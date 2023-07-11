“Joaquin Phoenix looks interesting in the ‘Napoleon’ trailer” links

I actually forgot that Joaquin Phoenix was cast in this Napoleon movie, so imagine my surprise at the first trailer. It looks… um… interesting? [Pajiba]

Drake wore nail polish & people got toxic about it. [LaineyGossip]

The Christian Dior Fall ‘23 collection is so beautiful. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg are beefing & it’s just… sad. [Jezebel]

SAG-Aftra president Fran Drescher criticized for flying to Italy to mingle with Kim Kardashian and other celebs as SAG will likely go on strike soon. [JustJared]

Emma Corrin went to Wimbledon! [GFY]

Before the 90 Days star’s mother is a Texas mayor. [Starcasm]

Why is Barbie co-screenwriter Noah Baumbach skipping the premieres? [Buzzfeed]

Madonna is out and about after her hospitalization. [Towleroad]

Pom Klementieff wore Armani to the New York MI premiere. [RCFA]