Queen Camilla doesn’t want to move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

Every year or two, one of the British papers will do a lengthy article about how much Buckingham Palace sucks. I always read those articles – they are truly a highlight of royal reporting, and I can’t get enough of all of the stories about how Buckingham Palace makes all of its occupants miserable. BP has a rodent problem, it’s drafty, musty and cold, it’s like living in an old museum. Some of the structural and comfort issues are being dealt with in the ten-year, £369 million renovation which began in 2017 under QEII. That renovation was part of the reason why QEII basically moved full-time to Windsor Castle in her final years, and it’s why King Charles and Camilla still haven’t technically moved into BP. They still reside at Clarence House and Charles only uses BP for formal meetings, events, parties and dinners. Chuck and Cam won’t have to move in until 2027 and they’re not looking forward to it at all, but it has to be done. That’s the point of this Telegraph article – like, they don’t have any other options, they will be forced into moving into this drafty, musty old palace. Some highlights:
Everyone hates BP: Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had no affection for the place, and King Charles and Queen Camilla do not, by all accounts, relish the prospect of relocating there from Clarence House once current refurbishment work is completed. Earlier this month, a spokesman for the King said it was “currently the intention” that their majesties would move in when workmen move out in 2027. It was a long way short of saying they could not wait to live in the world’s most famous palace, and will do little to dampen speculation that the couple might never occupy it.
Charles & Camilla can’t personalize BP: By the time the reservicing work is completed, the King and Queen will both be pushing 80 – not the sort of age at which most people are considering a house move. The King has lived at Clarence House for 20 years and made it his own with the help of interior designer Robert Kime, whereas the Palace’s interiors are preserved in aspic. The truth is that Buckingham Palace is the least homely of the 12 residences that the King uses each year, so it is little wonder that it inspires so little affection.
BP is not a home, it’s a workspace: “You are basically living above the office,” said one former servant, “so it doesn’t lend itself to privacy and it’s not an easy place to relax.” Monarchs only stay at Buckingham Palace when they are working, meaning that for them it is a physical representation of the responsibilities that weigh heavily upon them, rather like the Downing Street flat is to the Prime Minister. Conversely Balmoral, Sandringham and Windsor (and Highgrove in the King’s case) represent a chance to get away from those duties, even if red boxes and prime ministerial visits continue.
There’s not much personal space for monarchs in BP: “Ironically, you couldn’t describe the Royal living quarters at Buckingham Palace as palatial,” says one former servant. “When private citizens buy a big house, they use all of it as their living space, but at Buckingham Palace they are confined to a small corner of quite a draughty building. You are talking about a bedroom, bathroom, sitting room, reception area and not much more than that. It has to be said that the King has always operated on the basis that he is happy with a bedroom, study and sitting room, but even Clarence House has more private living space, as the first and second floors are just for the King and Queen.”
An Obama story: The mice were still in residence when the Obamas stayed at the Palace in 2011 (Barack Obama was terrified his wife, Michelle, who is frightened of mice, would find out), and the couple found themselves accommodated for the first and only time in a presidential guest suite that did not have an en-suite bathroom. The Obamas had to cross a corridor to clean their teeth and wash.
How many bathrooms?!?! The majority of the 775 rooms are accounted for by the 188 staff bedrooms, 52 guest rooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, 19 state rooms and various other service rooms, including kitchens, storage rooms and staff canteens.
Camilla really doesn’t want to move into BP: The King likes his homes to be well ventilated anyway, but the Queen feels the cold, and friends of the couple say it is no secret that Her Majesty is even less keen on a move to Buckingham Palace than her husband. “The King is very mindful of appearances and having the monarch living at monarchy HQ,” said one royal source. “He doesn’t view these things as a choice; he just views it as what is done.”
Charles & Cam really want to stay at Clarence House: Part of the equivocation could be down to a realisation that as the King and Queen approach their 80s, their health could be a factor in any decision to upend their lives with a move to the Palace. If for any reason they did not move in, it could mean that the late Queen was the last monarch to reside in the building.
The Telegraph also says that it will be inevitable that BP will be shifted to more of a tourist attraction, and there are already plans afoot to expand the time frame of when tourists can be welcomed into BP. But the paper also points out that it’s somewhat unworkable to shift BP to a full-time museum, especially since a huge chunk of this £369 million renovation is actually being done to the living spaces and “residence spaces” of the palace. As in, the “taxpayers” are not spending £100 million-plus to renovate the residence part of the palace just to see it unused and unoccupied for a decade just because Camilla’s ass is cold. I mean, I would feel sorry for Cam… but I don’t, so hahahaha. Also: 188 staff bedrooms and only 78 bathrooms? Nasty. Worse than a college dorm. This is why the British papers are so obsessed with those Montecito bathrooms, btw.
