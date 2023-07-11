Princess Kate hopes people ‘don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer’

According to People Magazine, the Wales kids are officially out of school this week and ready to start their summer holiday. This time of year is usually when the Princess of Wales does her final events of the summer – appearances at Wimbledon – and then goes on summer vacation as well. After the Wimbledon finals this coming weekend, we probably won’t see Kate again late September or early October. I think it was 2021 when she disappeared – absolutely zero public events or sightings – for something like ten or eleven weeks. Last summer, she did make an effort to do a few events during her summer holiday, but she still disappeared for a big chunk of the summer. So what are her summer plans? According to Vanity Fair/OK Magazine, Kate does plan to “work” – maybe??
The summer is usually the slowest season for the royals, but this year Prince William and Princess Kate have been packing their schedules to the brim. Between family events like Trooping the Colour and last week’s Scottish service to honor the coronation, William’s whistle-stop tour promoting his initiative to address homelessness, and Kate’s engagements for her role as the president of the V&A and the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the couple has been spending more time with the public.
According to one insider who spoke to OK! Magazine, Kate’s busier schedule is intentional.
“She’s taking on more engagements than ever before,” the insider said. “She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”
The insider added that King Charles III was pleased to see Kate attending more public events. “King Charles is so happy that Kate wants to take on extra events and duties,” they said. “Especially because the British people are more able to come out and see her in the summer, so she’s getting to be with an audience who waits all year for time off to meet her.”
[From Vanity Fair]
Ah, so we’re supposed to give her credit for “working in the summer” because she did events in June and early July? Like… she usually does that. She’s usually out and about before and during Wimbledon, and then the Wimbledon finals mark the start of her two-month or ten-week disappearance. Call me when she’s got events scheduled post-Wimbledon, you know? Does she have anything on her schedule for early August? How about September? No?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
“… and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”
No worries “Vanity Fair insider.” I do not associate K with relaxation at all, nothing seasonal about it.
Lol, right, trust us we don’t.
We see it all year long.
No I don’t think she is lazy ,just sitting around all summer.I think unlike Anne Charles and Camilla she is lazy sitting around all year!!
To be fair, I think Kate’s schedule is PACKED and far from relaxing. Hair appointments, clothes fittings, new hats with her milliner, shopping, playing tennis (regular and padel), hitting the spa, seeing her dermatologist for around the clock injections, all in preparation for her summer in Mustique…THIS is actually why we don’t see her. Her days are all booked. Work…she’ll have to squeeze that in next fall?
She is so vapid and useless. The constant embiggening of this lazy ass woman is ridiculous.
Actions speak louder than words, Kate.
all she’s been doing lately has been recreational activities!!! This is no work!! I do something like that in my free time and pay money for it!!
Of course we don’t associate her with relaxing in the summer. She relaxes all year and it’s obvious.
Respectfully, I disagree, Rapunzel. In my personal view, K is lazy and incompetent, but not chill, stress-free and relaxed.
She spends most of her time shopping, vacationing, and getting her hair done. I call that relaxing.
I do understand where you’re coming from, and I have never seen her unstressed. Sure she’s vapid and enjoys shopping and the hairdresser, and for most people this is relaxing. Not sure Keen winds down from those activities. She actively avoids working. I’m trying to remember some commercial from before I left the States where this uptight guy goes into this uncomfortable grey room and is told to relax. That’s the vibe I get from K.
Ahahahahahaha!!
I associate her with relaxing year round
Kate only did things in early September last year because she gets credit for attending the funeral events.
Vanity fair is simply lying by saying her schedule is full to the brim. She always does trooping, usually does ascot and wimbledon. None of these things are actual work.
She still has one of the lowest number of engagements of all the working royals.
Ordinary people have to pay huge amounts to attend these events – she gets to go on the jolly for free.. That’s not work.
