DM: ‘This is the beginning of the end for the Sussex Entertainment brand’

It’s always a weird feeling when we know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to launch something or do something big, but no one knows what and so the peanut gallery just makes wild predictions and, as always, nasty assumptions about the state of Meghan and Harry’s marriage and business. The speculation about their business has actually died down a lot over the past week, hopefully because there’s a limit to how many times British and Australian royal commentators can claim to know “how Americans really feel about the Sussexes.” My guess is that this summer will be all about Heart of Invictus, leading into the Invictus Games in Germany, and then in the early fall, we’ll probably get some big announcements from the Sussexes about what’s next for them. I mean, I hope it’s sooner than that – I would love it if H&M were making deals and announcements every week, but I get it. In any case, that dumbass Kinsey Schofield is parroting some of the hater talking-points and of course the Mail picked it up:
A royal commentator has predicted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon abandon their much-hyped brand, Sussex Entertainment. During a segment on Australian breakfast show Sunrise, Kinsey Schofield said Meghan’s American agent is forcing her to pursue work separate from her husband, including new movie roles. It comes after Meghan’s $20million Spotify deal was axed last month.
Sunrise host Matt Shirvington asked Schofield whether this was the ‘beginning of the end’ for the Sussexes.
‘I certainly think that this is the beginning of the end for the Sussex Entertainment brand, which was so important to them when they left the British Royal family and the idea of Megan taking off and doing her own thing,’ she said. ‘I mean, this is important that this is William Morris endeavor, her new agency, telling her to do this. They think the Sussex brand is tainted at this point in time and you saw with their big announcement that they were signing Megan that they excluded Prince Harry from it.’
Schofield said the agency’s efforts to make Meghan into a ‘bigger star’ could lead to conflict at home between the couple. She predicted Prince Harry would likely return to working with charity as Meghan pursues new goals.
She also mentioned Meghan has been rumoured to having been offered a movie role intended for Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. The film would be a sequel to the 1993 Kevin Costner hit The Bodyguard.
[From The Daily Mail]
“The Sussex brand is tainted!” Yes, their Netflix series was called “Harry & Meghan,” and Meghan’s podcast was called Archetypes and nothing was ever labeled “Sussex Entertainment.” But sure. Meghan is absolutely not going back to acting, she’s made that perfectly clear, she sees herself as a producer and content-creator now. The one thing I will say is that I think it’s correct to assume that Meghan will be moving more towards the entertainment side and brand-building of their business, given the fact that she signed with WME and Harry didn’t. Does it follow that WME is “forcing” Meghan and Harry to work separately or whatever? No. These people are just desperate for “Sussex split” crumbs.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York City, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland arrive at The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Doria Ragland
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
New York, NY – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her mother Doria Ragland depart The Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
If you spend your time wishing for the downfall of others, you won’t see the cracks forming in your own foundation.
I wish nothing good for anyone who works for the DM
This — the people that spend hours every day looking at every interaction or gesture manufacturing cracks and projecting their own misery on two strangers is downright scary.
@DAISY
I agree!!!
@LittleMsNoMegusta says:
“I wish nothing good for anyone who works for the DM”
The way I usually word it is:
“I wish you everything you deserve.”
In this way, not only do I benefit from the supposed goodwill of those words, but I also ensure that the evil being spewed is returned to the sender. All without overtly wishing ill to anyone, even the likes of the envious schofield b…… who fancies herself in Meghan’s place in Harry’s life, as she demonstrated by photoshopping her ugly mug over Meghan’s beautiful face in their formal engagement photo.
See it here: bit.ly/44kXJEG
Interesting to see how the media’s most venomous anti-Sussex publicists resort to MAGIC THINKING = a nauseating mixture of negative wishful curses + a trail of ungrounded wacko speculations and catastrophic projections.
