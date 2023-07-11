Prince William isn’t as popular in America as his younger brother, oh noes

On Monday, Prince William had an event in Lostwithiel, Cornwall. He’s the Duke of Cornwall now, in addition to the Prince of Wales. The papers have made a big deal about how William barely spends any time in Wales, but it’s also true that he barely spends any time in Cornwall. Monday’s event was William opening up a new restaurant as part of the Cornwall Nursery, which is part of the Duchy of Cornwall. The restaurant is called The Orangery, and it’s part of turning the garden centre/nursery into a bigger tourist attraction. From what I can see, the area is beautiful. People Mag says that it would have been a four-hour drive to get from London to Lostwithiel but I would bet that William arrived via helicopter, right?
Meanwhile, YouGov is still polling on Prince Harry’s “popularity,” but this time there’s a twist. YouGov polled Americans for their thoughts on Harry, William and Kate. Why is anyone spending money to conduct these fakakta polls?
Prince Harry is now more popular in America than Prince William, seven months after his memoir sent his approval rating into free fall.
The Duke of Sussex was liked by 48 percent and disliked by 24 percent during the second quarter of 2023, giving him a net approval rating of +24, according to data collected by YouGov.
Prince William was liked by 43 percent and disliked by 21 percent over the same three-month period, giving him a net approval rating of +22.
Kate Middleton was more popular than both, however, liked by 46 percent and disliked by 11 percent, putting her on +35.
The data comes from roughly 1,500 interviews conducted between April and June, a different methodology to standard surveys, which generally run over a few days.
Again, why? Royalty does not live and die by their popularity IN AMERICA. It’s stupid enough that YouGov is polling British people about Harry and Meghan still, more than three years after the Sussexes left. Now YouGov is polling Americans about royalty? Is William going to run for American office or something? Anyway, this just reminded me that William’s big Earthshot visit last December was a huge flop.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets members of the kitchen team as he visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant on July 10, 2023 in Lostwithiel, United Kingdom.
No worries William. With those front choppers you can chew your way through the haters. #WindsorDental
Speaking of his teeth, I know that we sometimes refer to William as Quagmire but, in the 2nd picture, it’s so clear that his jawline is way out of proportion to his face. His general face shape is really is like a triangle.
These polls are utterly useless. They are the least scientific polls available and are just a complete waste of time. Just shows again how wasteful that country is with its resources.
Ha, it’s an ‘interview’? So, no telling how questions were worded. Were people eliminated if they liked Harry but didn’t know Will or Kate? These were rigged and I bet the difference between Harry’s and William’s popularity is huge.
I believe Camilla’s nephew is involved with YouGov.
Yes, Camilla’s nephew is involved with YouGov. It is NOT a poll. It is a survey. While a poll is a way of discovering choices and measuring success, a survey is from a set group of people to gather information. YouGov has FIXED sets of people who are asked some survey questions. It is much easier to control survey results–if you are looking to discredit royals living in the US for example–than a real poll that has parameters relating to income, gender, education, locale, age etc. Sorry, the social scientist professor in me always comes out when the BM try to pretend that they are telling their readers some type of measurable truth–they are not.
No worries William. With those front choppers you can chew your way through the haters. #WindsorDentalDamn
These British polls about who is popular here in America are a joke. William is only more popular in his own little devious mind and nowhere else.
Great, now he’ll try to push another visit and tantrum when no one comes or he and the mannequin get booed. Jeez. So lame.
@susanCollins, they are pathetic in this country as well! I took part in one in the Express a couple of months ago, and that one had Harry more popular than any of them, he got 65 %of the vote, but isn’t it funny that they never published the result, you could only see it on the actual voting page. It was also proved in may, that amoung the 18/30 age group, the ones William will need to support him as king, Harry was more popular than William and Kate
They thought Kate was as fake as a 9bob note, and that William was just a snob!
Mary Pester, it appears to go to great lengths to make the numbers match their narrative. I also notice that this ‘poll’ didn’t mention Meghan. Is that because she was more popular than all three of them or is it because they knew that would be the result, so they didn’t include her?
Why are Americans being polled/surveyed regarding the brf? That’s not something we do here. First, I could a fig about them. Secondly, are they going to start polling us on celebrities, authors, artists, etc.? This is really strange. Keep it in the UK.
@saucy&sassy, they won’t keep it on this toxic little island because it’s being spread like the plague by Rupert bloody murdoch and his acolytes
Poll shmolls.
No one cares William.
What a waste of time and money. Nobody cares about this except the British press who probably paid YouGov to do this poll.
They shouldn’t bother polling for royalty–whether in the UK or soliciting opinions in the USA. It doesn’t work that way, and it’s foolish to pretend otherwise. Having said that, has anybody ever seen any real polling for Camilla?
