Prince George & his dad enjoyed a day of cricket-watching at Lord’s

Okay, so I just… have no idea about cricket. I can’t explain what’s happening in the sport, but I do know that a “century” is a good thing (?) and that the Ashes is a very big deal. Or is it called the Ashes Test? See, I’m not even sure. I just know that the Ashes is 140 years old, and it’s always Britain versus Australia. For cricket fans, the Ashes is a BFD. The Ashes has been happening for the past week, and on Saturday, the fourth day, Prince William brought his oldest son along to watch cricket.
Prince William and Prince George did some father-son bonding while attending a cricket match on Saturday. The two royals — who love to take in sporting events together — were photographed in a private box as they watched England take on Australia on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s in London.
Prince William, 41, wore a light blue button-down shirt with a blue blazer and black shades as he watched the on-field action alongside his eldest son. The little prince, 9, took after his father, wearing a similar outfit consisting of a checked shirt and a dark blue sports coat.
The two were caught often making similar faces during the game as Prince William appeared to point out and explain plays to his son. They were even captured sipping on their drinks in unison in one photo.
At the match, an ecstatic Prince George was also presented with a mini-replica of the Ashes urn by Richard Thompson, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board. Photographers captured the moment on camera, including a proud Prince William smiling over at his son’s excited reaction.
During a break in the play, the pair stood up to get some refreshments. A seemingly hungry Prince George was captured on camera digging into a slice of pizza while he looked out over the venue as his father chatted with other guests including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
I have no idea what George is really like, but I do feel like this “sports-mad” persona is kind of being forced on him. It’s clear that he likes football a lot, but I’m not sure he’s actually all that keen on tennis and cricket. Still, he was being a good kid and paying attention. He seemed more into the pizza than the cricket, but I’m sure he liked having a day out with his dad. If Kate had been there, she would have been in his face, pointing at random things and freeze-posing. Speaking of, William has been spending so much time away from Kate recently. He ran away from Ascot to go clubbing with his bros. He launched Homewards in multiple cities without Kate. He ran off to Norfolk (cough) solo to attend some county fair. And now he’s acting like a divorced dad who planned out a “fun outing” with one of his kids for the weekend.
George should bring friends to these games. He is the only child in that group and wears a lookalike outfit of his father. He is treated special even getting a gift. William in those button down shirts is not a good look for him. William should take Charlotte to some events one on one and later bring only Louis. This does give a strong impression of George being treated more special.
That’s because George is being treated as more special. He is the heir. And right now he is conditioned to be William’s mini. From dressing similar (or in certain cases the same) to the hobbies, personality and even body language
And don’t be surprised if we see kate do this kind off stuff with charlotte. Louis, already being the joker and the ‘fun’ prince will be left with the nanny.
Charles did not even have his heir will go around in looks like outfits. George at this age cannot have his own unique look. Not a good idea will having the dress alike business.
yea agreed. the dressing him like a weird hybrid 40 yo man with choir boy all the time is so weird. But i’m not sure how much you can force any sort of interest in sports for kids tho. I’ve seen parents drag kids to sporting events and they look absolutely miserable. For the most part George has looked happy to be at sporting events and engaged, which makes me think this “sports mad” persona isn’t very forced and he’s actually into sports.
Kkkate won’t do that with Charlotte bc Kkkate is too jealous and insecure and views all women and girls as competition. Expect Charlotte to be dressed like a Victorian child.
Yeah, the outfit is not for a kid his age. But let me just say, he looks like he is much more relaxed around Peg than he is with Keen. As Kaiser says, she would be in his face all the time and make him participate in her freeze posing. Here G looks like he just enjoys his fathers attention and Peg lets him just be. I don’t think Keen would allow him to eat pizza in public. Anyway, I’m not praising Daddy Peg here, it’s just an impression. Also, maybe Charlotte didn’t care to join, and Louis probably is too young for this stuff. I’m not sure there is a conspiracy here.
George seems to enjoy being with his dad but yeah letting him bring friends along sometimes would be nice. He looked like he was actually having fun at the coronation surrounded by the other boys. That’s why the slimmed down balcony is so ridiculous. If the other cousins were on the balcony, the spotlight wouldn’t be beaming down on only 3 kids and they’d all probably have a better time.
I couldn’t agree more. But I’ll try.
The Ashes is always a test series. Australia probably going to win. I was only wondering yesterday why we never see them at the cricket. Poor George can’t eat in peace.
Will and George should have has pizza together then have that ceremony.
I was a sporty kid, but not in to baseball, my dad’s absolute life long sports love. I LOVED going to baseball games with him and had the best times. I imagine George likes being with his dad and they both like sports generally, though cricket….I was in India during a India/Pakistan match and spent a weekend (because apparently it lasts 3 days!!!) with practically a whole village excited to explain what was happening and still understand NOTHING lol.
William makes those odd faces.
Lots of “dad’s weekend with the son” energy here, even with the open collar look. At least George wasn’t forced to wear a tie to this.
I agree about the Dad’s Weekend energy. I expect he will do similar photo ops with the other kids too. As I said above, I don’t feel like G is singled out here for any special treatment. It’s not a rule that they should go together everywhere. Louis is too young for these spectator events yet. Charlotte maybe likes other sports more.
I think Charlotte should go to tennis matches
Yeah – it seems that William gets one kid at a time. Let’s not forget that time where Charlotte and Will arrived somewhere in a helicopter only to be picked up by kHate in a car. It’s all very odd to me – it would have been better if Louis was there as well. He (Louis) seems to respond better to his father – we know how he treats kHate. As others have said previously, Louis strikes me as a child who acts out to get parental attention.