Full to the brim!!! Wimbledon! Ascot! she rode in a carriage at the trooping!!!! SHES SO OVERWORKED!!!!
like….I dont know if this is coming from Kate’s team, but it just emphasizes how astonishingly lazy she is, year-round.
I would really like a behind the scenes one off docu on how they work,even if heavily edited. From earthshot to early years. Lets see what type of leaders,managers these two are. Especially some war room scenes on how they brain storm and mobilise their team and projects .
Oh my goodness can you imagine. That would be quite something. I usually avoid watching the (non-California) royals at all costs but you wouldn’t be able to pull me away from the tv with this.
So basically what they are saying is that, yes people have woken up to the fact that after Wimbledon Kate and Willis will disappear from public view, because they will be off again on one big, tax payer funded holiday, but please you plebs and peasants ignore that because you have seen them out and about on tax payer funded jollies like Wimbledon and racing before they dissappear on a big long tax payer funded holiday. OK got the message, thanks for that 😊😂😂
This is another message to William. “Look, I’m so busy – busy, busy, busy – I’m really important for the monarchy – people wait all year for time off to see me (they do??) – even Charles is pleased with me”. Kate is feeling insecure.
The absurdity, the audacity of that statement! That people wait all year, until their summer vacay’s, to see Kate!! She cannot disappoint her public! They wait all year to see her at…Wimbledon? Is that it? Ascot & Wimbledon? Are they serious with this?
Of course! People only go to Ascot and Wimbledon in the hope of catching a glimpse of Kate, hard at work quaffing champagne and watching tennis. Don’t they?
Maybe we will see Kate working more in order to prove her worth, or to outdo William who has no plans to work. It’s the War of the Waleses, dontcha know. The oneupmanship is about to go into overdrive.
At least Charles and Diana worked. Will and Kate are both lazy.
The trouble is that Kate can never actually outdo William. She must know this. Because it doesn’t matter how lazy and awful William is, he still gets the top job. Kate has no such guarantees. It could be said that Diana outdid Charles in many ways (and Kate is in no way like Diana), and look what happened there.
I’m of the opinion that Kate isn’t really that lazy, it’s just that she doesn’t want to work for the people. She seems to work very hard for herself, or on herself. It has to take a lot of time and effort to stay underweight yet toned and to keep the wiglets/injectables up to date, and she must spend hours shopping/getting fitted. Also believe we’ve only seen half of her wardrobe. I bet she buys a lot that doesn’t get worn, at least by her or in public.
Heck, her idea of being POW/Queen is looking good, period.
Well Can’t if you work in august and September then we won’t think you’re having a lazy summer which you are having. So get to it and get more photo ops lined up.
This is gaslighting of the highest order. Kate hasn’t done anymore work than she has in previous years and next Sunday is the last day she’s going to work during the summer.
But we do.
Because she does relax all summer, for years.
Must be nice. I would not know. I work for my small living and vacations are stay at home, maybe goto the movies.
Haven’t had a whole summer off since I was a kid. I would suggest that’s the way it is for most people.
This is a weird article. I can’t tell who wanted it to be written. Was it Charles, trying to point out how lazy Kate is and force her and Willy to work more? Was it Kate, trying to make people believe she’s a willing public servant and the author undermined her by mentioning her summers off? Because the shade coming from between the lines is remarkable.
Oh Kant we see you relaxing all year long
You don’t fool us
She can’t work during the school year because she has to do so much with the kids. And she can’t work in the summer because…she has to do so much with the kids. Must be nice!
Honestly, she should have just leaned in on being a lady of leisure who did occasional charity work from the start. Trying to turn every member of the royal family into dutiful and hardworking in the mold of TQ or Princess Anne has been a disaster for them.
Kate knew that she’d be expected to work but was enabled by media with endless excuses. Camilla led a life of comparative leisure but did participate in royal duty as she was expected to do. If Kate wanted more leisure she should not have broken up with her boyfriends to pursue William
It is tradition for senior consort to work. Queen Alexandra had hearing issues and became lame after an illness. She had more children than Kate yet managed to do charity work. And had a work ethic. No excuses for keen.