Somebody needs to live in every single one of these huge palaces.
If they “want” to or not.
The huge cost of upkeep on these palaces all paid by the tax payers, part of the job.
I really do wish all the BRF would just end the Monarchy.
Instead of a just a museum why not make it a hotel? I’m sure a lot of people would pay a premium rate to spend a night or two in a real palace.
With many “responsibilities that weigh heavily upon them” how can BRFCo be expected to end the monarchy?
I’ll say it first. Who thinks either of them will be alive then lol?
Also “He doesn’t view these things as a choice; he just views it as what is done.” shows Charles was never going to be the one to modernize the monarchy because my dear, that just isn’t done. William is entirely Charles’s son so don’t expect different from him.
(and living an entirely different life from his wife while on the throne isn’t a new thing for British kings to do either)
He could live into his nineties like his parents. Barring a major illness, he will be around for almost 20 more years. It’s Camilla who may go first.
I’m sure that Horsilla prefers her own stables rather then Buckingham Palace’s. She knows where everything is at her place.
Home is where her oat-bag hangs
@Renae😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
If this is supposed to be sympathetic to C&C it doesn’t work. No one is saying oh woe is them about moving into BP—either do it or stay away and repay the state for the renovations you’ll not be using.
And this: “ By the time the reservicing work is completed, the King and Queen will both be pushing 80 – not the sort of age at which most people are considering a house move.” is sort of obnoxious considering that most people cannot take care of their elderly parents and at a certain point they may be forced to move to a smaller home or assisted living.
Ugh, that stuck out to me, too. Unfortunately, many people pushing 80 are forced to undertake a house move and under much more adverse conditions.
Exactly. My mid-70s in-laws are constantly discussing how, when, and where they’ll make their final move.
AS IF they will have to do their own packing/unpacking, arranging movers, getting utilities turned off/on etc, rehang artwork etc. All those two have to do is get their backsides in a chauffeured driven luxury car and walk out of/then into the new residence.
I think at most Camilla will stay there one night a week.
Are we supposed to feel sorry for them? Last week we were expected to canonize William for pointing out that many are unhoused. This week we’re hearing about how awful it would be for the royals to live in a freaking PALACE. Poor little sausages.
£369 million — that’s what I focused on. Imagine what a difference that money could make to all the people struggling to buy groceries and pay rent.
Right?
“One of their 12 homes isn’t as big and luxurious as the others!!!!” does not inspire much sympathy.
Also, 12 homes??
BP
CH
Sandringham
Balmoral
Highgrove
Rays Mill (lets count that for both of them)
Birkhall
windsor
What are the other 4 that I’m missing??
Becks1 chuck has a house/castle in Romania and that Castle of Mae (whatever) from Queen Mum.
Still missing 2
Holyrood?
According to a documentary on Dumfries House a few years back, Charles has rooms in a wing there, I suppose that counts? And wasn’t there a story a few years back connected with the whole Fawcett brouhaha that people could spend the night in the royal rooms at Dumfries, for the right price?
Yes, Holyrood would be another.
oh right, okay, so holyrood, castle of mey (I didnt count that one bc I thought it was all open to the public now but I think charles still stays there every summer), Romania, dumfries?
Damn that’s a lot of houses/castles. I know some are Crown property but not all of them.
Went to BP years ago when Kate’s wedding dress was being displayed. The interior was shabby – some of the carpets threadbare. I couldn’t believe a palace could look so neglected.
Yep. Parliament was similar when I visited. Threadbare velvet on chairs and kneelers/ottomans. I asked the guide if there was any refurbishment planned for those faded things. He looked at me like I has 3 heads and said of course not! They were preserving history!
Whatever, dude.
Every time I see pics, the carpets look horrifying.
Disgraceful that the Obamas didn’t have an ensuite and had to worry about mice. What kind if special relationship is that?
And no way I’m living anywhere I have to share a bathroom with neighbors. 188 rooms to 78 bathrooms is disgusting. And are all these bathrooms full baths, or halfs? It could be even worse than it sounds.