Cricket is long and can be hard to pay attention to for small kids. William probably would have had to entertain Louis more which would be less fun watching for him so I can see why he took George. I do agree on possibly bringing friends for George though but I think there probably is a security issue around it in terms of logistics that is a bit nightmarish.
This does look like a fun outing for a kid through(if only they would let him dress like one)/ It really is giving big divorced dad energy though.
It does look like the single dad roll out has started.
But when we mention William only taking one kid to something, when is the last time Kate took all the kids to something on her own? Usually if the kids are there so is William.
Dad’s weekend with the son… and the UK prime minister.
Is that bread crust with tomato sauce? Is this really pizza?
English pizza…
lol!
It looks more like authentic Italian pizza which has way less cheese than American pizza.
It’s English stadium pizza more than anything else. I don’t think it’s authentic to any country.
George looks happy. Looks like holidays in the sun have been happening, William is very suntanned, George has a little sun. Princess Diana appeared to be a kind, loving and very affectionate mother, hopefully William has inherited some of this. George is back to being a brunette, Khate seems to have stopped having his hair bleached. George, Charlotte and Louis always seen very stressed when they are around her. All three children seem far more relaxed around William.
Diana did not treat the heir more special. I hope will has sports days for each of his children not just George. And all the children should be able to invite friends. I think all of the children should experienced one on one day with dad.
I don’t know about friends. My kids are around G’s and Charlotte’s age. I encourage and help them to socialize with friends outside of school, but I’m not sure about having them filmed and photographed. They don’t understand the magnitude of having their images published in that magnitude, so they cannot consent. Maybe his friends’ parents feel the same.
I recall that harry and William brought friends when they were children but were not placed front and center like George is.
Ales, I agree. I think the reason why they appear more relaxed with Peg is because Peg himself is more relaxed in public and around upper crust people that surround him here. Keen is always nervous and insecure around these people and the kids get sucked into that.
I too got the feeling that Will is setting up a single dad kinda vibe – especially with the oddly unbuttoned shirt. Is it just me or does he normally have his shirts buttoned up? Or maybe it’s a sign he doesn’t like buttons – letting button loving Kate know things are DONE. OK, that last part was just me kidding.
I agree with you that it seems like William is doing the open collar thing much more often at engagements now.
And that pic where George is eating his pizza and Will is leaning in – just seems so “try hard”.
It’s really unattractive and needs to stop.
Will seems to be like Kate playing to cameras while helping or advising his child
George is being groomed to be the future king, starting with image. Is he being prepped with knowledge of the UK constitution like her late great grandmother was she became heiress presumptive? This smells of PR because last weekend’s boys night out.
William majored in geography. I think the queen was tutored in more relevant topics as princess.
Geography major doesn’t help develop skills in diplomacy. See the then Cambridge Carribean tour.
Trying to work out who G looks like. Not a Windsor, Spencer or Middleton.
Middleton features but as he grows up the Windsor features may predominate. It looks like George’s photo was airbrushed it looks more like a portrait.
I think that Prince George (or PG Tips as he was called on DListed) look a lot like his great uncle Charles Spencer.
I’m sorry that a child is being utilised as a “tool” within the frame of a PR strategy. By the way …his mother is passionate about children’s mental health!
Why aren’t William and Kate getting the separation questions from the press? When was the last time they did an engagement together? The single dad vibes are off the chart.
George seems to be a sweet kid. Hate the monarchy will try to change him.
William looks swarmy af yucking it up with the PM. Birds of a Tory feather, stick together.
Are you actually serious that he isn’t being used for PR? George is definitely not photographed everytime he is in public and neither is william himself for that matter. He is rarely ever seen in candid moments, going to school, playing in the park, etc unless his parents want to stage photo opportunities. the brf aren’t papped on their downtime at all anymore. the video of william at the club was from someone’s phone, not a paparazzi.
william and kate have always used pictures of their children to get out of bad press, draw attention to themselves, distract from other issues, etc. hence why they were at the queen’s state funeral, but it doesn’t work like it used to do.
This is definitely to distract from the visit at the club. Pose a bit and play attentive father and most will pretend the other stuff doesn’t exist.
Yesterday was not super scintillating (and England did poorly) and I can completely understand a 9 yo boy being more into the pizza. What a shame he couldn’t have taken him today, the atmosphere is electric!
Wouldn’t be surprised if Keen takes Charlotte to Wimbledon this year.
He looks happy to be out without Kate invading his space and constantly pointing her finger. Will lets him relax.
We’re just gonna skip over the unbuttoned shirt? What a rakish look, William. So loose and carefree /s
George and his siblings being styled much older than his age is so odd to me. also his hairstyle makes him look much older as well. he has had the same haircut pretty much since he has had hair. louis having the same is strange too. both charlotte and george look and act as if they are in their 40s like their parents, not little kids. louis is the only one that acts as a normal kid in any way. it’s sad. i truly don’t understand why they can’t just put their children in normal adult clothing.
It’s fine, it’s not a big deal that they went to a sports game together.
Typical Dad and kid thing to do, it’s weird that folks are reading so much into it.
I don’t think it’s bc George is the heir, I think C and L are a bit too young to follow it.
The Ashes is a big deal, kind of like game 7 in WS baseball, isn’t it?
And they are in a private box, i.e. SuperBowl Owners box?