Yes, all true. And on top of that, Queen Victoria chastised her for being “too affectionate” with her own children. Awful woman.
Duchess Doolittle is famous for being lazy. This is a family of cheaters, pedos, peggers & sloths after all.
Kate is not going to change and still be workshy. What is hilarious is the story of wills whistle stop tour where he spoke about homelessness. He could have used the money spent on the tour yo be donated to charities that help the homeless
“She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about …”
I LOL’d at this framing. Two thoughts occurred:
— If the monarchy depends on Kate’s visibility this summer, it’s in trouble and I’m here for it.
— If Kate’s future with the monarchy depends on her visibility this summer, she’s in trouble and I’m here for it.
@QuiteContrary: I’m here for it, too. Bring on the popcorn!
I still feel I do more volunteer work than Kate does engagements.
And my volunteer work is beside my regular job.
Abolish the Monarchy.
Idleness better describes her more than relaxation.
Also, local schoolmarm finds pair of boho earrings!
Burn ’em. Again she wears evening jewelry for daytime engagements.
Then maybe do something other than “relax all summer.” Gawd, is there nothing between this woman’s ears at all?
Yep, people wait all year to glimpse her near-miss fashion, fugly white pumps, raggedy wiglets, parched complexion, jazz hands, and unhinged hyena guffawing.
Charmed, I’m sure.
She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”
Don’t worry Kate. Folks associate you with being a liar, gaslighter, bad fashion, bad wiglets and an overall nasty human.
LOL, when they think of her at all, which must be rarely, or she wouldn’t stage so many pr events.
BFD, Keen position is and always will be ‘wife of’.
Are there crowds when she shows up for an engagement? I wonder how many people know when and where she is for engagements, or if they just read the papers for that info. If she’s the great hope of the monarchy, they’ve got themselves a huge problem.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Fails needs to do engagements alone or with Sophie (or other family member). He’s more relaxed and I think probably does better with people. He should sideline Wails. If she really thinks that by doing her PR stunts to pull attention to her is going to make her more important? Man, she’s losing the plot. She’s not the heir. She will never be the heir.
Putting together all those word salads must be exhausting for her poor poppet.
I think this is someone on Charles’ team putting out that Kate is going to do more and not just take off on vacation like she usually has. It’s a way of both pointing out her previous laziness AND going heavy with the flattery (“crowds of people waiting to see her” indeed).
Unfortunately, this strategy relies on Kate a. Feeling shame about her lackluster work, or at least wanting to live up to expectations for her to work over the summer and b. Feeling like she wants to accept advice from Charles who has pretty lackluster approval numbers overall. If I were Kate, I’d be thinking about how I pretty effortlessly eclipsed the king by having a last minute picnic at Ascot, and what does he know about anything?
In short, I’m going to take the “under” on 4 engagements between after she presents the trophy at Wimbledon and the start of school for the kids in September. That’s basically two months to do 4 events. Any takers?
Why does this trashy commoner have so much power ? Photo after photo of her doing nothing other than wearing new clothes. It appears that during the past 20 years, she has chosen to do as little as possible and spend limitless money on herself. All those servants and nannies just means more time to focus on herself. Charities seem to be totally irrelevant, except for having more photo opportunities of herself. “Erly yars” what a joke. Does she actually do anything with the children, none of them including her own, ever look like they enjoy being anywhere near her. If she doesnt want to be presented as lazy, she needs to actually do something. Have not heard of any other royal anywhere, as lazy as her. Most have qualifications, many have worked full time and use their knowledge and experiences to help others. Intelligent people are constantly learning and evolving, she has achieved nothing, her only focus is on her appearance. Her appearances are just more photo opportunities and of no use to anyone else for any reason other than her ego.