More and more I see these UK gov polls are similar to the title “royal expert”. Essentially meaningless and just designed to give a air of credibility to a nonsense royal story.
American here. If this poll is legit it’s shouldn’t be a surprise. Spare noted that William was disrespectful to Meghan, a US citizen. Pointing your finger in Meghan’s face in the heat of an argument. Sicc’d the BM on her, and had his toady Jason Knauf attempt to undermine Meghan’s lawsuit against the Fail. The heir to the throne went after one of our own, so yes, some of us are going to feel a certain way.
I would like to point out that polls cost money to conduct.
We didn’t need to spend that money on this question.
We could have written this up on a bar napkin and published it for free, and it would have been just as valid.
Uh, duh.
Exactly!
After reading about these polls, I wonder what they would have done if Harry had married a French person? I’ve lived in England and, if there is any nationality truly despised by the English, it’s the French. Meghan, despite being treated awfully by the British press, would have been completely skewered if she was raised in France, speaking French. I add this because, yes, it could be worse.
There are some interesting studies using data to show that this attitude shapes all of Jane Austen’s and Arthur Conan Doyle’s works.
To this day the lie about napoleon being short has persisted because of the British propaganda started back then. Anti French sentiment isn’t only restricted to the UK. In Canada you see an anti Quebec, or anti French sentiment in many western provinces because of this dislike.
English people don’t hate French people. They see them as sexy, chic and stylish.
A lot of English people are francophiles. They want to be thin like French women (there’s a belief French women are never fat) and dress like them. A lot of Brits want to move to France.
It may have been different in the days of Jane Austen and Arthur Conan Doyle, who were closer in time to wars between the British and French. It took a long time for Brits to stop being suspicious of and hostile towards Germans after ww2. But by the time I was born in the 1980s there was no anti French feeling. Anti German feeling yes. But something being French meant it was desirable.
English make jokes about French people because they’re our nearest foreign neighbours (irish and Scottish aren’t seen as foreign) but it’s just banter with no malice behind it. It’s just joking.
On the other hand, a lot of French do seem to have genuine dislike for and hostility towards the English.
The same applies to Scotland – English joke about Jocks but actually have no hatred towards them. And see Scottish culture (bagpipes, kilts, celtic music) as romantic, the countryside beautiful and the accent very attractive. Meanwhile a lot of Scot’s have real hatred towards the English. Ditto Ireland and the Irish.
Willam and the British in general need to seriously process the fact that we Americans rejected the British monarchy nearly 250 years ago. We aren’t your subjects. And it hasn’t fallen on deaf ears every time the tabloids tried to deflect their racist abuse of Meghan by insisting their dislike was for her “Americanness”. We have our own racial problems here, but the sheer volume of racial hatred sent Meghan’s way is a huge turnoff to many of my fellow Americans.
Also it’s become glaringly obvious that William is the royal racist who worried that Prince Archie would be too dark skinned to be a member of the royal family.
No Pegs, we’re not that into you.
Well said Beverley!!
Jack Royston just creates the news. Newsweek paid for the poll probably, because otherwise, they have no new content to report on Harry and Meghan. They’re desperate to get Harry in the headlines even though they’ve both stayed quiet for months. Also I find it so weird when reporters keep bringing up the Elizabeth Arden cream thing… that was 0.0001% of the whole book.
It’s not a stretch to think that this uptight rage monster isn’t popular here.
If Pegs solves homelessness in the states, I bet that would bump up his poll numbers a bit, lol.
Proximity. Harry lives in the States. William doesn’t.
Still doesn’ change the facts.
I’m not trying to change any facts.
Aside from the fact that these YouGov polls seem to have less than rigorous standards, what difference does it make? What’s the purpose? Why would members of a hereditary monarchy care at all about popularity polling in the US? Is this about bags of money? Some message that’s being communicated to a British audience — or to William himself?
Some people in the US “dislike” William. Wow. SMH I remember when Newsweek was actually a well-regarded purveyor of actual news.
Newsweek was a reputable news source at one time, with capable, ethical journalists. These days, it seems to echo British tabloids more and more. At this point, I side-eye EVERYTHING that Newsweek publishes. That said, it’s not that surprising that Harry “polls” as being more popular than William here. Without his royal standing, William would just be another dullard here, not terribly bright, stupidly racist, and remarkably lazy. We might admire his wealth, but I doubt he’d even have that if he wasn’t heir to the British crown. Without the trappings of royalty, William has nothing to show for his 41 years.
William is a failure, yet destined to be Britain’s king. Good luck.
We Americans are happy to have The Better Brother.
Very very well said. I agree with every single word you said!!
