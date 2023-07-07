Victoria Beckham: ‘David has never seen me without my brows’

Victoria Beckham recently gave a lengthy interview to the Times of London to promote her branded makeup line. After years of financial struggle, her fashion line is finally making money, and Posh has branched out into a VB makeup line, which she loves. I’d even say she’s more passionate about her makeup line than her fashion line. Much of the interview is spon-con, but she talks about some interesting family stuff, and I was fascinated with what she discussed about non-invasive skin procedures she’s done, plus her eyebrow drama. Some highlights:
She’s super-involved with her makeup label: “Look, some people are singers or actresses or models and they happen to have a licence deal where they’re going to put their name to make-up, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But, for me, this is what I do every single day. I split my time between the fashion and the beauty. I’m not a singer. I’m not doing anything else. This and fashion are my job.”
The makeup line was successful from the start: Her fashion line, launched in 2008, finally turned a profit last year, with revenues up 42 per cent to £58 million. Her private equity investor said that, but for Covid, it would have been in the black two years earlier. The beauty line was profitable “after a year”, according to Beckham. Beauty lines often fund their fashion siblings; she says, “We’re one and the same company. Fashion has had its challenges, so the fact that we have turned a profit is very exciting.”
Why she’s obsessed with brow pencils: “Because over the years my brows have been so overplucked that if you saw me without it you’d be horrified. David has never seen me without my brows. They’re the first thing I do: wake up, put on the brow. Mine aren’t even, either — they’re sisters, not twins. I’m very self-conscious about the overplucking because brows change your whole face. I remember a make-up artist shaving my eyebrows when I was in the Spice Girls. Shaving my eyebrows! When you’re 22 years old and you’re excited that you’re doing a shoot, you don’t think to say, ‘Oh, hey, how about you don’t shave my eyebrows?’ Then you get to 49 and you’re like, ‘Sh-t.’ I also did some laser hair removal on my eyebrows. That seemed like a really great thing to do at the time.”
She used to have acne. “There was a time when you couldn’t put a pin in between them [the spots]. It was severe, severe acne. Thankfully I have quite oily skin, so I didn’t scar, even though I used to enjoy a good old pick. I wouldn’t touch them now, obviously. Or put toothpaste on them overnight, remember that? But I didn’t understand about skin back then, or about cleansing properly, and I certainly didn’t understand the importance of what you put not just on your skin but in your body. For me eating correctly is so important. That and hydration.”
Her strict diet: “I mean, look, I have a strict diet. I have quite an obsessive personality in everything I do, whether it’s beauty, fashion, working out or eating. I am very, very disciplined. But it’s about eating healthy fats, so lots of avocado, fish, vegetables, but some other things too. I know it makes me sound incredibly boring. I don’t eat any sugar unless it’s in a glass of wine.”
Skin treatments: “I like to try some laser treatments when I’m in LA, and I do a bit of Collagenwave [a noninvasive skin tightening treatment using radio frequency]. What I have had done, which is quite good, is when they lightly “burn” the underneath of your eyes. It’s not intrusive, there’s no downtime, so it’s not overly dramatic.” She is unlined but doesn’t have Botox — “you tend to get that quite shiny forehead, plus your eyebrows go too high. I’m not trying to turn back the clock. I’m 49 and don’t have a hang-up about it. I want to look like a good version of myself, rested and fresh. I think it’s about little things. Same with make-up — it’s about not doing too much, which can be really ageing. I went to an event recently and people had very ‘big’ [overfilled] faces. There are some scary options out there.”
I agree that whatever she’s doing, it looks good and she looks pretty natural. For the most part, British women aren’t the ones going overboard with fillers and Botox and I believe Victoria when she says that she’s not into that stuff. But sure, she’s had stuff done, which she admits freely, and I appreciate that she’s talking about that. The conversation about her eyebrows cracked me up: “Mine aren’t even, either — they’re sisters, not twins.” I’m going to say that from now on, because mine are the same. They don’t “match.” I have a natural arch in my left brow, and I have rogue hairs which appear at will, regardless of how many times I’ve plucked those f–kers. Whenever women are like “don’t overpluck, you’ll never get your brows back,” I’m like “HOW?” I pluck and pluck and they just grow back worse. And I guarantee that David has seen her without her eyebrows, OMG.
I’m taking this way too seriously I know but — I can’t imagine being in such a long-term marriage to someone who has never seen your actual body? how long is that sustainable for? surely not forever. does it bleed out into other parts of the relationship too, that you have to literally put on a face for this person? idkidk. what’s the point if you’re still performing even at home. but maybe I’m missing something.
What silliness. Married 25 years + 3 kids and she is concerned that David never sees her w/o her eyebrow makeup? LOL
Get over yourself Posh.
We all have insecurities. Her brows clearly are hers. Why the need to be harsh about her being honest about it?
They have 4 kids — Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo and Harper. She stated quite honestly that she has an obsessive personality, we all have our little quirks.
