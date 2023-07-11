DM: ‘This is the beginning of the end for the Sussex Entertainment brand’

It’s always a weird feeling when we know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to launch something or do something big, but no one knows what and so the peanut gallery just makes wild predictions and, as always, nasty assumptions about the state of Meghan and Harry’s marriage and business. The speculation about their business has actually died down a lot over the past week, hopefully because there’s a limit to how many times British and Australian royal commentators can claim to know “how Americans really feel about the Sussexes.” My guess is that this summer will be all about Heart of Invictus, leading into the Invictus Games in Germany, and then in the early fall, we’ll probably get some big announcements from the Sussexes about what’s next for them. I mean, I hope it’s sooner than that – I would love it if H&M were making deals and announcements every week, but I get it. In any case, that dumbass Kinsey Schofield is parroting some of the hater talking-points and of course the Mail picked it up:

A royal commentator has predicted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon abandon their much-hyped brand, Sussex Entertainment. During a segment on Australian breakfast show Sunrise, Kinsey Schofield said Meghan’s American agent is forcing her to pursue work separate from her husband, including new movie roles. It comes after Meghan’s $20million Spotify deal was axed last month. Sunrise host Matt Shirvington asked Schofield whether this was the ‘beginning of the end’ for the Sussexes. ‘I certainly think that this is the beginning of the end for the Sussex Entertainment brand, which was so important to them when they left the British Royal family and the idea of Megan taking off and doing her own thing,’ she said. ‘I mean, this is important that this is William Morris endeavor, her new agency, telling her to do this. They think the Sussex brand is tainted at this point in time and you saw with their big announcement that they were signing Megan that they excluded Prince Harry from it.’ Schofield said the agency’s efforts to make Meghan into a ‘bigger star’ could lead to conflict at home between the couple. She predicted Prince Harry would likely return to working with charity as Meghan pursues new goals. She also mentioned Meghan has been rumoured to having been offered a movie role intended for Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. The film would be a sequel to the 1993 Kevin Costner hit The Bodyguard.

[From The Daily Mail]

“The Sussex brand is tainted!” Yes, their Netflix series was called “Harry & Meghan,” and Meghan’s podcast was called Archetypes and nothing was ever labeled “Sussex Entertainment.” But sure. Meghan is absolutely not going back to acting, she’s made that perfectly clear, she sees herself as a producer and content-creator now. The one thing I will say is that I think it’s correct to assume that Meghan will be moving more towards the entertainment side and brand-building of their business, given the fact that she signed with WME and Harry didn’t. Does it follow that WME is “forcing” Meghan and Harry to work separately or whatever? No. These people are just desperate for “Sussex split” crumbs.