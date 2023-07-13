Emily Blunt wore a metallic Dolce & Gabbana to the ‘Oppenheimer’ UK photocall

It’s hilarious to me that Barbenheimer was in London on Wednesday. The cast of Barbie and the cast of Oppenheimer were all in London for their dual promotional tours. Barbie had a big, splashy premiere, while the Oppenheimer cast simply did a “photocall” (which looked like a premiere to me). So, here are the pics from the photocall. Unlike the Paris Oppenheimer event earlier this week, Florence Pugh came out in London and she joined Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon.

Fashion notes: Florence wore a Moschino Jeans dress and Tiffany jewelry. Emily wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. Emily’s metallic look is sooooo much better than her minty Balmain monstrosity in Paris. It’s weird too, because Emily rarely doing suits on the red carpet, but this look really works well on her. Miss Flo is Miss Flo – I think she needs a new stylist, honestly, but I also appreciate that she’s a short, petite woman and she wears whatever the f–k she wants without trying to look like a 6-foot-tall model.

In yesterday’s post, I originally had a few sentences about Emily’s injectables-face but I deleted those lines because I wondered if I was being too mean and nitpicky. Sometimes, I find that cosmetic work to be super-noticeable (not to mention depressing) and then other people are like “what are you talking about, she looks totally normal.” I saw the comments though – other people have noticed it. I think Emily is overdoing the fillers. Nicole Kidman went through a similar phase, as did Courteney Cox.

PS… This will likely be the final premiere/photocall for Oppenheimer now that SAG-AFTRA is on strike. I’m not sure of the SAG strike rules for international promotion, but the Oppenheimer cast will definitely not be allowed to do promotion in the US.

24 Responses to “Emily Blunt wore a metallic Dolce & Gabbana to the ‘Oppenheimer’ UK photocall”

  1. Mireille says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:47 am

    So I guess with the SAG-AFTRA union deciding to strike, these photocalls and press conferences will cease now? For both the Barbie movie and Oppenheimer movies? How does it work when the unions decide to strike now when production crews and actors are currently working on/promoting films? This will create so much hardship for all the working productions crews and actors…not all of them are big time celebrities with large bank accounts.

    • Jais says:
      July 13, 2023 at 9:55 am

      Yes, they will cease. Yes, it’s a hardship. The fact that the majority of people are not big celebrities is why it’s happening. Too bad the AMTP could not come to the table with good-faith negotiations. They’re the ones with the largest bank accounts. There’s another story about the strike on this site.
      The gold suite looks good.

  2. Laalaa says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:48 am

    It’s funny, I dislike what Florence is wearing. But she looks phenomenal to me because she looks like herself!

    • MF says:
      July 13, 2023 at 10:00 am

      She always looks happy and relaxed, so she always looks good even when I hate her outfit!

      • Blueberry 🫐 says:
        July 13, 2023 at 10:47 am

        @MF

        AGREE! Florence always looks so happy in her own skin. I love her hair and color choices. She radiates confidence! I think all of them look fantastic.

      • lucy2 says:
        July 13, 2023 at 12:46 pm

        I agree – even if I don’t like an outfit, you can tell that she does and feels confident in it.

  3. HeyKay says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:50 am

    Cillian! Smoking hot as usual. 💕
    No press tour of US? Too bad.
    The 3 look terrific together all smiles.

    The SAG/WGA strikes hopefully get a lot of support.

  4. Becks1 says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:52 am

    I rarely like what Florence Pugh wears but I accept that because she always seems so comfortable in what she is wearing. Like its clear she picks things that she likes and wants to wear so what does my opinion matter, you know? I feel like some celebs wear truly hideous things thinking they’re doing “high fashion” or making a statement and that just makes it even worse, but I don’t get that impression from Pugh.

    Emily Blunt looks so much better here, and I did not hate the mint dress from Paris. But this is a much better look for her.

  5. Dss says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:53 am

    I absolutely love Florence Pugh’s hair

    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 13, 2023 at 10:47 am

      Me too! She may bring back the pixie cut. Or did it never leave? 🤔

      • BothSidesNow says:
        July 13, 2023 at 1:36 pm

        Me too!! I used to have super short hair, like Pugh, that would be dry by the time I got out of the shower! But I especially love the color of her hair as it’s fun!! She’s such a beautiful and happy person that simply seeing her makes you smile. ☺️☺️

  6. HandforthParish says:
    July 13, 2023 at 9:56 am

    Love Florence’s hair but hate the outfit. The blue clashes with the hair! The necklace doesn’t work- it looks like she’s wearing a weird flesh colour T shirt under the jacket (dress?)

    Emily looks great and comfortable with what she’s wearing, it’s just a shame about her new face…

    • JanetDR says:
      July 13, 2023 at 9:59 am

      My first thought was that Jennufer Lawrence was growing her eyebrows out!

    • Erin says:
      July 13, 2023 at 10:14 am

      I thought the same thing about Flo and had to zoom in to see if it was a shirt.

      If you look at older photos of Emily you will see that she used to have a very long oval face and now it’s somehow almost diamond shaped, it’s so weird. Hopefully with this year off she’s going to take she stops getting the fillers or dissolves some.

  7. Louisa says:
    July 13, 2023 at 10:07 am

    If you had told me that the pictures of Emily Blunt were Emilia Clark I would believe you. She looks so different.

  8. peu says:
    July 13, 2023 at 10:18 am

    Robert Downey Jr’s sneakers for the win!

  9. AnneL says:
    July 13, 2023 at 10:19 am

    I am going to be shallow and say Matt Damon is aging badly. He still has good hair and I don’t mind the beard, but he looks really puffy.

    Sorry, I’m not a big fan of his.

    Emily’s outfit is great but I agree with others. She doesn’t look like herself any more.

    • Josie says:
      July 13, 2023 at 10:29 am

      Matt looks like he’s using hormones/T replacement — the bulked up torso in fifty-something guys is the giveaway.

      “It’s so great that older actors and actresses can keep working” — as long as they spend millions of dollars to look like they’re still 38. (Kevin Costner inadvertently revealed how much it costs to look ageless when he put a monthly dollar figure on his wife’s cosmetic procedures.)

    • lucy2 says:
      July 13, 2023 at 12:49 pm

      I noticed that in the trailer for Oppenheimer. He’s gained around his face. It happens to many.

  10. Josephine says:
    July 13, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Love everything about the suit except for the fabric – it pulls. But the silhouette is terrific. Make that suit in a lightweight wool and i’m rocking that at work.

  11. MsIam says:
    July 13, 2023 at 10:48 am

    I would like Flo’s outfit better with booties instead of those white granny pumps. The gold suit is just ok, I think the color makes Emily look a bit washed out.

  12. Elsa says:
    July 13, 2023 at 11:44 am

    I don’t see a problem with Emily’s face. I love Flo, but hate the dress. I also wear whatever I want and I wish more celebs did as well!

  13. Bluesky says:
    July 13, 2023 at 7:59 pm

    I feel like Emily is now unrecognizable. Love, love, love Florence!