The one thing the media fails to really note is how unintelligent both william and kate are. this is telling whenever either of them discuss any subject at length.
One again, without Kate, Peggy looks so much more relaxed. Because I am a sad individual, I looked up pics of the two of them doing joint engagements pre 2019/20. The difference is stark. In many of those pics they are laughing together, William is often smiling and actually looking at Kate.
Sometimes I wonder if we are reaching with the misery they display together these days – it’s easy to get one or two photos that look bad in the course of an hour or more. And then I look at the earlier stuff – and, nope, they *really* have fallen out.
Yup. they used to be able to get along in public, to fake it, or they just didn’t loathe each other back then. I dont think William was ever in love with Kate (dont think the reverse is true either) but for the first few years they seemed to have things set up so that they were relatively happy. Something changed. Was it the Rose affair? That came out in 2019.
I remember saying after Louis’ birth Kate looked really happy and relaxed, and then within a few months something changed. Like she started attending events looking exhausted, dark circles, etc. People said “oh she has three kids” but do we think Kate was getting up 10 times a night with Louis? no, she was not.
I have different theories here, but I think the key is that something happened around 2019-2021 (maybe several things, but tracking it from the pigeon shrug to william moving to sandringham) that made both of them completely unable to fake it anymore. it wasn’t just his affair, bc Kate was faking it after that for a while. Something changed.
Someone mentioned in a post today or yesterday that it could be connected to his disgust with the Middletons, which could make sense. Maybe once the Midds fell out of favor with William he wasn’t willing to play nice with Kate in public, IDK. But there was a definite shift between them either actually getting along or just faking it for the cameras, and what we are seeing now.
The Meghan factor. I’m curious to hear your theories @Becks1 and like @theHench I wonder if were overseeing sometimes. There’s the rose factor and Meghan coming into the scene seemed to unite Will and Kate for for a period of time. But overall, Meghan and Harry’s love and willingness to fight for each other must’ve made the two of them take another look at themselves. Also, Meghan coming into Kate’s territory as drip dead gorgeous woman doing things effortlessly that Kate had struggled with left its mark.
These incessant polls are absolutely ridiculous and prove that the only thing the “royals” care about is their popularity. Why not focus on the good you can do for people through your wealth, access and connections?!
And their snobbery towards Americans – while desperately trying to creep into America and win us over – is gross.
Let’s be honest. Most American care nothing about the BRF. Why should we?
“People Mag says that it would have been a four-hour drive to get from London to Lostwithiel”. Is People tacitly admitting that Will lives in London? Otherwise, they would note the drive from Kate’s home in Windsor to Lostwithiel, correct? Of course, he took his helicopter, that is why the quotes says ‘would have been a four-hour drive’ instead of ‘is a four-hour drive’.
Notice they didn’t ask Americans about Meghan. They know her positive numbers would go thru the roof and that’s not their narrative.
Good point! However, I bet they did ask about Meghan and as you say her positive numbers were through the roof, so they just left her off.
Yep
This is once again what is risked by all of the over-the-top bragging about an upcoming event. It was going to be William’s super bowl, and he was going to ‘take the USA’ and leave Harry in the dust. Just like all of the flop tours, not to mention ending homelessness, he continually over promise and under delivers. But we all get a good laugh at his expense.
@Lizzie. This is so true.
Who is taking a poll on his popularity?
Are folks being paid for their opinions?
Why can’t William get any actual work done?
Can you imagine getting up, taking a shower, driving into work and all you do is either bore people in a speech or, even worse, no one shows up.
At least he employs a driver, that Fella has a job. LOL
Many Americans as a whole has been getting sour about England – and they’re seeing the anti-Americanism and racial bias against Meghan not to mention condescending tones they have on Americans in general . It’s nothing new but more people are seeing it now. The fact that Harry now lives in the US and embracing American culture makes him more relatable and likable to Americans than William. In regards to Kate, if you ask Americans , she’s definitely not the ideal modern woman and she’s definitely not a saint. So it’s obvious the poll in this case was skewed to a particular demographic. As someone mentioned before in one of the comments , if the UK sees her as an ideal woman, they have low standards.
This is about advert sales…
Neither men are really celebrities, although they are being packaged and sold as such.
Another day, another dollar for the real consumers – the capitalists/owners.
I was watching the Royalbeat and the host (Kate) and her guests (royal rota) admitted the royals care VERY MUCH about American opinion and support. Specifically, mentioned Charles caring and on a previous episode admitted William cared. Its all very bizarre. Shouldn’t their focus be the British tax payers who pay for them.
William is not popular anywhere. Maybe in his dreams.
It’s odd that out of all the countries in the world they choose America to ponder about. Why don’t they do these polls in their own commonwealth countries?