In the end, we get to learn nothing relevant as regard to Harry and Meghan’s professional prospects. We solely get a glimpse of this media 🤡’s laughable rhetoric strategy to divorce the Sussexes professionally and make gleeful assumptions on how such diverging work interests might impinge on their marriage.
The Daily Mail has replaced rational reporting by wishful thinking Harry and Meghan tales of doom and demise, and voodoo prognoses of near death marriage and work experiences.
#LITTLEMSNOMEGUSTA
‘If you spend your time wishing for the downfall of others…….’
Isn’t that precisely what posters here on Celebitchy do re The Prince and Princess of Wales?
The royals they love are boring them so it’s time to make up stuff about Meg and Harry. Nothing to see here folks just more made up malarkey ( wanted to use Joes favorite word).
The year: 2045
The DM Headline: Sussex split imminent! Harry wants to go home to the UK! King William and Queen Catherine say We told you so!
I’m just excited to see what Meghan and WME are cooking up.
Right? Bring it on!
Agree! Until then, I am listening to the Audible version of Spare – have it on when I am doing work.
Yes! It was her own natural inclination with The Tig. She’s a natural for a lifestyle brand.
Meghan being offered Di’s role would make Kate the incandescent one!
Throw in Elton with a soundtrack contribution for the Duchess and I’m pretty sure we’d hear the ear-splitting scream on both sides of the pond!
Harry and Elton could leave court together after some victory and head back to meet Meghan at Elton’s estate and debut the song 😉
Kinsey Scofield. Who?
Former TV reality participant turn royal expert.
Her opinions are worth two cents like the ex butler, the ex hairdresser, like Lady Colin Campbell etc
@noor isn’t she the same desperado who photoshopped her face onto Meghan’s on their engagement pictures?
True journalism there…
Yeah, she photoshopped Harry and Meghan’s engagement pics with her face. One of her former classmates outed her on twitter for her obsessive behavior (and thats being nice) She is an……interesting one. It’s clear she is obsessed with Harry.
@noor: what reality tv show did she star in?
I looked her up so you don’t have to. she was a contestant on E!’s “Party Monsters Cabo”
she’s, apparently, a small time entertainment reporter who became a journalist to report on the Jodi Arias trial for HLN and – to let you know where her bias leans – was a frequent guest on Greg Gutfield’s show on Fox “news.”
She’s also written a book called “R is for Revenge Dress: A Princess Diana-Inspired Alphabet Book for Adults” which, I guess, is what makes her a Royal expert
Harry and Meghan are a unit, yes. They’re a tight knit, happily married couple and I’m sure they make all major decisions together, and probably a lot of smaller decisions as well. That does not mean they are a monolith and that they are a package deal in all things. they’re going to have different projects and different pursuits and that’s completely fine and normal.
basically I think it makes total sense that Meghan signed with WME and Harry did not, the same way it made total sense that Harry promoted Spare and Meghan did not.
I don’t think WME cut out Harry, or is trying to separate Meghan from Harry, or is going to put Meghan in The Bodyguard 2.0. I think they are a relatively normal couple in this way – they’re working together but they are allowed to have their own projects etc, and they clearly support each other behind the scenes.
Anyway….my guess is we get Heart of Invictus, then the games themselves, and then another project will be launched. The tabloids love to talk like they’re lazy but its clear they’re always working behind the scenes.
Yeah, I can’t see them undercutting Invictus by rolling out something new right now. Something will drop after Düsseldorf!
While I don’t see Meghan seriously getting back into acting, I wouldn’t mind the occasional guest appearance. I’ve had this fantasy that Meghan could guest star on Abbott Elementary as Principal Ava’s nemesis. Like the principal at Addington Elementary.
Then connect the guest appearance to an education initiative.
I love this idea!
I love this idea!!
That would be cool! Didn’t Michelle Obama guest on some TV show? Although of course she played herself. I could totally see Meghan doing this, especially. It’s tied to an initiative.
