A scar-reducing oil, an electric candle warmer and an adjustable phone stand



From Rosie: I saw you all in the comments talking about how great e.l.f. products were, and since I needed a new primer, I picked up a small version of their hydrating primer. I love it and will definitely buy the larger size next time. This review basically sums up my entire experience: “I love this product! It goes on so smoothly [and] makes my skin feel extremely soft…My whole face feels so smooth and my makeup looks good all day!!” Here are some more things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon.

A fashionable bathing suit with tummy control



From Rosie: While on vacation at the beach this past week, I saw a woman wearing the orange and floral version of this bathing suit. It was so cute that I had to ask her where she got it from and was super excited when she responded, “Amazon!” It comes in 18 different patterns, has more than 200 ratings and a 4.5 on ReviewMeta. Reviewers rave about how flattering it is. “This suit is super flattering for my shape…Great support in the chest area too!” “This band where the skirt is hits me right at my natural waist and is very flattering.” “Obsessed with this bathing suit. Hides my tummy well, very flattering…I get so many compliments on it.”

A tray that conveniently attaches to your beach umbrella



From Rosie: This tray easily attaches to your beach umbrella so you can conveniently place a variety of snacks, drinks, and other things on it so it’s not in the sand. It comes in 3 different colors and 2 different sizes (price varies depending on the size). It has a 4.4 rating, more than 1,100 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers appreciate what a handy addition it is to their outdoor equipment. “Love this little table. Holds four phones and four stainless steel water bottles and other things with ease. Keeps your stuff out of the sand and off the top of the cooler (so you can open it).” “I purchased this tray … to sit on the ground poolside. It keeps drinks and phones upright. It works great for my needs!”

A portable luggage scale to help you keep your suitcase under 50lbs



From Rosie: This portable luggage scale is one of those handy gadgets that make traveling a little bit easier for those of us who tend to waaay overpack! It’s accurate, easy to use, comes in 6 different colors, and is only $11. This scale has a 4.7 star rating, more than 56,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. People in reviews find it incredibly useful. “Its compact size and lightweight design make it incredibly convenient to pack and carry, ensuring that I never have to worry about exceeding weight limits while traveling.” “We weighed the bags and we were able to move heavier items into our carryon while packing in our cabin instead of at the airport – these were within .2 of the scale at the airport.”

A vegan-friendly oil that helps with scars and stretch marks



From Rosie: A doctor-friend recommended this to me a few years ago after I had a bit of a run-in with some evil thorn bushes while geocaching. Not only did it help me with those potential new scars, it helped with some old scars too. I used it twice a day and rubbed it in hard like the instructions said to do. This Bio Oil blend has all natural ingredients that hydrates dry, damaged skin while healing scars, stretch marks, and uneven skin tone. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 5,300 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Other people have similar good things to say about it: “Makes your skin so soft and hydrated also works great on scars!!” “I have been using this oil for stretchmarks and it has been really helpful to reduce the amount of visibility.” “10/10 would recommend for lightening your stretch marks and imperfections! THIS STUFF WORKS!!”

A lockable, portable outdoor pet waste can that controls odor



From CB: I saw this on one of those “Amazon TikTok” YouTube compilation videos. This is a pet wastebasket that is designed to use outside. It seals to contain odors and keep pests out, and comes with a wastebags holder on the side and an area for a deodorizing square inside. This portable pet waste station by PetFusion has 4.5 stars, over 2,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it holds about a week’s worth of dog business and that it contains odors very well. “We live in an HOA that does not appreciate us leaving the dog poop in our yard! We have 3 dogs. 2 pee lows and a 75lb crotch sniffer. And the container holds all of their poo for a week without any problems. Or smell leaks.” ” Happy to say we keep it in our garage and there is no smell. The cover locking with the handle is also nice, don’t have to worry if it get ripped over or if the dogs are sniffing it.”

An electric candle warmer to create ambience and disperse scent safely



From CB: If you love the scent of candles but are worried about accidental fires this candle warmer lamp would be great for your home. This is an actual candle warmer, not a wax chip melter, and it heats up your candle without a flame so you can set it and forget it. This candle warming lamp heats from above, making it more effective than a plate candle warmer. It’s dimmable, has a temperature adjuster and moves up and down to accommodate different sized candles. It comes in black, bronze and rose gold finishes. It’s priced at under $30 if you check the coupon box. This has 4.5 stars, 326 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it works fast to melt wax and that it looks great too. “I’m really happy with the design and functionality of this candle warmer. I usually use Bath & Body Works 3-wick candles. Since the candles are heated from the top three scent starts almost immediately when I turn the lamp on high. I’ll let it heat for just a bit then turn down the brightness/ heat. The adjustable height is a great feature.” “Y’all this candle burner works so well!! Literally within a few min the candle starts to melt and you can sit back and enjoy the scented smells!!”

An adjustable phone stand you’ll wonder how you did without



From CB: I often have my phone at my desk and around the house with me but I lose it constantly and get neck pain from staring down at it. This adjustable phone stand is under $11 for the silver version and comes in seven other metallic finishes, all under $15. It also has 10% off coupon. It fits so many models, check for yours to make sure, and has over 58,000 ratings and 4.7 stars on ReviewMeta. People say it’s sturdy, looks great on their desk and that it’s easy to adjust. “No special tools, turns or adjustments are required. Just set the stand at the angle you desire, place your phone in the holder and it stays. I’ve ordered 3 times for I think a total of 5 of these. I keep them on my nightstand, near the sink in the kitchen and bathroom, and at work.” “I was SO pleasantly surprised to get such a quality item for such a low price. It’s super solid and very sturdy.”