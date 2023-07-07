VF: Prince William & Kate ‘are keen to foster close links with’ Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales are both 41 years old at the moment, but from the way they’re discussed, you would think we were still dealing with two lazy, dumb 22-year-olds. When Prince Charles was 41 years old, he was about to formally separate from Diana and he was already making plans for his kingship, including his significant political machinations behind-the-scenes. He also ran the Duchy of Cornwall, operated as an international diplomat, headed up dozens of foundations and charities and maintained several mistresses. William just faffs about in Norfolk and promises to be keen. I bring this up because Katie Nicholl has another exclusive at Vanity Fair, this time about the importance of the Scottish coronation this week and why Charles thought it was “important” to have his dull heir by his side, and to force William to have a “connection” to Scotland. Again, the man is 41.
While the highlight of the day included a royal procession and a dramatic flypast, perhaps the most iconic image was a photograph taken in the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse of King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside Prince William and Princess Kate. It is an image the King hopes will send out a clear message to the Scottish people about the future of the monarchy.
“For Charles, it was very important that during today’s service he had his son and heir by his side,” a royal source told Vanity Fair. “While the coronation focused on the crowning of the king and the queen, this was a moment to project the future of the monarchy to Scotland. The Waleses shared center stage and this was very deliberate.”
The Princes and Princess of Wales, dressed in an eye-catching blue Catherine Walker coat dress, are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland and their prominence at Wednesday’s service was strategic. The late Queen was keen for William to have an active role in Scotland and the prince accompanied his grandmother to Scotland for Royal Week in 2021. She also approved that William be appointed Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland that same year.
The source added, “Queen Elizabeth took William to Scotland on various occasions during her reign because she wanted William to have a connection to the country she held dear, and the King is doing the same.”
As Vanity Fair previously reported, Charles and Camilla will be taking up residence at Balmoral this summer and it is expected that they will be joined by the Waleses. William and Kate have a close connection with Scotland – they met as students at University of St Andrews – and are keen to foster close links with the country.
[From Vanity Fair]
They “are keen to foster close links with the country.” Meaning, Kate will have to be bribed with jewelry, doll wigs, titles and buttons to get her to spend one week a year in Scotland, where she’ll dress up like Tartan Barbie and flap her jazz hands at Scottish children. Then William will look miserable and he’ll say that Scottish people should focus more on mental health in football and he’ll call it a day.
As for this: “The Waleses shared center stage and this was very deliberate.” Deliberate on William and Kate’s part, especially Kate. Kate is really feeling herself these days and she’s determined to make a public spectacle of herself constantly, pulling focus from William, Charles and Camilla whenever she’s around them. This sounds like after-action PR fluff from Kensington Palace, not Charles’s office. This is Will and Kate saying, “no, Charles wanted us to be front and center, we promise!” The photos do not reflect that, especially the ones of Kate attempting to grope William’s ass in church.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral for a ceremony in Scotland known as the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving in Edinburgh, Scotland.,Image: 787314581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, leaving the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.,Image: 787320006, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Owen Humphreys / Avalon
An anti-monarchy protestor holds a placard as the demonstrate outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland.,Image: 787351981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN / Avalon
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, after the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.,Image: 787358783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok / Avalon
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.,Image: 787359017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jane Barlow / Avalon
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.,Image: 787359105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
Katie Nicholl has to be the luckiest journalist to have a job at VF because this piece is made out of nothing.
Just bc they want a relationship with Scotland doesn’t mean Scotland wants one with the keen twins. Lolol not our king extends to the Pegged one
It is worse than a soap opera. Actually soap operas are better. The one upping is just so entertaining. Who will knife who next. Stay tuned.
Lol! I will stay tuned.
Look, you would have to be very deaf and not paying attention if you didn’t realize how poorly KC’s Scottish Chubbly went. A lack of royalist crowds, loud booing and chants of “Not my king!” that could even be heard in church, a huge drop in popularity monarch-wise… I read this article sort of along the lines of taking attention away from CRex and Camzilla and desperately diverting it towards Peggy and Keen in an attempt to disguise how horribly that went.
CRex and Camzilla? LMFAO – that’s brilliant.
@susanCollins, yes Susan because at least with soap operas we get a commercial break. Hey there’s an idea, next time we see the gruesome foursome we could have “today kate is wearing the latest offering from wigs are us and camzilla is sponsored in her outfit by a local distillery, the king is sponsored by the local sausage maker and William is wearing the latest in a special range of his own designer scowls! If you look at keen and bullyam it looks asif they are having a right Royal row
Charles had several mistresses? Who besides Cam?
One long time mistress was Lady Dale Tryon [Kanga).
Dale Tyron at least
He had many mistresses. Another was Janet Jenkins. Mountbatten scolded Charles is a letter which became public and he complained about Charles many affairs.
Yes. Diana saying “there were three in this marriage” was probably the greatest inadvertent gift she could have given Charles. It was incendiary but it also gave him cover he didn’t deserve.
This is one of the reasons Cam’s later rehabilitation gets the side eye, too many royal watchers saw the sausage being made in real time.
There was the one who “fell” out a window too.
Scotland probably leaves a bad taste in William’s mouth, because it was there where he met McGroper.
Well he is the one that decided to marry her. And even now he has the choice to divorce her. But he won’t
@ ThatsNotOkay, you made me spit my tea out!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA……
This article just reminded me: remember when William has a secret meeting with a Scottish politician. One that was firmly against scottish independence? I forgot his name
His name’s Gordon Brown. A former Labour PM.