Yes! She guest starred as herself on Black-ish ( https://youtu.be/SYZEqOwX9dg )and Parks and Rec. She’s also done silly skits with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. She also played herself on her children’s food show Waffles and Mochi.
This is the kind of blue print I could see Meghan following.
This would be fantastic!
Yeah I don’t get the issue if she or her agency wanted her to go back into acting.
I mean there is nothing wrong with acting so if she wants to she should try.
Could see her doing a brief guest spot possibly…for Tyler Perry. But at this point, I can’t see her doing it anytime soon mainly because filming is lonnng hours for talent and crew alike. Which people can do while having kids for sure but I don’t think that’s what Meghan wants. Later in life, when the kids are older, the acting bug might come back around but I get her not being into it right now.
Kinsey Schofield doesn’t even believe what’s she’s saying. She says things because the British press pays her for her American point of view but she know nothing more the regular deranger or American royalist on twitter. Kinsey was absolutely sure that Meghan was going to the coronation.
She legitimately knows nothing. She knows she knows nothing. She absolutely knows she’s getting paid to say nasty and negative shit for the GMB audience. She has created a career out of trashing Meghan, like many others.
She was the one claiming all the A-listers were shunning the Sussexes and then we saw that video of them at Ellen and Portia’s vow renewal. She’s not even a broken clock, lol.
I really think these people are trying to manifest a reality that doesn’t exist. That woman is looney and the fact that you have people that obsessed with seeing someone’s downfall is weirdo behavior. If you haven’t noticed the people that keep attacking them get it right back. Why put out that negativity and hatred?
They have manifested an entire Meghan Markle that does not exist. Meghan was never difficult, social climbing or rude. And yet a very sizable portion of Brits will say with their whole chests what a horrible person she is. The papers with the help of the RF manifested it. Luckily, people knew Meghan from before and a lot of people don’t believe this. But it’s crazy to think about the fact that a women literally did nothing wrong and this is what they did to her.
Forget that all of this is lies & nonsense let’s look at the logic. The same people writing that couples who don’t live or sleep together are perfectly fine are writing the Sussex marriage is in trouble because they’re working on different projects.
The sheer stupidity of it all.
OK serious question, do any of these people have to have A literacy check before they are allowed to publish anything? Do any of them get tested for mental impairment? Because by God its about time that they did. I can’t believe that any of that rubbish was written by sane, right thinking people 😂Megan WAS an actress but has moved on and up to bigger things, but, if she wanted to to return to acting, which I’m sure she doesn’t, there would be offers coming in left, right and centre, and no, there is no way that the agency forced her to leave Harry out of anything. Harry has his own projects, let’s not forget that after Germany he will have his first ever winter invictus coming up, and these morons have no idea of the amount of work and logistics go into organising everything. We had his book launch, the continual interviews after it’s launch and SHOCK HORROR, Megan didn’t leave her children at home and help promote a book that she didn’t write!! I wish these people would look around and realise that 99.9 %of couples on this planet have SEPERATE jobs, and LIKE Harry and Megan are very happily married.
This Kinsey is crazy. She’s a paid Australian propagandist. Bad mouthing Harry and Meghan pays her food and rent. She knows she’s just a blob until she talks about the Sussexes. The Sussexes are the real gold in the royal family. And this woman knows that.
It’s ok for them to work in separate areas of their own company. Entertainment is more Meghan’s thing anyway so her being signed to WME. Meghan isn’t going back to acting keep dreaming.
Just another Hate for Hire earning her 30 pieces of silver, I mean paycheck.
Since the BM makes a boatload of money running fake stories I’ve decided** to create a blog and make up stories about HM.
“BREAKING: Prince Harry flosses and brushes his teeth! Is he turning against his British heritage?!?”
“Sources close to the couple have confirmed both Harry and Meghan are inhaling oxygen. What does this mean for climate change and the environment? The sources also confirmed mega environmentalist Prince William is livid at the Sussexes flaunting their oxygen intake while he is trying to save the world with Earthshot!”