My grandmother used to sleep in her makeup every night just in case something happened, and she had to go somewhere. She has chronic health issues, so hospital visits always remain a possibility and she couldn’t stand the idea of being seen even there with her bare face.
It’s great that all celebrities wants us to think that if you eat enough avocado you’ll look as good as they do – but it’s getting really tiresome. She definitely has fillers in her lips and face and doesn’t look “natural”, sorry Keiser. And she definitely has body image issues…it makes me mad that these people have a platform to promote such unhealthy looks, for our teenage children to see and absorb. We need to give voices to better role models who don’t starve themselves or burn the back of their eyes off.
I agree on the lips, clearly she has lip fillers.
I think she always had full lips. google before and after and you’ll see
She’s not being totally honest, I agree. Those are undeniably fillers in her lips, and if her forehead is unlined at 49…. C’mon.
She’s had Botox.
I’m 70 and don’t have forehead lines. Sometimes it’s just luck of the draw.
What’s not mentioned often enough is the role genetics plays.
Her makeup line is amazing. She knows what she’s doing. When she talked about her eyebrows and them being sisters, not twins- that is a VERY popular line within the beauty community so it made me chuckle that she used it. And also girl…SAME. I just want my brows to look related at this point. And I too regret my 90s eyebrow plucking. As a result I feel like my brows have no shape. When I’m doing my makeup the first thing I do is my brows. And even if I’m not wearing any other makeup I will usually do my brows.
Yeah I actually heard the sisters not twins from the person that did my microblading because my face, like most peoples faces, is asymmetrical and she followed the natural shape of my brow bone and face.
I too ruined my brows in the 90’s by over plucking and I had really nice brows but micro blading has been life changing honestly. The artist I go to is so good and I only have to go every two years for a touch up but not having to worry about drawing and filling in my brows and them wiping off is such a time saver and actual confidence booster. I also think I look a lot younger now with them because my pencil thin brows aged me. I look at my kids with their beautiful full brows and always tell them never mess with them.
I have been thinking about micro-blading but I have been scared off a bit by some horror stories from people I know. My skin is so sensitive that it would be just my luck to have a reaction to the dye or the numbing cream. I know someone who’s skin essentially rejected the dye – her eye swelled for a few days as well. By the end of the month it was like she hadn’t gotten them done at all.
I am getting them shaped and tinted at the end of the month. And if I like the results I may continue to just do that.
@ameerah m- I totally get that. I’ve seen bad work and there are a lot of people out there doing microblading that shouldn’t be. There are a lot of factors that go into whether you are a good candidate for it too and if the artist doesn’t take that into consideration then they are not good. Things like skin type and color, the type of dye, the color or the dye, the method and tools they use, and after care all make a difference. I also have one spot in my left brow that just doesn’t take color no matter what, she always goes over it but for some reason it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t bother me though because you can’t really tell.
If you ever get to the point that you are serious I suggest doing a ton of research, having an in person consultation and looking at the persons socials and reviews. I wouldn’t go to someone that doesn’t ask you a ton of questions to make sure you are both on the same page and that they think you are a good candidate. I also wouldn’t go to the cheapest person you can find, it can be pricey but this is your face and will be permanent hopefully. I had a friend do that with pretty bad results.
@Erin – thanks. I work in the beauty space so I have a lot of good recs and I do have friends who love their results. But I am always cautious about doing something permanent to semi-permanent because of my sensitive skin.
Oh good then you have all the resources. I’ve heard about people doing patch testing so maybe you could try that, like just get a couple of strokes within the hair of the eyebrow so that if it doesn’t work you won’t see it and it won’t be a huge reaction. I get just straight microblading while some people get the shading or ombré which is more of a fill in look like if you used a powder or you can get both but for me having such thin brows the strokes is what looks natural for me because they go pretty far outside of my natural hair on the tails and in the front so if I got the powder look it would just look like I drew them on. My friend had the fill in powder look done because she has a lot of hair in the area but it’s thin so there was a lot of space between the hairs.
erin
omg i cannot agree more about microblading!! i, like so many of us here, overplucked my brows in the 90s! and spent most of the first 20 years of the aughts in eyebrow hell! particularly when i realized how much my lack of eyebrows was aging my face (while makeup shopping in sephora, a gal there did my brows for me, and i swear, in one fell swoop, she made me look 10-15 years younger), i became very determined to do something about them! before i discovered microblading, my brows were the first thing i did in the AM, before walking the dog, before anything else. and i used no less than four different makeup products on my brows. two different brow pencils (MAC and ELF, ELF is amazing!), Benefit brow mascara (has fibers in it that add brow hairs to your brows!) and then i would either top in all with Krylon brow powder or Benefit brow setter. i also like estee lauder brow pencil, or any NYX brow product. So i was quite serious about my brows, and i cannot emphasize enough the insane difference it makes on your face. our brows and eyelashes become sparser as we age, and so nice, full brows really do take at least 10 years off your face.
and so microblading has been a god send! i love getting out of the shower, and seeing a face with beautiful, full brows! i can roll out of bed and take the dog out without even looking in a mirror. i cannot recommend it enough! also, im an oily skin gal just like posh, which i hated as a youth but am grateful for, now. i look younger than my dry skinned younger sister. but i try not to throw it in her face too much!
