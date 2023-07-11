“Joaquin Phoenix looks interesting in the ‘Napoleon’ trailer” links

I actually forgot that Joaquin Phoenix was cast in this Napoleon movie, so imagine my surprise at the first trailer. It looks… um… interesting? [Pajiba]
Is Ridley Scott going to make Napoleon out to be hero?
Joaquin angsts for a living. I kind of want someone a little less…Joaquin.
Comedy, please.
I’d spend good money to see a comedy. I’d buy extra tickets to help the box office too.
Joaquin is looking mighty “method” in this poster.
Nap strikes me as more of a PBS series vs. a big budget movie.
I know right. We need some good ass comedies. The world is garbage. Life is stressful enough. We need to laugh.
Looks interesting to whom? Joaquin is a fantastic actor….but….too American, too tall, and too old!.
I look at this a lot like I look at Lee Mis = French Revolution for Dummies!
Think I will pass
Joaquin is below average in height – I think he’s an inch or two taller than Bonaparte. I also don’t get the age thing? Is the story focused on young Bonaparte? Not my kind of movie but at least Joaquin is a good actor and let’s face it, Americans don’t do well with non-Americans in the lead very often.
I forgot about this !
I thought that this is the movie that Kubrick couldn’t make…
I like Joaquin, so I think I’ll give it a try.
I think this film looks good. I’m excited to see it.
He seemed so … wooden in the trailer. If the whole movie is just him glaring sullenly, no.
I hadn’t even heard of the Napoleon movie until today, so I have no idea what it’s angle is, but I’m really really tired of “The Tale of this White Man Who Caused Disaster for Others”. I do not care about their childhood traumas or thwarted loves or whatever that made them need to impose their wills on everyone. We haven’t, as a society, learned from these stories. What we seem to learn is to center the Important White Man’s experience and understand/forgive him, instead of him learning that he’s not the center of the universe and is hurting others. So I want to stop seeing these stories being told. (I know I’m being cranky and history is important, but I’m so tired of it.)
Agreed! This seems like the same movie that’s been made 1000 times before with different white dudes. Yawn
When I saw it was Phoenix and Scott I instantly thought a french version of Gladiator and i was partly right – the scene in the trailer where the guard surround him is straight out of Gladiator (its the scene where Maximus fights the Emperor).
I’ll watch it but will wait till its on Netflix.
When I first saw a pic of the Napolean movie I just glanced at it and thought it was Joe Pesci.
Now I want a spoof Napolean movie starring Joe Pesci.
Joaquin, whatever. I’m there for Vanessa Kirby! Love her.