“In news that should surprise no one, a friend of Harry and Meghan, known as Haghan in aristocratic circles, has told me that Haghan have been forced to pay taxes. Didn’t the US fight two wars against the British to not pay taxes?!?”
**this is a joke. I am not starting a blog for this…or am I?!?
Back to reality: My mom worked in an accounting department of a government agency. Dad was a mechanical engineer in the technology industry. They also had very different creative interests. They managed to stay happily married for over 50 years.
I think Harry and Meghan will be fine working on separate projects.
I’d read it BlueNailsBetty! There should be a sister blog with a daily ‘guess which one is not published by a publishing media outlet’ XD
The idea that WME is forcing Meghan to do anything is ridiculous; WME works for Meghan, not the other way around. All of this would have been discussed before she signed.
Kinsey is professional Meghan hater. I don’t even think she believes what she’s saying.
I think a lot of people, fans included, may need to grapple with the fact that the Sussexes don’t need to and may not be big public figures going forward. Harry has a job with BetterUp and he’s got Invictus and conservation so we’ll see him but it’s not that his career is focused on him being constantly in public.
Meghan could 100% move into a producing role and while she may take on some endorsement deals, she can be a big power player behind the scenes and not ever have to be out and about.
Part of me hopes that’s what they’re planning, as much as I love to see them. Starving the haters and living your best life where no one can see is better.
We watched the first episode of Downey’s Dream Cars last night which heavy featured the military. I think Prince Harry and RDJ would make a great show together somehow. They live in roughly the same area. Both have a trauma background and are dedicated to recovery in their own ways. RBJ is obviously endearing to the military. I think there might be something there. PH needs something where he can be authentic without the weight of his upbringing next.
She just looks absolutely BEAUTIFUL in those good dress photos.
The Mail is producing National Enquirer “Aliens Ordered by Michael Jackson to Impregnate Hollywood Starlet”-style fiction now.
Hahaha! They wish!
The tabs and derangers must need to comfort themselves on a daily basis with ridiculous fantasies about Harry’s #1 selling book being a flop, Meghan being unemployable, their marriage failing, and the Sussex brand fading into oblivion. This self-soothing behavior must be reapplied daily to smooth the loss of the two royal shining stars.
Being left with the remaining family is as dull and boring as watching paint dry. So the press tries to get blood out of the stone they’ve already squeezed dry by making sh*t up. Lame and predictable.
H&M have tons of options.
Maybe they will only do Zoom shows or whatever they like.
I wish the press in UK and US would simply leave them alone and let them enjoy their young children and private lives.
They have plenty of money, invested they should never need to work ever again.
If that is what they choose.
It’s just like the hashtag “Meghan has no talent” was trending on Twitter this past weekend . Prob because her show Suits has been in the top 5 shows on Netflix for weeks. Just proves how jealous these derangers are. Doesn’t do them any good as It only raises their blood pressure that Meghan is still popular and liked…lol.. I guess the point is no matter what these idiots say, Meghan is still successful in what she does. The hate they write about Meghan only makes them feel good. Pathetic lot.
@Shanwna
I still wake up every morning hoping to see something drop from M. Keeping my fingers crossed that it will happen in the month of July.
Because I believe the IG Netflix docu will drop in August. To be immediately followed by the Games themselves, Sept 9-16.
This is pretty funny. They used Sussex Entertainment to keep out of trouble. I would bet good money that that entity doesn’t exist. I’ve never heard of it.
I also think it’s amusing that although WME stated that Meghan wouldn’t be acting, it now is imposing that on her?
I guess the rumor makers need to keep crib notes. Harry & Meghan jointly own Archewell. Both of them. Therefore, they were both signed by WME through Archewell. I’m telling you, once the rumor makers have learned reading comprehension, they need to keep crib notes.
Well, if some rando in Australia says so.