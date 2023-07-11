Prince William isn’t as popular in America as his younger brother, oh noes

On Monday, Prince William had an event in Lostwithiel, Cornwall. He’s the Duke of Cornwall now, in addition to the Prince of Wales. The papers have made a big deal about how William barely spends any time in Wales, but it’s also true that he barely spends any time in Cornwall. Monday’s event was William opening up a new restaurant as part of the Cornwall Nursery, which is part of the Duchy of Cornwall. The restaurant is called The Orangery, and it’s part of turning the garden centre/nursery into a bigger tourist attraction. From what I can see, the area is beautiful. People Mag says that it would have been a four-hour drive to get from London to Lostwithiel but I would bet that William arrived via helicopter, right?

Meanwhile, YouGov is still polling on Prince Harry’s “popularity,” but this time there’s a twist. YouGov polled Americans for their thoughts on Harry, William and Kate. Why is anyone spending money to conduct these fakakta polls?

Prince Harry is now more popular in America than Prince William, seven months after his memoir sent his approval rating into free fall. The Duke of Sussex was liked by 48 percent and disliked by 24 percent during the second quarter of 2023, giving him a net approval rating of +24, according to data collected by YouGov. Prince William was liked by 43 percent and disliked by 21 percent over the same three-month period, giving him a net approval rating of +22. Kate Middleton was more popular than both, however, liked by 46 percent and disliked by 11 percent, putting her on +35. The data comes from roughly 1,500 interviews conducted between April and June, a different methodology to standard surveys, which generally run over a few days.

[From Newsweek]

Again, why? Royalty does not live and die by their popularity IN AMERICA. It’s stupid enough that YouGov is polling British people about Harry and Meghan still, more than three years after the Sussexes left. Now YouGov is polling Americans about royalty? Is William going to run for American office or something? Anyway, this just reminded me that William’s big Earthshot visit last December was a huge flop.