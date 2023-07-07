Queen Camilla’s private secretary only makes half of the king’s private secretary

One of the weirdly fascinating parts of The Crown is how little the monarch concerns themselves with staff issues, even for senior staff in significant – perhaps even vital – positions. Something The Crown does well is show how Queen Elizabeth II really didn’t know how to be an executive, and she had no idea how to manage staff or assign real tasks or even hire the best people for the job. She was often treated like an employee too. Well, it’s different with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Not better or worse, just different. Charles actually does have “managerial experience” and he was known for being very involved with the Duchy of Cornwall and his various charities and foundations. He also amassed a huge staff as Prince of Wales, and many of those people were brought over to Buckingham Palace when he became king. In all of the kerfuffle of title-changes and redundancies, it turns out that Charles’s private secretary gets paid double that of Camilla’s private secretary. These are technically civil service positions, but still.
The King’s male private secretary is paid more than double the salary of the Queen’s female top aide. Figures published for the first time reveal that Sir Clive Alderton, Charles’s right-hand man, is paid between £205,000 and £210,000, while Sophie Densham, Camilla’s private secretary, receives between £90,000 and £95,000.
Their salaries were disclosed in the annual sovereign grant report, which sets out taxpayer-funded expenditure used to support the monarch’s official duties. They were previously paid from the private income Charles, then Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, received from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which does not publish staff salaries.
The report also disclosed that Alderton is “provided with housing for the better performance” of his duties, with the undisclosed rent deducted from his salary “at a rate agreed with HM Treasury”. He is understood to reside in accommodation at Marlborough House, next to Clarence House, Charles and Camilla’s London residence, and within walking distance of his Buckingham Palace office.
Densham, a mother in her forties who is often described as “a safe pair of hands”, worked in the Buckingham Palace co-ordination and research unit before joining Camilla’s private office in 2008. She became her assistant private secretary in 2015 and her private secretary in 2021, and played a pivotal role in helping Camilla adjust to royal life and boosting her public profile.
As private secretaries to the King and Queen, Alderton and Densham’s duties include overseeing their diary of engagements, accompanying them on overseas tours, providing counsel and liaising with other members of the royal family. Alderton also acts as a member of the “golden triangle” — comprising the monarch’s private secretary, the cabinet secretary and the prime minister’s principal private secretary — and serves as Buckingham Palace’s key link to Downing Street on constitutional matters.
A former senior courtier said: “I’m really shocked by the disparity and I’m astonished by Sophie’s salary — that is a kick in the teeth. She is a real grafter, and hers is a massive, bloody busy job.”
Responding to a question about the disparity between Alderton and Densham’s salaries, a Buckingham Palace official said: “Her [Densham] remuneration package is set to a comparable position of the private secretary to the late Duke of Edinburgh.”
A royal source who knows Alderton and Densham well, said: “Whether you think there’s a disparity in the pay because of their sex, rather than their seniority, there is a question there. Sophie is known as being a very capable and dedicated support to the Queen.”
While Alderton is more “senior” and he’s the private secretary to the bloody king, that still doesn’t excuse Densham making half of what Alderton makes. AND Alderton gets a grace-and-favour apartment too, and you know he’s not “paying” market rent for it. The answer is: giving Camilla’s private secretary a raise, and a significant one at that. This should have been worked out months ago – no, it should have been worked out before QEII passed away, back when Charles and Camilla’s staff were being paid by Duchy money. This is actually a classic case of so-called “women’s work” being undervalued – they think because Densham is a woman working for a woman, their work is not as important or valuable.
Fun fact: the average stable manager in England is paid £47,303 a year.
That said, women stable managers should certainly earn as much as their male counterparts.
@Shawna. Good one😂😂😂😂😂
I mean, she’s well paid for someone who just gets cams cocktails and tells her to not pick her nose.
100% this woman leaked this to the press, including quotes calling herself a safe pair of hands. A+ scheming and maybe indicative of who on Camzilla’s staff is involved in her effective yet evil tabloid collusion strategy?
“Their salaries were disclosed in the annual sovereign grant report. “
Um, Sophie Densham is described as a mother in her 40s. Sir Clive, born 1967, is married and has two (grown) children himself. Wtf does SD’s family life to do with her job?
I came here to make the same remark. This appears to be something all the British media do, describe women as mothers or grandmothers, but never comment on any man’s procreation (or lack thereof).
So, while they’re commenting on the sexist pay disparity, the British media should get their own house in order and stop this double standard.
The same thing happens in Australia. It pisses me off something fearsome.
Well, Charles is king and Camilla isn’t. Charles is the only member of the RF who has an actual job with actual obligations (however useless we might think they are).
Bad look. Pay her more.
@ Jais, yes! This makes KFCIII look misogynistic as well as discriminatory against Densham. IF Camzilla had a male private Secretary, would there still be such an enormous discrepancy in salary and a plush home as well?