The also didn’t differentiate among the bathrooms, they just said ‘bathrooms’. But there are staff bedrooms, guest rooms, offices & other workspaces–are these 78 bathrooms to accommodate all?? And what about visitors?
That’s the issue, the place isn’t set up for the way modern people, especially the fancy ones, expect to live.
They should have just acknowledged that it is unlikely to be lived in again and remodeled the whole thing for offices and museum spaces. If they wanted staff apartments and some sort of guest bedroom setup, fine.
When you look at the historical palaces, they were remade every generation to suit the needs of currently living people. Historical preservation is a great idea, but it needs to be balanced with the needs of the current generation. Zoning restrictions preventing building housing needed for a growing population is a part of the same gate keeping foolishness.
That would have made sense! But apparently that’s not how things work there.
More Psy Ops.
Keep reminding the British subjects that the Royals also live in run-down homes that require expensive repairs.
Meghan told Oprah: they don’t report the news, they make the news. The Torygraph drives the narrative.
What is the purpose of this article? To prime the public for Charles announcing he’s going to stay at Clarence House? The way these people excoriated Harry and Meghan for talking about Nottingham cottages low ceilings, saying they were ungrateful. Are we supposed to feel bad that Buckingham palace is not the easiest place to “relax” as if they don’t have several country retreats??! Also their either debunks the story that Charles is offering a Buckingham palace apartment to Harry and Meghan or it shows he’s a cruel father whose putting up his sons family in the rat infested asbestos filled draughty palace currently being renovated that even they don’t want to move into when it’s done.
Maybe Andrew would trade the Royal
Lodge for BP? 😜
Andrew did have rooms at BP. He was recently asked to vacate and was given some at St James Palace.
Andrew’s rooms at BP make zero sense. He has Royal Lodge which has over 30 rooms…..He shouldn’t need an “office” since he is Not a Working Royal…..and does nothing anyway.
Took a tour of BP years ago.. it was awful! Everything was old, faded, peeling and dusty. (All that staff and no one dusts?) The “period piece” furniture had rips and tears, some with really bad repairs, guess they don’t want to disturb Queen Vicky’s dust or something.
To be fair, the White House also has a vermin (mouse/rat/squirrel) problem. Its built pretty much on a swamp. That’s one reason most visiting dignitaries stay at Blair House. At least the furniture at the WH is kept in top shape by museum curators.
He doesn’t want to live there either! Remember after they “evicted” the Sussexes Charles briefed saying the Sussexes could take Andrew’s apartment in BP when they come to London? If BP is a broken down shack that nobody wants to be in, why should the Sussexes stay there??
I dont understand. What is the actual residence space for the RF!? When Liz was there with the young family,how many bedrooms,living rooms,bathrooms etc are for the actual RF ?
Yes-all the wringing of hands over the space: she raised 4 kids in that palace-there must be plenty of “private spaces.”
Margaret had Apt 1A which was a suite of rooms. I think that’s where W&K moved into (after extensive renovations) and then out of (for feeling “overlooked.”)
TQ and PP had a suite with two bedrooms, sitting room, etc. Surely bigger and grander than 1A.
I can hardly imagine the kids having to share rooms, so there’s four more suites.
Each doubtless had its own bathroom. TQ and PP probably each had their own bathroom. If I were queen, no way I’m sharing a bathroom with a man! Hahaha. But really.
That leaves 70 for everyone else.
This has got me thinking… when did they move out of 1A? Because I bet you it only has one bedroom.
Apt 1A is in Kensington Palace, not Buckingham. There’s also St. James’ Palace. All are in London, why does one family need 3 palaces in London anyway? They should all move into one palace and give up the other two.
Wait, I thought 1A was Kensington, not Buckingham?
Oops! Thanks for the correction. So many palaces, how can anyone be expected to keep track?!
Well, it was Charles’ “intention” for Cam to be called Princess Consort when he ascended to the throne and we’ve all seen how that changed. One of the easiest answers is to make the bedrooms available for MPs who have to travel and stay in London when Parliament is sitting, it would stop them claiming money for having to have a second home in London and built in security is already in place. Tours of the Palace could happen year round, so it would generate income for its upkeep. The State Rooms could be used for Invesitures, Receptions and State Dinners. It’s only a relatively new concept for BP to be the home of the monarch – Queen Victoria spent most of her widowed life away from there.
“for MPs who have to travel and stay in London when Parliament is sitting” – fantastic idea!
