Will Prince Harry travel to Scotland for his father’s coronation service? LOL.

This coming week is Holyrood Week in Scotland, also known as “Royal Week.” Every year, the British monarch travels up to Edinburgh for Holyrood Week and there’s a ceremony at Holyrood Palace where the monarch is given “the keys to the city.” The monarch – and usually some other assorted royals – spend the week traveling around Scotland, doing various events. It’s a big deal this year because it will be King Charles’s first Holyrood Week as monarch, and because he’s going to have a special coronation ceremony in Scotland on July 5th. Guess how the Daily Mail framed that simple fact, that Charles is going to have a lite Scottish Chubbly? If you guessed “they’re going to talk about Prince Harry,” you would be correct.

Scotland will celebrate King Charles ascension to the throne with a Coronation-style ‘Thanksgiving service’ in Edinburgh next week – but only one of the monarch’s sons will be there to witness the historic event. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay north of the border, are expected to join the king and queen in a regal procession through the city on Wednesday. The ceremony, at St Giles’ Cathedral, is a key part of Royal Week, with Charles and Camilla undertaking several engagements in Scotland.

Prince Harry is not thought to be attending the symbolic July 5th Honours of Scotland service to officially mark his father becoming Head of State in Scotland. The Duke of Sussex attended the Coronation on May 6th without wife Meghan Markle and flew in for just 24 hours to see his father crowned at Westminster Abbey, before jetting back to his home in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry’s likely absence from the service shows relations between father and son remain less than warm.

Next week’s ceremony involves a people’s procession of about 100 community groups collecting the honours from Edinburgh Castle. The procession will then be escorted to the cathedral by the Royal Regiment of Scotland and its Shetland pony mascot, Corporal Cruachan IV, supported by cadet musicians from the combined cadet force pipes and drums.

Meanwhile, a royal procession will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral, with the public lining the Royal Mile to view both processions.

[From The Daily Mail]

LMAO. I honestly didn’t know, before now, that they were doing this big ceremony in Edinburgh for a separate coronation celebration, but it’s hilarious that THIS is the way the papers are talking about it. Like, does Harry even know? Does Harry even care? The answer is probably “no” on both counts. I would also assume that Harry wasn’t invited to Holyrood Week in general, and that Charles is going to have to make due with Buttons and Bald. Buttons isn’t going to hang around Scotland for the whole week either – given how many Wimbledon dresses she’s been re-wearing lately, I think we can safely say that she’s itching to watch some tennis from the Royal Box. Why oh why must she be pestered with this tedious royal work during Wimbledon???

  1. Tessa says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:19 am

    Why another ceremony. Do they have to wear those same outfits

    Reply
  2. aimee says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:21 am

    literally no one:
    british media: OMG HARRY ISN’T GOING TO THIS RANDOM “MONUMENTAL” EVENT NO ONE CARES ABOUT TO SUPPORT DAD!!!

    Reply
  3. Chloe says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:24 am

    By the time july 5th rolls around in the UK, Harry will still be celebrating 4th of july in the US.

    Reply
  4. bisynaptic says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:32 am

    Prince Charles looks so strange with a crown.
    That’s all I got.

    Reply
  5. Giddy says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:49 am

    They have this Holyrood service and regal parade every year? With Chuck looking like the most over-dressed drum major in history? Then I predict that every year Harry still won’t be there.

    Reply
  6. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:58 am

    They know damn well Harry isn’t coming. There’s nothing to hold over him anymore. Holyrood Week doesn’t have the pull of the original Con. This is what Charles wanted. It’s everything he deserves. Being stuck with Buttons and Bald until he’s dead.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      July 2, 2023 at 9:11 am

      This is like groundhog day for the rota people. I hope they are bored and frustrated having to publish the same crap over and over. I swear they just change the name of the event H is supposed to miss out on and hit the publish button. They deserve it. Are we sure Peg and Keen are even going to this? Keen is probably on vacation with her tennis instructor/pool boy/Tom Cruise right now.

      Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    July 2, 2023 at 8:59 am

    The thought of Harry being there never crossed my mind. To my knowledge Harry has never been to Holyrood week so why would he be there now? The British press are so desperate for him to be there.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      July 2, 2023 at 9:14 am

      I do ‘t think they ever expected H to be there. They just need his name in the headline, otherwise who would ever click on “anothe chubbly, but smaller. Keen may wear something new”

      Reply
  8. TheCrankyFairy says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:14 am

    I hope the pony does more biting and pooping.

    Reply
  9. GoldenMom says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:25 am

    Chuckles’ delight and giddiness at FINALLY being king is incredible….thought he was pathetic before but this is just getting embarrassing. I bet he wears one of the crowns to bed every night…

    Reply
  10. Jan says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:28 am

    Harry was celebrating his mother’s birthday by passing out Diana Awards to the winners in LA, looking buff and tan.
    Cain presented his in a parking lot looking bored as usual.

    Reply
  11. Jan says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Biden turned his State visit to a 24 hour pit stop on his way to a NATO meeting. He is not giving Chuckles time to put him in a dog and pony show.
    Maybe he did hear about Cowmilla telling her cronies, that he farted in her presence.

    Reply
  12. Blithe says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:35 am

    Will William be there? Is “expected” the same thing as “confirmed”? Or Edward? Or the Duke of Kent? Or Camilla’s grandkids? Or the Middletons? Or tiaras? Or any of a number of representatives from any of a number of countries who were attended the other coronation in May? This is going to be a tedious news cycle if every thing Charles does focuses on what Harry doesn’t do or attend. Maybe the pony will do something rude.

    Reply
  13. Kittenmom says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:36 am

    I wonder if Mumbleton is going to re-wear her Party Poopers fake tiara

    Reply
  14. aquarius64 says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:51 am

    Harry is chilling getting ready for the 4th of July BBQ. I’ll laugh if he takes the oath of US citizenship that day too – a custom in the US. That would wipe the Scottish Chubbly off the front pages.

    Reply
  15. HeyKay says:
    July 2, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Good grief, Charles is having another hat party for himself? Ugh!

    Reply
  16. Angelica Schuyler says:
    July 2, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Don’t these people have anything else to do besides dressing up in costumes and parading around to celebrate themselves for existing? Maybe if they ever did something substantive for someone else, there might be something to actually celebrate. Right now it’s just another dog and pony show….

    Reply

