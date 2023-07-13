Emily Blunt wore a metallic Dolce & Gabbana to the ‘Oppenheimer’ UK photocall

It’s hilarious to me that Barbenheimer was in London on Wednesday. The cast of Barbie and the cast of Oppenheimer were all in London for their dual promotional tours. Barbie had a big, splashy premiere, while the Oppenheimer cast simply did a “photocall” (which looked like a premiere to me). So, here are the pics from the photocall. Unlike the Paris Oppenheimer event earlier this week, Florence Pugh came out in London and she joined Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon.

Fashion notes: Florence wore a Moschino Jeans dress and Tiffany jewelry. Emily wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit. Emily’s metallic look is sooooo much better than her minty Balmain monstrosity in Paris. It’s weird too, because Emily rarely doing suits on the red carpet, but this look really works well on her. Miss Flo is Miss Flo – I think she needs a new stylist, honestly, but I also appreciate that she’s a short, petite woman and she wears whatever the f–k she wants without trying to look like a 6-foot-tall model.

In yesterday’s post, I originally had a few sentences about Emily’s injectables-face but I deleted those lines because I wondered if I was being too mean and nitpicky. Sometimes, I find that cosmetic work to be super-noticeable (not to mention depressing) and then other people are like “what are you talking about, she looks totally normal.” I saw the comments though – other people have noticed it. I think Emily is overdoing the fillers. Nicole Kidman went through a similar phase, as did Courteney Cox.

PS… This will likely be the final premiere/photocall for Oppenheimer now that SAG-AFTRA is on strike. I’m not sure of the SAG strike rules for international promotion, but the Oppenheimer cast will definitely not be allowed to do promotion in the US.