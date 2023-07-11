Sarah Brady waited to drop her receipts until after Jonah Hill’s girlfriend gave birth

Sarah Brady and Jonah Hill dated for something like one year. They broke up last summer, after months of couples counseling in which their therapist would take Jonah’s side and advise Sarah to avoid speaking to men and not hang out with her girlfriends. Sarah has the screenshot evidence of just how controlling and emotionally abusive Jonah was to her, and she rolled out her evidence and her story over the weekend. Jonah hasn’t really responded – no apologies, no social media posts directed at Sarah, no statements from his rep. Instead, Jonah is posting about his “complete unrelenting control” merchandise. Creepy. Soon after Jonah and Sarah ended, Jonah became involved with a woman named Olivia Millar. Millar just welcomed a child with Jonah in late May. The timing is important because Sarah apparently did not want to do this evidentiary dump during Olivia’s pregnancy.

Sarah Brady purposely waited to accuse ex-boyfriend Jonah Hill of “emotional abuse” until after he welcomed his first baby. Brady told her Instagram followers on Sunday that she “waited until” Hill’s partner Olivia Millar gave birth before she released screenshots of aggressive texts from the actor. “I didn’t want [Millar] to have to see all of this while she was pregnant because I didn’t know what kind of stress that would cause her and her baby physically,” the 26-year-old surfer explained in a voice memo posted to her Instagram Story over the weekend. Brady also admitted that while “the timing can seem bad,” she hoped Millar saw the posts so she can “make an informed decision of how she wants to care for herself and her baby.” “I just hope she would receive some of these screenshots somehow through friends, like, friends of mine that I met through him that I know are good people that I know would make an effort to protect her,” Brady said. On Saturday, the athlete — who said she was “not trying to slander somebody’s reputation” — posted screenshots of Hill’s critical messages, in which he demanded she refrain from “surfing with men,” posting “sexual pictures” and having “friendships with women who are in unstable places.”

While we knew that Jonah had moved on with Olivia last fall (they were pap’d together), we only found out about her pregnancy in March of this year, less than three months before she gave birth. I’m starting to side-eye the timing of the pregnancy too – I’m not suggesting that Jonah overlapped relationships, but it would not surprise me at all if Jonah baby-trapped Olivia very early in their relationship as a way to control her. That is exactly what emotionally abusive men do, because now it will be even harder for Olivia to leave. “You can’t leave, we don’t want to raise our child in a broken home, right” And don’t forget “if you leave, you’ll never see this baby again, I’ll bury you in court, I’ll bankrupt you in lawyer’s fees.” Sending prayers to Sarah and Olivia both. I hope Sarah is right and Olivia has friends she can turn to for help when the time comes.