This last line in the article excerpt caught my eye. “If for any reason they did not move in, it could mean that the late Queen was the last monarch to reside in the building.”
Have they forgotten about the heir? What about William when he becomes king? Or are expectations for future King William already so low that they know he will refuse to live there? Something else?
@KitKat … I think William and Kate have already staked a claim to Windsor Castle.
I would bet money that Kate would LOVE to live at BP. It’s the ultimate status symbol for a social climber. William will probably change the rule of the Royal Standard being flown wherever the Monarch is in residence though.
This is bizarre. Even if Charles and Camilla were to formally” move” to BP, with their travel schedules and rotating palaces — and opportunities to set their schedules to be whatever they want them to be — the actual time they spend living in BP is likely to be fairly minimal and mostly symbolic. I also doubt that it would matter if Camilla were to spend even less time there than Charles. Since the “move” would really be about a fairly short amount of time, perhaps the real issue is that Charles doesn’t want to give up Clarence House and Highgrove.
Only 78 bathrooms for staff. Heck, King Chuck has a toilet collection, right? Install those!
Woe is me. Charles could give BP to public and open it as a museum if he doesn’t want to live there. William could use it for the homeless if they feel that taxpayers money would be wasted if they don’t live in it. Plus all staff bedrooms should have an en suite bathroom. Palace staff are poorly treated by the Royal Family.
There’s a lot to unpack in this piece. First, that Charles has many more residences than even last year’s coverage has led us to believe: “The truth is that Buckingham Palace is the least homely of the 12 residences that the King uses each year.” Twelve is…a lot. I don’t even know how many unknown residences that accounts for?
It’s also awful that they try to blame the skyrocketing reno costs on the staff. That’s just ghastly. Wasn’t it said that the first years of the BP reno funds were diverted to Anmer and KP? And that’s why the’re in overrun and have to spend even more? It’s a crime that that is now attributed to “staff housing.” I hope BP staff who are paid a pittance, are already suffering from Charles’ “energy saving” measures (like no heating for the BP swimming pool, a major perk, and heating/lighting reduced in the building) will go for broke and start chatting to media….
Buckingham Palace is a perfect metaphor for the British monarchy: Dusty, superfluous, antiquated, filled with vermin.
@quitecontrary, yes there we have it, Buckingham Palace is a dusty old relic, so what better place for a couple of dusty old relics to go and live in. A perfect match
Agree @MaryPester!
The Marys are on a roll! and I am here for it!
Charles has 12 residences of his own, yet took Harry’s only UK home gifted to him and Meghan by QE2 and evicted them, ostensibly because it sat empty most of the time? Can a parent truly despise their offspring so completely?
Make it make sense.
It makes no sense. Never will.
@BEVERLY, well Charlie obviously does, for the simple reason that Harry is so much like Diana! Neither Charlie or camzilla can stand having Harry anywhere near them as he is a permanent reminder of the disgusting way they behaved towards her
@Mary Pester, C&C are reprehensible! I have no idea how they sleep at night! They deserve nothing but anxiety and insomnia.
@Libra, know what also doesn’t make sense? How someone as petty, vile, and completely bereft of character can call himself the head of any church?!?!? I can’t wrap my head around Charles’ lack of self awareness.
It’s because he wants to delegitimize Harry as Counselor of State.
Never mind that that’s how it works, and Chuckles could just, you know, not call on him. But no. They have to take everything of his that they possibly can. I’m glad he’s well away from them! Some of my relatives are terrible, but none of them are that terrible.
I don’t think the bedroom-to-bathroom ratio is that bad? It sounds like you have a little over two bedrooms for each bath. That’s doable. It really just depends on the bathroom and where it’s located. But there should definitely be some en suite ones and it’s crazy that the Obamas didn’t have that! He was POTUS for God’s sake.
My daughter’ first year of college, there were eight girls sharing one bathroom. I think it had maybe a few sinks and shower stalls, but still. It was pretty bad. They were always getting sick. BP has a much better ratio than that.
But also….screw Charles and Camilla’s comfort level. Let them be chilly and miserable. Serves them both right.
It might be 3 bedrooms to 1 bathroom if you include 188 staff bedrooms plus 52 guest rooms. sharing 78 bathrooms.
I’m betting this awful family expects more than one staff person, per staff bedroom.
……”12 residences”
Now what can they possibly be unhappy about?
Um, isn’t he the king? Can’t he just live wherever he wants? Who’s telling him he HAS to live in BP?
Yup, they are never moving into BP.