They are exactly who we all think they are.
But she should still get paid.
This was interesting:
“ Alderton also acts as a member of the “golden triangle” — comprising the monarch’s private secretary, the cabinet secretary and the prime minister’s principal private secretary — and serves as Buckingham Palace’s key link to Downing Street on constitutional matters.”
So that’s Alderton and Simon Case…Case still buzzing around.
Yeah, that looked a little too cozy for me.
Another example of how deeply misogynistic the British monarchy is and always has been. Even when the monarch is female. Maybe especially then. I always had the feeling that in important matters, QEII was not really captain of the ship. The courtiers were.
How much got the private secretary of the late queen?
Since there is (or should be) a signifcant difference between the role of the monach and the role of the spouse, I don´t have a problem if this ist reflected in they amount and pay of the staff.
In theory the private secretary of the head of state is far more important than the private secretary of a consort who has no constitutional role (or should have).
The question is, was there a similiar difference between the private secretarys of the late queen and Prince Phillip?
Or is this another attempt to embigen Cowmilla, pretending she is as important as the head of state?
Brit commenters please weigh in, what is a comparable position in American government? Is the King’s private secretary closer to the role the White House Chief of Staff plays or does that person merely book his appearances and maintain the calendar?
I don’t know about the exact difference between Elizabeth’s secretary and Philip’s, but the article says, “Her [Densham] remuneration package is set to a comparable position of the private secretary to the late Duke of Edinburgh.” So, I would think that there was a big difference.
I’m just trying to find out if the two royal positions have similar duties or not. If the King’s secretary is more of a chief of staff, that might explain why there is such a big disparity. If not, those two roles should be closer in pay,
CRex has an official fuction as head of state. While it is a representative and not a ruling function, he still has to meet with the PM, sign laws, open and dissolve parliament, hosting state visits, etc. Similiar to other Staates where head of state and head of government are seperated.
The consort has no constitutional function at all. More the function of a first Lady compared to the job of president.
There is no reason why she would need staff compearable to the head of state.
I understand the King-Consort/POTUS-FLOTUS comp, I didn’t know if KC3’s and Cammy’s private secretaries have similar functions or if the King’s man had more duties because Charles is the titular head of state — akin to the US White House Chief of Staff. Additional duties would explain the disparity in pay.
This. These are entirely different jobs. He undoubtedly has a highest level security clearance, and that comes with a significant salary bump. Looking at his Wikipedia page, he had a long career in the Foreign Office, including a stint as Ambassador to Morocco. That level of experience is needed for the King or Queen’s chief of staff (to use the American job title. Camilla’s PS has worked in various palace offices for her entire career.
I suspect that an article not fed to the Times by Camilla’s office will reveal that these salaries paid to the monarch and consort’s private secretaries. This article even admits that she’s making the same salary as the DoE’s private secretary, they just leave out the salary of the Queen’s PS.
I’ll fight forever for equal pay and for gendered roles to be considered equal in terms of getting paid, but this sort of thing really annoys me. She is probably underpaid for the market, but he could undoubtedly also get more if he went looking for a corporate gig.
ETA These people are loathesome and not helping the fight for pay equity.
I agree that the comparison should be made to what Philip’s private Secretary was making.
Charles is head of state and he has government functions which his private secretary is doing. Alderton is like a president’s chief of staff, the top civil servant job and the busiest. Camilla is the consort and nothing she does matters to the government. Same with William and Kate.
This is a social secretary getting paid almost 100k.
It’s wrong that she’s not getting equal pay but I have a hard time feeling sorry or offended for anyone who chooses to work for the Royal Family.
Yep…for this lot paying the woman less totally tracks
How much does Kate’s private secretary make? Oh wait…lol.
He also has rent deducted from his salary while it doesn’t state the same for her, so maybe that’s why his pay is more?
I took that to mean Camilla’s private secretary doesn’t get housing.
Results when people are convinced feminism, including equal pay for equal work, is ‘woke’.
Is it equal work?
Camilla is the original feminist of the Royal Family – don’t you remember, the DM said so. It’s not Meghan, nor was it the Queen, it’s Camilla (who, I don’t know if she has ever worked outside the home before she was married to Charles.) So, naturally, she would pay her person much less and fair enough, it may not be the same position but is it half the job? I seriously doubt that.
I think from a HR perspective if they have the same job title and are both full time then they are equal.
I agree that in this day and age it’s wrong that there should be such a huge difference in their salaries but, on the plus side at least she is getting paid. I still can’t get over that Meghan got absolutely nothing for all the work she did on behalf of the royals. Meghan even had to use her own wardrobe for “official” engagements and paid for furniture for their home. So, apologies if I don’t cry a river for someone who is getting paid a half decent salary for supporting the woman who went out of her way to make Meghan’s life unbearable while she was living in this country.