Harry more than he asked for if he wins. Is that possible?
I get why Harry wasn’t asking for millions. He’s making a point. He wants the press held accountable for their illegal activities. He doesn’t want it to look like a cash grab.
If Harry wins then his lawyers will ask for costs. Usually it is a percentage of the actual fees spent and not full indemnification.
I also suspect his damages request is based on UK caselaw for similar types of cases. If their ask is reasonable then a judge is more likely to use that number. As a judge alone case there won’t be wild million dollar damage awards.
I hope he gets the money.
With Harry’s case, the media is fighting for a verdict to make sure H/M aren’t successful in the courts…which would be seen as justification of some of their arguments.
And everyone* wants Harry to be as unlikeable and untrustworthy as possible.
*You know who I mean!
Whereas a William got a secret 1mil settlement.
Without batting an eye and an “agreement” with W. But Harry should be awarded more as he had been aggrieved in a much larger capacity.
In the end, I want Harry, and the other litigants, to be have the final judgment in their favor. May the criminal actions of these rags face the consequences with the truth publicly revealed. May the public fully understand how they operate and the lengths to which they caused harm for everyone.
@ Jais, I wouldn’t be surprised if they bragged about William getting more money from them than Harry did. They’re just that clueless about how what they say really makes them look, lol!
I want my money and accountability. I don’t know why I shouldn’t Have both . I want these gutter rags bankrupt because I am out for blood because what they did to him and others is unforgivable and these people only understand suffering when it affects their bank accounts
What bothers me about the low ask is that it’s low enough that I can imagine the average price per year being seen by the Mirror Group as an acceptable cost for doing business. That’s less per year and per article than they probably spend on snacks for the break room. And, as @Jais has pointed out, far less than William’s deal. I get that for Harry, it’s not about the money. I hope that there are other things put in place that genuinely deter these types of criminal practices going forward.
But Harry is one of several (dozens?) of people in this case; if they have to pay out for everybody, it could hit them pretty hard. At least, that’s what I’m hoping.
True! I have no idea how the money awarded gets sorted out when there are multiple claimants. I share your hope @BeanieBean — that the eventual total is enough to hit hard and hurt, and ideally, to make them change their ways.
Going by their record of lying about everything H&M do, I don’t believe this! Plus willy took 2Million, this raises questions and insinuates that he took more as bribe to keep quiet. I would much rather believe that this sum is what his lawyers are getting(which Murdoch will have to pay for).
On a side note, I notice a shift in how they’re covering this trial(pehaps its due to tabloid reader being fatiguged with 24/7 smears=less clicks) they stopped covering by twisting everything and dare I say there’s less bashing of Harry. Meanwhile we’re getting more unflattering Kate article, I wonder if there’s a link
The judge can, and should award him aggravated damages. I hope he gets millions! He certainly deserves it.
I don’t know the UK system, however I assume this is actual damages versus putative. In the Goop trial the plaintiff asked for $300K actual but then in closing his lawyers asked for 3million punitive.
There are around 100 claimants, if the first four win and receive around £500,000 each, the total would be around £50,000,000 if the rest of them win.
It is much more likely the rest of them will win if the first 4 do because all of MGN’s greasy excuses will have been proven invalid by Harry’s expensive lawyers.
It would be open season on MGN.