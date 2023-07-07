VF: Prince William & Kate ‘are keen to foster close links with’ Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales are both 41 years old at the moment, but from the way they’re discussed, you would think we were still dealing with two lazy, dumb 22-year-olds. When Prince Charles was 41 years old, he was about to formally separate from Diana and he was already making plans for his kingship, including his significant political machinations behind-the-scenes. He also ran the Duchy of Cornwall, operated as an international diplomat, headed up dozens of foundations and charities and maintained several mistresses. William just faffs about in Norfolk and promises to be keen. I bring this up because Katie Nicholl has another exclusive at Vanity Fair, this time about the importance of the Scottish coronation this week and why Charles thought it was “important” to have his dull heir by his side, and to force William to have a “connection” to Scotland. Again, the man is 41.

While the highlight of the day included a royal procession and a dramatic flypast, perhaps the most iconic image was a photograph taken in the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse of King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside Prince William and Princess Kate. It is an image the King hopes will send out a clear message to the Scottish people about the future of the monarchy. “For Charles, it was very important that during today’s service he had his son and heir by his side,” a royal source told Vanity Fair. “While the coronation focused on the crowning of the king and the queen, this was a moment to project the future of the monarchy to Scotland. The Waleses shared center stage and this was very deliberate.” The Princes and Princess of Wales, dressed in an eye-catching blue Catherine Walker coat dress, are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland and their prominence at Wednesday’s service was strategic. The late Queen was keen for William to have an active role in Scotland and the prince accompanied his grandmother to Scotland for Royal Week in 2021. She also approved that William be appointed Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland that same year. The source added, “Queen Elizabeth took William to Scotland on various occasions during her reign because she wanted William to have a connection to the country she held dear, and the King is doing the same.” As Vanity Fair previously reported, Charles and Camilla will be taking up residence at Balmoral this summer and it is expected that they will be joined by the Waleses. William and Kate have a close connection with Scotland – they met as students at University of St Andrews – and are keen to foster close links with the country.

They “are keen to foster close links with the country.” Meaning, Kate will have to be bribed with jewelry, doll wigs, titles and buttons to get her to spend one week a year in Scotland, where she’ll dress up like Tartan Barbie and flap her jazz hands at Scottish children. Then William will look miserable and he’ll say that Scottish people should focus more on mental health in football and he’ll call it a day.

As for this: “The Waleses shared center stage and this was very deliberate.” Deliberate on William and Kate’s part, especially Kate. Kate is really feeling herself these days and she’s determined to make a public spectacle of herself constantly, pulling focus from William, Charles and Camilla whenever she’s around them. This sounds like after-action PR fluff from Kensington Palace, not Charles’s office. This is Will and Kate saying, “no, Charles wanted us to be front and center, we promise!” The photos do not reflect that, especially the ones of Kate attempting to grope William’s ass in church.