He brought the Keen too. They thought that they were so clever. Driving into his expansive home during the day, then lied about it when there were photos. 🙄🙄
Remind me again, have William and/or Kate ever attended the Highland Games? Have they ever spent time in Scotland without being forced to? If they were so “keen” to forge closer ties, they’ve had years to do so and have not.
Charles, Edward and Philip wear kilts on occasion too. I don’t think William has ever worn one.
His attachment to Scotland is going to balmoral for holiday and attending St. Andrews. He has no connection otherwise.
I thought the most iconic photograph was Special K playing grab azz with FreeWillie. One would think they would be keen to foster close links with each other but a picture is worth a thousand words. But according to W’s expression, just two words – hell no…
Anyway, Scotland should be worried bc any attention by the Keens can’t and won’t be good. Is there another property in Scotland that FreeWillie wants to get his grubby hands on? Meanwhile, I’ll bet Wales isn’t thrilled to keep hearing that they are at the bottom of the (very short) list of priorities for the Prince and Princess.
I mean, they have one job but they insist on finding different ways to suck at it. And we see what a sh*tshow C-Rex’ reign is turning into. Multiple that by a thousand for the future reign of the increasingly problematic Wails.
Maybe the Prince and Princess of Wales should prioritize forging closer ties with Wales…
Judging by the response William got in Aberdeen he’s in for an uphill struggle with forging links. It’s a two-way process and so far Scotland isn’t interested.
If W & K are that important to Scotland Charles would at least had Kate join the Order of the Thistle. She has not been named in the Privy Council.
I am confused aren’t they the PPoWales ?
Why the emphasis on Scotland ? Do they consider the devolution of Scotland to be more of an existential threat ?
Not a very smart sentiment as it will just aggravate further the Welsh pushing for independence ….
Good luck with that! Scotland clearly has zero interest in them-and W & K don’t put effort into their “work” so it’s futile.
‘they met as students at University of St Andrews ‘
Another royal ‘source’ rewriting the history of how these two got together. They met at Club H at Highgrove at least two years before Uni, because Kate deliberately befriended William’s female friends to get to him.
That’s how she ended up knowing the U of Edin was a dodge – and why she knew to switch her application to St Andrews. The public story was William going to UoE, which is why she originally applied there and told everyone it was her dream.
Once she got far enough into his circle, she found out he was going to St Andrews. Switched her application before most people knew that’s where he was headed and that his major was Art History. Ditto the Chile and Florence trips, which she applied for only because he was slated to do them (and he didn’t follow through).
That’s also how she was selected to be in that dorm, it wasn’t accidental. Only people who already knew William, vouched for someone newer like Kate, and received basic background checks were allowed in the same dorm with him.
Was it Sophie Carter the one who was already in William’s circle? I know that derangers keep trotting her name out as one of Kate’s friends, but I thought she was a William friend first.
It was Emilia D’Erlanger, who was the It girl at Marlborough. (Known as Emilia de lingerie). She was one of the girls teenage William invited on a cruise, on a yacht owned by a Greek tycoon called Latsis. The press called it the Love Boat and made a big deal out of it. They printed photos of all the girls as they were boarding and tried to guess which one was Williams girlfriend or holiday romance.
It’s been reported Emilia invited Kate to highgrove where she met William “a few times”. If they were friends then, Kate will have cultivated a friendship with her, to gain contact with William.
A DM commenter once wrote that she was at Marlborough with waity Katie and “Kate didn’t know Emilia, she may have wanted to be friends with her. But she did not know her at Marlborough.” Implying Kate wasn’t cool enough. I wondered how Kate would be friends with the It girl when it’s always been said she wasn’t friends with the popular people and they considered her a non entity and a nerd.
They were definitely friends later. Emilia went on holiday with Kate and was one of the few girls invited to Kate’s hen party.
Sophie Carter used to be the girlfriend of one of Williams best friends, Tom van straubenzee. So they will have found themselves hanging out together a lot whilst with their respective partners. He also went out with/married Lady Melissa Percy who ended up being close friends with Chelsey for the same reason.
They should be worried about losing Scotland. Now that the UK has economically kneecapped itself by leaving the EU, I wonder if Scots don’t see an opportunity to leave and join the EU themselves.
Good luck with that Will & Kate. This should be fun to watch.
There’s a reason we call WanK the Keens around here, it’s always jam tomorrow with these jokers.
Also, what was photographer thinking with that backlit monstrosity? I was too tired to comment when I first saw it yesterday but it’s just so bad here I am today. Is there no one around them with an ounce of competence in doing their job?
There was zero need for William to wait until he got the POW title in order to get to know Scotland better. Ditto with Wales. He’s known his future forever, he’s had plenty of time to prepare. He’s got way too much catching up to do in order to be effective at anything, which would require work, and we know he’s not going to do that. He has no idea how. And little interest in learning how.
I’m so sick of Wank (and by proxy their children) being situationally keen about what country/charity/ sporting event their attending on any given day.
The last time Elizabeth took William to Scotland was to clean up his mess from the Tartan Tour. That’s when he said he loved Scotland because he had fond memories of his holidays at Balmoral, and he hoped his children would have the same, too. Not one word about Scotland or the people, just himself.
Basically the Africa story but different countries and no mention of population control. 👍
Expect the bare minimum….
Should Scotland seek independence – the finger points to ??
The couple have been keen to do many things over the years. Let’s see if they put in the time and effort.
Forever keen to make an impact. And they never do.