Jeremy Allen White: ‘Deep-dish pizza is disgusting… it’s so doughy’

Jeremy Allen White was profiled in a recent issue of InStyle. The photos are HOT. Like, I totally understand why people are thirsting for JAW right now. The man has that I-know-it-when-I-see-it sexual charisma. These days, people are all about JAW because of The Bear, the FX/Hulu series where he plays a hot, damaged, grieving chef who takes over his late brother’s sandwich shop in Chicago. The phrase “sexually competent dirtbag” has been thrown around a lot, although JAW’s lead character is not banging anyone (yet). Some highlights from his InStyle profile:
He’s not paying attention to all of the online thirst: “I don’t have a lot of online presence. I have Instagram. I don’t have Twitter. I don’t have any Google alerts set on anything or anybody, certainly not myself.”
He’s fine with the attention: “I am grateful. I love to act. I’m so lucky I get to do it as often as I do. I know that people watching your work is an important part of continuing to get to act, but it was never really a goal of mine to have a really big following.”
His character isn’t a scumbag: “I’m trying to differentiate: Who do people think Carmy is, and who do people think Carmy looks like? Because I’ve seen a lot of this scumbag stuff, but I don’t think Carmy is a scumbag at all. My heart really broke for him. [Carmy]’s obviously gone through this really traumatic thing right before you meet him, which made him interesting. I realized that Carmy’s identity was just completely wrapped up in being a chef and being really successful at it. And, I don’t know, that made the rest of his life very lonely. He’s got tattoos, and his hair’s greasy, but I don’t think that necessarily makes a person a scumbag.”
His wife & two daughters: “I learn a lot from them. I feel like in a lot of ways, they’re teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I’ve been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I’m so happy to be in the house all the time with them.”
His hummingbird tattoo: “When I found out that my wife and I were pregnant…she called me because she wanted to just tell me right away. We had just moved into our house in Los Angeles, and I was sitting in the backyard to have a little rest. And there was this really old tree sitting in the corner, with a hummingbird nest in it. The tree was dead, but the nest looked like it had been there for a long time. As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around the whole time. So, I got a little hummingbird for Ezer, our oldest daughter.”
His celebrity crush: “Forever it’s been Natalie Portman.”
What he & his wife watch: “I think everything that we are into now is pure escape, like Million Dollar Listing, the Housewives, all that stuff. But we watched Severance, which was more highbrow, I guess, which we really loved.
Chicago-style hotdog or deep-dish pizza? “Deep-dish pizza is disgusting. That’s the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. It doesn’t make any sense. It’s so doughy. Get it out here. I don’t need it.”
Obviously, this interview was conducted before he and his wife split up. Knowing what we know now, it feels like he’s making an effort to sound “domesticated.” For an actor, I bet reality programming is nice because you just get to turn your brain off and watch mindless drama. And Severance was really good! Also: I don’t think people were saying that JAW’s character was or is a “scumbag.” Scumbag is not the same as dirtbag. “Scumbag” means a bad person. Someone can be a dirtbag and still have some redeeming qualities.