As I was reading, I just thought, girl, same. Anyone who lived through the 90s gets it. Even looking back at pics of myself in the 90s, I just wonder what we were all thinking.
The 90s have nothing on the 70s when it comes to eyebrow murder!
I had a tragic eyebrow waxing episode once and when I went to a different esthetician for help, she said not only are your eyebrows not twins or cousins, they don’t even look related. 😳
Omg I ruined my brows so badly in the 90s, this hits. I fully get it, Posh. I’m gonna be single forever if I can’t afford to get these sister twins microbladed, like I can’t be worried they’re gonna wipe off when I wake my future lovers for our am romps like wtf these brow problems are real
😂
Same here. SEVERE over plucking (and aging) has made my very light brown eyebrows almost non-existent! My brows are the ONE THING I do *EVERY* day. Anastasia has a great brow stick (the thicker one) for my problem. Loved the thinner one as well, but that doesn’t work on the “emaciated sister”. Plus, it’s one of the few pencils I’ve ever found in a true ash shade (no red undertones).
Just here to say that green dress is FABULOUS!
Right?
I bought some of her makeup when she did a collection with Estée Lauder. It was a little package of a lipstick, eye liner pencil, eye shadow, and a tube of eye glitter. The colors are intense and dramatic, not stuff I could use daily, more evening wear but the liner was the best I ever tried. I loved the dark green shadow, and I got tons of compliments whenever I wore the orange, yes orange, lipstick.
“For the most part, British women aren’t the ones going overboard with fillers and Botox” well I live in the UK and the amount of women here with insanely overdone sausage lips would shock you.
I don’t live in the UK but I have family that dose and I have visited multiple times. Like why would she lie about that’s so obviously untrue.
She used to lie about her fake boobs too. Then she owned up when she had them removed.
OMG yes!!! has kaiser been to england? I was absolutely gobsmacked at how many women had lipfiller, like Lisa Rinna style. Also lots of bronzer, heavy fake lashes, and just a general “Jersey shore” aesthetic that I did not expect to see in London.
During Covid I couldn’t have my eyebrows plucked for months(I suck at doing it myself) and they didn’t grow back as thick as they were before I had them plucked. And I’m 50.
Btw your eyebrows go high after botox? Hello Kate…
The 90’s brows. What were we thinking? I came here to add to the list of people that prioritize their brow makeup. I will do mine before the gym sometimes. No other makeup. Just tinted sunscreen and my brow pencil.
I want to do microblading but am scared off by the horror stories.
Her makeup line is amazing. I keep buying more and more. Highly recommend her satin kajal eyeliners and lid lusters. She looks great and I love her.
Here for VB. She may go a bit overboard with her eating/exercise discipline, but I can believe that her discipline and hard work is what has turned her businesses a profit. She feels very hands on and knowledgeable about what she’s doing so I’d say she’s probably put the time in.
Same Mei, same. I don’t understand why we forgive anything to some celebrities and berate others for every little thing. She’s been a celebrity for 25 years and as far as I know she’s never knowingly hurt people.
She has a 25 old relationship that still endures, children who are not the brightest but on the other hand they are harmless: you never read about them abusing people, being self destructive, etc etc. They were raised in incredibly privilege and at this level a lousy cooking show is the least of the damage they could inflict on the world or themselves. See Chett Hanks.
I didn’t like during her posh day, her manufactured snobbish persona was very off putting to me, but I grew to like her more and more. She’s working damn hard but explains that her gruelling discipline is based in her OCD – without trying to tell everybody else they’re inadequate because they don’t have the same ambition or drive or I don’t know. And she’s damn funny. Go Victoria
P.s. and comparing with what I saw this weekend in London in the streets I think she looks very underdone cosmetically
If it helps, I’ve had some luck getting my brows back. After years of watching them thin out (I’m turning 50 this month), I did some research and found RAPIDBROW Eyebrow Enhancing Serum. I started seeing results within the first month. My sister and best friend were so impressed they started using it themselves. It’s pricey–$35 for one tube @ Amazon– but you can get two at Costco for $55. Each tube lasts about a month.
like so many people who were teens in the 90s, my brows were somewhat over plucked, but I started trying to grow them back summer of 2019, and then the seclusion of the early pandemic helped. For sure, not everything grows back. Stuff there is no way I would ever want to come back comes back (seriously: I literally have hairs as coarse as eyebrow hairs scattered over my entire eyelid between my eyebrows and lashes,) but some stuff I would like back will not come back. My left eyebrow is definitely my good eyebrow, despite having a scar in it: the direction of the hair growth is more cooperative, and I did not mess up the peak like I did on the right. But I’m actually pretty lucky: for day to day when I don’t wear makeup, they look pretty good, halfway decent shape and fullness with just some plucking to polish my look. It’s only on rare occasions when I wear make up that I add a bit of pencil so that they’re in balance with my eye makeup.